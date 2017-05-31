Nick Craig secures record fifth OK Dinghy world crown in Barbados

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 7:10 am

The Barbados wind beats to the same rhythm of the boom-box buses that rumble past the Barbados Yacht Club each day. It starts, it stops, it turns around, all the time going in no particular direction. You pick it up and take it one way only to find it is taking you in the wrong direction. It pulsates like the booming bass beat. It is hot and humid.

For the majority of sailors at the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championships in Barbados, it has been hard to make sense of the wind, but one person has shown an uncanny ability to be in the right place every time, and sail his boat faster than anyone else.

Discarding a third place in the 79-boat fleet Nick Craig, from Britain, dominated the series for perhaps his most convincing win ever. This is his fifth OK Dinghy world crown and perhaps the sweetest yet as he becomes the first person in the 60 year history of the class to win five world titles.

The defending champion, Jim Hunt, sailed an impressive series as well, never below fifth, and put together a scoreline that in most years would have easily won him the title. Third place Luke O'Connell, from New Zealand, led a strong Kiwi challenge with five boats inside the top ten.

Only one race was possible on the final day in perhaps the most capricious wind of the week. Jørgen Svendsen, of Denmark, led the race all the way until the final beat when Hunt and Craig sneaked past as the wind started to go even more patchy and shifty. Hunt took his second victory of the week, while O'Connell took third as Svendsen was an early starter.

The race team tried to start the final race, but the conditions and the time were against them. Eventually they admitted defeat and at 14.50, the end of the regatta was signalled and the start of the race to the beach to get the first boat into the containers.

O'Connell said, "It's been a tough week, I am pleased to come away with third. The middle of the week was pretty bad for me. I don't know what happened there really. But it was great sailing here. Nick and Jim sailed super well and nick definitely deserved to win."

Paying tribute to Craig, Hunt said "It's fantastic isn't it. He just outsailed every one all week. He's just been a bit more on it all week, starting better, being in the right place at the right time. He hasn't really missed anything. He was quick downwind, there were not really any holes in his game, which is a bit of a shame, as if he hadn't been here I would have looked quite good."

"But it was great fun, I've had a great time."

New World Champion, Craig, said, "Fantastic day, absolutely delighted. It was always a little tense as I needed a 12th which is just the kind of thing where you could be too conservative and end up having a 20th, so I got an average start which was just good enough, got a lane, and went up to about fifth at the windward mark and then just sailed really conservatively and just sailed near Jim as well partly because he always goes the right way and because if he was deep or going well then I would be matching him. So it worked out really nicely."

"I think it was a tricky week because it was very shifty and we had weed challenges, but overall it's just a fantastic place so sail. It's so warm, the water is warm, beer is cold; it's fantastic. I really enjoyed myself."

Next year the class heads to Warnemunde in Germany, for the 2018 World Championship, one of the classes favourite venues.

