Barney Greenhill Whitsun Solo Open at Salcombe Yacht Club
by David Greening today at 9:53 am
27-28 May 2017
Whitsun Solo Open at Salcombe © Rob Hyde
34 Solos turned out for the Barney Greenhill sponsored Solo Open meeting at Salcombe Yacht Club over the Whitsun Bank Holiday weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, Race Officer Geoff Gilson's course setting options in a variable South South Westerly breeze were restricted by a Spring low tide, so the classic Blackstone Gerston Blackstone Crossways prevailed.
Tim Law mastered the first beat by picking out the shifts, to round Blackstone with a comfortable lead, ably assisted by a yacht steaming through the fleet at the windward mark leaving at least one capsized boat in its wake, which he maintained throughout the race. However there was more competition amongst the chasing pack, with regular visitor Steve Conroy emerging to take second place from Iain McGregor.
Saturday night saw a reception at the Yacht Club for competitors, which gave the fleet an opportunity to celebrate Alec Stone's 90th Birthday. Geoff Gilson a protégé of Alec spoke of his achievements, including winning more Solo National Championships and World Championships than any other person.
Sunday dawned with a few bleary eyes, more water in the harbour and a light North Easterly breeze, Race Officer Norman Brown set a "round the creeks" course with the start taking the fleet up the harbour against a strong ebb tide.
The front runners were to emerge from a group that tacked off the Portlemouth shore early, to drive over the tide into the lee of Snapes point, Tim Law leading this charge from Paul Rayson at Yalton. However as the leading group turned into the Bag at Bungalow point they were confronted with a full flowing ebb tide, the little wind that there was could only be accessed by heading into the tide. Those behind were to benefit from the frustrations of the leaders. With much shouting at Tosnos Point, Paul Rayson and Iain McGregor got away by sailing conservative courses; with Tim Law finally emerging in third place following the final beat up the Salcombe shore line to the finish.
By Sunday afternoon the tide had eased slightly and the fleet headed into the Bag on a shifty North Easterly, with the fleet forming a tight procession on the reaches to and from Gerston; this played into the hands of leader Tim Law, while the rest of the fleet defended their positions and slowed each other down. Newbie visitor Lawrence Creaser, now learning the location of the racing marks, pulled through to second from Paul Rayson.
With a protest pending, Law needed a good result on a misty Monday morning, with the wind blowing randomly from the East and the West, Tim rounded the Blackstone mark in the last three, and appeared to be history, but by this time the rest of the fleet was sitting at Biddle Head struggling to make the ebb tide; Ed Stephens and Tim Law headed to the town side of the Estuary to steam past the fleet into first and second, which they held to the finish, which gave Tim the Barney Greenhill Solo Open Meeting victory.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|5743
|Tim Law
|SYC
|1
|‑3
|1
|2
|4
|2nd
|5181
|Paul Rayson
|SYC/Fishers Green
|‑6
|1
|3
|3
|7
|3rd
|5705
|Lawrence Creaser
|HISC
|4
|4
|2
|‑14
|10
|4th
|5744
|Iain McGregor
|SYC
|3
|2
|‑11
|7
|12
|5th
|5598
|Billy Jago
|SYC
|5
|‑9
|4
|5
|14
|6th
|5328
|Steve Conroy
|Fishers Green SC
|2
|8
|‑14
|9
|19
|7th
|5096
|Robin Hodges
|SYC
|‑10
|6
|7
|6
|19
|8th
|5617
|David Greening
|SYC
|7
|5
|8
|‑13
|20
|9th
|5455
|Mark Maskell
|Blackwater SC
|9
|7
|5
|‑12
|21
|10th
|5568
|Philip King
|SYC
|8
|‑13
|6
|11
|25
|11th
|5601
|Simon Yates
|SYC
|‑12
|10
|9
|8
|27
|12th
|5573
|Ed Stephens
|SYC
|11
|17
|‑19
|1
|29
|13th
|5381
|Chris Sinclair
|Oxford
|‑23
|15
|17
|4
|36
|14th
|5553
|Alec Powell
|HISC/Locks
|16
|‑19
|10
|10
|36
|15th
|5180
|Paul Playle
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|13
|14
|12
|(DNF)
|39
|16th
|5535
|Tim Jackson
|Papercourt
|14
|‑21
|15
|15
|44
|17th
|5453
|Bruce Hattersley
|SYC
|18
|(DNC)
|13
|16
|47
|18th
|5747
|Roger Lumby
|SYC
|‑24
|11
|16
|21
|48
|19th
|4857
|Mike Hodges
|Papercourt
|17
|12
|‑21
|20
|49
|20th
|5739
|Mike Round
|SYC/South Cerney
|20
|16
|(DNF)
|19
|55
|21st
|4646
|Justin Hall
|Northampton
|22
|‑26
|18
|17
|57
|22nd
|4612
|Peter Sturgess
|SYC
|21
|18
|20
|(DNC)
|59
|23rd
|3977
|David Rudman
|Chipsted SC
|‑27
|24
|22
|18
|64
|24th
|5734
|Adrian Griffin
|SYC
|‑28
|20
|23
|23
|66
|25th
|5088
|Tristram Squire
|SYC
|‑29
|25
|24
|24
|73
|26th
|5427
|Roger Pope
|SYC
|26
|23
|25
|(DNC)
|74
|27th
|4168
|John Jordan
|Frampton on Severn SC
|‑30
|27
|26
|22
|75
|28th
|5311
|Mike Knowles
|SYC
|25
|22
|(DNC)
|DNC
|82
|29th
|4772
|Nick Fisher
|SYC
|15
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|85
|30th
|5257
|Roger Guess
|SYC
|19
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|89
|31st
|167
|Will Fray
|SYC
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|25
|95
|32nd
|5361
|Nick Jackson
|SYC/Burgfield
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|105
|32nd
|4789
|Jayne Morris
|SYC
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|105
|32nd
|5271
|Peter Hammond
|SYC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|105
