GP14 Midland Bell Series at Nantwich & Border Counties Sailing Club

by Jane Wilson today at 6:31 pm 14 May 2017
GP14 Midland Bell at Nantwich & Border Counties SC © Jane Wilson

18 boats entered the Midland Bell, GP14 Open Meeting, hosted by Nantwich & Border Counties Sailing Club at Doddington Lake, Cheshire, on 14 May 2017. It was a bright sunny day which began with a 10 knot wind, gusting 14 knots. The OOD Paul Scott set a course designed to give the sailors the opportunity to display their seamanship.

Richard Instone crewed by Steve Parker led the first race, until unfortunately they had to retire. The day was then a battle between Sam Watson crewed by Sam Pickering and Frank Nickless crewed by Michelle Evans. Confusingly both boats were using sail number 14199. However Sam Watson, distinguishable by a blue spot on his sail and a matching blue spinnaker, sailing boat number 14050, won the first race.

After a delicious hot lunch, the second race began with a gusty wind that challenged the sailors as they came round the gybe mark. Those who were prepared to use their spinnakers led the fleet throughout the day. This time it was Frank Nickless who finished first, followed by Sam Watson.

By the last race is was like a different day, with grey clouds and a strengthening wind. A squall preceded the rain. There was close competition, between Ian Willis with Keith Dutton and Peter Jacques with Hayley Ramadhar, for 3rd place. Sam Watson made good use of the strong wind on the runs and was leading, closely followed by Frank Nickless. Then, as the rain stopped, the wind dropped to a calm within minutes. The race slowed dramatically and Frank Nickless and Michelle Evans slipped past on the way to the penultimate mark. They went on to cross the line and finish in first place overall.

The top three places were all gold fleet sailors, prizes were also awarded for the 1st overall silver & bronze fleet and to the highest placed classic or vintage boat (without underfloor buoyancy) and youth helm.

Overall Results:

Gold Fleet
1st 14199 Frank Nickless & Michelle Evans (Chase/South Staffs)
2nd 14050 Sam Watson & Sam Pickering (Nantwich)
3rd 14021 Ian Willis & Keith Dutton (South Staffs)

Silver Fleet
1st 13948 John Bate & Kate Bate (Nantwich)

Bronze Fleet:
1st 13868 Chris Yates & Dave Jones (Nantwich)

At the prize giving, the prize for the highest placed classic or vintage boat went to Dave Martin and Andy Johnson from North Staffs SC in Boat 10101. Nantwich sailor Joe Bellingham, age 14, in boat number 13372 was awarded the prize for best young sailor.

Full results and further information available at www.gp14midlands.org.uk, www.gp14.org and www.nantwichsail.com

