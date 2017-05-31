Nick Craig closes in on record breaking fifth OK Dinghy world crown

Please select your home edition
Barbados conditions seems to suit Britain's Nick Craig as he notched up two more race wins on the penultimate day of the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship. He has now won six of the eight races sailed and leads the fleet by 13 points with just two races to sail and any place inside the top 12 on Wednesday will give him a record breaking fifth OK Dinghy World title.

Another former, and double, world champion, Jim Hunt, also from Britain, is in clear second place after picking up a fifth and a second on Tuesday. He sits 18 points clear of third placed Luke O'Connell, from New Zealand.

New Zealand has the largest number of sailors inside the top ten with five sailors capable of picking up a medal on Wednesday. They came to Barbados with high hopes of success.

Great conditions on the fourth day of racing in Barbados welcomed the fleet of 79 sailors to Carlisle Bay. The wind was more northerly with 15-20 knots of offshore wind. The first start was abandoned after a huge wind shift, and then after a general recall Race 7 started under black flag. Favouring the left once again, Craig led the fleet into the top mark from New Zealand's Mark Perrow and Denmark's Henrik Kofoed-Larsen. Craig extended for another huge win while Perrow clung onto second and Luke O'Connell, also from New Zealand, took third.

Luke O'Connell on day 4 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds - photo © Alastair Deaves
Luke O'Connell on day 4 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds - photo © Alastair Deaves

The second race of the day started with a long delay while the course was reset but a 40-degree shift out of the start meant that some sailors could lay the mark in one tack. New Zealand's Steve McDowell judged it perfectly from Germany's Sonke Behrens tacking near the boat end to lift up to the mark while those on the left sailed more distance.

Hunt and Craig were not far behind and soon were up to first and second. The windward mark was reset for the fishy second beat, causing the fleet to sail almost into the fishing harbour before tacking. On the last beat Jim Hunt was heard ordering a rum punch on the beach before pointing towards the finish line, but Craig had it under control for his sixth win of the week. Roger Blasse, from Australia, in third, punched out right to try and get some leverage but just lost ground.

Even though he won the famous Tiki for the top Kiwi boat McDowell, who finished fourth in Race 8, remains in fifth overall, just seven points from a medal. He said, "It was a pretty nice day out there. A few big shifts but the course was a bit clearer. It was rum punch sailing."

Left has been the favourite direction most of the week, but in Race 8, Behrens went right, even though he was really going left. "It was a nice race. Steve McDowell and I were very lucky to get the right direction to the first mark. We fortunately got a big gap on the reaches. It was nice racing."

Racing on day 4 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds - photo © Robert Deaves
Racing on day 4 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds - photo © Robert Deaves

Each upwind has been characterised by pressure from the land that lifts those on port into the top mark. Often it has been a case of overstanding the top mark to get into the bigger pressure and then using that pressure to free off, faster, into the top mark. Either way Craig has it down to a tee and is putting on a master class of sailing in challenging conditions for the fleet.

Four OK Dinghy world title have been won by just three sailors: Leith Armit of New Zealand, Bo-Staffan Andersson of Sweden and Craig. A fifth world title for Craig would rewrite the record books. It would take a significant upset to deny Craig his fifth world title in his favourite class.

The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship concludes on Wednesday with two more races scheduled at 12.30.

Follow the action on:

The event website is 2017.okworlds.org

Results after Day 4: (eight races, 1 discard)

