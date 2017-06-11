Please select your home edition
Rooster Southern Area Topper Travellers at Poole Yacht Club - Preview

by Jason Kirk today at 5:05 pm 11 June 2017
2015 Topper Southern Championship at Poole © Juliette Kemp

The third of the 2017 Rooster Sailing Southern Topper Traveller series events is now just over one week away to be held at Poole YC in Dorset on Sunday 11th June. Open coaching will also take place the day before the traveller itself on Saturday 10th June and you can sign up to attend by visiting the ITCA GBR website.

Located in Poole Harbour, this is a brilliant venue for racing and the Poole traveller is one of the stand out events on the calendar due to the quality of racing the venue offers but also the renowned ‘tally draw’ and prize give-away organised by Rob Kemp. It is not just the sailors ‘in the chocolates’ that get prizes. Quite simply, if you turn up, you stand a good chance of walking away with anything from new mainsheets to kit bags!

Registration will open from 08.30am with a competitor briefing due to take place at 10.00am. Up to 6 races are planned and the warning signal for the first race will not be before 10.55am.

Should you require further information on either the traveller series or the 2017 open/race coaching programme for the Topper Southern Area, then please use the contact links set up on the Southern Area webpage of the ITCA-GBR website.

The South Zone Topper team and Poole YC look forward to seeing you on Sunday 11th June.

