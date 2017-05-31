Nick Craig secures record fifth OK Dinghy world crown in Barbados
by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 7:10 am
24-31 May 2017
The Barbados wind beats to the same rhythm of the boom-box buses that rumble past the Barbados Yacht Club each day. It starts, it stops, it turns around, all the time going in no particular direction. You pick it up and take it one way only to find it is taking you in the wrong direction. It pulsates like the booming bass beat. It is hot and humid.
For the majority of sailors at the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championships in Barbados, it has been hard to make sense of the wind, but one person has shown an uncanny ability to be in the right place every time, and sail his boat faster than anyone else.
Discarding a third place in the 79-boat fleet Nick Craig, from Britain, dominated the series for perhaps his most convincing win ever. This is his fifth OK Dinghy world crown and perhaps the sweetest yet as he becomes the first person in the 60 year history of the class to win five world titles.
The defending champion, Jim Hunt, sailed an impressive series as well, never below fifth, and put together a scoreline that in most years would have easily won him the title. Third place Luke O'Connell, from New Zealand, led a strong Kiwi challenge with five boats inside the top ten.
Only one race was possible on the final day in perhaps the most capricious wind of the week. Jørgen Svendsen, of Denmark, led the race all the way until the final beat when Hunt and Craig sneaked past as the wind started to go even more patchy and shifty. Hunt took his second victory of the week, while O'Connell took third as Svendsen was an early starter.
The race team tried to start the final race, but the conditions and the time were against them. Eventually they admitted defeat and at 14.50, the end of the regatta was signalled and the start of the race to the beach to get the first boat into the containers.
O'Connell said, "It's been a tough week, I am pleased to come away with third. The middle of the week was pretty bad for me. I don't know what happened there really. But it was great sailing here. Nick and Jim sailed super well and nick definitely deserved to win."
Paying tribute to Craig, Hunt said "It's fantastic isn't it. He just outsailed every one all week. He's just been a bit more on it all week, starting better, being in the right place at the right time. He hasn't really missed anything. He was quick downwind, there were not really any holes in his game, which is a bit of a shame, as if he hadn't been here I would have looked quite good."
"But it was great fun, I've had a great time."
New World Champion, Craig, said, "Fantastic day, absolutely delighted. It was always a little tense as I needed a 12th which is just the kind of thing where you could be too conservative and end up having a 20th, so I got an average start which was just good enough, got a lane, and went up to about fifth at the windward mark and then just sailed really conservatively and just sailed near Jim as well partly because he always goes the right way and because if he was deep or going well then I would be matching him. So it worked out really nicely."
"I think it was a tricky week because it was very shifty and we had weed challenges, but overall it's just a fantastic place so sail. It's so warm, the water is warm, beer is cold; it's fantastic. I really enjoyed myself."
Next year the class heads to Warnemunde in Germany, for the 2018 World Championship, one of the classes favourite venues.
Even as the OK Dinghies were packed away in their containers to begin their long journeys home, their spaces on the beach were slowly being filled with Finns for the start of the Finn World Masters on Friday.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|Pts
|1
|GBR 2195
|NICK CRAIG
|1
|1
|1
|2
|‑3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10
|2
|GBR 11
|JIM HUNT
|2
|3
|4
|‑5
|1
|4
|5
|2
|1
|22
|3
|NZL 546
|LUKE O'CONNELL
|3
|2
|2
|4
|(bfd)
|17
|3
|8
|3
|42
|4
|NZL 545
|STEVE McDOWELL
|4
|16
|8
|‑17
|4
|6
|4
|4
|7
|53
|5
|NZL 517
|PAUL RHODES
|5
|9
|5
|6
|6
|3
|14
|7
|‑20
|55
|6
|AUS 749
|ROGER BLASSE
|10
|15
|3
|7
|5
|9
|‑22
|3
|4
|56
|7
|NZL 551
|MARK PERROW
|20
|4
|7
|3
|2
|(dsq)
|2
|14
|12
|64
|8
|GBR 2191
|CHRIS TURNER
|6
|8
|‑25
|8
|8
|8
|9
|9
|9
|65
|9
|NZL 566
|GREG WILCOX
|9
|10
|‑20
|10
|11
|10
|6
|16
|6
|78
|10
|DEN 3
|JORGEN SVENDSEN
|19
|14
|14
|1
|23
|5
|8
|12
|(bfd)
|96
|11
|POL 14
|PAWEL PAWLACZYK
|‑24
|5
|17
|18
|10
|13
|10
|19
|8
|100
|12
|POL 1
|TOMASZ GAJ
|8
|6
|28
|22
|7
|23
|11
|‑29
|10
|115
|13
|NZL 567
|CHRIS FENWICK
|18
|‑31
|13
|23
|14
|22
|7
|21
|5
|123
|14
|DEN 1402
|BO TEGLERS NIELSEN
|16
|17
|10
|13
|‑26
|16
|19
|10
|26
|127
|15
|GER 778
|SOENKE BEHRENS
|15
|13
|34
|15
|19
|‑40
|15
|5
|13
|129
|16
|AUS 768
|MARK JACKSON
|27
|7
|6
|11
|9
|11
|(dns)
|32
|30
|133
|17
|GER 772
|OLIVER GRONHOLZ
|(ret)
|12
|26
|16
|22
|7
|21
|15
|14
|133
|18
|NZL 498
|JONO CLOUGH
|17
|20
|12
|14
|12
|19
|20
|‑26
|24
|138
|19
|DEN 1397
|HENRIK KOFOED ‑ LARSEN
|28
|34
|11
|9
|15
|15
|12
|22
|(bfd)
|146
|20
|NZL 523
|JOE POREBSKI
|14
|24
|24
|(dsq)
|27
|27
|23
|6
|16
|161
|21
|GER 5
|RALF TIETJE
|21
|21
|‑33
|12
|17
|31
|17
|25
|18
|162
|22
|AUS 754
|BRENT WILLIAMS
|11
|18
|21
|20
|33
|2
|16
|46
|(bfd)
|167
|23
|GBR 10
|ROBERT DEAVES
|12
|29
|19
|21
|21
|‑37
|32
|13
|21
|168
|24
|DEN 22
|ASK ASKHOLM
|25
|23
|23
|19
|‑30
|26
|25
|11
|17
|169
|25
|AUS 750
|PETER ROBINSON
|‑43
|37
|9
|26
|20
|20
|13
|35
|36
|196
|26
|GER 803
|MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN
|7
|11
|15
|33
|(dnf)
|12
|26
|17
|bfd
|202
|27
|GER 775
|JOERG RADEMACHER
|22
|25
|‑40
|27
|35
|32
|24
|37
|11
|213
|28
|NZL 575
|MICHAEL WILDE
|33
|28
|‑44
|29
|16
|18
|33
|28
|28
|213
|29
|NZL 531
|ADRIAN COULTHARD
|29
|30
|32
|40
|13
|25
|‑43
|30
|23
|222
|30
|NZL 536
|ERIC RONE
|13
|22
|36
|36
|25
|29
|‑38
|33
|29
|223
|31
|AUS 719
|GLENN WILLIAMS
|37
|26
|22
|‑43
|40
|14
|35
|23
|34
|231
|32
|NZL 571
|ROB HENGST
|34
|36
|30
|‑45
|28
|44
|29
|18
|25
|244
|33
|GER 7
|ANDREAS PICH
|35
|‑41
|35
|31
|31
|35
|39
|24
|22
|252
|34
|NZL 565
|SIMON PROBERT
|39
|48
|31
|32
|39
|28
|‑59
|27
|33
|277
|35
|DEN 1335
|MOGENS JOHANSEN
|40
|39
|18
|34
|34
|(dnf)
|41
|51
|27
|284
|36
|GBR 2163
|GAVIN WALDRON
|52
|44
|16
|41
|18
|38
|36
|43
|‑54
|288
|37
|GER 75
|DIRK DAME
|45
|38
|39
|42
|‑51
|33
|27
|31
|40
|295
|38
