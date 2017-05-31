Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Power with Precision 728
Product Feature
Rooster Hot Hands - Glove Liner
Rooster Hot Hands - Glove Liner
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta at Yacht Club Costa Smeralda - Day 1

by YCCS Press Office today at 11:06 pm 31 May 2017

The owner and crew of Escapade underlined the fact that an army of rock star professionals and this year's Superyacht design technology are not necessarily prerequisites for winning at the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017. The event is organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in collaboration with Boat International Media and the Title Sponsor Loro Piana.

As the slowest rated yacht in the seven strong Superyacht fleet the crew of the 38m Dubois design took full advantage of the steadily strengthening southerly breeze which blessed the first of four planned coastal races.

The crew lead by tactician Dave Ridley of Hall Spars NZ made sure they capitalised by sailing smart downwind angles on the 24 nautical miles course to be rewarded by Escapade's first ever win on the Costa Smeralda, so denying a maiden race victory for the new McKeon designed 33m Ribelle by a margin of just over one minute on corrected time.

For the Escapade owner, Christophe Albin, the win was a pleasant surprise and an inspirational first foray on to a race course in Europe at the conclusion of three leisurely years of world cruising.

Swiss owner Albin was delighted, joking: "I asked twice to my team to check that they were not reading the result in the reverse order!"

"We have an excellent crew all coming from different parts of the world, but we integrated the crew very well on our first training day and that meant we could train well on the second and third day. We have done very few regattas, we did the Raja Muda regatta in Malaysia where we were third on one of the passage races and then we did the Saint Barths Bucket when we came third in our class, so it is a nice surprise today. It is a huge motivation to win to carry on competing and to try and do it again tomorrow, and after tomorrow."

Francesco de Angelis, helmsman, double Olympic gold medal winning tactician Luis Doreste and the crew of Ribelle appeared not to put a foot wrong, the excellent speed and smooth boat handling on Ribelle belying their limited time practising with the slippery new McKeon design. They enjoyed a close joust with Pier Luigi Loro Piana's crew on the new My Song, the scratch boat in the fleet, which took third, 54 seconds behind Ribelle.

Ribelle's owners were pleased and excited by their first competitive outing: "We had only two days of training but today the boat was responding beautifully, it was fantastic weather and a fantastic crew, so it is a great start with our new boat. We have Francesco de Angelis on the helm who is very clever and very quiet. Second on the first day for the boat and we are very happy."

The 24 nautical miles passage took the Superyachts and the ten boat Wally fleets on a beat to a laid mark, continuing upwind as the thermal build of the SSE'ly breeze kicked steadily to round the little rocky islet Mortoriotto before running back downwind past Porto Cervo to turn left into 'bomb alley' for short reach to the Golf turning buoy at Secca di Tre Monte to the south of Caprera. With the wind peaking at 13-14kts the second reach to downwind was north to the Monaci Islets before a beat and short broad reach to the finish.

Magic Carpet Cubed on day 1 of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM
Magic Carpet Cubed on day 1 of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM

That the breeze continued to build in the afternoon seemed to ensure that both classes enjoyed reasonably even chances between the bigger, faster rated boats and those smaller armed with slower handicaps.

The bigger Wally yachts had the chance to extend away early as they worked offshore to the left of the first upwind, getting into the stronger breeze first. Magic Carpet Cubed started beautifully and were able to seize first advantage, the foundations of their Race 1 win by 1min and 24 secs over Galateia with the French crew on the Wally 80 Ryokan taking third. Open Season led around the course but retired after finishing due to an error reading the sailing instructions. They were initially credited with second place by 3 seconds before they recognised their mistake and withdrew.

Magic Carpet's Volvo Ocean Race winning tactician Ian Walker recalled, "It was a cool race because the big boats did really well early on because we got left (offshore) on the first beat and we got more breeze but then the wind filled in which helped everybody towards the back of the fleet. We are very happy. We made a really good start which enabled us to go the right way up the first beat, the speed was good in the light. We sailed a good, tidy race."

Escapade on day 1 of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM
Escapade on day 1 of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM

The unique mix of excellent, close racing on the waters and reliable winds of the Costa Smeralda combined with an exclusive social programme sets the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta apart, continuing to draw enthusiastic owners and crews to this unique annual event. The highlights of tonight's Loro Piana Owners' Dinner include Michelin starred Chef Carlo Cracco.

Racing continues Thursday with coastal courses planned for the Superyacht and Wally divisions and a forecast for lighter winds. The first warning signal will be at 1130hrs.

www.yccs.it/en

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Happy Birthday Sir Peter
A double celebration at 50th Antigua Sailing Week Sir Peter Harrison is a well known figure in the IT industry and the world of sailing. He lead the syndicate for the GBR Challenge for the America's Cup on 2000 and has been involved in many philanthropic sailing projects. Posted on 7 May Yacht Club Costa Smeralda prepares
For an intense season in Sardinia With less than two weeks to go until the start of the sporting season, preparations are in full swing at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda for a year packed with competitions and happenings to mark the 50th anniversary of the Club's foundation. Posted on 6 May Sail Racing PalmaVela day 1
Optimisation decisions and fewer mistakes win races Optimisation decisions made and executed during the winter contributed to race wins in the Maxi72 Class and the Wally Class but both winning teams made fewer mistakes than their rivals and lead their respective fleets after the first day. Posted on 5 May Entry Open for 2017 Rolex Farr 40 Worlds
A year of anniversaries at Yacht Club Costa Smeralda The 2017 edition of the Rolex Farr 40 Worlds returns to the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in Porto Cervo for the third time in the class' history from July 13 - 16 and the Notice of Race and entry form are now available! Posted on 22 Apr The America's Cup Superyacht Program
A true highlight of the 35th America's Cup The 35th America's Cup in Bermuda will feature the fastest yachts in the 166 year history of the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport. Posted on 28 Mar Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta overall
Nilaya wins again Nilaya, the dominating Reichel/Pugh design, was presented the Loro Piana Prize: Boat International Media Trophy for overall victory at the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous. Posted on 14 Mar Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta day 2
Circumnavigation of Virgin Gorda highlight The second day of racing at the seventh annual Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous saw the fleet of 17 superyachts circumnavigate Virgin Gorda. Posted on 13 Mar Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta day 1
Splendid start in Porto Cervo The first day of the seventh annual Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous saw the race committee send the fleet on a twisting and turning tour of nearly 30 nautical miles about the Sir Francis Drake Channel. Posted on 12 Mar Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean overall
Freya and Cuordileone reign supreme After four fun-filled days of racing at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda's Caribbean home in Virgin Gorda, Don Macpherson's Swan 90 Freya and Leonardo Ferragamo's ClubSwan 50 Cuordileone have been crowned champions of the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean 2017. Posted on 6 Mar Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean day 3
Leaders hold firm heading into final race day Race Day Three of the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean brought more of the same sunny and breezy conditions that have characterised the week so far in Virgin Gorda as well as custom courses for the assembled fleet of Nautor's Swan yachts. Posted on 5 Mar

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Rutland SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Rutland SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Parkstone YC Flying Fifteen Poole Open for Flying Fifteen
Parkstone YC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Broxbourne SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Broxbourne SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hunts SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Hunts SC- 3 Jun Brightlingsea SC GP14 and Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for GP14 and Merlin Rocket
Brightlingsea SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy