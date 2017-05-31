£1,000 reward re: Dummy Flares Pack

Coastal Flare Pack © Ocean Safety Coastal Flare Pack © Ocean Safety

by Rachel Follett today at 5:26 pm

Were you at Southampton Boat Show on Wednesday 21 September 2016? Did you purchase and take away a Coastal Flare Pack (like the one above) from The Andark Stand on Wednesday 21 September 2016 at The Southampton Boat Show?

We believe you may have taken a pack with just 2 dummy flares enclosed!

A coastal flare pack should contain 6 flares and weighs 1.85kgs whereas the dummy flare pack is very lightweight as it only has two dummy units enclosed.

We did sell other flare packs at the Boat Show but these would have been sent direct to customers after the Boat Show and there are no safety issues with these.

If you can help us locate this pack, as a reward, we would like to give £1,000 worth of safety equipment to a club or nominated charity of your choice! So please check with your friends and family in order to claim the reward!

We can verify the details of the purchase but we only have minimum information.

Please call Andy Goddard or Sharon Starks on 01489 581755 if you believe you have this item.