Final Neilson GBR Cadet Worlds Team Selector at RCYC, Burnham

by Ian Harris today at 7:23 am

The Neilson GBR Cadet World Team selection series was completed this weekend at the spiritual home of the Cadet, the Royal Corinthian YC at Burnham on Crouch.

The Saturday morning welcome and briefing for the fleet was held in glorious sunshine and a light breeze that drifted gently across the dinghy park. As PRO Arky Wainwright spoke to the fleet, the skies behind him were becoming dark and threatening. Just as the fleet prepared to launch, with nerves and tension heightened for this crucial last selector, the first clap of thunder in the distance struck menacingly.

Forced into a lengthy delay to ensure that the storm had passed, the fleet were finally launched for the long sail up to the mouth of the Roach. The forecast wind was now beginning to build, and as the fleet reached the start area the wind over spring tide began to pick up a turbulent chop. This was about to become a challenging days racing.

Race 1

With race one under way, the fleet headed east into the current with a strong lee bow lifting them up toward the windward mark. A few sailors forced to the right quickly over-stood the windward mark, but those who timed the approach correctly held the lead. The high speed battle on the first reach was tight, with Cara Bland and Innes Green leading from Megan Fergusson and Ollie Mears, Bettine Harris and Sam Goult and Hattie and Hamish Collingridge. As they sped down the second reach, a huge launch passed in front of them at speed, Cara and Innes flew over the wake so quickly that they left the water but survived, Bettine and Sam were nearly wiped out; shocked they decided to stow the kite. It was really blowing now, with 28 knots recorded on the committee boat the less experienced were beginning to struggle in the wind, tide and waves.

The third beat became a battle between Megan and Ollie, and Bettine and Sam. With Cara and Innes dropping back and Hattie and Hamish capsizing on the run and coming up in a complete tangled mess, the fight to the finish remained between those two. Surviving the carnage and showing why he was in last years team, Ryan Wilkinson crewed by World Champion sister Toni, chased the leaders.

At the finish, Bettine and Sam pipped Megan and Ollie to take the win, the two boats clear leaders from Ryan and Toni 3rd, and in 4th a superb performance from Emily Spiers and Rosie Voyantzis. Faye Chatterton and Amelia Mayhew took 5th from Rebecca Videlo and Yasmin Sfaxi in 6th.

Race 2

The second race was delayed whilst the fleet was pieced back together and returned to the start.

With the race underway Ryan and Toni lead coming in from the middle of the course, with Megan and Ollie, Lia Fletcher and Olivia Gowland, Bettine and Sam, Cally Terkleson and Phoebe Barr and Rebecca and Yasmin vying for top spot., Cara and Innes were pulled out of the race at the mark to score an OCS.

With plenty of place changing the lead was handed from one to another in one of the most exciting battles of the series. Joining in at the front were Kate White and Rhona Enkel and, recovering from a 1st race wipe out, Amy and Ben Goult. At the finish it was the fist pump of Ryan that signalled a hard fought for win, with Megan and Ollie 2nd and Bettine and Sam 3rd. Kate and Rhona took 4th with Hattie and Hamish in 5th.

Those first 5 passed a windward mark that was just showing signs of the spring tide beginning to change, and as that change happened the ferocious pace of the outgoing tide set in, in a manner that foretold of the struggles to come.

Race 3

With the tide now racing out to sea at up to 4 knots, what was a "go left up tide" race course had to be re-set. Barely able to keep the committee boat on station such was the strength of the onrushing water, the expertise of the RCYC race staff came to the fore. As the start was signalled the fleet headed off across the river. The boats at the committee boat end tacked immediately and just about lee bowed the oncoming tide whilst those on the pin looked to be crossing the tide to the south shore. It was obvious from the outset that this was going to be a very long beat. Bettine and Sam showed good pace and a slight height advantage over their rivals and edged ever higher into the tide and up and over Ryan and Toni, and Megan and Ollie. At the windward mark Bettine and Sam, and Megan and Ollie had a substantial lead from Ryan and Toni in 3rd. Rounding into lap 2 Megan and Ollie had begun to catch Bettine and Ryan and Toni in turn were being chased hard by Hazel Whittle and Anna Horackova. Hazel and Anna's position was remarkable as they had started the race capsized, but with incredible determination they had worked their way back and pipped Ryan for 3rd on the finish line minutes after Bettine and Sam had been beaten to the finish by Megan and Ollie.

