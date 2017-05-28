GP14 Purcell Trophy at Greystones Sailing Club

by Alan Thompson today at 2:56 pm

The Purcell Trophy 2017 was hosted by Greystones Sailing Club in their fantastic new harbour and clubhouse. After an hours wait on sat morning for the mist to clear the 26 strong GP fleet finally launched.

Race 1 got underway with a clean start and no recall (unusual in this fleet). Get Owens & Mel Morris back in business with the win, Shane McCarthy & Damian Bracken taking 2nd with Alan Blay & David Johnston in 3rd.

Race 2 started with the wind starting to build. Shane & Damian took the win with Ger & Mel in 2nd and John & Donal McGuiness in 3rd.

Race 3 started with gusts of winds of 26 knots. Alan & David retired with gear failure. Ger & Mel continued to dominate and brought home their 2nd win for the day. Shane & Damian picked up an OCD so Colman Grimes & Eoin Boyle came home in 2nd with Alistar Duffin & Andy Corkhill in 3rd.

Race 4 started on Sunday morning with lighter winds and sunshine, Ger & Mel once again on form with another win and Alan & David with their boat repaired took 2nd just ahead of Shane & Damian in 3rd.

Race 5 was a closely fought battle between Ger & Mel and Shane & Damian with Ger &Mel winning and Shane & Damian close behind in 2nd. Simon Culley & Libby Tierney pulled off a fantastic move on the downward leg by going close to the shore and took 3rd place.

Race 6 was cancelled as the wind died.

So the gold fleet was won by Ger & Mel. The silver fleet was dominated by the Gallagher brothers, sailing well once again. The bronze fleet was won by Josh Porter & Sina Hartman in their first event.

Overall Results:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st Gold 14076 Ger owens Mel Morris RStGYC 1 ‑2 1 1 1 4 2nd Gold 14203 Shane McCarthy Damien Bracken Greystones SC 2 1 (OCS) 3 2 8 3rd Gold 14214 Keith Louden Alan Thompson ISA 8 4 5 4 ‑9 21 4th Gold 14143 Don McGuinness Donal McGuiness Movilee BC 6 3 8 5 ‑14 22 5th Gold 14192 Alastair Duffin Andy Corkill EDYC/Newtownards ‑12 7 3 8 6 24 6th Gold 14219 Curly Morris Laura McFarland Newtonards SC/ EABC ‑10 10 4 7 4 25 7th Silver 14080 Gareth Gallagher Richard Gallagher Moville BC/LFYC 7 6 ‑9 9 5 27 8th Gold 14144 Colman Grimes Eoin Boyle SSC 9 9 2 11 ‑23 31 9th Silver 14054 Doire Shiels Andrew Sexton Skerries SC 4 5 12 10 ‑17 31 10th Silver 14116 Peter Boyle Stephen Boyle SDC 5 8 6 12 ‑13 31 11th Gold 13977 Alan Blay David Johnston Sutton Dinghy Club 3 (RET) DNS 2 12 35 12th Gold 13669 Norman Lee Karl Brady Greystones SC 11 12 7 ‑14 7 37 13th Silver 14138 Simon Cully LibbyTierney Blessington ‑20 14 10 16 3 43 14th Silver 13951 Steven Preston Brenda Preston Donaghdee SC 13 13 (DNF) 13 8 47 15th Bronze 13917 Joshua Porter Sina Hartman Newtownards SC 16 15 13 6 ‑18 50 16th Gold 14074 Cathal Sheridan David Cooke Skerries SC 14 11 (DNC) 19 16 60 17th Gold 14061 Rob Lee Mary Horgan ISA 15 18 OCS ‑21 10 61 18th Bronze 13180 Martin Dews Vicky Dews Donaghdee SC ‑21 21 14 15 11 61 19th Silver 14040 Bill Johnson James Johnson SDC/HYC? 17 17 11 18 ‑19 63 20th Silver 13207 Adrian Lee Lydia Blanke Youghal SC 19 16 DNS ‑20 15 68 21st Bronze 13782 Michael Callendar Brian Walker Mullingar ‑25 20 16 17 21 74 22nd Silver 14182 Neil Willis Peter Sloan Greystones sc ‑24 19 15 22 22 78 23rd Bronze 13624 Ciaran Keogh Ben Hutchinson Greystones SC 22 ‑23 17 23 20 82 24th Bronze 13238 Alan Leddy Steve Waller Greystones SC 18 22 DNS (DNC) DNC 85 25th Bronze 13424 Conor Duff Lennon Grainne Allen Greystones SC 23 ‑24 DNF 24 RET 89 26th Bronze 13878 David Snow Debbie Lee Greystones SC DNS DNS DNS (DNC) DNF 93