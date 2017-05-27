505 Riva Cup at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda
25-27 May 2017
Sunny skies and great breezes made for the perfect playground for 45 5O5's at the 2017 edition of the Riva Cup and Italian leg of the Euro Cup. Sailed from the Fraglia Vela Riva on the Northern end of Lake Garda an almost indescribably perfect venue, racing took place over 3 days from May 25th to the 27th.
Seven countries made up the entry, from Australia, USA and Canada as well as all across Europe. The fleet also consisted of most of the top teams from around the World with many passed World Champions in attendance. The fleet also contained many former Olympic sailors and World and National Champions from other classes.
Day one was raced on the classic Southerly Ora wind, with three races sailed in around 15-20 knots. At the end of the day American team of Howie Hamlin and Jeff Nelson had a narrow lead with a very consistent 6,4,3 score ahead of compatriots Mike Holt and Carl Smit with Germany's Wolfgang Hunger and Julien Kliener chasing them in third. Other notable performances came from Canadian team of Bob Tennabt and Steve Bourdow winning race 1 and Christian Kellner and Martin Schoeler winning race 3.
Day 2 followed with similar but slightly stronger conditions and '14/'15 World Champion's Holt and Smit grabbed hold of the event with a 1,2,1 score line to move into a sizeable lead overall. Hunger and Kleiner had moved up to 2nd with Hamlin and Nelson dropping to 3rd. The second race of the day went to the German team of Jan Phillip Hoffman and Felix Brockerhoff with some great downwind sailing, powering into the lead sailing down the Eastern shore on the final run.
So to the final day, Holt and Smit have a sizeable lead but a sloppy race 1 gives them a high score discard so any further slip could be costly and open the door. Which is exactly what they do in race 7. The breeze having not fully established a good Port bias exists, but as everyone knows, you go right in Garda. The fleet is deeply split and spread across the line. As the first beat starts the breeze swings back to the right and boats that started at the starboard end and tack now have a sizable lead over the pin end starters. Hamlin and Nelson lead but lose out at the finish to the German team of Julian Stueckl and Johanness Tellen. With Holt/Smit back in 12th and Hunger/Kleiner in 8th the gap at the top has narrowed.
The final race started in strong breeze with the three leading boats starting at the committee boat and tacking onto port as soon as they could. A long drag race to the windward mark then ensued with Holt and Smit showing the speed that had already chalked up 3 wins to have a big lead at the first mark. They were chased all the way around by German Team of Stefan Boehm and Gerald Roos but never put under pressure to pull off and emphatic victory. Hamlin and Nelson's final day 2, 3 was good enough to move them up to second with Hunger and Kleiner having to settle for third.
A fantastic three days of racing with good race management from the host club and I am pretty certain no one came away disappointed by the classic Garda conditions.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm / Crew / Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|USA 9072
|Holt Mike / Smit Carl / Santa Cruz Yacht Club
|‑13
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|12
|1
|20
|2
|USA 9153
|Hamlin Howie / Nelson Jeff / NHYC / ABYC
|6
|4
|3
|3
|4
|‑15
|2
|3
|25
|3
|GER 9152
|Dr Hunger Wolfgang / Julien Kleiner / PYC
|2
|2
|‑13
|4
|3
|3
|8
|5
|27
|4
|GER 9090
|Kellner Christian / Schoeler Martin / HSC
|7
|9
|1
|2
|‑17
|8
|9
|4
|40
|5
|CAN 8970
|Tennant Bob / Bourdow Steve / RVicYC
|1
|5
|‑30
|6
|7
|2
|13
|6
|40
|6
|GER 9146
|Stueckl Julian / Tellen Johannes / DTYC
|3
|‑23
|7
|5
|9
|9
|1
|10
|44
|7
|GER 9185
|Boehm Stefan / Roos Gerald / SCV
|4
|8
|‑24
|8
|12
|4
|6
|2
|44
|8
|GER 9121
|Hofmann Jan‑Philipp / Felix Brockerhoff / DY e.V.
