Norman Moore Trophy at Itchenor Sailing Club

by Rebecca Oldfield today at 7:37 pm 27-28 May 2017
Start of the Norman Moore Trophy at Itchenor Sailing Club © Mary Pudney

The Swallow class at Itchenor Sailing Club has been racing for the Norman Moore Trophy every year since 1953. In this time, the annual open meeting has developed in to the premier home event for the National Swallow Class. This year's race had a slightly diminished fleet of 17 boats gathered together on Saturday morning in a solid 20-25 knots of breeze and sunshine for the first of five races.

Having recovered Jeremy Sibthorp by his feet following a pre-start crash gybe to avoid a Swallow contretemps ahead, Swift went on to open their score sheet with a win. Gwaihir lost a good initial lead but held off Echo to take second place.

By the two races in the afternoon Charlie Hartley, son of skipper James Hartley, had been substituted for the somewhat bruised and wet Jeremy and Swift was back to business, but by then the Gwaihir team had recovered their form and secured back-to-back wins. In race two Christine Graves's team Skua, helmed by Chris Creak was second, followed by Swift then Tony Glover's Darter. Race three saw the same first two with Bluff, taking the last podium place ahead of Migrant. Racers encountered a little congestion as they caught up the XOD fleet where the favoured mark exit crossed the incoming fleet. An exciting, yet expected condition when racing in Chichester Harbour.

The club was full in the evening as the current fleet and many past Swallow sailors gathered for a Gala Dinner to celebrate 70 years since the formation of the class in 1947 ahead of its inclusion in the 1948 Olympics.

Sunday was to be a very different sort of sailing. PRO Phillip Pascall managed to find a zephyr of breeze to start race four but with its 40-degree shifts and vagaries of strength there were plenty of traps for the unwary. The race was initially led by National Swallow Class chairman Malcolm Green sailing Archon but it was Bluff who eventually won with Echo taking the third. Gwaihir were pleased that there would now be a discard score allowed as otherwise they would have posted a very large total! The afternoon brought torrential rain but still hardly any wind so at 1500 the excellent race management team brought out the "N" flag and all were towed home for tea and prize giving.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameCrewR1R2R3R4Pts
193GwaihirM & R Struckett, M Wigmore, C Hyatt21184
27SwiftR Sutherland, J Sibthorp, P Brasier, J Hartley13246
364BluffH Fisher. A Langhorne. R House. C Weld. N Masding.1373111
487EchoS Miller, C Hindson386312
53SkuaC Graves, C Creek, N Boyd, D Maclean, R Nott, R Richardson1127514
686MigrantCharles Fisher, Richard Thompson, Nigel Glennie4124715
774ArchonM Green.1495216
867SolitudeA Lunch, A Reid8511619
981GoosanderT Taylor, S Bell6610DNC22
1094MerlinJ Kinross.10118927
1188DarterT Glover.94DNFDNC31
1292CockersoottieC Prescot.51412DNC31
1379StealthA Fisk, P Shepherd, M Harris, R HeathDNF109DNC37
1460WhimbrelP Snell, J Webber, M Cover7DNCDNCDNC43
1576HarlequinM Walker, J Govan15DNCDNC1043

Visiting guests can get involved with the Swallow Class at Itchenor Sailing Club by borrowing its sponsored 'ready to race' Swallow. The spare Swallow is available to use at Itchenor's Points Week on 12-16 June, the Swallow Championships weekend at Cowes on 15-16 July and Cowes Classics regatta on 17-21st July. Contact isc.swallow.capt@gmail.com for more information or to book.

Visit www.itchenorsc.co.uk for more information on the Swallow Class.

Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May Cowes Week continues support of Youth Sailing
With Discounted Entry Fees Cowes Week Limited are delighted to announce that they will continue their youth initiative which offers discounted entry fees to boats with crews of under 25 year olds. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 Royal Southern YC members at Cowes Week
Event voted a huge success The weather gods provided the Royal Southern Yacht Club, one of the Cowes Combined Clubs that run the annual Cowes Week Regatta, the sort of summer event they used to get a decade ago! Posted on 20 Aug 2016 Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week day 8
Nigel Grogan's Rehydrated wins White Group High pressure, brilliant sun and a solid westerly breeze again delivered perfect conditions for the final day of Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week. Posted on 13 Aug 2016 Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week day 7
Simply stunning weather on the penultimate day Competitors and spectators enjoyed simply stunning weather on the penultimate day of Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week. Posted on 12 Aug 2016 Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week day 6
Artemis Challenge day Today's racing started in an unstable westerly breeze of 10-14 knots that gradually swung towards the north-west through the morning. It increased to give gusts in the upper teens as the thin cloud over the Solent broke up. Posted on 11 Aug 2016 Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week day 5
Very light patches of wind in the central Solent Today saw patchy sun, with a north-westerly airflow that produced a 8-12 knots of wind for most of the morning. However by midday it became more variable in strength in the central Solent, with very light patches under areas of cloud. Posted on 11 Aug 2016 Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week day 4
Some civilised sailing in bright sun Today was one of civilised sailing in bright sun in an unstable and gusty north-westerly wind that produced gusts of 17 knots for the early starts, but also dropped to as little as 6-10 knots at times. Posted on 9 Aug 2016 Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week day 3
Varied conditions challenge the 8,000 sailors The Solent delivered a north-westerly breeze that varied from eight knot lulls to 25 knot gusts, giving varied conditions to challenge the 8,000 sailors at this year's Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week. Posted on 9 Aug 2016 Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week day 2
Racing in an adrenaline pumping 25 knots Competitors enjoyed a second day of sunny, stunning conditions at Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week today. The early starts saw the wind gusting an adrenaline pumping 25 knots, before the breeze settled down to 16-20 knots for the rest of the morning. Posted on 7 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Rutland SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Rutland SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Parkstone YC Flying Fifteen Poole Open for Flying Fifteen
Parkstone YC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Broxbourne SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Broxbourne SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hunts SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Hunts SC- 3 Jun Brightlingsea SC GP14 and Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for GP14 and Merlin Rocket
Brightlingsea SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
