Sunsail's August Hot List

Sailing level two. Westerly winds and average temperatutes of 28°C. August has higher rainfall, but it's worth it for the lack of other visitors.

Sailing level three. SE winds averaging 12 knots. AVerage temperature is 26°C and rainfall of 120mm for the month.

Sailing level two. Gentle, prevailing SSE winds and an average temperature of 25°C and very low rainfall of 38mm.

ilovesailing calendar half way point

Patrick Condy and Jo Hider claim next two spots Patrick Condy from Argyll and Jo Hider from Guernsey have claimed the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar as the competition reaches the half way point.

Sunsail's top three sailing destinations

Bases in Greece, Croatia and the British Virgin Islands Three bases in Greece; Athens, Corfu and Levkas, two in Croatia; Dubrovnik and Marina Agana, and also the British Virgin Islands.

Royal Temple Yacht Club Spring Series

Tight racing with best competition for many years With the final race in the 2017 Spring Series now completed at the Royal Temple Yacht Club, Ramsgate, racing is now more competitive than it has been for many years.

Find inspiration for your next big adventure

Discover unparalleled sailing in the world's most exciting waters Whether you're a newbie or an old hand, try an exhilarating adventure with the world's leading yacht charter company. Wake up to a new view every morning, discover pure relaxation, or explore the world's most remote shores.

Antoine Cousot launches Goldstar

One of 7 Frenchman set for 2018 Golden Globe Race Antoine Cousot, one of seven Frenchman competing in the 2018 Golden Globe Race, saw his gleaming gold Biscay 36 ketch renamed Goldstar launched last week following a major 8-month refit at Falmouth Boat Co.

See the world, differently

Sunsail Flotilla Holidays Since Sunsail founded the first flotilla back in 1974, they've developed routes that take in the best of our destinations with the comfort and support of a lead crew just a VHF call away.

A Summer of Iconic Sailing

With Sunsail Events on the Solent Join Sunsail on the start line of this iconic race around the Isle of Wight. With over 1,600 boats and 16,000 sailors don't miss your chance be part of the 4th largest sporting event in the UK.

Choose the flotilla to suit your experience

Three levels at Sunsail, or hire a skipper! With Sunsail you can decide on which flotilla to join depending on your experience. From 5 days or 100 miles to 20 days or 400 miles as skipper Sunsail have levels to suit you.

Rendez-vous @ 51° 46'.72 N, 000° 53'.92 E

An invitation to all sailors to visit West Mersea Yacht Club West Mersea Yacht Club has just completed a major refurbishment of its clubhouse in addition to attractively upgrading its facilities both on and off the water.