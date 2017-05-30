Better day for Sir Ben and Land Rover BAR in Bermuda

by 35th America's Cup today at 11:13 pm

Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR arrested the run of losses the British team suffered in the first Round Robin stage of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, kicking off round two with a second win of the competition, again beating Artemis Racing who had a tough day in Bermuda.

There was to be no redemption for the Swedish team from their Round Robin 1 loss to Emirates Team New Zealand at the start of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Round Robin 2 stage, falling to a second defeat in as many days to the Kiwis.

Yesterday, in what was the most thrilling and contentious day of racing in the 35th America's Cup so far, the Swedish team were denied a victory over their Kiwi rivals following a dramatic late penalty in the final race of the day in Round Robin 1.

That penalty was the subject of much discussion overnight after Richard Slater, ACRM's Chief Umpire said that, on reflection, the umpires would have made a different decision. However, the race result stood so it was back to the action on the Great Sound for the start of the Round Robin 2.

Picking up where the competition left off, day four started with a mouth-watering rematch between the two nations as the Swedish team looked for revenge for their loss in Round Robin 1.

The Swedes looked odds on to achieve just that in the early stages of the race as they led from the start, building up a 20-second lead following a big nosedive from Emirates Team New Zealand in the lead up to gate 2.

However, the Kiwis, helmed by Peter Burling, recovered spectacularly from the setback, chasing down the Swedes and cutting their lead to just three seconds at gate 3 before wiping out the lead altogether at gate 5.

In what appeared to be déjà vu from yesterday's match, the two boats closed in quickly to the bottom mark on opposite tacks. Artemis Racing as the give-way boat on port did not keep clear of the Kiwis and earned a penalty, since Burling had to slightly duck to avoid potential contact.

The Artemis Racing late match penalty allowed Emirates Team New Zealand to coast to the finish line, winning by one minute and 31 seconds over the Swedish team.

The triumph saw Emirates Team New Zealand secure their fifth victory out of six races in the qualifying stages, equalling ORACLE TEAM USA's points tally in the standings ahead of the American team's race against Groupama Team France in race 2, albeit briefly.

"We had a little scare when our rudders came out of the water but we made sure we didn't crash down," said Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling on his team's early nosedive.

"From there we fought back really hard in what was a massive effort and we are all really happy to have got another win.

"Everyone worked really hard and it was a really pleasing effort. We are all massively excited about the improvements in our boat."

Meanwhile, Artemis Racing helmsman Nathan Outteridge was left to rue poor decisions in their defeat to New Zealand, on a day which also saw them suffer a second successive defeat to Land Rover BAR.

"We have had some pretty disappointing races so far in the America's Cup," said Outteridge on his team's lack of current form, having claimed just two victories to date.

"It was a pretty tight race against New Zealand until we misjudged the top mark and ran out of steam allowing them to pass us and win.

"We then had a really poor start against Ben (Sir Ben Ainslie) and Land Rover BAR and that ultimately put us out of contention."

Ultimately, the Kiwis were not level at the top of the standings for long as Jimmy Spithill's ORACLE TEAM USA restored their point advantage with a comfortable and impressive victory over Franck Cammas' team.

Having successfully hooked the French boat in the pre-start and crossing the start line seven seconds in front, ORACLE TEAM USA set about building their lead in the early stages of the race.

Groupama Team France's task was made even harder following a penalty for crossing the boundary mark on leg two, forcing them even further behind the American team who raced well clear.

However, the Americans did not have it all their own way. Late in the race Tactician Tom Slingsby reported over the team radio that, "We have an issue," leading to Kyle Langford having to make running repairs to their boat's wingsail on leg five.

However, despite the issue, ORACLE TEAM USA continued to sail smoothly, meaning there was to be no late drama or shock and the Defenders of the 'Auld Mug' finished the race one minute and 56 seconds ahead of their opponents.

"We had a good race and a good day," said ORACLE TEAM USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill. "We had a slight fracture to the wing but there was a great reaction from the guys and everything was resolved. We had a nice lead so we just took our foot off of the accelerator and eased home.

"The shore team are looking at things now and I'm sure there will be no issues.

"The bigger thing for us going into tomorrow is the scheduled lighter winds. The forecasts are looking un-raceable but who knows, hopefully that will change overnight."

For French helmsman Franck Cammas, he believes Groupama Team France need to race more smartly after being punished by a slight mistake in their pre-start against ORACLE TEAM USA.