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1GBR 2195NICK CRAIG1112‑31118
2GBR 11JIM HUNT234‑5145221
3NZL 546LUKE O'CONNELL3224(bfd)173839
4NZL 517PAUL RHODES595663‑14741
5NZL 545STEVE McDOWELL4168‑17464446
6NZL 551MARK PERROW204732(dsq)21452
7AUS 749ROGER BLASSE10153759‑22352
8GBR 2191CHRIS TURNER68‑258889956
9NZL 566GREG WILCOX910‑2010111061672
10DEN 3JORGEN SVENDSEN1914141‑23581273
11POL 14PAWEL PAWLACZYK‑24517181013101992
12DEN 1402BO TEGLERS NIELSEN16171013‑26161910101
13AUS 768MARK JACKSON277611911(dns)32103
14POL 1TOMASZ GAJ86282272311‑29105
15DEN 1397HENRIK KOFOED ‑ LARSEN28‑3411915151222112
16NZL 498JONO CLOUGH17201214121920‑26114
17GER 778SOENKE BEHRENS1513341519‑40155116
18NZL 567CHRIS FENWICK18‑3113231422721118
19GER 772OLIVER GRONHOLZ(ret)1226162272115119
20AUS 754BRENT WILLIAMS1118212033216‑46121
21GER 803MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN7111533(dnf)122617121
22GER 5RALF TIETJE2121‑331217311725144
23NZL 523JOE POREBSKI142424(dsq)2727236145
24GBR 10ROBERT DEAVES1229192121‑373213147
25DEN 22ASK ASKHOLM25232319‑30262511152
26AUS 750PETER ROBINSON‑433792620201335160
27NZL 575MICHAEL HOLDEN WILDE3328‑442916183328185
28NZL 536ERIC RONE132236362529‑3833194
29AUS 719GLENN WILLIAMS372622‑4340143523197
30NZL 531ADRIAN COULTHARD293032401325‑4330199
31GER 775JOERG RADEMACHER2225‑402735322437202
32GBR 13ALEX SCOLES26192930(bfd)243454216
33NZL 571ROB HENGST343630‑4528442918219
34GER 7ANDREAS PICH35‑41353131353924230
35GBR 2163GAVIN WALDRON‑5244164118383643236
36NZL 565SIMON PROBERT394831323928‑5927244
37GER 75DIRK DAME45383942‑51332731255
38DEN 1335MOGENS JOHANSEN4039183434(dnf)4151257
39NZL 563DAVID HOOGENBOOM‑5032502436394536262
40DEN 1481NILS TROLAND4145‑593742301850263
41DEN 1442PETER HEIDE‑JORGENSEN36422728434346‑56265
42SWE 2791LENNART HANSSON384341(ret)29463141269
43POL 19GRZEGORG SALAMON3233(dnf)ret44213048289
44GER 11RAINER POSPIECH234047553845‑5649297
45GER 6FABIAN GRONHOLZ‑6035484946364440298
46GBR 2176KEITH BYERS30275551375348‑57301
47NZL 568DEAN NEIL COLEMAN‑5753432549415247310
48DEN 1407MALTE PEDERSEN425157‑6824475842321
49GER 8RONALD FOEST47(ret)633556424038325
50DEN 1399CHRISTOPHER JOE SCHUBERT(dsq)46464445344767329
51NZL 564SEFTON POWRIE59525639(dnf)dns3720344
52GER 731THOMAS GLAS44493748(dnf)dns5139349
53GER 757FALK HAGEMANN515542385451‑6460351
54GER 22DIRK GERICKE48594547505053‑64352
55AUS 736GRANT WAKEFIELD6157515432(dnf)5455364
56GER 12STEFAN RASSAU53(dnf)dnf5241522861370
57GER 767JULIANE HOFMANN54475856534955‑63372
58AUS 688DAVID HASELDINE55‑58534658555058375
59AUS 725DAVID KETTERIDGE58643850(dns)dns4945385
60NZL 569PHIL COVENY3163(dnf)5952575770389
61NZL 574PHILIP RZEPECKY4650(dsq)53dnfdns4244397
62AUS 767GLENN YATES4961(dnf)6347546069403
63GER 777NADINE TIETJE6254606048(dnf)6553403
64GER 678HEINZ RIDDER64‑70646257486265422
65POL 40ROBERT SWIECKI69605264(dnf)586666435
66FRA 1833FABIEN CAPEILLERES565649(dnf)dnsdns6352438
67AUS 766ROBERT BUCHANAN66696060(dns)dns7034441
68DEN 1458SOREN SIGURDSSON7265(dnf)6755566768450
69SWE 55ULF SAHLE63626257(dns)dns6174460
70AUS 738KEVIN KNOTT68676558(dns)dns6959467
71AUS 706ERIK THOMPSON65685466(dnf)dnf6873475
72GER 697JOERG POSNY7066(dnf)65retdns7262497
73GBR 2116TIM O'LEARY7574(dnf)6959dns7171500
74AUS 716DAVID SWALES6772(dnf)70retdns7472517
75GER 788JESSICA FINKE7375(dnf)dnsdnsdns7375539
76GER 539ULRICH BORCHERS7676(dnf)71dnsdns75dns541
77NZL 550TONY BIERRE7171(dnf)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns547
78GBR 2058MARY REDDYHOFF7473(dnf)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns552
79GBR 2159RUSSELL WARD(dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdnsdnsdns567
79BAR 1Charlie Gloomeau(dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdnsdnsdns567
