Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 7
by Tony Taylor, Principal Race Officer today at 10:17 am
30 May 2017
After three Tuesdays with light winds, the 57 competitors who turned out for race 7 were able to enjoy excellent sailing conditions with a good west south west force 4 which held for the evening allowing most competitors to be home by 8pm.
In Class 2 Phil Wright notched up another win in his K6 "A nice cup of tea and a sit down". With Barry Byham once again just ahead of Andy Cassell to take line honours in the Sonars with Ed Sucking being the first ISC Sonar to finish. There was an excellent turnout in the XOD Class and James Meaning in Vexilla took first place.
Race 7 Results:
|Pos
|Boat Name
|Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap
|1st
|Whooper
|2nd
|Fandango
|3rd
|Jet
|Class 2 – Medium Handicap
|1st
|A nice cup of tea & a sit down
|2nd
|Scooby Moo
|3rd
|Excalibur
|Class 3 – Sonars
|1st
|Barry Byham
|2nd
|Andy Cassell
|3rd
|Ed Suckling
|Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap
|1st
|Brassed Off
|2nd
|Jiminy Cricket
|3rd
|Eeyore
|Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
|1st
|Ffuraha
|2nd
|Fflashback
|3rd
|FFreefire20
|Class 6 – X One Design
|1st
|Vexilla
|2nd
|Tonic
|3rd
|Gin
