19 countries represented in ORC Worlds Trieste 2017

by ORC Media today at 10:04 am 30 June - 8 July 2017
ORC World Championship 2016 © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

The ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 Organizing Committee has finalized the entry list for the ORC World Championships taking place in Porto San Rocco-Muggia from 30 June to 8 July 2017.

At one month before the start of the competition to determine this year's ORC World Champions, the names of the teams admitted to the regatta were officially selected and announced using assessment criteria drafted specifically by the Organizing Committee in agreement with the Offshore Racing Congress (ORC). The criteria used for entry was devised to ensure the highest quality of competition and greatest geographic diversity within the available space limitations of the event.

The limit of 55 boats was reached in both Class B and Class C, while Class A has a strong turnout of 17 participants. By application boats may still be admitted to Class A, but teams not admitted to Classes B and C were added to a waiting list that will be used to replace any teams who do not confirm their participation prior to the start of racing.

The ORC Worlds 2017 is being held in the Upper Adriatic and the Gulf of Trieste for the first time, and while restricting the number of participants, the event has still managed to attract a broad range of entries from 19 countries. These include: Great Britain, Greece, Russia, Germany, Ukraine, Finland, Turkey, Norway, Denmark, Holland, Spain, Estonia, Czech Republic, Malta, Croatia, Cyprus, Austria, Slovenia and Italy. There are 6 nations competing in Class A, 10 in Class B and 12 in Class C. Italy has a strong presence in all three classes.

More than 1500 athletes will stay at the regatta venue at Porto San Rocco during the event with two simultaneous regatta course areas planned by the Regatta Committee to guarantee the best racing for the most anticipated sailing event of the year.

"We are pleased to see the Organizing Committee in Trieste doing such a fine job of promotion that we found an important balance of quality and quantity at our World Championship event this year," said Bruno Finzi, Chairman of ORC. "This is important for us so that the three new ORC Champions crowned in each class truly represent the best in the World."

The Organizing Authority of ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 is led by Yacht Club Porto San Rocco and the Offshore Racing Congress along with Yacht Club Adriaco, Triestina della Vela, Circolo della Vela Muggia, Società Velica di Barcola e Grignano, TPK Circolo Nautico Triestino Sirena and Yachting Club Portoroz, Slovenia.

The event is sponsored by Mureadritta, Ingemar, Porto San Rocco Marina Resort and Hotel Porto San Rocco.

Since 1969, ORC has been a world leader in providing a scientific and transparent rating system used to create fair racing among a broad variety of boat types, from Sportboats to Superyachts. Over 10,000 ORC certificates were issued to boats from 45 counties by 35 ORC national rating offices in 2016. Since 1999 ORC has organized the annual ORC World Championship, an inshore and offshore event sanctioned by World Sailing, with recent events attracting over 100 entries from dozens of countries around the world.