With the fleet ashore tears were shed as tales of woe, destruction and disaster filled the dinghy park. Some of the top 7 placed sailors, those who would be selected for the team, had had a disastrous day. Cara and Innes who were so dominant in the series ended the day with an OCS, 8th and 10th, but were safe as their series score was so good. Emily and Rosie had a bad day too after a 4th place first race with a DNF and a 15th, as did Amy and Ben carrying a DNF and 17. Megan and Ollie and Bettine and Sam had cemented their places in the team with an excellent days sailing, whilst Ryan and Toni's performance had pushed them into contention.

After a night of spreadsheets and calculations, Sunday dawned with glorious sun but without any wind. With the spring tide still running strongly, the PRO finally called the series to an end at 1pm, 20 seconds before the sea breeze pushed the many brightly coloured spinnakers of the Burnham One Designs down the river past the club. The decision proved to be correct as the sea breeze lasted no more than an hour. The dedicated Cadet committee scoring gurus, MT Targett and Kylie Bradshaw, checked and rechecked the rules and the scores and finally the prize giving and team announcement was ready.

Winning the Bronze fleet with a 2nd, 1st, 1st, were Matteo Mancini and Gabriel Hill from Fishers Green from RCYC's own Nick Matthews and Amelia Hague. These two teams sailed superbly given that this was one of the most difficult events witnessed in a long while. Kudos too goes to George Rashbrook and Ollie Benne from RCYC who braved the conditions, stayed out on the water, and finished the toughest race 3.

So the final selector for the Neilson GBR World Cadet team, the Clemenson Nautilus went to Megan Fergusson and Ollie Mears by a point from Bettine Harris and Sam Goult, and in 3rd, Ryan and Toni Wilkinson.

And finally to the nail biting announcement of the team; first on the team sheet were Cara Bland and Innes Green (Waldringfield SC) whose early dominance was so impressive; second Megan Fergusson and Ollie Mears (Frensham Pond SC) and third Bettine Harris and Sam Goult (Bristol Corinthians, Waldringfield SC and Frensham Pond) who completed an impressive and consistent series with only 5 results outside the top 10 between them in the 15 races.

Next, Hattie and Hamish Collingridge (Waldringfield SC) who's slightly erratic performance had sparks of the speed potential that they showed in Argentina last year.

5th place went to last years team members Ryan and Toni Wilkinson (Frensham Pond SC), giving Toni the chance to retain her World Champion crew title after last years victory with Jamie Harris.

In 6th place Emily Spiers and Rosie Voyantzis (Frensham Pond SC) who's excellent series has been rewarded with her chance to represent her country again after crewing for her sister Izzy at last year's worlds.

And so to 7th, and the final team place. With some hearts pounding Cadet Chairman Doug Targett announced the final selection. Amy and Ben Goult (Frensham Pond) had that well deserved place in the Neilson GBR Cadet Worlds team. To huge applause and with the biggest smiles Amy and Ben took to the stage to accept their place. In the end they held a 20 point lead over next placed Faye Chatterton and Amelia Mayhew (in their 1st year of helming), and Finbarr Wormwell and George Little, who were both so close and showed huge promise and potential for next year.

The 51st International Cadet World Championship takes place in Bruinisse, Holland on Lake Grevelingen in August. This Neilson GBR Worlds Cadet team is going to be a strong one, with 4 sailors from last year's team, and 2 bright stars stepping up from Worlds team crews to helms, there is a lot of talent and experience in this years selection. We wish them the best of luck.

Finally I would like to add a huge thank you to all at the Royal Corinthian YC who yet again were excellent hosts and to Roger Mant for braving the elements with his camera to record the event.

Neilson GBR Cadet team to the 51st International Cadet World Championship to be held in Bruinisse, Holland on Lake Grevelingen in August.

Just behind Cara and Ines in the selections is Megan Ferguson with new crew Ollie Mears. Megan, who finished 8th in Argentina with Yasmin Sfaxi as crew, carried 18 points from the Peter Scott trophy into the Alf Simmonds trophy last weekend. Megan and Ollie are looking "good to go", scoring 3 wins at Parkstone they only lack a little consistency to challenge the leaders, and there are signs that their teamwork is developing into a strong partnership.

Also experiencing a little lack in consistency are Hatty and Hamish Collingridge. If the 50th Worlds had continued another few days they could well have returned home as champions such was their growth in confidence. Indeed unlucky to finish 4th overall in Argentina, Hatty and Hamish have a point to prove. They are beginning to show their pace again, finishing 2nd to Cara and Ines in Parkstone after a slightly underwhelming event at Weymouth where they finished 8th.

