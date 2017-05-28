Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Elite 728x90
Product Feature
SOAK Halyard Clip
SOAK Halyard Clip
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Alcatel J/70 Cup Event 2 at Fraglia Vela Malcesine

by J/70 Italian Class today at 8:34 pm 27-28 May 2017
Alcatel J/70 Cup Event at Malcesine © JRT / Studi Taccola

It has been a weekend of exciting sailing in Malcesine, where last Sunday, May 28th, the curtain fell over the second event of the season ALCATEL J/70 CUP, Italian circuit reserved to J/70 boats, open to participants from all over the world.

For the second time in a row, the victory went to Calvi Network by Carlo Alberini that, in a series of eight races, scored four bullets, probably also thanks to the strength and experience of the crew in its historical composition: Branko Brcin calling tactics, Karlo Hmeljak at main and Sergio Blosi in the double role of trimmer and skipper. Calvi Network was also the winner of the Alpen Cup prize, awarded to the crew that scored the best result over the eight races without discard.

The two bullets scored in the last day by Marco Salvi's Vertigo, granted the British crew where Victor Diaz was calling tactics, to gain the second placement on podium, with a margin of 24 points over the third classified, Polish entry Mag Ewa by owner Krzysztof Krempec and Croatian tactician Tomislav Basic.

The winner of the 2015 and 2016 editions of ALCATEL J/70 CUP, L'Elagain by Franco Solerio, where Daniele Cassinari, CEO of North Sails Italia was calling tactics, missed the podium, closing in fourth position, because of the same overall score as Mag Ewa but worse score line.

The Corinthian fleet, composed of 26 crews representing eight nations, turned out to be very competitive and in many cases also able to keep up with the professionals, with crews that in many races gained placements within the top-five of the overall ranking.

The victory, inside this fleet, went to Gianfranco Noè's White Hawk, which already earned some successes in this season, closing as second the Adriatic Cup and winning the first event of ALCATEL J/70 CUP in Sanremo in the Corinthian division.

Second placement for Pensavo Peggio! by Andrea Magni and Marco Laurino calling tactics, boat of the day in the second day of the event; third step of the podium went to Magie Das Sailing Team by Alessandro Zampori.

The event went on every day even after racing: aperitifs offered by Aperol Spritz and KitchenAid were welcoming crews when back on dock, while those who preferred to keep living strong emotions could take exciting test drives with professional Alfa Romeo pilots. As in the best tradition of ALCATEL J/70 CUP, a raffle awarded prizes by Alcatel, Fitbit and Gill, official clothing supplier, in a measure that no crew present at the aperitif was left empty-handed. The road-tour offered by OhhItaly to the best foreign crew in the overall ranking went to the Polish crew of Mag Ewa.

The J/70 fleet now remains on the Garda lake, where the third event of ALCATEL J/70 CUP is scheduled for June 23rd-20th in Riva del Garda.

Overall Results: (top five, 8 races, 1 discard)

1. Calvi Network, 14pts
2. Vertigo, 31pts
3. Mag Ewa, 55pts
4. L'Elagain, 55pts
5. Enfant Terrible, 73pts

Full cane be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Inaugural One-Design Regatta preview
Kick starting Summer of Big Dreams A typical world championship regatta takes the better part of a week to complete. But for those aiming at the top step on the podium, the full journey can take months, if not years. Posted on 28 May Key West Race Week 2018 cancelled
Tough decision made by Storm Trysail Club Since 1988 a town of Key West attracted sailors of all classes for one of the biggest handicap regattas in the USA. Sadly, every good thing comes to the end. Posted on 26 May Spirits high at packed Warsash prize giving
For Helly Hansen Spring Series & Crewsaver Spring Championship Spirits were high at the packed prize giving held at the Warsash Sailing Club on the River Hamble, for the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series and Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship 2017 on Friday 19th May. Posted on 24 May Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May J/70s at Sanremo
Alcatel J/70 Cup Event 1 The first event of ALCATEL J/70 CUP, hosted in the past three days by Yacht Club Sanremo, came to an end yesterday with just two races sailed. Posted on 3 May GFG Looking Ahead to Summer Season
Supporting the J80 Worlds, J Cup, Cowes Week & SB20 Worlds The marine branding experts have confirmed their involvement in several sailing events this summer, many of which will take place in close proximity to the company on the south coast of England. Posted on 28 Apr Breeze fades on the final weekend
Of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship The forecast never promised a lot of wind for the final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship (22/23 April) and indeed by Sunday it gave up the ghost causing racing to be abandoned. Posted on 25 Apr Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 6
Racing abandoned on the final day After five fantastic weeks of racing in the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series, the final day's races (Sunday 23 April) had to be abandoned due to a lack of wind. Posted on 25 Apr Sperry Charleston Race Week overall
New champions crowned after a tricky finale Charleston is known for its reliable spring sea breeze, but the Holy City's coast outdid itself this year during the 22nd edition of Sperry Charleston Race Week. Posted on 24 Apr Sperry Charleston Race Week day 2
Wild day with big wind and big waves For a second straight day, Charleston Harbor and the open ocean just offshore provided near-perfect conditions for over 200 competing teams at Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. Posted on 23 Apr

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Rutland SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Rutland SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Parkstone YC Flying Fifteen Poole Open for Flying Fifteen
Parkstone YC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Broxbourne SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Broxbourne SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hunts SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Hunts SC- 3 Jun Brightlingsea SC GP14 and Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for GP14 and Merlin Rocket
Brightlingsea SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy