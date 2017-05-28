GP14 Purcell Trophy at Greystones Sailing Club
by Alan Thompson today at 2:56 pm
27-28 May 2017
The Purcell Trophy 2017 was hosted by Greystones Sailing Club in their fantastic new harbour and clubhouse. After an hours wait on sat morning for the mist to clear the 26 strong GP fleet finally launched.
Race 1 got underway with a clean start and no recall (unusual in this fleet). Get Owens & Mel Morris back in business with the win, Shane McCarthy & Damian Bracken taking 2nd with Alan Blay & David Johnston in 3rd.
Race 2 started with the wind starting to build. Shane & Damian took the win with Ger & Mel in 2nd and John & Donal McGuiness in 3rd.
Race 3 started with gusts of winds of 26 knots. Alan & David retired with gear failure. Ger & Mel continued to dominate and brought home their 2nd win for the day. Shane & Damian picked up an OCD so Colman Grimes & Eoin Boyle came home in 2nd with Alistar Duffin & Andy Corkhill in 3rd.
Race 4 started on Sunday morning with lighter winds and sunshine, Ger & Mel once again on form with another win and Alan & David with their boat repaired took 2nd just ahead of Shane & Damian in 3rd.
Race 5 was a closely fought battle between Ger & Mel and Shane & Damian with Ger &Mel winning and Shane & Damian close behind in 2nd. Simon Culley & Libby Tierney pulled off a fantastic move on the downward leg by going close to the shore and took 3rd place.
Race 6 was cancelled as the wind died.
So the gold fleet was won by Ger & Mel. The silver fleet was dominated by the Gallagher brothers, sailing well once again. The bronze fleet was won by Josh Porter & Sina Hartman in their first event.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|Gold
|14076
|Ger owens
|Mel Morris
|RStGYC
|1
|‑2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2nd
|Gold
|14203
|Shane McCarthy
|Damien Bracken
|Greystones SC
|2
|1
|(OCS)
|3
|2
|8
|3rd
|Gold
|14214
|Keith Louden
|Alan Thompson
|ISA
|8
|4
|5
|4
|‑9
|21
|4th
|Gold
|14143
|Don McGuinness
|Donal McGuiness
|Movilee BC
|6
|3
|8
|5
|‑14
|22
|5th
|Gold
|14192
|Alastair Duffin
|Andy Corkill
|EDYC/Newtownards
|‑12
|7
|3
|8
|6
|24
|6th
|Gold
|14219
|Curly Morris
|Laura McFarland
|Newtonards SC/ EABC
|‑10
|10
|4
|7
|4
|25
|7th
|Silver
|14080
|Gareth Gallagher
|Richard Gallagher
|Moville BC/LFYC
|7
|6
|‑9
|9
|5
|27
|8th
|Gold
|14144
|Colman Grimes
|Eoin Boyle
|SSC
|9
|9
|2
|11
|‑23
|31
|9th
|Silver
|14054
|Doire Shiels
|Andrew Sexton
|Skerries SC
|4
|5
|12
|10
|‑17
|31
|10th
|Silver
|14116
|Peter Boyle
|Stephen Boyle
|SDC
|5
|8
|6
|12
|‑13
|31
|11th
|Gold
|13977
|Alan Blay
|David Johnston
|Sutton Dinghy Club
|3
|(RET)
|DNS
|2
|12
|35
|12th
|Gold
|13669
|Norman Lee
|Karl Brady
|Greystones SC
|11
|12
|7
|‑14
|7
|37
|13th
|Silver
|14138
|Simon Cully
|LibbyTierney
|Blessington
|‑20
|14
|10
|16
|3
|43
|14th
|Silver
|13951
|Steven Preston
|Brenda Preston
|Donaghdee SC
|13
|13
|(DNF)
|13
|8
|47
|15th
|Bronze
|13917
|Joshua Porter
|Sina Hartman
|Newtownards SC
|16
|15
|13
|6
|‑18
|50
|16th
|Gold
|14074
|Cathal Sheridan
|David Cooke
|Skerries SC
|14
|11
|(DNC)
|19
|16
|60
|17th
|Gold
|14061
|Rob Lee
|Mary Horgan
|ISA
|15
|18
|OCS
|‑21
|10
|61
|18th
|Bronze
|13180
|Martin Dews
|Vicky Dews
|Donaghdee SC
|‑21
|21
|14
|15
|11
|61
|19th
|Silver
|14040
|Bill Johnson
|James Johnson
|SDC/HYC?
|17
|17
|11
|18
|‑19
|63
|20th
|Silver
|13207
|Adrian Lee
|Lydia Blanke
|Youghal SC
|19
|16
|DNS
|‑20
|15
|68
|21st
|Bronze
|13782
|Michael Callendar
|Brian Walker
|Mullingar
|‑25
|20
|16
|17
|21
|74
|22nd
|Silver
|14182
|Neil Willis
|Peter Sloan
|Greystones sc
|‑24
|19
|15
|22
|22
|78
|23rd
|Bronze
|13624
|Ciaran Keogh
|Ben Hutchinson
|Greystones SC
|22
|‑23
|17
|23
|20
|82
|24th
|Bronze
|13238
|Alan Leddy
|Steve Waller
|Greystones SC
|18
|22
|DNS
|(DNC)
|DNC
|85
|25th
|Bronze
|13424
|Conor Duff Lennon
|Grainne Allen
|Greystones SC
|23
|‑24
|DNF
|24
|RET
|89
|26th
|Bronze
|13878
|David Snow
|Debbie Lee
|Greystones SC
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|(DNC)
|DNF
|93
