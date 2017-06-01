Please select your home edition
Ken's Race To Scotland: Help him raise £50,000 for two amazing charities

by Teagan Rowlands today at 10:16 am 1 June 2017
Leaving Machrihanish beach for Point Sands during Ken Fowler's Race to Scotland © Race to Scotland

Ken Fowler begun his Challenge from Land's End on 7th May with the aim to sail to John O'Groats in his RS Aero to raise an astonishing £50,000 for two amazing charities; Cancer Research UK and the Oakhaven Hospice.

When, not if, Ken completes this challenge, he will be only the second person to do so in a single handed dinghy and break the record for the smallest and fastest dinghy to do so. We're very proud to both Ken and his affectionately named RS Aero, Yoda.

If you've been following Ken on his Facebook page (@RaceToScotland), you will have seen his video blogs and updates along the way. It looks like an incredible journey so far and with only 150 or so miles left (of over 900 miles to cover in total) we know he's going to smash the rest of it. You will have also seen his thanks to locals along the way who have lent support – all amazing people.

To see the full story of Ken's journey and see his GPS progress, visit www.racetoscotland.co.uk

To follow his updates, head to his Facebook page @RaceToScotland.

And most importantly, to support the challenge, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=epicsail

