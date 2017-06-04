Solo Nigel Pusinelli Trophy at Hayling Island Sailing Club - Preview

Tom Lonsdale hiking hard in Medemblik © Will Loy Tom Lonsdale hiking hard in Medemblik © Will Loy

by Will Loy today at 1:37 pm

There are just three days until the Nigel Pusinelli Trophy is contested at Hayling Island Sailing Club (June 3-4).

With 6 races planned over the two days and the stunning waters of Hayling Bay providing the competitors with waves, tide and hopefully a good breeze, it will serve as a fitting tribute to Nigel Pusinelli, a National Solo legend who loved his sea sailing.

The event is also the precursor to the Noble Marine National Championship and ideal conditioning for the big UK event of 2017.

Hayling Island has a strong tradition of Solo sailing harping back to the 1960s and a long list of club sailors who have reminded the rest that the HISC fleet are full of talent.

HISC have possibly the largest fleet in the country and with gentle, safe launch and recovery and a clubhouse that can match any in the world, it is no wonder that it oozes class.

Get yourself to Hayling Island this weekend, it is an experience you will never forget.

Noble Marine are our class insurer, support them like they support us. The National Solo Class is part of the Magic Marine "Hidden Connection". Big fleet racing.