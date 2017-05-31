Nick Craig closes in on record breaking fifth OK Dinghy world crown

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 6:55 am

Barbados conditions seems to suit Britain's Nick Craig as he notched up two more race wins on the penultimate day of the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship. He has now won six of the eight races sailed and leads the fleet by 13 points with just two races to sail and any place inside the top 12 on Wednesday will give him a record breaking fifth OK Dinghy World title.

Another former, and double, world champion, Jim Hunt, also from Britain, is in clear second place after picking up a fifth and a second on Tuesday. He sits 18 points clear of third placed Luke O'Connell, from New Zealand.

New Zealand has the largest number of sailors inside the top ten with five sailors capable of picking up a medal on Wednesday. They came to Barbados with high hopes of success.

Great conditions on the fourth day of racing in Barbados welcomed the fleet of 79 sailors to Carlisle Bay. The wind was more northerly with 15-20 knots of offshore wind. The first start was abandoned after a huge wind shift, and then after a general recall Race 7 started under black flag. Favouring the left once again, Craig led the fleet into the top mark from New Zealand's Mark Perrow and Denmark's Henrik Kofoed-Larsen. Craig extended for another huge win while Perrow clung onto second and Luke O'Connell, also from New Zealand, took third.

The second race of the day started with a long delay while the course was reset but a 40-degree shift out of the start meant that some sailors could lay the mark in one tack. New Zealand's Steve McDowell judged it perfectly from Germany's Sonke Behrens tacking near the boat end to lift up to the mark while those on the left sailed more distance.

Hunt and Craig were not far behind and soon were up to first and second. The windward mark was reset for the fishy second beat, causing the fleet to sail almost into the fishing harbour before tacking. On the last beat Jim Hunt was heard ordering a rum punch on the beach before pointing towards the finish line, but Craig had it under control for his sixth win of the week. Roger Blasse, from Australia, in third, punched out right to try and get some leverage but just lost ground.

Even though he won the famous Tiki for the top Kiwi boat McDowell, who finished fourth in Race 8, remains in fifth overall, just seven points from a medal. He said, "It was a pretty nice day out there. A few big shifts but the course was a bit clearer. It was rum punch sailing."

Left has been the favourite direction most of the week, but in Race 8, Behrens went right, even though he was really going left. "It was a nice race. Steve McDowell and I were very lucky to get the right direction to the first mark. We fortunately got a big gap on the reaches. It was nice racing."

Each upwind has been characterised by pressure from the land that lifts those on port into the top mark. Often it has been a case of overstanding the top mark to get into the bigger pressure and then using that pressure to free off, faster, into the top mark. Either way Craig has it down to a tee and is putting on a master class of sailing in challenging conditions for the fleet.

Four OK Dinghy world title have been won by just three sailors: Leith Armit of New Zealand, Bo-Staffan Andersson of Sweden and Craig. A fifth world title for Craig would rewrite the record books. It would take a significant upset to deny Craig his fifth world title in his favourite class.

The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship concludes on Wednesday with two more races scheduled at 12.30.

The event website is 2017.okworlds.org

Results after Day 4: (eight races, 1 discard)

Pos Sail No Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 GBR 2195 NICK CRAIG 1 1 1 2 ‑3 1 1 1 8 2 GBR 11 JIM HUNT 2 3 4 ‑5 1 4 5 2 21 3 NZL 546 LUKE O'CONNELL 3 2 2 4 (bfd) 17 3 8 39 4 NZL 517 PAUL RHODES 5 9 5 6 6 3 ‑14 7 41 5 NZL 545 STEVE McDOWELL 4 16 8 ‑17 4 6 4 4 46 6 NZL 551 MARK PERROW 20 4 7 3 2 (dsq) 2 14 52 7 AUS 749 ROGER BLASSE 10 15 3 7 5 9 ‑22 3 52 8 GBR 2191 CHRIS TURNER 6 8 ‑25 8 8 8 9 9 56 9 NZL 566 GREG WILCOX 9 10 ‑20 10 11 10 6 16 72 10 DEN 3 JORGEN SVENDSEN 19 14 14 1 ‑23 5 8 12 73 11 POL 14 PAWEL PAWLACZYK ‑24 5 17 18 10 13 10 19 92 12 DEN 1402 BO TEGLERS NIELSEN 16 17 10 13 ‑26 16 19 10 101 13 AUS 768 MARK JACKSON 27 7 6 11 9 11 (dns) 32 103 14 POL 1 TOMASZ GAJ 8 6 28 22 7 23 11 ‑29 105 15 DEN 1397 HENRIK KOFOED ‑ LARSEN 28 ‑34 11 9 15 15 12 22 112 16 NZL 498 JONO CLOUGH 17 20 12 14 12 19 20 ‑26 114 17 GER 778 SOENKE BEHRENS 15 13 34 15 19 ‑40 15 5 116 18 NZL 567 CHRIS FENWICK 18 ‑31 13 23 14 22 7 21 118 19 GER 772 OLIVER GRONHOLZ (ret) 12 26 16 22 7 21 15 119 20 AUS 754 BRENT WILLIAMS 11 18 21 20 33 2 16 ‑46 121 21 GER 803 MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN 7 11 15 33 (dnf) 12 26 17 121 22 GER 5 RALF TIETJE 21 21 ‑33 12 17 31 17 25 144 23 NZL 523 JOE POREBSKI 14 24 24 (dsq) 27 27 23 6 145 24 GBR 10 ROBERT DEAVES 12 29 19 21 21 ‑37 32 13 147 25 DEN 22 ASK ASKHOLM 25 23 23 19 ‑30 26 25 11 152 26 AUS 750 PETER ROBINSON ‑43 37 9 26 20 20 13 35 160 27 NZL 575 MICHAEL HOLDEN WILDE 33 28 ‑44 29 16 18 33 28 185 28 NZL 536 ERIC RONE 13 22 36 36 25 29 ‑38 33 194 29 AUS 719 GLENN WILLIAMS 37 26 22 ‑43 40 14 35 23 197 30 NZL 531 ADRIAN COULTHARD 29 30 32 40 13 25 ‑43 30 199 31 GER 775 JOERG RADEMACHER 22 25 ‑40 27 35 32 24 37 202 32 GBR 13 ALEX SCOLES 26 19 29 30 (bfd) 24 34 54 216 33 NZL 571 ROB HENGST 34 36 30 ‑45 28 44 29 18 219 34 GER 7 ANDREAS PICH 35 ‑41 35 31 31 35 39 24 230 35 GBR 2163 GAVIN WALDRON ‑52 44 16 41 18 38 36 43 236 36 NZL 565 SIMON PROBERT 39 48 31 32 39 28 ‑59 27 244 37 GER 75 DIRK DAME 45 38 39 42 ‑51 33 27 31 255 38 DEN 1335 MOGENS JOHANSEN 40 39 18 34 34 (dnf) 41 51 257 39 NZL 563 DAVID HOOGENBOOM ‑50 32 50 24 36 39 45 36 262 40 DEN 1481 NILS TROLAND 41 45 ‑59 37 42 30 18 50 263 41 DEN 1442 PETER HEIDE‑JORGENSEN 36 42 27 28 43 43 46 ‑56 265 42 SWE 2791 LENNART HANSSON 38 43 41 (ret) 29 46 31 41 269 43 POL 19 GRZEGORG SALAMON 32 33 (dnf) ret 44 21 30 48 289 44 GER 11 RAINER POSPIECH 23 40 47 55 38 45 ‑56 49 297 45 GER 6 FABIAN GRONHOLZ ‑60 35 48 49 46 36 44 40 298 46 GBR 2176 KEITH BYERS 30 27 55 51 37 53 48 ‑57 301 47 NZL 568 DEAN NEIL COLEMAN ‑57 53 43 25 49 41 52 47 310 48 DEN 1407 MALTE PEDERSEN 42 51 57 ‑68 24 47 58 42 321 49 GER 8 RONALD FOEST 47 (ret) 63 35 56 42 40 38 325 50 DEN 1399 CHRISTOPHER JOE SCHUBERT (dsq) 46 46 44 45 34 47 67 329 51 NZL 564 SEFTON POWRIE 59 52 56 39 (dnf) dns 37 20 344 52 GER 731 THOMAS GLAS 44 49 37 48 (dnf) dns 51 39 349 53 GER 757 FALK HAGEMANN 51 55 42 38 54 51 ‑64 60 351 54 GER 22 DIRK GERICKE 48 59 45 47 50 50 53 ‑64 352 55 AUS 736 GRANT WAKEFIELD 61 57 51 54 32 (dnf) 54 55 364 56 GER 12 STEFAN RASSAU 53 (dnf) dnf 52 41 52 28 61 370 57 GER 767 JULIANE HOFMANN 54 47 58 56 53 49 55 ‑63 372 58 AUS 688 DAVID HASELDINE 55 ‑58 53 46 58 55 50 58 375 59 AUS 725 DAVID KETTERIDGE 58 64 38 50 (dns) dns 49 45 385 60 NZL 569 PHIL COVENY 31 63 (dnf) 59 52 57 57 70 389 61 NZL 574 PHILIP RZEPECKY 46 50 (dsq) 53 dnf dns 42 44 397 62 AUS 767 GLENN YATES 49 61 (dnf) 63 47 54 60 69 403 63 GER 777 NADINE TIETJE 62 54 60 60 48 (dnf) 65 53 403 64 GER 678 HEINZ RIDDER 64 ‑70 64 62 57 48 62 65 422 65 POL 40 ROBERT SWIECKI 69 60 52 64 (dnf) 58 66 66 435 66 FRA 1833 FABIEN CAPEILLERES 56 56 49 (dnf) dns dns 63 52 438 67 AUS 766 ROBERT BUCHANAN 66 69 60 60 (dns) dns 70 34 441 68 DEN 1458 SOREN SIGURDSSON 72 65 (dnf) 67 55 56 67 68 450 69 SWE 55 ULF SAHLE 63 62 62 57 (dns) dns 61 74 460 70 AUS 738 KEVIN KNOTT 68 67 65 58 (dns) dns 69 59 467 71 AUS 706 ERIK THOMPSON 65 68 54 66 (dnf) dnf 68 73 475 72 GER 697 JOERG POSNY 70 66 (dnf) 65 ret dns 72 62 497 73 GBR 2116 TIM O'LEARY 75 74 (dnf) 69 59 dns 71 71 500 74 AUS 716 DAVID SWALES 67 72 (dnf) 70 ret dns 74 72 517 75 GER 788 JESSICA FINKE 73 75 (dnf) dns dns dns 73 75 539 76 GER 539 ULRICH BORCHERS 76 76 (dnf) 71 dns dns 75 dns 541 77 NZL 550 TONY BIERRE 71 71 (dnf) dns dns dns dns dns 547 78 GBR 2058 MARY REDDYHOFF 74 73 (dnf) dns dns dns dns dns 552 79 GBR 2159 RUSSELL WARD (dns) dns dns dns dns dns dns dns 567 79 BAR 1 Charlie Gloomeau (dns) dns dns dns dns dns dns dns 567