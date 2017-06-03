Please select your home edition
Sunsail's August Hot List

by Sunsail today at 3:00 pm 3 June 2017

THE AUGUST HOT LIST

Explore the Dalmatian coast in the Med this summer, or embark on an adventure to one of our more far-flung marinas. Read on for our top picks for August 2017 and the conditions you can expect to find when you arrive.
Dubrovnik
August in Dubrovnik, Croatia

Sailing level two. Gentle, prevailing SSE winds and an average temperature of 25°C and very low rainfall of 38mm.
Seychelles
August in Mahe, Seychelles

Sailing level three. SE winds averaging 12 knots. AVerage temperature is 26°C and rainfall of 120mm for the month.
Thailand
August in Phuket, Thailand

Sailing level two. Westerly winds and average temperatutes of 28°C. August has higher rainfall, but it's worth it for the lack of other visitors.

Upcoming Events

YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Rutland SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Rutland SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Parkstone YC Flying Fifteen Poole Open for Flying Fifteen
Parkstone YC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Broxbourne SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Broxbourne SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hunts SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Hunts SC- 3 Jun Brightlingsea SC GP14 and Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for GP14 and Merlin Rocket
Brightlingsea SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