Even as the OK Dinghies were packed away in their containers to begin their long journeys home, their spaces on the beach were slowly being filled with Finns for the start of the Finn World Masters on Friday.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1 GBR 2195 NICK CRAIG 1 1 1 2 ‑3 1 1 1 2 10 2 GBR 11 JIM HUNT 2 3 4 ‑5 1 4 5 2 1 22 3 NZL 546 LUKE O'CONNELL 3 2 2 4 (bfd) 17 3 8 3 42 4 NZL 545 STEVE McDOWELL 4 16 8 ‑17 4 6 4 4 7 53 5 NZL 517 PAUL RHODES 5 9 5 6 6 3 14 7 ‑20 55 6 AUS 749 ROGER BLASSE 10 15 3 7 5 9 ‑22 3 4 56 7 NZL 551 MARK PERROW 20 4 7 3 2 (dsq) 2 14 12 64 8 GBR 2191 CHRIS TURNER 6 8 ‑25 8 8 8 9 9 9 65 9 NZL 566 GREG WILCOX 9 10 ‑20 10 11 10 6 16 6 78 10 DEN 3 JORGEN SVENDSEN 19 14 14 1 23 5 8 12 (bfd) 96 11 POL 14 PAWEL PAWLACZYK ‑24 5 17 18 10 13 10 19 8 100 12 POL 1 TOMASZ GAJ 8 6 28 22 7 23 11 ‑29 10 115 13 NZL 567 CHRIS FENWICK 18 ‑31 13 23 14 22 7 21 5 123 14 DEN 1402 BO TEGLERS NIELSEN 16 17 10 13 ‑26 16 19 10 26 127 15 GER 778 SOENKE BEHRENS 15 13 34 15 19 ‑40 15 5 13 129 16 AUS 768 MARK JACKSON 27 7 6 11 9 11 (dns) 32 30 133 17 GER 772 OLIVER GRONHOLZ (ret) 12 26 16 22 7 21 15 14 133 18 NZL 498 JONO CLOUGH 17 20 12 14 12 19 20 ‑26 24 138 19 DEN 1397 HENRIK KOFOED ‑ LARSEN 28 34 11 9 15 15 12 22 (bfd) 146 20 NZL 523 JOE POREBSKI 14 24 24 (dsq) 27 27 23 6 16 161 21 GER 5 RALF TIETJE 21 21 ‑33 12 17 31 17 25 18 162 22 AUS 754 BRENT WILLIAMS 11 18 21 20 33 2 16 46 (bfd) 167 23 GBR 10 ROBERT DEAVES 12 29 19 21 21 ‑37 32 13 21 168 24 DEN 22 ASK ASKHOLM 25 23 23 19 ‑30 26 25 11 17 169 25 AUS 750 PETER ROBINSON ‑43 37 9 26 20 20 13 35 36 196 26 GER 803 MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN 7 11 15 33 (dnf) 12 26 17 bfd 202 27 GER 775 JOERG RADEMACHER 22 25 ‑40 27 35 32 24 37 11 213 28 NZL 575 MICHAEL WILDE 33 28 ‑44 29 16 18 33 28 28 213 29 NZL 531 ADRIAN COULTHARD 29 30 32 40 13 25 ‑43 30 23 222 30 NZL 536 ERIC RONE 13 22 36 36 25 29 ‑38 33 29 223 31 AUS 719 GLENN WILLIAMS 37 26 22 ‑43 40 14 35 23 34 231 32 NZL 571 ROB HENGST 34 36 30 ‑45 28 44 29 18 25 244 33 GER 7 ANDREAS PICH 35 ‑41 35 31 31 35 39 24 22 252 34 NZL 565 SIMON PROBERT 39 48 31 32 39 28 ‑59 27 33 277 35 DEN 1335 MOGENS JOHANSEN 40 39 18 34 34 (dnf) 41 51 27 284 36 GBR 2163 GAVIN WALDRON 52 44 16 41 18 38 36 43 ‑54 288 37 GER 75 DIRK DAME 45 38 39 42 ‑51 33 27 31 40 295 38 GBR 13 ALEX SCOLES 26 19 29 30 (bfd) 24 34 54 bfd 297 39 NZL 563 DAVID HOOGENBOOM ‑50 32 50 24 36 39 45 36 37 299 40 SWE 2791 LENNART HANSSON 38 43 41 (ret) 29 46 31 41 31 300 41 POL 