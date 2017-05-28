Rooster Optimist Southern Traveller at Chichester Yacht Club

Please select your home edition
by Claudia Bush today at 12:24 pm 27-28 May 2017

The Chichester Optimist Open attracted over 40 boats to what was going to be an exciting day with gusts over 15 knots coming from the South West. The wind certainly proved a challenge for the younger sailors and great fun for those more experienced. Fortunately, the rain held off and the sailors could enjoy the blustery conditions in the relative safety of the Chichester lake. The Club set out two race courses for the Main and Regatta fleets.

The race officers for both fleets managed to get in three good races despite the constantly shifty wind. The Main Fleet was positioned in the slightly windier location just above of the main channel and the Regatta Fleet's course was located in a more sheltered area closer to the Clubhouse. The Main Fleet got off to a good first start, the younger sailors coping well with the breezy conditions. There were a few capsizes but they were managed very well by the safety boats to hand.

Chichester Optimist Open - photo © Brian Ayton
Chichester Optimist Open - photo © Brian Ayton

At the front of the fleet there was some very close racing between members of the Development Squad – Sam Thompson and Alice Snook and it was a very close battle for 1st place, Alice only gaining a significant lead on the last and final beat. The wind increased to over 15 knots during the race with some exciting gusts. Race position depended on keeping the boat flat and dry.

The second and third races were much of the same with first and second places being constantly uncertain yet Alice managed to prevail in the second race and came 2nd in the third race to end up with a result of two points (after a discard) and 1st overall.

Alice Snook wins the Chichester Optimist Open - photo © Brian Ayton
Alice Snook wins the Chichester Optimist Open - photo © Brian Ayton

The regatta proved to be a resounding success with the shifts, gusts and tide giving everyone some good and fun racing.

As always tea and cakes were provided by the club to ensure that everyone went home with a smile.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st6243Alice SnookHISC11‑22
2nd6279Sam ThomsonEmsworth2(DNF)13
3rd6202Freddie FitzsimmonsRLymYC‑3235
4th4779Oliver HalePoole YC43‑57
5th5586Joel TravesSpinnaker‑7448
6th5356Oliver VinesRLymYC‑66612
7th6449Samuel GriffithsRLymYC‑105813
8th6019Harvey JenkinsNewhaven & seaford SC58‑913
9th6253Noah EvansRVYC‑87714
10th6404Annabelle VinesRLymYC‑1291019
11th6383Amelie HiscocksP.O.R.T.9(DNF)1120
12th5810Thomas DempseyCYC1110(DNF)21
13th5302Bas BushCYC(DNF)DNCDNC32
13th4396Lucy OwenCYC(DNF)DNFDNC32
13th5398Effie GrantChichester Yacht Club(DNF)DNFDNC32
Regatta Fleet
1st6444Gwen SargentESC11‑32
2nd6446Johnny SargentEmsworth‑5224
3rd5665Archie Munroe‑PricePort‑7617
4th5528Findlay Bignold‑KylesRLymYC4‑748
5th6350Lila EdwardsPYC64‑710
6th5012Cameron Bignold‑KylesRLymYC‑85510
7th6105Finn EvansRoyal Victoria‑1731214
8th4671Amber HalePoole11‑17617
9th5577Jack KnapperParkstone‑169917
10th6356Bea WestNSSC9‑161018
11th5142Luke NicholasPYC‑21101624
12th6084Eliana EdwardsPYC1015‑1724
13th4748Scarlett PriceRoyal Victoria‑22111524
14th5313Luke NashBurghfield(DNF)81925
15th6074Lucy PitmanEmsworth‑14141325
16th6272Tabitha DaviesRLymYC18(DNC)1128
17th6413Jack StonesFrensham‑23131828
18th5487Sabine PotterWarsash2(DNC)OCS38
19th5222Toby Holmes‑LingNSSC3(DNC)DNS39
20th5884Max SlatterCYC12(DNC)DNS48
21st6038Oscar PitmanEmsworth13(DNC)DNS49
22nd5294Lola MordauntRLymYC15(DNC)DNS51
23rd6426Jasmine McQuillinSpinnaker20(DNC)DNS55
24th5597Thomas CavellPYC24(DNC)DNS59
25th5201Alex SydenhamDell Quay25(DNF)DNF60
26th5943Edith IngramDell Quay26(DNC)DNS61
27th4944Florence IngramDell Quay(DNC)DNCDNS72
27th5196Ollie DaviesCYC(DNF)DNCDNS72
27th4396Lucy OwenCYC(DNC)DNCDNS72
27th5834Ethan HillDell Quay SC(DNF)DNCDNS72
27th5280Charlie StevensonCYC(DNF)DNCDNS72
27th6271Dirk RogersRLymYC(DNC)DNCDNS72
27th5641Thomas BeckNSSC(DNF)DNCDNC72
27th5940Elena BeckNSSC(DNF)DNCDNS72
