Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Product Feature
Rooster Carbon Tiller Extension
Rooster Carbon Tiller Extension

Wounded Veterans take to the waters of San Diego

by Emily Willhoft today at 2:35 pm 13-15 June 2017
The Warrior Sailing Program returns to San Diego © SDYC

Twenty-one wounded veterans will be taking on a new challenge, sailing, right here in the waters of San Diego, June 13-15, 2017. They won't just be going for a boat ride, these men and women will be participating in an intense three-day course to learn how to sail on their own, despite their injuries.

Through a partnership with the Armed Services YMCA and the San Diego Yacht Cub, the Warrior Sailing Program returns to San Diego, a beautiful setting to learn how to sail. The program was founded with a mission to introduce active military and veterans with disabilities to the sport of sailing, with opportunities ranging from introductory level sailing to world championship competition.

The program offers the Basic Training Camp at no cost to participants. They come from all branches of the military and have varying injuries that range from limb loss, traumatic brain injuries and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, to name a few.

"We value our continuing partnership with San Diego Yacht Club and are excited about our new relationship with the Armed Services YMCA," says Ben Poucher, Warrior Sailing Director. "It is only by working together can we provide an unbelievable experience for the wounded service members who have given so much to us."

Participants will sail together in teams of three on J-22 sailboats, with an on-board professional coach accompanying each team. The sailboats and facilities are provided by SDYC. "We are proud to host the Warrior Sailing Program at our club for the third year," affirms John Reiter, SDYC's 2017 Commodore. "We love to share our resources and love of sailing with a community that has served our country and sacrificed so much. These individuals continue to impress us with their courage, leadership skills, and self-determination both on and off the water."

Sailing is the platform to help these wounded veterans reunite with their fellow service members, feel the camaraderie, and help with integration into civilian life.

"The Warrior Sailing Program is an amazing way to support our warriors from the Naval Medical Center – Balboa and across our nation," says Tim Ney, Executive Director of the Armed Services YMCA. "We are very excited to be a partner with two great organizations."

Graduates from the Basic Training Camp will learn about local sailing opportunities and those in their hometowns. Graduates may continue training to earn a keelboat certification, advanced racing skills and compete in open and disabled racing events both across the country and around the world. More information on the Warrior Sailing Program can be found online at www.warriorsailing.org.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

North Sea Regatta Week day 2
Sun and sea breeze in Scheveningen Another sunny day in Scheveningen. Day 2 for the Worlds J/22 and the first race day for the 120 yachts in all ORC and IRC classes on the North Course. All smaller boats sailed together on the South Course, seven classes in total including the J/22 Worlds. Posted on 2 Jun North Sea Regatta Week update
A sunny start in The Hague Almost 70 teams participated in the Vuurschepenrace and the RORC North Sea Race, the two offshore races during the North Sea Regatta Week 2017, enjoying almost Caribbean sailing conditions on the North Sea. Posted on 2 Jun North Sea Regatta Week preview
64 boats on the start line of the Vuurschepen Race On Saturday 27 May the North Sea Regatta Week 2017 kicks off with the Vuurschepen Race from Scheveningen to Harwich! On the start line we'll see 64 yachts of which 38 yachts are fully crewed and 16 teams are participating in the Two Handed class. Posted on 26 May San Diego Yachting Cup overall
Anything but the usual The third and final day of the 2017 Yachting Cup concluded today with a change of course due to more atypical San Diego weather. Race Committee decided early this morning to change all courses from the ocean to inside the San Diego Bay. Posted on 8 May San Diego Yachting Cup day 2
Resembling San Francisco conditions The breeze was on for the second day of the 2017 Yachting Cup! It was a busy and challenging day of racing, with almost 100 boats competing on three courses in the ocean. Posted on 7 May California Offshore Race Week returns
Tour from Northern California to Southern California The California Offshore Race Week will return for its second year featuring the combined efforts of Encinal Yacht Club, San Francisco Yacht Club, Monterey Peninsula Yacht Club, Santa Barbara Yacht Club and San Diego Yacht Club. Posted on 6 May San Diego Yachting Cup day 1
New boats rule Day one of the 2017 Yachting Cup wrapped up early this evening after an exciting day on the water. With gray skies and temperatures in the mid-60s, racing occurred in the ocean and in San Diego Bay. Posted on 6 May Countdown to the 2017 Yachting Cup
San Diego Yacht Club's signature spring event San Diego Yacht Club's signature spring event, the Yachting Cup regatta, returns on May 5-7, 2017 for the 45th year. Over 80 entries are expected for this year's regatta from numerous yacht clubs. Posted on 15 Apr J/22 Midwinter Championship
Reduced to a 3 race series in New Orleans Kevin Doyle, Vic Snyder and Aaron Snyder's Mo' Money mastered the light conditions on Sunday to win their first J/22 Midwinter Championship. The Youngstown, New York-based team tallied a 4,3,1 for 8 points in the three-race series. Posted on 27 Mar 2017 Islands Race at San Diego
A spectacularly brilliant evening to be on the water The 2017 Islands Race was hosted by Newport Harbor Yacht Club and San Diego Yacht Club on February 24 & 25. This year's event featured considerable visibility and scenery for those on board, yet disappointingly light winds for the last third of the race. Posted on 26 Feb

Upcoming Events

YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Rutland SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Rutland SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Parkstone YC Flying Fifteen Poole Open for Flying Fifteen
Parkstone YC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Broxbourne SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Broxbourne SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hunts SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Hunts SC- 3 Jun Brightlingsea SC GP14 and Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for GP14 and Merlin Rocket
Brightlingsea SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy