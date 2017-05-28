VPRS Nationals Championship at the Chichester Cruiser Racer Club

In its second year, the VPRS National Championship took place in the Central Solent, hosted by Chichester Cruiser Racer Club. 17 cruiser racers started race one in a slowly building 18 knot breeze.

In Class One it was Keith Lovett's Match 35, MS Amlin Firestarter who won the start and went onto lead the entire race until the final mark when Alan Bennett in the slightly larger J109 Blue Jay overhauled, but not enough to save their time leaving MS Amlin as race winners.

Race two and the wind had strengthened to 25 knots rising to 30 knots at times, a challenge for all including the excellent Race Officer Pam Marrs from CCRC. Ivor Graham's, Dehler 36 Deity was to dominate with guest skipper Dave Hale driving.

Ending Day One, Class One saw Deity, Blue Jay and MS Amlin Firestarter all heading back into Cowes with 4 points.

In Class Two, Race One saw 2016 Champion, Joe Cross sailing his Sonata, Exposition to win race one followed by Mike Shrimpton and Rose Debenham' Legend 35.5 Maris Otter.

Race two in almost survival conditions for the smaller boats the positions were reversed, hence these two boats were also returning to Cowes on equal points.

The Island Sailing Club hosted a VPRS Dinner attended by nearly 100 crew with cinema screen action from Bermuda for all to enjoy.

Day two with three races scheduled, a complete reversal of conditions with very light and variable winds forcing a lengthy postponement.

Eventually, Pam Marrs was able to get just one race underway which from the outset saw Deity and MS Amlin Firestarter virtually match racing within the fleet. Rob and Kate Gibson's Humphreys 50, Hope and Glory was able to stretch away from the remainder and secure a win. Michael Briggs sailing his classic Clyde 30, Mikado was able to stay in contention taking second place on handicap, with Deity passing MS Amlin Firestarter at the final mark and finishing 50 seconds ahead to secure third place and the National Championships for the second year in succession for Ivor Graham and his team.

Class Two saw Marris Otter sailing a tidal game and into the lead to take the Class Two Championships for the first time.

Cowes Corinthian hosted the Championship prize giving with prizes kindly donated by sea school; Poole Sailing.

Next year's VPRS Nationals is to form part of the bi-annual Poole Regatta in May 2018.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Type Handicap Boat Name Skipper Club R1 R2 R3 Pts VPRS 1 1 GBR8644L Dehler 36SQ 0.986 Deity Ivor Graham & Brian Thompson Poole YC 3 1 3 7 2 GBR8560T Match 35 0.987 MS Amlin Firestarter Keith Lovett Royal Motor YC 1 3 4 8 3 GBR2068R J109 114 Blue Jay Alan Bennett 2 2 6 10 4 GBR641 Humphreys 1.117 Hope & Glory Rob & Kate Gibson Poole YC 8 4 1 13 5 6 Clyde Linear 30 0.945 Mikado Michael Briggs CCRC 6 DNC 2 18 6 GBR2191T Westerley Storm 33 0.929 Exeat Guy McBride CCRC 4 5 DNF 19 7 GBR2114L Archambault A31 0.982 Zorra 3 Mark Carey Parkstone YC 7 7 5 19 8 GBR4623R Moody 38S 0.952 Gunshot Peter Wallace & Ed Nettleton CCRC 5 6 DNF 21 9 GBR7999N Beneteau First 40.7 152 Albion of Cowes Tristram Simmonds CCRC DNF 8 DNC 28 VPRS 2 1 GBR3519L Legend 35.5 0.892 Maris Otter Mike Shrimpton & Rose Debenham Poole YC 2 1 1 4 2 GBR8327 Sonata 0.81 Exposition Joe Cross Poole YC 1 3 2 6 3 K1236T MG C27 0.888 Mojito Ian Wall Poole YC 3 2 3 8 4 264 Beneteau 285 0.863 'Fraid S'eau Roger Bond Poole YC 4 4 DNF 17 5 GBR6526 Hustler SJ30 0.877 Celebration Mike & Helen Smith CCRC 6 DNC 4 19 6 GBR3684L Friendship 26 0.787 Salt Heart Nigel Fryatt 7 5 DNF 21 7 FB172 British Folkboat 0.78 Folkdance Susan Rutter & Lyn Evans CCRC 5 DNC DNF 23 8 GBR2496L Dufour 365GL 0.899 Intrepid Bob Garrett CCRC 8 DNC DNF 26