19 GRZEGORGZ SALAMON 32 33 (dnf) ret 44 21 30 48 15 304 42 GER 6 FABIAN GRONHOLZ ‑60 35 48 49 46 36 44 40 19 317 43 DEN 1442 PETER HEIDE‑JORGENSEN 36 42 27 28 43 43 46 56 (bfd) 321 44 DEN 1481 NILS TROLAND 41 45 ‑59 37 42 30 18 50 59 322 45 GBR 2176 KEITH BYERS 30 27 55 51 37 53 48 ‑57 32 333 46 GER 11 RAINER POSPIECH 23 40 47 55 38 45 56 49 (bfd) 353 47 NZL 568 DEAN NEIL COLEMAN ‑57 53 43 25 49 41 52 47 43 353 48 GER 8 RONALD FOEST 47 (ret) 63 35 56 42 40 38 38 363 49 DEN 1399 CHRISTOPHER JOE SCHUBERT (dsq) 46 46 44 45 34 47 67 35 364 50 DEN 1407 MALTE PEDERSEN 42 51 57 68 24 47 58 42 (bfd) 389 51 GER 22 DIRK GERICKE 48 59 45 47 50 50 53 ‑64 39 391 52 NZL 564 SEFTON POWRIE 59 52 56 39 (dnf) dns 37 20 49 393 53 GER 757 FALK HAGEMANN 51 55 42 38 54 51 ‑64 60 58 409 54 GER 12 STEFAN RASSAU 53 (dnf) dnf 52 41 52 28 61 41 411 55 AUS 736 GRANT WAKEFIELD 61 57 51 54 32 (dnf) 54 55 48 412 56 AUS 688 DAVID HASELDINE 55 ‑58 53 46 58 55 50 58 44 419 57 GER 767 JULIANE HOFMANN 54 47 58 56 53 49 55 ‑63 57 429 58 GER 731 THOMAS GLAS 44 49 37 48 (dnf) dns 51 39 dns 430 59 AUS 725 DAVID KETTERIDGE 58 64 38 50 (dns) dns 49 45 50 435 60 NZL 574 PHILIP RZEPECKY 46 50 (dsq) 53 dnf dns 42 44 42 439 61 NZL 569 PHIL COVENY 31 63 (dnf) 59 52 57 57 70 53 442 62 AUS 767 GLENN YATES 49 61 (dnf) 63 47 54 60 69 46 449 63 GER 777 NADINE TIETJE 62 54 60 60 48 (dnf) 65 53 60 463 64 GER 678 HEINZ RIDDER 64 ‑70 64 62 57 48 62 65 52 474 65 AUS 766 ROBERT BUCHANAN 66 69 60 60 (dns) dns 70 34 45 486 66 FRA 1833 FABIEN CAPEILLERES 56 56 49 (dnf) dns dns 63 52 61 499 67 POL 40 ROBERT SWIECKI 69 60 52 64 (dnf) 58 66 66 64 499 68 DEN 1458 SOREN SIGURDSSON 72 65 (dnf) 67 55 56 67 68 62 512 69 SWE 55 ULF SAHLE 63 62 62 57 (dns) dns 61 74 56 516 70 AUS 738 KEVIN KNOTT 68 67 65 58 (dns) dns 69 59 65 532 71 AUS 706 ERIK THOMPSON 65 68 54 66 (dnf) dnf 68 73 63 538 72 GER 697 JOERG POSNY 70 66 (dnf) 65 ret dns 72 62 51 548 73 GBR 2116 TIM O'LEARY 75 74 (dnf) 69 59 dns 71 71 67 567 74 AUS 716 DAVID SWALES 67 72 (dnf) 70 ret dns 74 72 69 586 75 NZL 550 TONY BIERRE 71 71 (dnf) dns dns dns dns dns 47 594 76 GER 539 ULRICH BORCHERS 76 76 (dnf) 71 dns dns 75 dns 68 609 77 GER 788 JESSICA FINKE 73 75 (dnf) dns dns dns 73 75 70 609 78 GBR 2058 MARY REDDYHOFF 74 73 (dnf) dns dns dns dns dns 66 618 79 BAR 12159 Charlie Gloomeau (dns) dns dns dns dns dns dns dns 55 622 80 GBR 2159 RUSSELL WARD (dns) dns dns dns dns dns dns dns dns 648

Follow the OK Dinghy class on:

REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!