|5
|3
|11
|13
|1
|‑19
|4
|12
|49
|9
|FRA 9175
|BOITE Philippe / CVSQ
|‑16
|12
|8
|10
|8
|7
|3
|8
|56
|10
|GER 9070
|Koechlin Stefan / Achterberg Andreas / SVS
|(dsq)
|7
|6
|12
|14
|5
|5
|9
|58
|11
|GER 8929
|Bertallot Kai / Reifferscheidt Jan / Flensburger Segel‑Club
|18
|6
|5
|‑24
|6
|6
|14
|7
|62
|12
|GER 9169
|Boeger Tim / Schoener Markus / HSC
|19
|10
|10
|7
|11
|16
|‑20
|18
|91
|13
|GBR 9190
|Pinnell Ian / Shelton Dave / Hayling Island SC
|14
|‑26
|26
|9
|5
|18
|15
|11
|98
|14
|GER 9133
|Achterberg Frieder / Stueckl Wolfgang / DTYC
|10
|11
|19
|14
|19
|11
|‑23
|14
|98
|15
|GER 9182
|Holzapfel Alexander / Boeger Finn / Post‑Sportverein Koblenz
|22
|16
|16
|11
|15
|12
|10
|‑27
|102
|16
|GER 9127
|Plessmann Ulf / Rix Hans‑Heinrich / AYC Jork
|‑21
|14
|15
|19
|16
|14
|11
|13
|102
|17
|FRA 9076
|Broise Xavier / Des Jamonieres Nicolas / Snph
|8
|22
|14
|‑32
|10
|21
|7
|21
|103
|18
|AUS 9134
|Quirk Michael / Roos / RPEYC/CYC
|9
|15
|9
|16
|‑25
|13
|19
|25
|106
|19
|GBR 9088
|Smith Andy / Gilbert Roger / NCSC
|15
|19
|4
|23
|‑26
|22
|17
|20
|120
|20
|GBR 9178
|LEWNS CHRIS / Simpson Jarrod / QUEENBOROUGH
|12
|24
|18
|22
|22
|17
|‑25
|15
|130
|21
|SUI 9147
|Jacot Caroline / Betschen René / CVN
|23
|18
|(dns)
|17
|21
|10
|24
|23
|136
|22
|AUS 9028
|Alexander Earle / Oehme Leon / Darling Point SS
|11
|25
|25
|28
|18
|27
|‑31
|17
|151
|23
|GBR 8963
|Hodgson Martin / Miles Adrian / Stone Sailing Club
|(dns)
|30
|12
|27
|32
|23
|16
|19
|159
|24
|GBR 9179
|Owen Tudor / Bruton Tom / Whitstable yacht club
|25
|13
|17
|20
|(dns)
|dns
|22
|16
|159
|25
|SUI 9096
|Bart Cédric / Jagt Philippe / CNB
|17
|28
|27
|21
|13
|28
|26
|‑29
|160
|26
|GER 9171
|Giesler Stefan / Boehm Frank / VSaW
|20
|21
|35
|15
|24
|25
|21
|(dns)
|161
|27
|GER 9040
|Dasenbrook Norbert / KSW / SKBUe
|27
|20
|22
|25
|23
|26
|‑35
|24
|167
|28
|USA 9041
|Amthor Henry / Romey Dustin / Hampton YC
|26
|17
|23
|18
|31
|(dns)
|28
|28
|171
|29
|GER 9100
|Schultz Hendrik / Koch Thorsten / SCLW
|(dns)
|dns
|21
|26
|20
|20
|18
|22
|173
|30
|FRA 8954
|Agrapart (jeanne) Muriel / Agrapart / Club Nautique de la Haute Sein
|33
|32
|20
|‑34
|34
|24
|32
|26
|201
|31
|FRA 9099
|Karadjian Alain / Chapelin Gilles / CVSQ
|24
|31
|‑36
|29
|30
|32
|33
|31
|210
|32
|GER 9043
|Birkner Nicola / Stenger Angela / VSAW
|28
|‑33
|31
|31
|29
|31
|29
|32
|211
|33
|SUI 9060
|Houriet Catherine / Donze Gil / Yacht club de Genève
|29
|29
|32
|‑40
|37
|34
|27
|34
|222
|34
|AUS 8968
|Hansen Matt / White Chris / Royal freshwater bay yacht clu
|34
|‑37
|33
|33
|28
|30
|34
|30
|222
|35
|FRA 9075
|Bleuez LoÃ¯c / CNHS
|(dns)
|34
|28
|38
|27
|37
|30
|35
|229
|36
|GER 9114
|Westholm Mats / Calvert Johan / SCLW Walchensee/GKSS
|30
|27
|29
|35
|(dns)
|dns
|36
|33
|236
|37
|GER 8672
|Huetten Dirk / Von Walter Guido / Segel Gemeinschaft Riegsee
|(dns)
|36
|34
|37
|dns
|36
|38
|38
|265
|38
|GER 8934
|Beier Frank / Ritter Hubertus / SCLM
|31
|35
|(dns)
|42
|36
|dns
|40
|37
|267
|39
|GER 9139
|Penno Dirk / Ralf V. / DTYC
|32
|(dns)
|37
|36
|35
|35
|dns
|dns
|267
|40
|SUI 8961
|Toni Utiger / Heilig Markus / CVE
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|30
|33
|29
|dns
|dns
|276
|41
|GER 8990
|Breitenfeldt Ralf / Puttkamer Thore Von / HSC
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|41
|dns
|33
|39
|36
|287
|42
|GBR 8867
|McGale Patrick / Pearson / QMSC
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|39
|dns
|dns
|41
|39
|303
|43
|GBR 9157
|White Chris / Le Pla Roger / Northampton sailing Club
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|37
|40
|307
|44
|GER 8998
|Schneider Ingo / Hoering Sebastian / SCLW
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dnf
|41
|317
|45
|USA 9168
|Edwards Bruce / Anderson Eric / Santa Cruz Yacht Club
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|322
