Susie Goodall secures DHL sponsorship for 2018 Golden Globe Race entry

by Barry Pickthall today at 7:32 am 3 June 2017

British yachtswoman Susie Goodall has secured DHL Express as her primary sponsor for her 2018 Golden Globe Race entry. Goodall (27) from Bournheath, Worcestershire, is the youngest among a 30-strong entry list and one of two female competitors to take on one of the hardest challenges – to sail solo non-stop around the globe, starting from Plymouth UK on 30th June 2018.

Fresh from completing a double solo transatlantic crossing to Antigua and back, she now plans to deliver her Rustler 36 yacht from the Azores to the builder, Rustler Yachts in Falmouth at the end of June for a complete refit and repaint in DHL colours. There, the yacht will be adapted for solo sailing, taking onboard the many lessons gained during her 4,000 mile qualifying sail.

DHL, the world's leading international express services provider, is giving logistics support and transporting materials for Susie's promotional engagements around the world prior to the race. The Company is also committing its international network to assist with any contingencies that may arise after the race has started.

"Susie is an inspirational woman and personifies many qualities that have been pivotal to the success of DHL Express on our own global journey," said Ken Allen, CEO, DHL Express. "She has an unbridled passion for what she does, she has a desire to continuously conquer new frontiers, and she recognizes that thorough, diligent preparation is the key to great performance. The fact that the sailors will cross the finish line in 2019 – 50 years after DHL's three founders completed their first delivery from San Francisco to Honolulu – makes this partnership even more special and symbolic for everyone in our company. Our 90,000 employees around the world will be cheering Susie on all the way and hoping that her courage, determination and skills bring her across the line ahead of the competition in 2019."

Goodall said today: "I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome DHL on board and have the support of a global company with me on this round-the-world race. It's reassuring knowing you've got a safe pair of hands behind you all the way! I'm looking forward to developing an ongoing relationship with DHL and celebrating our achievements upon my return."

www.goldengloberace.com

Background on Susie Goodall

Susie started sailing at the age of three and has always dreamed of sailing round the world. Susie Goodall is an offshore and ocean sailing instructor who was introduced to the sport at the age of 3 and raced Laser dinghies until graduating as a sailing instructor at 18. In recent times, she has crewed on a 60ft sail training/expedition yacht between Greenland, and the Canary Islands and Caribbean. She says: "When I was young, all family holidays were spent sailing and my weekends were taken up racing Lasers before I started to teach sailing on the Isle of Wight."

Susie bought her Rustler 36 yacht last Fall, and during the refit, she will be based in Falmouth and Plymouth, spending a significant amount of time on the water testing equipment and preparing physically and mentally for this challenge.

susiegoodall.co.uk

