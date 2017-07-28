Early entry ends today for GJW Abersoch Dinghy Week

South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club © Green Sea Photography South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club © Green Sea Photography

by Ed MacDonald today at 2:47 pm

GJW Abersoch Dinghy Week runs from 23rd - 28th July 2017. Whether it is your first time or you are a regular visitor, it is a fantastic event for all the family. There is racing for all ages and abilities, from Optimists to 49ers.

If you have yet to enter, go to www.scyc.co.uk and click on the link on the home page. The early bird discount ends on 31 May 2017, offering a 40% discount on the full entry fee.

The GJW Abersoch Dinghy Week Team are looking forward to seeing you. If you require and further information contact Jude on 01758 712338 or email her at