Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - 2017 Apr - 728x90
Product Feature
Allen Stay Adjusters & Vernier Adjusters
Allen Stay Adjusters & Vernier Adjusters
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

505 Riva Cup at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda

by Ian Pinnell today at 3:10 pm 25-27 May 2017

Sunny skies and great breezes made for the perfect playground for 45 5O5's at the 2017 edition of the Riva Cup and Italian leg of the Euro Cup. Sailed from the Fraglia Vela Riva on the Northern end of Lake Garda an almost indescribably perfect venue, racing took place over 3 days from May 25th to the 27th.

Seven countries made up the entry, from Australia, USA and Canada as well as all across Europe. The fleet also consisted of most of the top teams from around the World with many passed World Champions in attendance. The fleet also contained many former Olympic sailors and World and National Champions from other classes.

Day one was raced on the classic Southerly Ora wind, with three races sailed in around 15-20 knots. At the end of the day American team of Howie Hamlin and Jeff Nelson had a narrow lead with a very consistent 6,4,3 score ahead of compatriots Mike Holt and Carl Smit with Germany's Wolfgang Hunger and Julien Kliener chasing them in third. Other notable performances came from Canadian team of Bob Tennabt and Steve Bourdow winning race 1 and Christian Kellner and Martin Schoeler winning race 3.

Riva Cup 2017 on Lake Garda - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva
Riva Cup 2017 on Lake Garda - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva

Day 2 followed with similar but slightly stronger conditions and '14/'15 World Champion's Holt and Smit grabbed hold of the event with a 1,2,1 score line to move into a sizeable lead overall. Hunger and Kleiner had moved up to 2nd with Hamlin and Nelson dropping to 3rd. The second race of the day went to the German team of Jan Phillip Hoffman and Felix Brockerhoff with some great downwind sailing, powering into the lead sailing down the Eastern shore on the final run.

So to the final day, Holt and Smit have a sizeable lead but a sloppy race 1 gives them a high score discard so any further slip could be costly and open the door. Which is exactly what they do in race 7. The breeze having not fully established a good Port bias exists, but as everyone knows, you go right in Garda. The fleet is deeply split and spread across the line. As the first beat starts the breeze swings back to the right and boats that started at the starboard end and tack now have a sizable lead over the pin end starters. Hamlin and Nelson lead but lose out at the finish to the German team of Julian Stueckl and Johanness Tellen. With Holt/Smit back in 12th and Hunger/Kleiner in 8th the gap at the top has narrowed.

Riva Cup 2017 on Lake Garda - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva
Riva Cup 2017 on Lake Garda - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva

The final race started in strong breeze with the three leading boats starting at the committee boat and tacking onto port as soon as they could. A long drag race to the windward mark then ensued with Holt and Smit showing the speed that had already chalked up 3 wins to have a big lead at the first mark. They were chased all the way around by German Team of Stefan Boehm and Gerald Roos but never put under pressure to pull off and emphatic victory. Hamlin and Nelson's final day 2, 3 was good enough to move them up to second with Hunger and Kleiner having to settle for third.

