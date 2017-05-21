Please select your home edition
Scottish Topper Travellers at Peterhead Sailing Club

by Tom Mitchell today at 11:08 am 20-21 May 2017
Toppers at Peterhead © Matt Toynbee

Fourteen Toppers arrived at Peterhead Sailing Club on 20th May to be greeted by grey skies, poor visibility and rain, little option but the sailing to be postponed as there was no consistent breeze.

Patience paid off however, for after a while a strong gusting wind filled in. The rain continued, but this was soon overlooked as places switched frequently at the head of the fleet.

Alex Noble won all of the free races on the first day but he always had boats close behind. There was a long gap between the second and the third race as there was a large oil vessel leaving harbour! The points over night remained very tight between 2nd, 3rd and 4th places, plenty to sail for!

We arrived back at the club on Sunday to be welcomed with sunshine and a great breeze and launched to start racing on time. The wind was a lot lighter and in the first race it was very close between the first 3 boats. It was longer courses on the Sunday with Tom Mitchell winning the first race, Finlay Tullet the second and Alex Noble returning to his winning ways in race three to secure the regatta.

Overall Results: (top five)

1st Alex Noble
2nd Findlay Tullet
3rd Tom Mitchell
4th Catie Warburton
5th Jennifer Wesley

