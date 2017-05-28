VPRS Nationals Championship at the Chichester Cruiser Racer Club
by Poole Yacht Racing Association today at 9:39 am
27-28 May 2017
In its second year, the VPRS National Championship took place in the Central Solent, hosted by Chichester Cruiser Racer Club. 17 cruiser racers started race one in a slowly building 18 knot breeze.
In Class One it was Keith Lovett's Match 35, MS Amlin Firestarter who won the start and went onto lead the entire race until the final mark when Alan Bennett in the slightly larger J109 Blue Jay overhauled, but not enough to save their time leaving MS Amlin as race winners.
Race two and the wind had strengthened to 25 knots rising to 30 knots at times, a challenge for all including the excellent Race Officer Pam Marrs from CCRC. Ivor Graham's, Dehler 36 Deity was to dominate with guest skipper Dave Hale driving.
Ending Day One, Class One saw Deity, Blue Jay and MS Amlin Firestarter all heading back into Cowes with 4 points.
In Class Two, Race One saw 2016 Champion, Joe Cross sailing his Sonata, Exposition to win race one followed by Mike Shrimpton and Rose Debenham' Legend 35.5 Maris Otter.
Race two in almost survival conditions for the smaller boats the positions were reversed, hence these two boats were also returning to Cowes on equal points.
The Island Sailing Club hosted a VPRS Dinner attended by nearly 100 crew with cinema screen action from Bermuda for all to enjoy.
Day two with three races scheduled, a complete reversal of conditions with very light and variable winds forcing a lengthy postponement.
Eventually, Pam Marrs was able to get just one race underway which from the outset saw Deity and MS Amlin Firestarter virtually match racing within the fleet. Rob and Kate Gibson's Humphreys 50, Hope and Glory was able to stretch away from the remainder and secure a win. Michael Briggs sailing his classic Clyde 30, Mikado was able to stay in contention taking second place on handicap, with Deity passing MS Amlin Firestarter at the final mark and finishing 50 seconds ahead to secure third place and the National Championships for the second year in succession for Ivor Graham and his team.
Class Two saw Marris Otter sailing a tidal game and into the lead to take the Class Two Championships for the first time.
Cowes Corinthian hosted the Championship prize giving with prizes kindly donated by sea school; Poole Sailing.
Next year's VPRS Nationals is to form part of the bi-annual Poole Regatta in May 2018.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Type
|Handicap
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|VPRS 1
|1
|GBR8644L
|Dehler 36SQ
|0.986
|Deity
|Ivor Graham & Brian Thompson
|Poole YC
|3
|1
|3
|7
|2
|GBR8560T
|Match 35
|0.987
|MS Amlin Firestarter
|Keith Lovett
|Royal Motor YC
|1
|3
|4
|8
|3
|GBR2068R
|J109
|114
|Blue Jay
|Alan Bennett
|
|2
|2
|6
|10
|4
|GBR641
|Humphreys
|1.117
|Hope & Glory
|Rob & Kate Gibson
|Poole YC
|8
|4
|1
|13
|5
|6
|Clyde Linear 30
|0.945
|Mikado
|Michael Briggs
|CCRC
|6
|DNC
|2
|18
|6
|GBR2191T
|Westerley Storm 33
|0.929
|Exeat
|Guy McBride
|CCRC
|4
|5
|DNF
|19
|7
|GBR2114L
|Archambault A31
|0.982
|Zorra 3
|Mark Carey
|Parkstone YC
|7
|7
|5
|19
|8
|GBR4623R
|Moody 38S
|0.952
|Gunshot
|Peter Wallace & Ed Nettleton
|CCRC
|5
|6
|DNF
|21
|9
|GBR7999N
|Beneteau First 40.7
|152
|Albion of Cowes
|Tristram Simmonds
|CCRC
|DNF
|8
|DNC
|28
|VPRS 2
|1
|GBR3519L
|Legend 35.5
|0.892
|Maris Otter
|Mike Shrimpton & Rose Debenham
|Poole YC
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|GBR8327
|Sonata
|0.81
|Exposition
|Joe Cross
|Poole YC
|1
|3
|2
|6
|3
|K1236T
|MG C27
|0.888
|Mojito
|Ian Wall
|Poole YC
|3
|2
|3
|8
|4
|264
|Beneteau 285
|0.863
|'Fraid S'eau
|Roger Bond
|Poole YC
|4
|4
|DNF
|17
|5
|GBR6526
|Hustler SJ30
|0.877
|Celebration
|Mike & Helen Smith
|CCRC
|6
|DNC
|4
|19
|6
|GBR3684L
|Friendship 26
|0.787
|Salt Heart
|Nigel Fryatt
|
|7
|5
|DNF
|21
|7
|FB172
|British Folkboat
|0.78
|Folkdance
|Susan Rutter & Lyn Evans
|CCRC
|5
|DNC
|DNF
|23
|8
|GBR2496L
|Dufour 365GL
|0.899
|Intrepid
|Bob Garrett
|CCRC
|8
|DNC
|DNF
|26
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!