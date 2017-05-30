Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Rain and Sun GP14 Cover
Rain and Sun GP14 Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

SMELT 2017 at Carnac - Days 2 and 3

by Tom Jeffcoate today at 7:07 am 27-30 May 2017

Day 2 – sponsored by Allen brothers

Day 2 dawned with a light breeze which unfortunately refused to settle and 90 degree shifts meant the race officer had an impossible task. When it finally did settle the Merlin fleet decided they still didn't like the idea of racing much and had a general recall. The fleet quickly reset, but by now a large thunderstorm started moving ominously close and the race officer wisely decided it was now beer o'clock instead.

Charles Morrish kept the fleets entertained with a quiz and free wine and, as racing had been limited, prizes were instead awarded to some high achievers from the event so far including Paul Dean who managed to snap his mast on a péage booth, Tim Hartley who left his girlfriend at the services en route and had to go through 3 extra tolls in order to get back to her, Will Crocker for forgetting he had a bottle of wine in his waterproof bag with all his kit and it not surviving his careless bag toss when he got back to his hotel and, of course, Francois Podevyn who decided that 1am was too early to finish the evening and jumped on his bike to ride back into town only to get unbalanced by a sneaky roundabout and earn himself a night in A&E with a broken collar bone.

Day 3 – sponsored by North Sails

After the instability of the previous two days, Carnac delivered a steady force 3-4. All the classes managed 6 sprint races over the course of 3 hours with the short course keeping everyone compact and giving those enjoying a flying start the chance to quickly cash in and get ready for the next one. The results will tell you who did most of the winning and who chose to savour their sail around the bay a little longer but either way 140 happy but tired sailors retired to shore for food, drinks and to compare notes on the day's action.

www.yccarnac.com/dinghies-gbr-2017-results.html

SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac
SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Merlin Rockets at Starcross
Silver Tiller Series continues 20-21 May saw 21 Merlin Rockets racing at Starcross for the Exe Sails Silver Tiller. Once greeted by club members, sailors had a briefing with PRO Russell Gibbs who informed everyone of the windward-leeward course for the 3 races of the day. Posted on 29 May Sailing, socialising and sunshine
142 sailors at SMELT 2017 in Carnac 142 sailors plus friends and family have descended on Carnac for 4 days of sailing, socialising and sunshine. The Scorpion, Merlin, Enterprise, Larks and Twelves (SMELT) event started with the aim of 2 handicap races. Posted on 29 May National 12s at Yorkshire Ouse preivew
River conditions help equalise the boats We very much hope that you will be able to join us at the 2017 GUL sponsored Naburn Paddle open meeting some classic summer river sailing on Sunday 4th June at Yorkshire Ouse Sailing Club. Posted on 27 May Lasers & Enterprises at Penarth
Fleet share the weekend and duties Penarth Yacht Club's two main fleets decided to share a weekend for their Open Meetings this year. Posted on 24 May The Sorcerer's Apprentice
The innovative lines of Jon Turner Those of you who are regular readers and followers on the YachtsandYachting.com.com website, will know that in my articles there is a recurring theme on the topic of innovation. Posted on 24 May Enterprises at Tamworth
Midland Area Double Chine series round 3 This event the third in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Tamworth Sailing Club on Saturday 20th May 2017. Posted on 24 May Enterprises at Barnt Green
Midland Area Double Chine series round 2 This event, the second in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Barnt Green Sailing Club on Sunday 14th May 2017. A small fleet included visitors from Hunts SC and Midland SC. Posted on 23 May Castle Cove calling
For the GUL Scorpion Nationals 2017 The water is finally getting warmer, the Open circuit is in full swing and the first big event of this year – Carnac – is nearly on. Posted on 20 May Scorpions at Hollingworth Lake
Under skies that couldn't make up their mind Under skies that couldn't make up their mind the Scorpion open meeting took place alongside the GP14s at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club last Sunday. Variable wind and variable weather were not matched by the consistency of eventual winners. Posted on 19 May Larks at Barnt Green
Visitors from Stewartby and South Staffs Visitors from Stewartby and South Staffs joined Barnt Green Larks for the annual open on Sunday. A brisk breeze and bright sunshine made for perfect conditions. Posted on 17 May

Upcoming Events

Yacht Club de Carnac RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
Yacht Club de Carnac- 24 Jul to 28 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy