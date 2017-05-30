Please select your home edition
Plas Menai 2015
Rooster Carbon Tiller For the Laser(r)
Rooster Carbon Tiller For the Laser(r)
Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 7

by Tony Taylor, Principal Race Officer today at 10:17 am 30 May 2017

After three Tuesdays with light winds, the 57 competitors who turned out for race 7 were able to enjoy excellent sailing conditions with a good west south west force 4 which held for the evening allowing most competitors to be home by 8pm.

In Class 2 Phil Wright notched up another win in his K6 "A nice cup of tea and a sit down". With Barry Byham once again just ahead of Andy Cassell to take line honours in the Sonars with Ed Sucking being the first ISC Sonar to finish. There was an excellent turnout in the XOD Class and James Meaning in Vexilla took first place.

Race 7 Results:

PosBoat Name
Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap
1stWhooper
2ndFandango
3rdJet
Class 2 – Medium Handicap
1stA nice cup of tea & a sit down
2ndScooby Moo
3rdExcalibur
Class 3 – Sonars
1stBarry Byham
2ndAndy Cassell
3rdEd Suckling
Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap
1stBrassed Off
2ndJiminy Cricket
3rdEeyore
Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
1stFfuraha
2ndFflashback
3rdFFreefire20
Class 6 – X One Design
1stVexilla
2ndTonic
3rdGin
Related Articles

VPRS National Championship
17 cruiser racers in the Central Solent In its second year, the VPRS National Championship took place in the Central Solent, hosted by Chichester Cruiser Racer Club. 17 cruiser racers started race one in a slowly building 18 knot breeze. Posted today at 9:39 am Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 6
Low cloud fails to dampen the spirits on 54 yachts A light westerly breeze, low cloud and a strong east going tide failed to dampen the spirits of the crews of the 54 yachts that turned out to race. Posted on 24 May Lymington XOD Alastair Easton Trophy
Big winds reduce the series to one race Due to the forecast of high winds it was decided to combine the usual three short races into one long race. That decision proved to be very wise, because the forecast proved to be correct. Posted on 23 May Royal Hong Kong YC Spring Regatta overall
Wet weather gear needed on the final day Competitors donned wet weather gear for the second day of the Spring Regatta with drizzle and an easterly breeze of 8 to 10kts throughout the harbour. Posted on 21 May Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May Royal Hong Kong YC Spring Regatta day 1
89 boats race in the harbour 89 boats turned out for the first day of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's two-day Spring Regatta; the last major event of the Club's 2016-2017 sailing season. Posted on 20 May VPRS National Championship preview
Poole PYRS fleet set for Cowes next week Just a week to go before the 2017 VPRS National Championship and entries from Poole Yacht Racing Association are making final preparations. Posted on 19 May Cowes United
A new Race Committee Boat for Cowes The official launch of Cowes United, a brand new Committee Boat for Cowes, took place on 13th May on Trinity Landing opposite the Royal London Yacht Club. Posted on 19 May High expectations for 10th Anniversary
At the Taittinger Royal Solent YC Regatta This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the South Coast's most popular yacht club regatta and the number of early competitor entries to the Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta suggests last year's entry of 178 boats will be exceeded. Posted on 18 May Lymington XOD Saturday Series race 4
Westerly wind gusting up to 25 knots As they came to the start the Lymington XOD fleet of 22 encountered a strong outgoing spring tide and a westerly wind gusting up to 25 knots. Wind against tide made made for big waves and exciting dayboat racing. Posted on 16 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Rutland SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Rutland SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Parkstone YC Flying Fifteen Poole Open for Flying Fifteen
Parkstone YC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Broxbourne SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Broxbourne SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hunts SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Hunts SC- 3 Jun Brightlingsea SC GP14 and Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for GP14 and Merlin Rocket
Brightlingsea SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