Chasing the experienced helms from last year's Worlds team are Bettine Harris and Sam Goult. Bettine and Sam have taken the helm of GBR 9985 "Twocan", the current world champion Cadet, and after a winter of hard training under RYA coach Tom Mallindine, have made an exceptional start to the series currently lying 3rd in the table and discarding only a 12th and 11th they have shown growing confidence and calmness under pressure. Bettine leads the chase for the 2 guaranteed Under 16 places where the points are very close indeed.

Amy and Ben Goult are also showing what a winter of dedication and hard work can do. Impressive at the pre worlds training before Christmas where they were as quick as most of the GBR team, Amy and Ben have proven their abilities after a slightly shaky start in Weymouth. Showing strongly at Parkstone they have pushed themselves into the top 7. However, they may not have it all their own way as they in turn are being chased hard by the incredible smiles that belong to Emily Spiers and Rosie Voyantzis. Emily, like Bettine, has taken the tiller of her older sister Izzy's GBR Team boat from last year, and with Rosie at the front they lie only a few points behind Amy. What is most impressive is that Emily and Rosie are vying for a worlds team place as leaders of the silver fleet, a fantastic performance that they should be proud of whatever happens next.

And so to the pack behind them; and this is where the real sporting drama awaits. After a good performance in Weymouth, Finbarr Wormwell and crew George Little slipped slightly in the confusing shifts of Parkstone harbour as did last year's Neilson GBR team member Ryan Wilkinson crewed by his World Champion crew and sister Toni. Neither of these two could find the right lane in Parkstone and lie almost tied for that last berth. Not far behind them, Anna Wotton crewed by Imogen Mayhew, Faye Chatterton crewed by Imogen's sister Amelia, Kate White crewed by Rhona Enkel, and Rosie Targett crewed by Daisy Nunn will look to take advantage of any mistakes. There are some others too; Lia Fletcher, Phoebe Bradshaw and a Conner Line may have to rely on some others misfortune, but with good performances in the Clemenson Nautilus may just sneak themselves a team shirt.

Without doubt the weather gods and the dice of chance will have their say in the Crouch and Roach in a few weeks' time. As always there will be tears of both joy and despair. All these teams can do is their very best leaving nothing out on the water, controlling those controllables and trying to remain calm under the most immense pressure. It is always the most emotional prize giving of the year. It is as hard to witness as it must be to be involved. This Neilson GBR Cadet team will be a strong one indeed as a result.

