Celebrating 3 year partnership at The One Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week

by Mark Ninnim today at 2:01 pm 5-13 August 2017

Bassenthwaite Sailing Club is delighted to announce their annual partnership with The Lakes Distillery for the third year. The Sailing Club's ONE Bass week will be held from 5th – 13th August on Bassenthwaite Lake and plans are well underway.

Bassenthwaite Sailing Club have been racing on the Lake for over 65 years. The Sailing Club's Commodore Robin Dawson said "Our annual regatta is regarded as not just a competitive event but also a major social gathering.

"Bass Lake is four miles long, which is ideal for racing and the regatta always provides spectacular sights of the fleets in sail. Bassenthwaite Sailing Club is again delighted that the Lakes Distillery has chosen to support us & provide competitors with such generous prizes. We look forward to continuing to work with them in the future."

With both the Sailing Club and The Lakes Distillery using the water from the lake for very important respective parts of their pursuits this partnership truly is 'The ONE'."

Exceptional whiskies from around the British Isles, each with their own distinctive characteristics, are brought together with great care, craft and passion to produce a British Isles blended whisky, The ONE.

The Sailing Club uses the lake to race on throughout the year and The Lakes Distillery pump the unique pure water from River Derwent into the distillery for the production of their multi award-winning Spirits which are now available globally in World Duty Free-UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The Best of British flying the flag.

The water flows from Sprinkling Tarn, through peaty fells on through Derwentwater into Bassenthwaite Lake then into the sea at Workington. The water is used within all processes including the distilling of the Whisky, Gin and Vodka after the water has been through full sand and ultraviolet filtration.

The water is rich in minerals, pure and frequently tested to prove wholesomeness (Environmental Health term). One of the tests made is a turbidity test (turbidity is clarity). The scale of turbidity is from zero (perfectly clear) to 100+ (perfectly horrible), and we are proud to say that the water is usually 0.6 or less.

The regatta will see over 250 racers attend and spectators from up and down the country visit the area for the week-long event.

Paul Currie, Founder and Managing Director of The Lakes Distillery said"BassenthwaiteLake is home to The Lakes Distillery, and plays an integral part in what we do.

"Not only the water, but the breath-taking views and sense of place have always drawn visitors and it's one of the reasons we set up the distillery in this part of The Lake District. We're all thrilled to continue supporting The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week in what is always a hive of adrenalin, activity and celebration for the competitors, spectators and of course The Distillery that welcomes an influx of guests throughout Sailing Week. Best of luck to all of the racers."

The Lakes Distillery have provided the regatta with samples and stock, including The Lakes Gin, The Lakes Vodka and the only British Isles Blended Whisky, The ONE plus THE ONE T Shirts.

Guests and competitors can also enjoy Welcome Packs with the Distillery's compliments at £50 per person to enjoy relaxation, award winning tours and a culinary experience in our Michelin guide Bistro.

Throughout the week there will be multiple events for all the family, including 9 days of competitive racing, junior sailing tuition, junior races, a children's party, yoga sessions and nightly varied entertainment incorporating live music evenings, quiz night, film night and a cocktail night using the ONE.

For more information please contact www.bassweek.org.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
