Official launch of the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award

by Mirabaud Sailing Video Award today at 6:36 pm 1 June 2017
Mirabaud Sailing Video Award © Mirabaud Sailing Video Award

The Mirabaud Sailing Video Award is now officially launched. Professional filmmakers as well as sailors filming on-board during races can upload their videos whilst the public can watch them on www.sailingvideoaward.com

The videos will be published on the event website upon reception, whilst the public will be asked to vote from September 1.

The winners of the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award will be celebrated during the Yacht Racing Forum (Aarhus, Denmark, November 27-28), in front of the sports' leading personalities, events, classes, yacht clubs and sponsors.

The main prize - the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - will be determined by an international jury. The Prize of the Public will be awarded following votes from the public on Internet. The Special Jury Award will celebrate the sailors who produce the best on-board videos during races. The winners will share €2,000 prize money.

