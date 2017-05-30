Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 7

by Tony Taylor, Principal Race Officer today at 10:17 am

After three Tuesdays with light winds, the 57 competitors who turned out for race 7 were able to enjoy excellent sailing conditions with a good west south west force 4 which held for the evening allowing most competitors to be home by 8pm.

In Class 2 Phil Wright notched up another win in his K6 "A nice cup of tea and a sit down". With Barry Byham once again just ahead of Andy Cassell to take line honours in the Sonars with Ed Sucking being the first ISC Sonar to finish. There was an excellent turnout in the XOD Class and James Meaning in Vexilla took first place.

Race 7 Results:

Pos Boat Name Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap 1st Whooper 2nd Fandango 3rd Jet Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st A nice cup of tea & a sit down 2nd Scooby Moo 3rd Excalibur Class 3 – Sonars 1st Barry Byham 2nd Andy Cassell 3rd Ed Suckling Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap 1st Brassed Off 2nd Jiminy Cricket 3rd Eeyore Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Ffuraha 2nd Fflashback 3rd FFreefire20 Class 6 – X One Design 1st Vexilla 2nd Tonic 3rd Gin