|GBR 13
|ALEX SCOLES
|26
|19
|29
|30
|(bfd)
|24
|34
|54
|bfd
|297
|39
|NZL 563
|DAVID HOOGENBOOM
|‑50
|32
|50
|24
|36
|39
|45
|36
|37
|299
|40
|SWE 2791
|LENNART HANSSON
|38
|43
|41
|(ret)
|29
|46
|31
|41
|31
|300
|41
|POL 19
|GRZEGORGZ SALAMON
|32
|33
|(dnf)
|ret
|44
|21
|30
|48
|15
|304
|42
|GER 6
|FABIAN GRONHOLZ
|‑60
|35
|48
|49
|46
|36
|44
|40
|19
|317
|43
|DEN 1442
|PETER HEIDE‑JORGENSEN
|36
|42
|27
|28
|43
|43
|46
|56
|(bfd)
|321
|44
|DEN 1481
|NILS TROLAND
|41
|45
|‑59
|37
|42
|30
|18
|50
|59
|322
|45
|GBR 2176
|KEITH BYERS
|30
|27
|55
|51
|37
|53
|48
|‑57
|32
|333
|46
|GER 11
|RAINER POSPIECH
|23
|40
|47
|55
|38
|45
|56
|49
|(bfd)
|353
|47
|NZL 568
|DEAN NEIL COLEMAN
|‑57
|53
|43
|25
|49
|41
|52
|47
|43
|353
|48
|GER 8
|RONALD FOEST
|47
|(ret)
|63
|35
|56
|42
|40
|38
|38
|363
|49
|DEN 1399
|CHRISTOPHER JOE SCHUBERT
|(dsq)
|46
|46
|44
|45
|34
|47
|67
|35
|364
|50
|DEN 1407
|MALTE PEDERSEN
|42
|51
|57
|68
|24
|47
|58
|42
|(bfd)
|389
|51
|GER 22
|DIRK GERICKE
|48
|59
|45
|47
|50
|50
|53
|‑64
|39
|391
|52
|NZL 564
|SEFTON POWRIE
|59
|52
|56
|39
|(dnf)
|dns
|37
|20
|49
|393
|53
|GER 757
|FALK HAGEMANN
|51
|55
|42
|38
|54
|51
|‑64
|60
|58
|409
|54
|GER 12
|STEFAN RASSAU
|53
|(dnf)
|dnf
|52
|41
|52
|28
|61
|41
|411
|55
|AUS 736
|GRANT WAKEFIELD
|61
|57
|51
|54
|32
|(dnf)
|54
|55
|48
|412
|56
|AUS 688
|DAVID HASELDINE
|55
|‑58
|53
|46
|58
|55
|50
|58
|44
|419
|57
|GER 767
|JULIANE HOFMANN
|54
|47
|58
|56
|53
|49
|55
|‑63
|57
|429
|58
|GER 731
|THOMAS GLAS
|44
|49
|37
|48
|(dnf)
|dns
|51
|39
|dns
|430
|59
|AUS 725
|DAVID KETTERIDGE
|58
|64
|38
|50
|(dns)
|dns
|49
|45
|50
|435
|60
|NZL 574
|PHILIP RZEPECKY
|46
|50
|(dsq)
|53
|dnf
|dns
|42
|44
|42
|439
|61
|NZL 569
|PHIL COVENY
|31
|63
|(dnf)
|59
|52
|57
|57
|70
|53
|442
|62
|AUS 767
|GLENN YATES
|49
|61
|(dnf)
|63
|47
|54
|60
|69
|46
|449
|63
|GER 777
|NADINE TIETJE
|62
|54
|60
|60
|48
|(dnf)
|65
|53
|60
|463
|64
|GER 678
|HEINZ RIDDER
|64
|‑70
|64
|62
|57
|48
|62
|65
|52
|474
|65
|AUS 766
|ROBERT BUCHANAN
|66
|69
|60
|60
|(dns)
|dns
|70
|34
|45
|486
|66
|FRA 1833
|FABIEN CAPEILLERES
|56
|56
|49
|(dnf)
|dns
|dns
|63
|52
|61
|499
|67
|POL 40
|ROBERT SWIECKI
|69
|60
|52
|64
|(dnf)
|58
|66
|66
|64
|499
|68
|DEN 1458
|SOREN SIGURDSSON
|72
|65
|(dnf)
|67
|55
|56
|67
|68
|62
|512
|69
|SWE 55
|ULF SAHLE
|63
|62
|62
|57
|(dns)
|dns
|61
|74
|56
|516
|70
|AUS 738
|KEVIN KNOTT
|68
|67
|65
|58
|(dns)
|dns
|69
|59
|65
|532
|71
|AUS 706
|ERIK THOMPSON
|65
|68
|54
|66
|(dnf)
|dnf
|68
|73
|63
|538
|72
|GER 697
|JOERG POSNY
|70
|66
|(dnf)
|65
|ret
|dns
|72
|62
|51
|548
|73
|GBR 2116
|TIM O'LEARY
|75
|74
|(dnf)
|69
|59
|dns
|71
|71
|67
|567
|74
|AUS 716
|DAVID SWALES
|67
|72
|(dnf)
|70
|ret
|dns
|74
|72
|69
|586
|75
|NZL 550
|TONY BIERRE
|71
|71
|(dnf)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|47
|594
|76
|GER 539
|ULRICH BORCHERS
|76
|76
|(dnf)
|71
|dns
|dns
|75
|dns
|68
|609
|77
|GER 788
|JESSICA FINKE
|73
|75
|(dnf)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|73
|75
|70
|609
|78
|GBR 2058
|MARY REDDYHOFF
|74
|73
|(dnf)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|66
|618
|79
|BAR 12159
|Charlie Gloomeau
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|55
|622
|80
|GBR 2159
|RUSSELL WARD
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|648
