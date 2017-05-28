Barney Greenhill Whitsun Solo Open at Salcombe Yacht Club

Whitsun Solo Open at Salcombe © Rob Hyde Whitsun Solo Open at Salcombe © Rob Hyde

by David Greening today at 9:53 am

34 Solos turned out for the Barney Greenhill sponsored Solo Open meeting at Salcombe Yacht Club over the Whitsun Bank Holiday weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Race Officer Geoff Gilson's course setting options in a variable South South Westerly breeze were restricted by a Spring low tide, so the classic Blackstone Gerston Blackstone Crossways prevailed.

Tim Law mastered the first beat by picking out the shifts, to round Blackstone with a comfortable lead, ably assisted by a yacht steaming through the fleet at the windward mark leaving at least one capsized boat in its wake, which he maintained throughout the race. However there was more competition amongst the chasing pack, with regular visitor Steve Conroy emerging to take second place from Iain McGregor.

Saturday night saw a reception at the Yacht Club for competitors, which gave the fleet an opportunity to celebrate Alec Stone's 90th Birthday. Geoff Gilson a protégé of Alec spoke of his achievements, including winning more Solo National Championships and World Championships than any other person.

Sunday dawned with a few bleary eyes, more water in the harbour and a light North Easterly breeze, Race Officer Norman Brown set a "round the creeks" course with the start taking the fleet up the harbour against a strong ebb tide.

The front runners were to emerge from a group that tacked off the Portlemouth shore early, to drive over the tide into the lee of Snapes point, Tim Law leading this charge from Paul Rayson at Yalton. However as the leading group turned into the Bag at Bungalow point they were confronted with a full flowing ebb tide, the little wind that there was could only be accessed by heading into the tide. Those behind were to benefit from the frustrations of the leaders. With much shouting at Tosnos Point, Paul Rayson and Iain McGregor got away by sailing conservative courses; with Tim Law finally emerging in third place following the final beat up the Salcombe shore line to the finish.

By Sunday afternoon the tide had eased slightly and the fleet headed into the Bag on a shifty North Easterly, with the fleet forming a tight procession on the reaches to and from Gerston; this played into the hands of leader Tim Law, while the rest of the fleet defended their positions and slowed each other down. Newbie visitor Lawrence Creaser, now learning the location of the racing marks, pulled through to second from Paul Rayson.

With a protest pending, Law needed a good result on a misty Monday morning, with the wind blowing randomly from the East and the West, Tim rounded the Blackstone mark in the last three, and appeared to be history, but by this time the rest of the fleet was sitting at Biddle Head struggling to make the ebb tide; Ed Stephens and Tim Law headed to the town side of the Estuary to steam past the fleet into first and second, which they held to the finish, which gave Tim the Barney Greenhill Solo Open Meeting victory.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 5743 Tim Law SYC 1 ‑3 1 2 4 2nd 5181 Paul Rayson SYC/Fishers Green ‑6 1 3 3 7 3rd 5705 Lawrence Creaser HISC 4 4 2 ‑14 10 4th 5744 Iain McGregor SYC 3 2 ‑11 7 12 5th 5598 Billy Jago SYC 5 ‑9 4 5 14 6th 5328 Steve Conroy Fishers Green SC 2 8 ‑14 9 19 7th 5096 Robin Hodges SYC ‑10 6 7 6 19 8th 5617 David Greening SYC 7 5 8 ‑13 20 9th 5455 Mark Maskell Blackwater SC 9 7 5 ‑12 21 10th 5568 Philip King SYC 8 ‑13 6 11 25 11th 5601 Simon Yates SYC ‑12 10 9 8 27 12th 5573 Ed Stephens SYC 11 17 ‑19 1 29 13th 5381 Chris Sinclair Oxford ‑23 15 17 4 36 14th 5553 Alec Powell HISC/Locks 16 ‑19 10 10 36 15th 5180 Paul Playle Island Barn Reservoir SC 13 14 12 (DNF) 39 16th 5535 Tim Jackson Papercourt 14 ‑21 15 15 44 17th 5453 Bruce Hattersley SYC 18 (DNC) 13 16 47 18th 5747 Roger Lumby SYC ‑24 11 16 21 48 19th 4857 Mike Hodges Papercourt 17 12 ‑21 20 49 20th 5739 Mike Round SYC/South Cerney 20 16 (DNF) 19 55 21st 4646 Justin Hall Northampton 22 ‑26 18 17 57 22nd 4612 Peter Sturgess SYC 21 18 20 (DNC) 59 23rd 3977 David Rudman Chipsted SC ‑27 24 22 18 64 24th 5734 Adrian Griffin SYC ‑28 20 23 23 66 25th 5088 Tristram Squire SYC ‑29 25 24 24 73 26th 5427 Roger Pope SYC 26 23 25 (DNC) 74 27th 4168 John Jordan Frampton on Severn SC ‑30 27 26 22 75 28th 5311 Mike Knowles SYC 25 22 (DNC) DNC 82 29th 4772 Nick Fisher SYC 15 (DNF) DNC DNC 85 30th 5257 Roger Guess SYC 19 (DNF) DNC DNC 89 31st 167 Will Fray SYC (DNF) DNC DNC 25 95 32nd 5361 Nick Jackson SYC/Burgfield (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 105 32nd 4789 Jayne Morris SYC (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 105 32nd 5271 Peter Hammond SYC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 105