Selector Series 2017 Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 R13 R14 R15 Pts 1 9962 Cara Bland Ines Green Waldringfield SC 1 1 1 1 3 2 2 2 2 3 ‑13 2 8 (OCS) ‑10 28 2 10002 Megan Ferguson Ollie Mears Frensham Pond SC/Royal Corinthian YC 2 4 9 2 (OCS) 1 ‑16 3 1 1 ‑11 1 2 2 1 29 3 9985 Bettine Harris Sam Goult Bristol Corinthian YC/Frensham Pond SC 5 2 6 5 1 ‑8 5 ‑12 5 ‑11 6 3 1 3 2 44 4 9877 Hattie Collingridge Hamish Collingridge Waldringfield SC 10 5 7 6 ‑12 6 1 (BFD) 4 2 1 7 ‑14 5 12 66 5 8997 Ryan Wilkinson Antonia Wilkinson Frensham Pond SC 3 6 8 10 2 ‑18 6 ‑22 ‑18 12 4 9 3 1 4 68 6 9984 Emily Spiers Rosie Voyantzis Frensham Pond SC 14 10 2 ‑15 11 5 3 1 7 10 2 11 4 (DNF) ‑15 80 7 9977 Amy Goult Ben Goult Frensham Pond SC 7 7 ‑16 14 9 7 8 6 3 5 3 4 (DNF) 7 ‑17 80 8 10001 Faye Chatterton Amelia Mayhew Waldringfield SC 12 ‑17 3 7 7 12 10 ‑23 10 ‑14 9 5 5 11 9 100 9 8847 Finbarr Wormwell George Little Frensham Pond SC 4 3 5 4 6 10 14 9 (BFD) 13 10 ‑16 13 12 ‑28 103 10 10007 Kate White Rhona Enkel Waldringfield SC/Maylandsea Bay ‑27 8 14 11 ‑17 4 13 17 ‑19 4 8 10 11 4 8 112 11 9876 Anna Wotton Imogen Mayhew Waldringfield SC 6 19 4 9 5 9 9 4 11 ‑29 26 14 (DNF) (OCS) 5 121 12 10012 Lia Fletcher Olivia Gowland Waldringfield SC/RHS 9 ‑20 12 12 10 ‑28 7 ‑18 14 15 7 18 10 8 6 128 13 8420 Rosie Targett Sofia Sfaxi Frensham Pond SC 8 11 10 3 14 13 15 (BFD) 12 8 16 12 (DNF) 14 ‑22 136 14 10004 Phoebe Bradshaw Mimi Slump Frensham Pond SC ‑19 9 19 13 13 3 11 16 8 6 18 ‑21 17 6 ‑21 139 15 9305 Connor Line Toby Bush Waldringfield SC 15 13 11 8 ‑16 14 12 13 15 7 ‑17 6 15 ‑27 16 145 16 9992 Rebecca Videlo Yasmin Sfaxi Frensham Pond SC 17 ‑27 13 17 8 19 ‑20 10 13 16 ‑24 15 6 9 14 157 17 9374 Angus Collingridge Emelia Green Waldringfield SC 22 ‑26 22 ‑27 21 17 17 14 17 9 12 19 7 (DNF) 11 188 18 9754 Charlotte Videlo Tom Shepherd Frensham Pond SC 11 15 15 21 4 22 ‑26 8 ‑24 ‑27 21 17 16 18 24 192 19 9983 Hazel Whittle Anna Horackova Waldringfield SC/Bristol Corinthian YC 16 12 ‑21 ‑30 15 21 ‑27 21 16 18 20 20 21 10 3 193 20 8352 Cally Terkelson Phoebe Barr Stone SC/Royal Corinthian YC 18 ‑33 20 26 (OCS) 16 4 5 30 17 23 8 (DNF) 16 13 196 21 9020 Ellie Watling Jess Watling Frensham Pond SC 20 23 ‑30 16 28 ‑30 21 7 6 24 27 24 20 (DNF) 7 223 22 9673 Jess Williams Jemima Hill Frensham Pond SC ‑28 14 17 20 20 15 ‑28 19 20 21 15 22 ‑24 22 19 224 23 9994 Lucie Nunn Elouise Mayhew Waldringfield SC 25 24 ‑31 ‑29 22 20 18 15 9 19 14 27 25 13 (RET) 231 24 8561 James Colquitt George Colquitt West Kirby 23 21 24 19 18 11 24 ‑27 23 ‑28 22 ‑25 12 17 18 232 25 9034 Bea Green Annabel Whittle Waldringfield SC 31 ‑32 ‑32 31 ‑32 29 23 26 21 22 19 23 9 19 23 276 26 9369 Ethan Davy Libbie Bush Waldringfield SC 24 ‑31 ‑29 28 25 27 19 25 26 23 25 (RET) 19 20 26 287 27 9382 Max Buswell William Farrant South Cerney SC 21 22 27 25 23 26 25 20 22 20 28 29 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 288 28 9292 Katie Yelland Sherie Lynch Frensham Pond SC 26 16 23 23 19 24 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 18 15 20 298 29 9390 Rishi Goswami Arthur Pighills Fishers Green ‑32 ‑30 26 18 24 ‑32 29 24 25 30 30 26 22 21 25 300 30 9046 Johnny Thompson Jake Thompson Frensham Pond SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 22 11 27 25 5 13 DNC DNC DNC 331 31 8845 Toby Slump William Shepherd Frensham Pond SC 13 18 18 24 26 31 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNF 26 RET 338 32 9047 Tom Bridge Alana Corbett Frensham Pond SC ‑34 29 33 ‑34 31 33 32 28 BFD 31 29 28 23 24 (RET) 354 33 9083 Jess Everson Thomas Walker Frensham Pond SC 29 25 28 22 27 23 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNF DNF RET 370 34 9982 Charlotte Leigh Josie Sumner Waldringfield SC 30 34 34 33 29 25 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNF 25 27 385 35 9029 Katy Lloyd Alex Enkel Thorpe Bay SC/Maylandsea Bay 33 28 25 32 30 34 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNF 23 RET 387 36 8441 Harrison King Elise Griste Frensham Pond SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 31 29 28 32 31 DNS DNC DNC DNC 412 37 10032 Hamish Taylor Jack Knapper Frensham Pond SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 30 30 29 26 DNC DNS DNC DNC DNC 414