Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Surefooted
Product Feature
Zhik Womens Orspan Top
Zhik Womens Orspan Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

£1,000 reward re: Dummy Flares Pack

by Rachel Follett today at 5:26 pm 31 May 2017
Coastal Flare Pack © Ocean Safety

Were you at Southampton Boat Show on Wednesday 21 September 2016? Did you purchase and take away a Coastal Flare Pack (like the one above) from The Andark Stand on Wednesday 21 September 2016 at The Southampton Boat Show?

We believe you may have taken a pack with just 2 dummy flares enclosed!

A coastal flare pack should contain 6 flares and weighs 1.85kgs whereas the dummy flare pack is very lightweight as it only has two dummy units enclosed.

We did sell other flare packs at the Boat Show but these would have been sent direct to customers after the Boat Show and there are no safety issues with these.

If you can help us locate this pack, as a reward, we would like to give £1,000 worth of safety equipment to a club or nominated charity of your choice! So please check with your friends and family in order to claim the reward!

We can verify the details of the purchase but we only have minimum information.

Please call Andy Goddard or Sharon Starks on 01489 581755 if you believe you have this item.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Get paddling this summer
Great range of kayaks at Andark Andark have a great range of kayaks on offer this summer for fun on the water. These are a fabulous idea to put on the roof of your car when going on holiday or to keep children and adults alike. Posted on 29 Jul 2012 Get buoyant this Summer
With Andarks buoyancy aid and lifejacket sale Andark have a great buoyancy aid and lifejacket sale on to clear all last years versions of stock. So if you were thinking about changing your lifejacket, now is the time to do it. Posted on 22 Jun 2012 Henri Lloyd Summer Offer
Only for two weeks at Andark! For two weeks Andark is doing a summer sale on all Henri Lloyds new footwear range we have in stock. Posted on 25 May 2012 Sun comes out for the Andark Tent Event!
Lots of wet weather, dinghy, casual clothing and shoe bargains Lots of wet weather gear, dinghy wear, casual clothing and shoe bargains. Posted on 12 May 2012 Andarks Bargin Bonanza Weekend
The famous tent event runs 10-13 May Andarks famous tent event weekend is here starting at 12 noon on Thursday 10th May till Sunday 13th May. Lots of bargains to choose from for sailing, diving and water sports equipment as well as deals on diving courses. Posted on 11 May 2012 Get set for Bank Holiday Sailing
All that you need at Andark The first May Bank Holiday and you would expect everyone who owns a dinghy or boat to be out sailing this weekend, either for pleasure or club racing. Posted on 3 May 2012 Get your feet decked out for summer
Great footwear at Andark Get your feet decked out for the summer, with some great offers on deck shoes for men and women at Andark. Posted on 13 Apr 2012 New Musto summer casual range at Andark
Take a look over Easter We also have the new Musto summer casual range in and here are a few other items. Our openings hours over Easter are here. Posted on 5 Apr 2012 Andark Big Sale Weekend day 2
Deals on spray tops and salopettes ANDARK SALE WEEKEND - Day 2 Bargains. November 24 Thurs/25 Fri/26 Sat/27 Sun. Andark Deals on Spray Top, Cags & Salopettes. Posted on 25 Nov 2011 Andark Big Sale Weekend
Buoyancy Aid bargains now available ANDARK BIG SALE WEEKEND Has Started!!!! Thursday 24th Nov/ Friday 25th Nov/ Saturday 26th Nov/ Sunday 27th Nov. Late opening till 8pm on Friday. Posted on 24 Nov 2011

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Rutland SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Rutland SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Parkstone YC Flying Fifteen Poole Open for Flying Fifteen
Parkstone YC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Broxbourne SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Broxbourne SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hunts SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Hunts SC- 3 Jun Brightlingsea SC GP14 and Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for GP14 and Merlin Rocket
Brightlingsea SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy