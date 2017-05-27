505 Riva Cup at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda

by Ian Pinnell today at 3:10 pm

Sunny skies and great breezes made for the perfect playground for 45 5O5's at the 2017 edition of the Riva Cup and Italian leg of the Euro Cup. Sailed from the Fraglia Vela Riva on the Northern end of Lake Garda an almost indescribably perfect venue, racing took place over 3 days from May 25th to the 27th.

Seven countries made up the entry, from Australia, USA and Canada as well as all across Europe. The fleet also consisted of most of the top teams from around the World with many passed World Champions in attendance. The fleet also contained many former Olympic sailors and World and National Champions from other classes.

Day one was raced on the classic Southerly Ora wind, with three races sailed in around 15-20 knots. At the end of the day American team of Howie Hamlin and Jeff Nelson had a narrow lead with a very consistent 6,4,3 score ahead of compatriots Mike Holt and Carl Smit with Germany's Wolfgang Hunger and Julien Kliener chasing them in third. Other notable performances came from Canadian team of Bob Tennabt and Steve Bourdow winning race 1 and Christian Kellner and Martin Schoeler winning race 3.

Day 2 followed with similar but slightly stronger conditions and '14/'15 World Champion's Holt and Smit grabbed hold of the event with a 1,2,1 score line to move into a sizeable lead overall. Hunger and Kleiner had moved up to 2nd with Hamlin and Nelson dropping to 3rd. The second race of the day went to the German team of Jan Phillip Hoffman and Felix Brockerhoff with some great downwind sailing, powering into the lead sailing down the Eastern shore on the final run.

So to the final day, Holt and Smit have a sizeable lead but a sloppy race 1 gives them a high score discard so any further slip could be costly and open the door. Which is exactly what they do in race 7. The breeze having not fully established a good Port bias exists, but as everyone knows, you go right in Garda. The fleet is deeply split and spread across the line. As the first beat starts the breeze swings back to the right and boats that started at the starboard end and tack now have a sizable lead over the pin end starters. Hamlin and Nelson lead but lose out at the finish to the German team of Julian Stueckl and Johanness Tellen. With Holt/Smit back in 12th and Hunger/Kleiner in 8th the gap at the top has narrowed.

The final race started in strong breeze with the three leading boats starting at the committee boat and tacking onto port as soon as they could. A long drag race to the windward mark then ensued with Holt and Smit showing the speed that had already chalked up 3 wins to have a big lead at the first mark. They were chased all the way around by German Team of Stefan Boehm and Gerald Roos but never put under pressure to pull off and emphatic victory. Hamlin and Nelson's final day 2, 3 was good enough to move them up to second with Hunger and Kleiner having to settle for third.

