The America's Cup go celebrate Conquer Cancer Foundation days on 10th & 24th June

by 35th America's Cup today at 5:09 pm 10 & 24 June 2017
35th America's Cup Village © ACEA 2017 / Ricardo Pinto

The America's Cup will be celebrating its partnership with the Conquer Cancer Foundation (CCF) by staging two dedicated 'Conquer Cancer Foundation Days' in the America's Cup Village on 10th and 24th June.

The Conquer Cancer Foundation is the Official Cancer Charity of the 35th America's Cup and was established by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to create a world free from the fear of cancer. This goal will be realized by funding innovative research, connecting physicians and patients to the latest information, and developing programs to improve the quality of and access to cancer care for patients around the world. The dedicated Conquer Cancer Foundation days on 10th and 24th June will support those objectives and will aim to raise more funds and help generate awareness of the Conquer Cancer Foundation's mission around the world through the global audience the America's Cup attracts.

Anyone wishing to help the CCF and America's Cup fundraising efforts can donate at the time of purchase when buying tickets for 10th and / or 24th June through www.americascup.com/tickets. In addition, CCF will be running a silent auction with a range of incredible items on offer – more details on that will be announced by CCF via CONQUER.ORG/AmericasCup.

CCF has provided more than 1,700 grants and awards to doctors and researchers in more than 68 countries to invest in discovery and treatment for every type of cancer, everywhere. The Campaign to Conquer Cancer is the Foundation's current comprehensive fundraising effort to raise $150 million in support of cancer research, educational resources for patients and their families, programs to improve quality of – and access to – care, and global oncology initiatives.

Sir Russell Coutts, CEO of the America's Cup, explained, "We are very proud to have the Conquer Cancer Foundation as our Official Cancer Charity and to be able to announce two dedicated Conquer Cancer Foundation days during the 35th America's Cup. The opportunity to help raise funds to support CCF's goals, and to use the strength of the America's Cup name worldwide to help generate more awareness of CCF and The Campaign to Conquer Cancer is something everyone involved in the America's Cup passionately supports. We are excited about the potential benefits the two dedicated Conquer Cancer Foundation days will bring to CCF on 10th and 24th June."

"Thank you to all America's Cup fans who can support us with a donation on Conquer Cancer Foundation Days," said Clifford A. Hudis, MD, FACP, FASCO, Chief Executive Officer of ASCO and CCF. "Every donation to CCF goes directly to enabling breakthrough cancer research and facilitates the sharing of cutting-edge knowledge among patients and physicians worldwide. This allows us to achieve our vision of increasing access to the highest quality of care and quality of life around the world.

Conquer Cancer Foundation is operating in Bermuda in association with Endeavour Community Sailing registered charity #977.

