PYRA Poole - Cowes - Poole Races

by Keith Lovett today at 12:06 pm 26-29 May 2017

14 yachts from Poole Yacht Racing Association raced to and from Cowes over the Bank Holiday weekend to compete in the VPRS National Championship.

What was in essence a feeder race left Poole on Friday afternoon in a steadily increasing Easterly wind. Dave and Jackie Hale made the early running in their X412, Blue eXtasy from Poole Yacht Club and Alan and Lis Bennett in their J109 Blue Jay from Parkstone YC. But sailing boat for boat not so far behind were Mark Carey's Archimbault 31, Zorra 3 and Phil Nicholas' Maxi 1100, Destiny. Passing Hegistbury Head pressure increased from 20 knots to 25 knots and Destiny started to show their ability in heavier winds pulling slowly away from the Archimbault. Keeping the larger J109 and X412 well in sight Destiny went on to win Class One with gust up to 27 knots on the beat into Cowes.

Class Two saw Ian Wall's, Mojito an MG C 27 beating Mike Shrimpton & Rose Debenham in Maris Otter a larger Hunter Legend 35.5 in the stretching conditions. Likewise in Class Three the smaller Hunter Sonata Exposition raced by Joe Cross was able to win over PYRA Captain Roger Bond's, Beneteau 285, Fraid S'eau.

Following two days frenetic racing for the VPRS Nationals the fleet left Cowes on Bank Holiday Monday in virtually no wind with a trip back to Poole ahead. With a flooding tide, Phil Nicholas as Race officer on board Destiny, wisely motored the fleet West and out of the Solent for the far safer option of a start at North Head. In 7 knots SW all classes were underway, only to be met with thick visibility shrouding sea fog descending on the fleet and wind dropping down to 2 knots or less.

Destiny and Blue Jay during the PYRA Poole - Cowes - Poole Races - photo © David Harding / www.sailingscenes.com
Destiny and Blue Jay during the PYRA Poole - Cowes - Poole Races - photo © David Harding / www.sailingscenes.com

Within an hour the pressure had started to increase and those that had worked south out to sea first to receive a steady 8 knot SSW providing a fetch to Poole's PYRA finishing line. Mark Titterington in his Elan 333, Elevation was able to hold onto the heels of Blue eXtasy and Rob & Kate Gibson's Humphreys 50 Hope and Glory, for a convincing win. Only Fraid S'eau had stuck out the dense fog and lack of wind in the smaller classes, to pick up a well-deserved win in Class Three.

Overall Results:

PosBoatSail NoRatingCowesPoolePts
Class 1
1stBlue eXtasyGBR3481L14325
2ndMS Amlin FirestarterGBR8560R0.987538
3rdZorra3GBR2111L0.982459
4thDestinyGBR4071L0.9651DNF10
5thElevationGBR9395R0.96DNC111
6thBlue JayGBR2068R1142DNF11
7thHope & GloryGBR6411.1177411
8thAmethystGBR6640R1486DNC16
9thDeityGBR9644L0.992DNCDNS19
Class 2
1stMojitoK1236T0.8861DNF4
2ndMaris OtterGBR3519L0.8922DNF5
Class 3
1st'Fraid S'eau2640.863213
2ndExpositionGBR8327N0.811DNC5
3rdSkykomish480.792DNFDNC 
VPRS National Championship
17 cruiser racers in the Central Solent In its second year, the VPRS National Championship took place in the Central Solent, hosted by Chichester Cruiser Racer Club. 17 cruiser racers started race one in a slowly building 18 knot breeze. Posted on 31 May VPRS National Championship preview
Poole PYRS fleet set for Cowes next week Just a week to go before the 2017 VPRS National Championship and entries from Poole Yacht Racing Association are making final preparations. Posted on 19 May PYRA Poole - Yarmouth - Poole races
28 yachts enjoy near perfect conditions Twenty-eight yachts raced from Poole to Yarmouth and back in near perfect conditions – a building south-westerly breeze, a fair tide – and some sun for the return leg. Posted on 16 May PYRA Morgan Carey Race to Cherbourg
Together with the annual boules competition Racing under VPRS, following an uneventful start the fleet followed Nick Fullergar's Archibualt A35 Amigos on the gun under the watchful eye of Blue Extasy, start boat and race officer for the race. Posted on 9 May VPRS Nationals 2017 to held from Cowes
Competitive sailing in a relaxed atmosphere Yachts will converge on Cowes from east and west in May for the second VPRS Nationals. The inaugural event in Poole last year attracted nearly 30 entries; this year's event is expected to be bigger and better. Posted on 8 Apr PYRA End of Season Weymouth Finale
An early start to get to the Swash start line Crews had to wake early in order to make a 0900hrs start at the Swash start line on Saturday. We were greeted with wind over tide up the Swash, a fresh to strong southerly breeze and an ebb making it hard work to reach the start line. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 The Folly Races for PYRA
Horizontal rain on Saturday Saturday was forecast to be wet and it was – horizontal sheets of it driven in by 25-30 knots of wind from the SSW. Firestarter sent us off on a short windward hitch to East Hook, dismissing a plea for 'start line-finish line' from a nameless boat. Posted on 15 Sep 2016 PYRA Cherbourg and back races
A sailable forecast for once The Cherbourg trophies have remained '...not awarded' on many occasions – too much wind to run the race or so little that the only option for un gout de la belle France was for the entire fleet to resort to the donk. Posted on 1 Sep 2016 PYRA Yarmouth Dash
Record times and a very close race Record times were established on the first leg to Yarmouth with our kites filled with a stiff SW. It's true we had the tide under us but with most boats elapsed times under 2 hours made for an exciting and very close race. Posted on 9 Aug 2016 PYRA Channel Islands Races
It's all about the sailing 0400hrs Friday morning wishing I'd been sensible and got my head down earlier – rig sheets and guys just in case and slip away early in good time to do start boat on the Swash Line. Posted on 3 Aug 2016

