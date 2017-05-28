Please select your home edition
D One Rooster Gold Cup at Balatonfüredi Yacht Club

by Chris Sallis today at 10:33 am 24-28 May 2017
D One Rooster Gold Cup at Lake Balaton, Hungary © Balatonfüredi Yacht Club

The D One Rooster Gold Cup was held on Lake Balaton from the 24th to the 28th May, hosted by the Hungarian D One fleet and Balatonfured Yacht Club. Competitors from Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland and the United Kingdom enjoyed a fantastic championship with superb sailing conditions, excellent race management and a very warm welcome from the hosts.

Eight races were sailed in conditions ranging from 5 to 25 knots against the stunning backdrop of Lake Balaton. Day one was sailed in top end conditions and from the start Hungarian sailors Tomai Balazs (current European Champion) and Tamas Szamody showed great speed and excellent boat handling to finish 1,2. The 2nd race saw the wind increase with D One's launching themselves in all directions on the long fast downwinds. Tomai had some spinnaker issues and capsized leaving Tamas to take the win with Giles Chipperfield and Dave Gorringe (both of Lymington Town SC) taking 2nd and 3rd.

D One Rooster Gold Cup at Lake Balaton, Hungary - photo © Balatonfüredi Yacht Club
D One Rooster Gold Cup at Lake Balaton, Hungary - photo © Balatonfüredi Yacht Club

Day 2 saw slightly less wind with everybody enjoying some awesome downwind rides over the large 2 lap course. Tomai took out race 3 with Chris Sallis (Gt Yarmouth and Gorleston SC) finishing 2nd ahead of Tamas. Race 4 followed a familiar pattern with another 1,2 for Tomai and Tamas, 3rd went to Martin Browne (Gt Yarmouth and Gorleston SC) who was finding some form after opting for a bike ride on day 1!

Day 3 started in a very light southerly and Martin sailed a perfect first beat to lead comfortably at the windward mark. the race was shortened at the end of lap 2 with Martin taking the win followed by Tomai and Giles. Smart work by the race team saw a re-set of the course as the afternoon northerly wind set in. 2 more races were sailed in champagne conditions with tight racing throughout the fleet on the 3 lap windward leeward courses. Race 6 developed into a battle between Tamas, Tomai and Chris finishing in that order. The final race of the day again saw the leading group pull away this time Tomai and Chris swapped the lead until eventually Chris got the win by a bowsprit on the finish. Giles rounded out the top 3.

D One Rooster Gold Cup at Lake Balaton, Hungary - photo © Balatonfüredi Yacht Club
D One Rooster Gold Cup at Lake Balaton, Hungary - photo © Balatonfüredi Yacht Club

With only one race scheduled for day 4, all the sailors and organisers enjoyed an excellent meal on the waterfront and a 'surprise-giving' hosted by BYC where various prizes for special categories where presented by BYC and Rooster Hungary.

Going into the final race Tomai had the lead, but with a 13th on his scorecard could not afford a poor result. This gave Tamas, with no results outside the top 5, the opportunity to win the Gold Cup if he could slow Tomai down! Pre-start saw the pair manoeuvring to try and gain the advantage, the start got away cleanly and Tomai and Tamas split tacks. At the windward mark Marek Bachtik (Czech Republic) lead with Tamas and Tomai close behind, although there was some place changing Marek held on to win with Tamas second and Tomai taking 3rd and the Championship.

D One Rooster Gold Cup at Lake Balaton, Hungary - photo © Balatonfüredi Yacht Club
D One Rooster Gold Cup at Lake Balaton, Hungary - photo © Balatonfüredi Yacht Club

The event was superbly organised and very well run by BYC who are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year. Tomai sailed fast and smart all week and can now add the Gold Cup to the European Championship he won on Lake Lipno last June. Racing was competitive throughout the fleet with five different race winners over the 8 race series. Everybody will take home fond memories of the event be it the fantastic hospitality or the superb sailing on the waters of Lake Balaton.

The British fleet now look forward to the Nationals at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston SC at the end of June with the next major European event being Alassio on the Italian Riviera where Tomai will bid to defend his title.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmNatClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st119Balázs TomaiHUNBalatoni Yacht Club1‑1311222312
2nd10Tamás SzamódyHUNBYC213241‑5215
3rd411Giles ChipperfieldGBRLymington Town S. C.‑5245343425
4th410Chris SallisGBRGYGSC(216241131633
5th40Marek BachtíkCZEYC Cere44‑77757135
6th202Martin BrowneGBRGYGSC(212153164747
7th409David GorringeGBRLymington Town S. C.336698(211449
8th767Gyula GémesiHUND‑One VSE881398(218862
9th8Nick CrickmoreGBRWaveney and Oulton7581161412‑1663
10th122Géza MatyasovszkiHUND‑One VSE(211211145119567
11th10Matthias BöcklAUTUYC Wolfgangsee(211012813126970
12th120Piotr MachelPOLUKS Wiking67912107‑162172
13th48Nick FavellGBRGreat Yarmouth and991010‑1410141375
14th16Georg SchöfeggerAUTUYC Wolfgangsee(2111141320131317101
15th115Toni EigenstuhlerAUTUYC Wolfgangsee(212115151691515106
16th302Libor HosekCZEJachtklub Ceská Lípa(2121161717151012108
17th6Levente RövidHUND‑One VSE(2121211812171110110
18th47Filip HosekCZEYC Cere(2121171915162111120
19th21Gerald HurbanAUTYES(2121181619211721133
20th21Vanessa Weedon-JonesGBRGrafham Water SC(2121192118212118139
