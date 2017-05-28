Please select your home edition
GP14 Purcell Trophy at Greystones Sailing Club

by Alan Thompson today at 2:56 pm 27-28 May 2017

The Purcell Trophy 2017 was hosted by Greystones Sailing Club in their fantastic new harbour and clubhouse. After an hours wait on sat morning for the mist to clear the 26 strong GP fleet finally launched.

Race 1 got underway with a clean start and no recall (unusual in this fleet). Get Owens & Mel Morris back in business with the win, Shane McCarthy & Damian Bracken taking 2nd with Alan Blay & David Johnston in 3rd.

Race 2 started with the wind starting to build. Shane & Damian took the win with Ger & Mel in 2nd and John & Donal McGuiness in 3rd.

Race 3 started with gusts of winds of 26 knots. Alan & David retired with gear failure. Ger & Mel continued to dominate and brought home their 2nd win for the day. Shane & Damian picked up an OCD so Colman Grimes & Eoin Boyle came home in 2nd with Alistar Duffin & Andy Corkhill in 3rd.

Race 4 started on Sunday morning with lighter winds and sunshine, Ger & Mel once again on form with another win and Alan & David with their boat repaired took 2nd just ahead of Shane & Damian in 3rd.

Race 5 was a closely fought battle between Ger & Mel and Shane & Damian with Ger &Mel winning and Shane & Damian close behind in 2nd. Simon Culley & Libby Tierney pulled off a fantastic move on the downward leg by going close to the shore and took 3rd place.

Race 6 was cancelled as the wind died.

So the gold fleet was won by Ger & Mel. The silver fleet was dominated by the Gallagher brothers, sailing well once again. The bronze fleet was won by Josh Porter & Sina Hartman in their first event.

Overall Results:

PosFleetSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1stGold14076Ger owensMel MorrisRStGYC1‑21114
2ndGold14203Shane McCarthyDamien BrackenGreystones SC21(OCS)328
3rdGold14214Keith LoudenAlan ThompsonISA8454‑921
4thGold14143Don McGuinnessDonal McGuinessMovilee BC6385‑1422
5thGold14192Alastair DuffinAndy CorkillEDYC/Newtownards‑12738624
6thGold14219Curly MorrisLaura McFarlandNewtonards SC/ EABC‑101047425
7thSilver14080Gareth GallagherRichard GallagherMoville BC/LFYC76‑99527
8thGold14144Colman GrimesEoin BoyleSSC99211‑2331
9thSilver14054Doire ShielsAndrew SextonSkerries SC451210‑1731
10thSilver14116Peter BoyleStephen BoyleSDC58612‑1331
11thGold13977Alan BlayDavid JohnstonSutton Dinghy Club3(RET)DNS21235
12thGold13669Norman LeeKarl BradyGreystones SC11127‑14737
13thSilver14138Simon CullyLibbyTierneyBlessington‑20141016343
14thSilver13951Steven PrestonBrenda PrestonDonaghdee SC1313(DNF)13847
15thBronze13917Joshua PorterSina HartmanNewtownards SC1615136‑1850
16thGold14074Cathal SheridanDavid CookeSkerries SC1411(DNC)191660
17thGold14061Rob LeeMary HorganISA1518OCS‑211061
18thBronze13180Martin DewsVicky DewsDonaghdee SC‑212114151161
19thSilver14040Bill JohnsonJames JohnsonSDC/HYC?17171118‑1963
20thSilver13207Adrian LeeLydia BlankeYoughal SC1916DNS‑201568
21stBronze13782Michael CallendarBrian WalkerMullingar‑252016172174
22ndSilver14182Neil WillisPeter SloanGreystones sc‑241915222278
23rdBronze13624Ciaran KeoghBen HutchinsonGreystones SC22‑2317232082
24thBronze13238Alan LeddySteve WallerGreystones SC1822DNS(DNC)DNC85
25thBronze13424Conor Duff LennonGrainne AllenGreystones SC23‑24DNF24RET89
26thBronze13878David SnowDebbie LeeGreystones SCDNSDNSDNS(DNC)DNF93
Related Articles

GP14 Scottish Championship
Fun with flags at Annandale It was a small but perfectly formed group of eight that decided to brave the inclement forecast and make the trip to Annandale Sailing Club for the Scottish Championship, part of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series, on 20 and 21 May. Posted on 25 May GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series
Mid-series review Half way through the 2017 GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series and there are fittingly 8 qualifiers. With only three events needed to qualify and over 70 boats attending the Nationals in August this should see at least 30 boats battling it out. Posted on 24 May GP14s & Scorpions at Hollingworth Lake
A change of scene for the Scorpions Hollingworth Lake SC held its annual Northern Bell series GP14 Open on Sunday and invited Scorpion sailors to join the racing with a separate start. Posted on 16 May GP14 Inlands at Bassenthwaite
Craftinsure Super 8 Series event 3 It was another successful Inland Championship for the GP14 Class with over 30 boats making the trip to Bassenthwaite Sailing Club for the third event of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series. Posted on 9 May GP14 Riocard O'Tiarnaigh Challenge
17 boats from as far as Moville and Dungarvan The Riocard O'Tiarnaigh Challenge 2017 was hosted by Swords SC on Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th April. 17 boats from as far north as Moville and south as Dungarvan, attended despite the challenging forecast which proved to be right. Posted on 1 May York RI Round Holes Trophy
Modest fleet but sizzling competition! The fleet may have been modest but the competition at the front was sizzling! Six Series One GP14s came to the line on the River Ouse in glorious spring weather for York RI Sailing Club's fourth year of the Round Holes Trophy. Posted on 28 Apr GP14 Inlands at Bassenthwaite preview
Early interest strong, looking to beat last year's attendance The 2017 Ginger Boats GP14 Inland Championships on 6 and 7 May look set to beat last year's entry of 34 with strong early interest due to the popularity of Bassenthwaite Sailing Club. Posted on 22 Apr GP14 E Howard-Davies Youth Training Week
A great week of learning at the WPNSA The GP14 Youth Training Week has been an annual fixture in the GP14 calendar for many years, thanks to the memorial fund set up in the name E Howard-Davies, a former Secretary, President and strong advocate of youth sailing. Posted on 16 Apr GP14 Midlands Championship
Craftinsure Super 8 Series event 2 at Staunton Harold The second event of the Craftinsure Super 8 series took place over the balmy weekend of 8th/9th April at Staunton Harold Sailing club in the heart of the Midlands. Posted on 11 Apr GP14 Venetian Trophy at Welsh Harp
Southern Travellers' Series event Fine weather at the Welsh Harp for the 2017 Venetian trophy. A 10 knot South Westerly breeze and warm sunshine. Posted on 4 Apr

