A sunny start to North Sea Regatta Week 2017

J/22 Worlds underway at the North Sea Regatta Week 2017 © Jasper van Staveren J/22 Worlds underway at the North Sea Regatta Week 2017 © Jasper van Staveren

by North Sea Regatta today at 9:08 am

On Saturday 27 May the North Sea Regatta Week 2017 kicked off with the Vuurschepen Race from Scheveningen to Harwich. Almost 70 teams participated in the Vuurschepenrace and the RORC North Sea Race, the two offshore races during the North Sea Regatta Week 2017, enjoying almost Caribbean sailing conditions on the North Sea.

The first day at the Worlds J22 started with eating ice creams in the marina and waiting for the sea breeze to pick up. In the afternoon the 39 teams sailed three nice races in challenging light wind conditions. SAP Sailing Analytics provides live tracking for the Worlds J22 and SB20 class during the North Sea Regatta. First warning signal of the inshore races for all other classes at the North Sea Regatta will be at Friday 2 June at 10.25 am. More details can be found online.

Rotterdam Offshore Sailing Team takes line honours in Vuurschepenrace

Gerd-Jan Poortman and 'his' Rotterdam Offshore Sailing Team crossed the finish line first. The Team Heiner Talents, one of the other young teams, finished eleventh in ORC2 and were not really happy with their results, but they definitely got hooked to offshore sailing after the first Vuurschepen Race they sailed together. "We learned so much, we had great sailing conditions and know where we can make progress on our way back to Scheveningen, we're really looking forward to do some more of this!" they said when they were on their way to the start of the Vuurschepen Race on Tuesday morning. The results are published online.

Van Uden Youth Wins North Sea Race

Dutch Ker 46, Van Uden, skippered by Gerd-Jan Poortman, is the winner of the 2017 North Sea Race. Having won both IRC and ORC overall. Piet Vroon's Ker 53 took Line Honours for the 181 nautical mile race, and place third after time correction. Ker 46, Lady Mariposa, skippered by Daniel Hardy, crossed the line just 30 seconds in front of Van Uden but was second after time correction. Van Uden Skipper Gerd-Jan Poortman has competed in the last four editions of the Volvo Ocean Race. Gerd-Jan was delighted with the result, secured by a young Dutch team, taking part in their first offshore race. Read more about the North Sea Race on www.nsr.nl.

Flying Dolphin crew awarded the Hans Horrevoets Memorial Trophy

The Hans Horrevoets Memorial Trophy is for the yacht with the lowest combined score for Vuurschepen and RORC North Sea Race, whereby a minimum of 20% of the crew is born after June 1st, 1992. This year the Hans Horrevoets Memorial Trophy goes to Willem Ellemeet and his Flying Dolphin crew Jeroen van Oord, Alen Cehic, Jacco Huijgen, Charlotte Heijstek, Marianne Pijlman, Yldau Van der Ende, Diederick van Welij and Marcel van Liere. Kit Horrevoets, Hans his youngest daughter, was at the prize giving ceremony in Scheveningen to present the award.

We talked to Charlotte Heijstek, tactician on the boat, after: "We are over the moon! We worked hard, we really really wanted to win this prize! A few guys on board knew Hans and have racing with and against him when they were younger. That makes the award even more special."

J22 World Championships back in The Hague after seven years

The J22 World Championships kicked off with eating ice creams in the marina until the sea breeze picked up. Around noon the 39 teams headed out to sea for their first races. Little wind and the current caused challenging conditions for both sailors and committee. Some teams really struggled to even cross the start line against the tide. The Broach student teams from Holland did really well and all three teams ended up in the top 10. Lisanne Nijdam and her team, sailing on the NED 1365, scored a first, a second and a ten and are in the lead after three races. It looks like it's going to be a battle between the Dutch and the French with 7 Dutch teams in the top 10 and three teams from France. Full results can be found online.

SAP Sailing Analytics is providing the North Sea Regatta with the latest technology which makes it possible to follow the races online for friends and family. For sailors the SAP Sailing Technology is a perfect way to analyse their performance after the race.

The North Sea Regatta Week is a packed with offshore and inshore racing, social activities and sailing opportunities for the little ones with the Optimist on Tour in The Hague - Scheveningen.

nsr.nl