A fantastic three days of racing with good race management from the host club and I am pretty certain no one came away disappointed by the classic Garda conditions.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm / Crew / Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 USA 9072 Holt Mike / Smit Carl / Santa Cruz Yacht Club ‑13 1 2 1 2 1 12 1 20 2 USA 9153 Hamlin Howie / Nelson Jeff / NHYC / ABYC 6 4 3 3 4 ‑15 2 3 25 3 GER 9152 Dr Hunger Wolfgang / Julien Kleiner / PYC 2 2 ‑13 4 3 3 8 5 27 4 GER 9090 Kellner Christian / Schoeler Martin / HSC 7 9 1 2 ‑17 8 9 4 40 5 CAN 8970 Tennant Bob / Bourdow Steve / RVicYC 1 5 ‑30 6 7 2 13 6 40 6 GER 9146 Stueckl Julian / Tellen Johannes / DTYC 3 ‑23 7 5 9 9 1 10 44 7 GER 9185 Boehm Stefan / Roos Gerald / SCV 4 8 ‑24 8 12 4 6 2 44 8 GER 9121 Hofmann Jan‑Philipp / Felix Brockerhoff / DY e.V. 5 3 11 13 1 ‑19 4 12 49 9 FRA 9175 BOITE Philippe / CVSQ ‑16 12 8 10 8 7 3 8 56 10 GER 9070 Koechlin Stefan / Achterberg Andreas / SVS (dsq) 7 6 12 14 5 5 9 58 11 GER 8929 Bertallot Kai / Reifferscheidt Jan / Flensburger Segel‑Club 18 6 5 ‑24 6 6 14 7 62 12 GER 9169 Boeger Tim / Schoener Markus / HSC 19 10 10 7 11 16 ‑20 18 91 13 GBR 9190 Pinnell Ian / Shelton Dave / Hayling Island SC 14 ‑26 26 9 5 18 15 11 98 14 GER 9133 Achterberg Frieder / Stueckl Wolfgang / DTYC 10 11 19 14 19 11 ‑23 14 98 15 GER 9182 Holzapfel Alexander / Boeger Finn / Post‑Sportverein Koblenz 22 16 16 11 15 12 10 ‑27 102 16 GER 9127 Plessmann Ulf / Rix Hans‑Heinrich / AYC Jork ‑21 14 15 19 16 14 11 13 102 17 FRA 9076 Broise Xavier / Des Jamonieres Nicolas / Snph 8 22 14 ‑32 10 21 7 21 103 18 AUS 9134 Quirk Michael / Roos / RPEYC/CYC 9 15 9 16 ‑25 13 19 25 106 19 GBR 9088 Smith Andy / Gilbert Roger / NCSC 15 19 4 23 ‑26 22 17 20 120 20 GBR 9178 LEWNS CHRIS / Simpson Jarrod / QUEENBOROUGH 12 24 18 22 22 17 ‑25 15 130 21 SUI 9147 Jacot Caroline / Betschen René / CVN 23 18 (dns) 17 21 10 24 23 136 22 AUS 9028 Alexander Earle / Oehme Leon / Darling Point SS 11 25 25 28 18 27 ‑31 17 151 23 GBR 8963 Hodgson Martin / Miles Adrian / Stone Sailing Club (dns) 30 12 27 32 23 16 19 159 24 GBR 9179 Owen Tudor / Bruton Tom / Whitstable yacht club 25 13 17 20 (dns) dns 22 16 159 25 SUI 9096 Bart Cédric / Jagt Philippe / CNB 17 28 27 21 13 28 26 ‑29 160 26 GER 9171 Giesler Stefan / Boehm Frank / VSaW 20 21 35 15 24 25 21 (dns) 161 27 GER 9040 Dasenbrook Norbert / KSW / SKBUe 27 20 22 25 23 26 ‑35 24 167 28 USA 9041 Amthor Henry / Romey Dustin / Hampton YC 26 17 23 18 31 (dns) 28 28 171 29 GER 9100 Schultz Hendrik / Koch Thorsten / SCLW (dns) dns 21 26 20 20 18 22 173 30 FRA 8954 Agrapart (jeanne) Muriel / Agrapart / Club Nautique de la Haute Sein 33 32 20 ‑34 34 24 32 26 201 31 FRA 9099 Karadjian Alain / Chapelin Gilles / CVSQ 24 31 ‑36 29 30 32 33 31 210 32 GER 9043 Birkner Nicola / Stenger Angela / VSAW 28 ‑33 31 31 29 31 29 32 211 33 SUI 9060 Houriet Catherine / Donze Gil / Yacht club de Genève 29 29 32 ‑40 37 34 27 34 222 34 AUS 8968 Hansen Matt / White Chris / Royal freshwater bay yacht clu 34 ‑37 33 33 28 30 34 30 222 35 FRA 9075 Bleuez LoÃ¯c / CNHS (dns) 34 28 38 27 37 30 35 229 36 GER 9114 Westholm Mats / Calvert Johan / SCLW Walchensee/GKSS 30 27 29 35 (dns) dns 36 33 236 37 GER 8672 Huetten Dirk / Von Walter Guido / Segel Gemeinschaft Riegsee (dns) 36 34 37 dns 36 38 38 265 38 GER 8934 Beier Frank / Ritter Hubertus / SCLM 31 35 (dns) 42 36 dns 40 37 267 39 GER 9139 Penno Dirk / Ralf V. / DTYC 32 (dns) 37 36 35 35 dns dns 267 40 SUI 8961 Toni Utiger / Heilig Markus / CVE (dns) dns dns 30 33 29 dns dns 276 41 GER 8990 Breitenfeldt Ralf / Puttkamer Thore Von / HSC (dns) dns dns 41 dns 33 39 36 287 42 GBR 8867 McGale Patrick / Pearson / QMSC (dns) dns dns 39 dns dns 41 39 303 43 GBR 9157 White Chris / Le Pla Roger / Northampton sailing Club (dns) dns dns dns dns dns 37 40 307 44 GER 8998 Schneider Ingo / Hoering Sebastian / SCLW (dns) dns dns dns dns dns dnf 41 317 45 USA 9168 Edwards Bruce / Anderson Eric / Santa Cruz Yacht Club (dns) dns dns dns dns dns dns dns 322