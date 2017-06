Lennon Racewear is part of Lennon Performance Products Ltd registered in England with the number 7641784.

Huge congratulations to Neale and Ed on taking the European crown on Lake Garda last week.

Dylan Fletcher did what he had to do on the final day to capture his first UK International Moth Nationals title. Three races were held, meaning the full 12 race series was completed by the host club in what has been a tricky few days wind-wise.

Fletcher captures title for the first time Dylan Fletcher did what he had to do on the final day to capture his first UK International Moth Nationals title. Three races were held, meaning the full twelve race series was completed by the host club in what has been a tricky few days wind-wise.

Fletcher's perfect day in Paignton Early morning mist in the English Riviera allowed the Moth fleet to have a leisurely morning of boat bimbling and chatting, before the sun broke through and the sea breeze filled in, allowing four great races to be held.

Consistent Hivey consolidates Day two at the International Moth UK Nationals proved to be frustrating as the forecast lack of wind came to pass. After a postponement a patchy 7-8 knot wind filled in from the East, just enough to get the fleet foiling and squeeze in a single race.

Fletcher rocket in Paignton A big day in Paignton as the 50 helms taking part in the 2017 UK International Moth National Championship took to the water for an intense four race day.

Camping on the green at Paignton Travellers have arrived in the English Riviera and are camping on the green at Paignton. The area has already been cordoned off by the authorities as holidaymakers, visiting the coast to play crazy golf and build sand castles, look on.

The innovative lines of Jon Turner Those of you who are regular readers and followers on the YachtsandYachting.com.com website, will know that in my articles there is a recurring theme on the topic of innovation.

Foiling Bay concludes in Quiberon The god of wind was in a tricky mood for the last day of racing, but International Moth sailor Julien Villon did not get held up and went on to be crowned as the first King of The Bay 2017.

Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed on Day 3 of the Foiling Bay competition. Julien Bontemps (Windsurf), Kieran Leborgne (Kitesurf), Julien Villon (International Moth) and Cup Legend Crew (Flying Phantom) stay in the lead.

Perfect conditions in Quiberon, France Conditions were perfect on the first official day of racing with 15 races for all entries. With 14 boats having entered, the Flying Phantom races have been really intensive right up until the last leg.