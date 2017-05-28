Please select your home edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
VPRS Nationals Championship at the Chichester Cruiser Racer Club

by Poole Yacht Racing Association today at 9:39 am 27-28 May 2017

In its second year, the VPRS National Championship took place in the Central Solent, hosted by Chichester Cruiser Racer Club. 17 cruiser racers started race one in a slowly building 18 knot breeze.

In Class One it was Keith Lovett's Match 35, MS Amlin Firestarter who won the start and went onto lead the entire race until the final mark when Alan Bennett in the slightly larger J109 Blue Jay overhauled, but not enough to save their time leaving MS Amlin as race winners.

Race two and the wind had strengthened to 25 knots rising to 30 knots at times, a challenge for all including the excellent Race Officer Pam Marrs from CCRC. Ivor Graham's, Dehler 36 Deity was to dominate with guest skipper Dave Hale driving.

Ending Day One, Class One saw Deity, Blue Jay and MS Amlin Firestarter all heading back into Cowes with 4 points.

In Class Two, Race One saw 2016 Champion, Joe Cross sailing his Sonata, Exposition to win race one followed by Mike Shrimpton and Rose Debenham' Legend 35.5 Maris Otter.

Race two in almost survival conditions for the smaller boats the positions were reversed, hence these two boats were also returning to Cowes on equal points.

The Island Sailing Club hosted a VPRS Dinner attended by nearly 100 crew with cinema screen action from Bermuda for all to enjoy.

Day two with three races scheduled, a complete reversal of conditions with very light and variable winds forcing a lengthy postponement.

Class One during race three of the VPRS National Championship - photo © PYRA
Eventually, Pam Marrs was able to get just one race underway which from the outset saw Deity and MS Amlin Firestarter virtually match racing within the fleet. Rob and Kate Gibson's Humphreys 50, Hope and Glory was able to stretch away from the remainder and secure a win. Michael Briggs sailing his classic Clyde 30, Mikado was able to stay in contention taking second place on handicap, with Deity passing MS Amlin Firestarter at the final mark and finishing 50 seconds ahead to secure third place and the National Championships for the second year in succession for Ivor Graham and his team.

Marris Otter, overall winner of Class Two at the VPRS National Championship - photo © PYRA
Class Two saw Marris Otter sailing a tidal game and into the lead to take the Class Two Championships for the first time.

Cowes Corinthian hosted the Championship prize giving with prizes kindly donated by sea school; Poole Sailing.

Next year's VPRS Nationals is to form part of the bi-annual Poole Regatta in May 2018.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat TypeHandicapBoat NameSkipperClubR1R2R3Pts
VPRS 1
1GBR8644LDehler 36SQ0.986DeityIvor Graham & Brian ThompsonPoole YC3137
2GBR8560TMatch 350.987MS Amlin FirestarterKeith LovettRoyal Motor YC1348
3GBR2068RJ109114Blue JayAlan Bennett 22610
4GBR641Humphreys1.117Hope & GloryRob & Kate GibsonPoole YC84113
56Clyde Linear 300.945MikadoMichael BriggsCCRC6DNC218
6GBR2191TWesterley Storm 330.929ExeatGuy McBrideCCRC45DNF19
7GBR2114LArchambault A310.982Zorra 3Mark CareyParkstone YC77519
8GBR4623RMoody 38S0.952GunshotPeter Wallace & Ed NettletonCCRC56DNF21
9GBR7999NBeneteau First 40.7152Albion of CowesTristram SimmondsCCRCDNF8DNC28
VPRS 2
1GBR3519LLegend 35.50.892Maris OtterMike Shrimpton & Rose DebenhamPoole YC2114
2GBR8327Sonata0.81ExpositionJoe CrossPoole YC1326
3K1236TMG C270.888MojitoIan WallPoole YC3238
4264Beneteau 2850.863'Fraid S'eauRoger BondPoole YC44DNF17
5GBR6526Hustler SJ300.877CelebrationMike & Helen SmithCCRC6DNC419
6GBR3684LFriendship 260.787Salt HeartNigel Fryatt 75DNF21
7FB172British Folkboat0.78FolkdanceSusan Rutter & Lyn EvansCCRC5DNCDNF23
8GBR2496LDufour 365GL0.899IntrepidBob GarrettCCRC8DNCDNF26