A fantastic three days of racing with good race management from the host club and I am pretty certain no one came away disappointed by the classic Garda conditions.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelm / Crew / ClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1USA 9072Holt Mike / Smit Carl / Santa Cruz Yacht Club‑131212112120
2USA 9153Hamlin Howie / Nelson Jeff / NHYC / ABYC64334‑152325
3GER 9152Dr Hunger Wolfgang / Julien Kleiner / PYC22‑134338527
4GER 9090Kellner Christian / Schoeler Martin / HSC7912‑1789440
5CAN 8970Tennant Bob / Bourdow Steve / RVicYC15‑3067213640
6GER 9146Stueckl Julian / Tellen Johannes / DTYC3‑23759911044
7GER 9185Boehm Stefan / Roos Gerald / SCV48‑2481246244
8GER 9121Hofmann Jan‑Philipp / Felix Brockerhoff / DY e.V.5311131‑1941249
9FRA 9175BOITE Philippe / CVSQ‑1612810873856
10GER 9070Koechlin Stefan / Achterberg Andreas / SVS(dsq)76121455958
11GER 8929Bertallot Kai / Reifferscheidt Jan / Flensburger Segel‑Club1865‑246614762
12GER 9169Boeger Tim / Schoener Markus / HSC19101071116‑201891
13GBR 9190Pinnell Ian / Shelton Dave / Hayling Island SC14‑26269518151198
14GER 9133Achterberg Frieder / Stueckl Wolfgang / DTYC101119141911‑231498
15GER 9182Holzapfel Alexander / Boeger Finn / Post‑Sportverein Koblenz22161611151210‑27102
16GER 9127Plessmann Ulf / Rix Hans‑Heinrich / AYC Jork‑2114151916141113102
17FRA 9076Broise Xavier / Des Jamonieres Nicolas / Snph82214‑321021721103
18AUS 9134Quirk Michael / Roos / RPEYC/CYC915916‑25131925106
19GBR 9088Smith Andy / Gilbert Roger / NCSC1519423‑26221720120
20GBR 9178LEWNS CHRIS / Simpson Jarrod / QUEENBOROUGH122418222217‑2515130
21SUI 9147Jacot Caroline / Betschen René / CVN2318(dns)1721102423136
22AUS 9028Alexander Earle / Oehme Leon / Darling Point SS112525281827‑3117151
23GBR 8963Hodgson Martin / Miles Adrian / Stone Sailing Club(dns)30122732231619159
24GBR 9179Owen Tudor / Bruton Tom / Whitstable yacht club25131720(dns)dns2216159
25SUI 9096Bart Cédric / Jagt Philippe / CNB17282721132826‑29160
26GER 9171Giesler Stefan / Boehm Frank / VSaW20213515242521(dns)161
27GER 9040Dasenbrook Norbert / KSW / SKBUe272022252326‑3524167
28USA 9041Amthor Henry / Romey Dustin / Hampton YC2617231831(dns)2828171
29GER 9100Schultz Hendrik / Koch Thorsten / SCLW(dns)dns212620201822173
30FRA 8954Agrapart (jeanne) Muriel / Agrapart / Club Nautique de la Haute Sein333220‑3434243226201
31FRA 9099Karadjian Alain / Chapelin Gilles / CVSQ2431‑362930323331210
32GER 9043Birkner Nicola / Stenger Angela / VSAW28‑33313129312932211
33SUI 9060Houriet Catherine / Donze Gil / Yacht club de Genève292932‑4037342734222
34AUS 8968Hansen Matt / White Chris / Royal freshwater bay yacht clu34‑37333328303430222
35FRA 9075Bleuez LoÃ¯c / CNHS(dns)34283827373035229
36GER 9114Westholm Mats / Calvert Johan / SCLW Walchensee/GKSS30272935(dns)dns3633236
37GER 8672Huetten Dirk / Von Walter Guido / Segel Gemeinschaft Riegsee(dns)363437dns363838265
38GER 8934Beier Frank / Ritter Hubertus / SCLM3135(dns)4236dns4037267
39GER 9139Penno Dirk / Ralf V. / DTYC32(dns)37363535dnsdns267
40SUI 8961Toni Utiger / Heilig Markus / CVE(dns)dnsdns303329dnsdns276
41GER 8990Breitenfeldt Ralf / Puttkamer Thore Von / HSC(dns)dnsdns41dns333936287
42GBR 8867McGale Patrick / Pearson / QMSC(dns)dnsdns39dnsdns4139303
43GBR 9157White Chris / Le Pla Roger / Northampton sailing Club(dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns3740307
44GER 8998Schneider Ingo / Hoering Sebastian / SCLW(dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdnsdnf41317
45USA 9168Edwards Bruce / Anderson Eric / Santa Cruz Yacht Club(dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdnsdnsdns322
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The best laid plans...
We talk to Tom Gillard about his disrupted 2017 season Tom Gillard finished 2016 in style, winning the Fireball Worlds with Richard Anderton, but this year started with a serious blow to Tom's campaign after learning that Richard needed an operation on his knee that would put him out of action for a year... Posted on 15 May 505s at the Isle of Sheppey
Battle to stay upright in the high winds on Saturday The Isle Of Sheppey Sailing Club (IOSSC) welcomed the 505 class with the promise of great sailing and superb social, sharing the course with the Cherub class they didn't disappoint. Posted on 9 May Seldén Mast Inc. (USA) official spar supplier
For 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship Organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship are pleased to announce Seldén Mast Inc. (USA) as the official spar supplier for event. Posted on 3 May Annapolis to host SAP 5O5 Worlds
From September 20-29 2017 Severn Sailing Association (SSA) and Eastport Yacht Club (EYC) will jointly host the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship from September 20-29 in Annapolis, Maryland USA. Posted on 10 Apr New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar 505 Burton Sprints
First racing event of the year Two weeks after the warm but somewhat lacking of wind class training at Whitstable, Kent the fleet moved to Foremark Reservoir, Derbyshire for the first racing event of the year the Burton Sprints. Posted on 26 Mar Gul and sailing event sponsorship
We speak to Mike Pickering We spoke to Mike Pickering at Gul Watersports about the events and sailors that they sponsor, why these partnerships are of benefit to the company, how prizes should be divided up in a fleet, and what the most important aspect of an event is to Gul. Posted on 21 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Higgins & March win Australian 505 Nationals
Powered by Seldén Cumulus mast The 2017 Australian 505 Championship took place at Brighton & Seacliff Yacht Club in Adelaide. The home favourites of Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh sailing their boat 'Hawaii Five-O' took the win and their 6th Australian Nationals title. Posted on 31 Jan Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Grafham Water SC 505 Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy