Free ticket to the Southampton Boat Show exclusively for RYA members

by Emma Slater today at 12:00 pm

Following the success of the 2016 free ticket offer to the Southampton Boat Show the RYA, working closely with British Marine, is once again able to offer all members a FREE ticket to the 2017 Show taking place from 15 - 24 September.

Members are able to claim one FREE ticket to any day of the Show, including Public Preview Day, as well purchasing up to three additional tickets at the special discounted rate of just £12.00* (a transaction fee of £1.95 applies for purchased tickets).

"The offer was really well received last year with over 11,000 members taking advantage of the free ticket offer, so it seemed only fitting that we did the same again this year", commented RYA Membership Development Manager, Conor Swift. "The RYA are great supporters of the Southampton Boat Show and it has so much to offer our members, so it seems only fitting that we enable as many members as possible the chance to experience the show."

The Southampton Boat Show has one of Europe's biggest purpose-built marinas showcasing the very best that the international marine industry has to offer. Returning for its 49th year, this year the show is focused on getting more people than ever out on the water with a whole of host of new 'on the water' features, from the new Show Passenger Boat and Paddle River Experience, to Bell Boating and Adventure River Canoe Ride, as well as show favourites such as 'Try-a-Boat'.

As well as all the show has to offer, members also have access to the exclusive RYA members lounge situated at the heart of the Show in the Holiday Inn Hotel, offering:

Private table service dining area

Self-service cloakroom

Dedicated lounge area to sit and relax

Easy access to a Starbucks coffee station and the Holiday Inn bar, if you fancy something a bit stronger!

Access to the Holiday Inn's Spirit Health Club throughout the duration of the Show, including gym, sauna, pool and Jacuzzi

And remember to pay a visit to the RYA stand (B032) situated in front of the members lounge and Holiday Inn. Here you'll get all the latest advice and information to help you get started or improve your boating, purchase one of the latest RYA publications, as well as launches, events and celebrations.

In order to take advantage of this exclusive RYA members FREE ticket offer, login to the Southampton Boat Show member benefits page on the RYA website for full details on how to claim your ticket and to make any additional ticket purchases – www.rya.org.uk/go/sbstickets

Members will be sent confirmation of their FREE ticket via email which will include a PDF attachment of your ticket (remember to check your junk mail box). You will need to print off your ticket and bring it with you to the show to gain entry. Additional purchased tickets will be emailed to you with your FREE ticket.

The RYA member FREE ticket offer is available until midnight on Thursday 14 September. Full terms and Conditions available here: southamptonboatshow.com/Visiting/Terms-and-Conditions

Up to two children aged 15 and under are admitted free for every standard adult ticket presented with the 'Kids Go Free' promotion.

To find out more about what's on at the Southampton Boat Show visit www.southamptonboatshow.com

More details about RYA events and activities at the Southampton Boat Show coming soon.

