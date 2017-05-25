Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Elite 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun 505 Cover
Rain and Sun 505 Cover

ArMen Race at Société Nautique de la Trinité sur mer

by Joe Lacey today at 2:14 pm 25 May 2017
Sodebo and Macif during the ArMen Race © SNT

France's largest offshore race got underway from La Trinite last Thursday as 200 boats set off on the 270 mile course with bright blue skies and 15 knots of wind providing champagne sailing conditions.

The ArMen Line Honours Trophy was claimed by Francois Gabart's Ultime trimaran Macif, finishing ahead of Thomas Coville's record breaking Sodebo.

Armel Tripon's Reaute Chocolat team won the Multi 50 battle, Paul Meilhat's SMA was victorious in the IMOCA class and Berkhard Keese came out on top in the Class 40 battle sailing Stella Nova.

The UNCL Trophy is awarded to the top boat on corrected time – and this year's winner was Grand Soleil 43 Codiam. Nicolas Loday skippered the boat and was delighted with the result.

ArMen Race - photo © SNT
ArMen Race - photo © SNT

The largest and arguably most competitive class was the 2-handed IRC division – with 65 entries including 20 Jeanneau Sunfasts and 20 JPK's as well as two new 2-handed specific designs: a J11s and an Ofcet 32. Two JPK 10.80's were amongst the pre-start favourites: Jean-Pierre Kelbert's own boat Leon, and Spi Ouest 2-handed class winner LS-Resa. Stiff competition would be provided by JPK 1010's OGIC (winner of IRC 3 in Spi Ouest) and Alkiad (winner of IRC 4 in the Rolex Fastnet 2015). In the end nobody could keep pace with the immaculately sailed Cifraline, the Sunfast 3200 sailed by Daniel Andrieu, who claimed a hard earned victory.

June at the SNT

The SNT will be co-organizing the Duo Catamania – a week long 2-handed IRC event comprising one coastal race per day. Over 50 closely matched boats are expected with and IRC rating between 0.850 and 1.060. Places are still available if interested skippers would like to register, visit www.duocatamania.com

June will also see the 2nd ever edition of the Voiles et Voiliers de la Baie – a 37 mile tour of Quiberon Bay designed to attract regular racers and familes alike.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Daunting new video
A Smart Phone and the OLAS App could help save your life See how your smart phone can help save your life - and spare you from your worst nightmare at sea! OLAS, the man overboard location alert app from Exposure Lights is now available on Android as well as through the App Store. Posted on 30 May Silvers Marine Scottish Series overall
Swan takes flight with trophy Congratulations to Jamie McGarry and Colin Moore and the crew of 'Eala of Rhu' who not only won class one, but also the coveted Scottish Series Trophy and the Scottish IRC Championship. Posted on 29 May We find out about Propspeed
The foul release coating for underwater running gear We spoke to Stuart Gladwin at Grapefruit Graphics about Propspeed, the latest underwater surface product which GFG is now applying & distributing in the UK. Propspeed is a foul release coating that will keep the underwater running gear on any boat clean. Posted on 29 May The World Sailing Show - June 2017
America's Cup Preview Special From the full racing schedule, to our assessment of the teams and their prospects, the World Sailing Show preview takes you behind the scenes and under the skin of the 35th America's Cup. Posted on 29 May Silvers Marine Scottish Series day 3
Super Sunday Despite being unable to race on Saturday due to lack of wind, crews made the most of the opportunity to enjoy the shore side activities around the village of Tarbert and the day was topped off with live music and a fantastic display of fireworks. Posted on 28 May Duke of Edinburgh loans Overall Trophy
For Triple Crown Series at Cowes Week Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta and highlight of the British Sporting Summer, is delighted to announce a new trophy for the new Sevenstar Triple Crown series at Cowes Week. Posted on 27 May North Sea Regatta Week preview
64 boats on the start line of the Vuurschepen Race On Saturday 27 May the North Sea Regatta Week 2017 kicks off with the Vuurschepen Race from Scheveningen to Harwich! On the start line we'll see 64 yachts of which 38 yachts are fully crewed and 16 teams are participating in the Two Handed class. Posted on 26 May Silvers Marine Scottish Series day 1
The heat is on! The 43rd Scottish Series, sponsored by Silvers Marine for the third year started today Friday 26th May 2017. With it brought sunshine and record temperatures hitting 30 degrees in Tarbert, Loch Fyne. Posted on 26 May RCIYC Spring Regatta
Blazing sunshine and fair breezes make for a great weekend What a weekend! Blazing sunshine and fair breezes that made both days of the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Spring Regatta, held in St Aubin's Bay over 20th and 21st May, a resounding success. Posted on 26 May Key West Race Week 2018 cancelled
Tough decision made by Storm Trysail Club Since 1988 a town of Key West attracted sailors of all classes for one of the biggest handicap regattas in the USA. Sadly, every good thing comes to the end. Posted on 26 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Rutland SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Rutland SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Parkstone YC Flying Fifteen Poole Open for Flying Fifteen
Parkstone YC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Broxbourne SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Broxbourne SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hunts SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Hunts SC- 3 Jun Brightlingsea SC GP14 and Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for GP14 and Merlin Rocket
Brightlingsea SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy