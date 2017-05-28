Rooster Optimist Southern Traveller at Chichester Yacht Club

by Claudia Bush today at 12:24 pm

The Chichester Optimist Open attracted over 40 boats to what was going to be an exciting day with gusts over 15 knots coming from the South West. The wind certainly proved a challenge for the younger sailors and great fun for those more experienced. Fortunately, the rain held off and the sailors could enjoy the blustery conditions in the relative safety of the Chichester lake. The Club set out two race courses for the Main and Regatta fleets.

The race officers for both fleets managed to get in three good races despite the constantly shifty wind. The Main Fleet was positioned in the slightly windier location just above of the main channel and the Regatta Fleet's course was located in a more sheltered area closer to the Clubhouse. The Main Fleet got off to a good first start, the younger sailors coping well with the breezy conditions. There were a few capsizes but they were managed very well by the safety boats to hand.

At the front of the fleet there was some very close racing between members of the Development Squad – Sam Thompson and Alice Snook and it was a very close battle for 1st place, Alice only gaining a significant lead on the last and final beat. The wind increased to over 15 knots during the race with some exciting gusts. Race position depended on keeping the boat flat and dry.

The second and third races were much of the same with first and second places being constantly uncertain yet Alice managed to prevail in the second race and came 2nd in the third race to end up with a result of two points (after a discard) and 1st overall.

The regatta proved to be a resounding success with the shifts, gusts and tide giving everyone some good and fun racing.

As always tea and cakes were provided by the club to ensure that everyone went home with a smile.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 6243 Alice Snook HISC 1 1 ‑2 2 2nd 6279 Sam Thomson Emsworth 2 (DNF) 1 3 3rd 6202 Freddie Fitzsimmons RLymYC ‑3 2 3 5 4th 4779 Oliver Hale Poole YC 4 3 ‑5 7 5th 5586 Joel Traves Spinnaker ‑7 4 4 8 6th 5356 Oliver Vines RLymYC ‑6 6 6 12 7th 6449 Samuel Griffiths RLymYC ‑10 5 8 13 8th 6019 Harvey Jenkins Newhaven & seaford SC 5 8 ‑9 13 9th 6253 Noah Evans RVYC ‑8 7 7 14 10th 6404 Annabelle Vines RLymYC ‑12 9 10 19 11th 6383 Amelie Hiscocks P.O.R.T. 9 (DNF) 11 20 12th 5810 Thomas Dempsey CYC 11 10 (DNF) 21 13th 5302 Bas Bush CYC (DNF) DNC DNC 32 13th 4396 Lucy Owen CYC (DNF) DNF DNC 32 13th 5398 Effie Grant Chichester Yacht Club (DNF) DNF DNC 32 Regatta Fleet 1st 6444 Gwen Sargent ESC 1 1 ‑3 2 2nd 6446 Johnny Sargent Emsworth ‑5 2 2 4 3rd 5665 Archie Munroe‑Price Port ‑7 6 1 7 4th 5528 Findlay Bignold‑Kyles RLymYC 4 ‑7 4 8 5th 6350 Lila Edwards PYC 6 4 ‑7 10 6th 5012 Cameron Bignold‑Kyles RLymYC ‑8 5 5 10 7th 6105 Finn Evans Royal Victoria ‑17 3 12 14 8th 4671 Amber Hale Poole 11 ‑17 6 17 9th 5577 Jack Knapper Parkstone ‑16 9 9 17 10th 6356 Bea West NSSC 9 ‑16 10 18 11th 5142 Luke Nicholas PYC ‑21 10 16 24 12th 6084 Eliana Edwards PYC 10 15 ‑17 24 13th 4748 Scarlett Price Royal Victoria ‑22 11 15 24 14th 5313 Luke Nash Burghfield (DNF) 8 19 25 15th 6074 Lucy Pitman Emsworth ‑14 14 13 25 16th 6272 Tabitha Davies RLymYC 18 (DNC) 11 28 17th 6413 Jack Stones Frensham ‑23 13 18 28 18th 5487 Sabine Potter Warsash 2 (DNC) OCS 38 19th 5222 Toby Holmes‑Ling NSSC 3 (DNC) DNS 39 20th 5884 Max Slatter CYC 12 (DNC) DNS 48 21st 6038 Oscar Pitman Emsworth 13 (DNC) DNS 49 22nd 5294 Lola Mordaunt RLymYC 15 (DNC) DNS 51 23rd 6426 Jasmine McQuillin Spinnaker 20 (DNC) DNS 55 24th 5597 Thomas Cavell PYC 24 (DNC) DNS 59 25th 5201 Alex Sydenham Dell Quay 25 (DNF) DNF 60 26th 5943 Edith Ingram Dell Quay 26 (DNC) DNS 61 27th 4944 Florence Ingram Dell Quay (DNC) DNC DNS 72 27th 5196 Ollie Davies CYC (DNF) DNC DNS 72 27th 4396 Lucy Owen CYC (DNC) DNC DNS 72 27th 5834 Ethan Hill Dell Quay SC (DNF) DNC DNS 72 27th 5280 Charlie Stevenson CYC (DNF) DNC DNS 72 27th 6271 Dirk Rogers RLymYC (DNC) DNC DNS 72 27th 5641 Thomas Beck NSSC (DNF) DNC DNC 72 27th 5940 Elena Beck NSSC (DNF) DNC DNS 72