"For me it is not about being more aggressive in the pre-start it's about being more smart," said Cammas, whose team remains bottom of the standings on two points despite their improved form.

"We made a mistake in the pre-start and that put us behind early on. Our positioning was bad and that was a big mistake to make.

"Going forward we need to avoid those type of mistakes."

Meanwhile, Land Rover BAR secured a much-needed victory in the final race of the afternoon (race 3) as they overcame Artemis Racing with a 30 second advantage at the finish line.

Having won just one race in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Robin 1, also over Artemis Racing, the pressure was on Sir Ben and his team heading into the encounter.

However, that pressure was not evident out on the water as the British team made a better start than their Swedish rivals, who were racing for the second time on the day.

In a much improved performance over the previous two days, Land Rover BAR, who hit the highest speed of the competition so far at just over 43 knots, maintained a comfortable advantage throughout the race as they kept the Swedes at bay.

Despite a slight touch down by the British team at mark 4, they recovered quickly to ease over the finish line 30 seconds ahead of Nathan Outteridge's team to seal a much-needed victory. That win moves Land Rover BAR onto four points in the standings, and more importantly, two points clear of bottom-placed Groupama team France.

"We had some pretty frank discussions about our sailing last night and how we needed to rectify that," said Ainslie, whose team clinched only a second victory in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.

"We've been disappointed in our performances so far but our boat speed was significantly better and I'm really proud of the team for the way they set up the boat.

"We've had a few tough days so to go and beat Artemis Racing, who are a tough team, is a really big win for us.

"We are developing all of the time, and hopefully we can continue to have good races."

Results:

RR2, Race 1: Emirates Team New Zealand beat Artemis Racing by 1 minute and 31 seconds

RR2, Race 2: ORACLE TEAM USA beat Groupama Team France by 1 minute and 56 seconds

RR2, Race 3: Land Rover BAR beat Artemis Racing by 30 seconds

Land Rover BAR fight back (from Land Rover BAR)

Land Rover BAR fought back in their sixth race of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers. Skipper Ben Ainslie and the team sailed their best race to date, winning another great pre-start against Artemis Racing, accelerating around the Swedish team before hitting 43 knots on the first leg to lead by 10s at Mark 1.

The British crew put together a series of good manoeuvres. Changes to the set up freed up tactician Giles Scott, who made sure the team stayed between the finish and the opposition. At the finish line from start to finish.

This was the first day of the second half of the double round robin, where the teams sail each other twice. The result solidifies the British in third place with four points, behind the Defender, Oracle Racing USA on six points, and Emirates Team New Zealand on five. Behind Land Rover BAR, the rest of the fleet are all on two points.

Thoughts on the racing:

Ben Ainslie, Skipper and Team Principal: "It was a big day for our team. We've had a couple of really tough days with a couple of losses on the run and we really needed to turn that around. We had some pretty frank conversations last night, and we all knew what we had to do today. It's a big boost for the team and we must now keep improving and moving forward.

"A few people have mentioned the two points that we carried into the Qualifiers from the World Series. Coming into this event it has been well documented that we were struggling for straight line speed. Thankfully our performance in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series was very strong. It was a target for the team to get the points, but also for a new team in the Cup to show we could race and win at this level. They've turned out very useful, and we may well need them to get to the next stage."

Giles Scott, Tactician and Grinder: "We were pretty gutted to have lost that race against the French [yesterday]. We did have to pull together to re-group last night, and we did that really well. We came in this morning, we were super positive about the tweaks we made, and how we would approach today.

"We raced really clean, Ben did a great job in the pre-start. We did something that sounds easy but is incredibly hard in these boats, and that is to keep it nice and simple. We didn't have any crash down off the foils today, which made a big difference ultimately.

"So today we were nice and calm and relaxed, it's amazing how things can spiral out of control onboard – one little touch-down, one bad tack, one bad gybe, one missed lay line. You really do have to sail perfectly to have a nice clean race, and today we got as close as we could to this, and I think it shows in the result.

"We know that we have to sail clean, we feel like our speed is getting closer especially in the conditions that we had today. We have to go out for every race and attack it like we did today and get through this round robin."

Emirates Team New Zealand hunt down Artemis Racing (from Emirates Team New Zealand)

The most anticipated race of the 35th America's Cup so far was the rematch of the previous days epic battle between Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand.

Emirates Team New Zealand started with port entry taking the action deep into the start box. But high above the pin-end layline both boats were early and had to slow the action. Then a late burst of acceleration from the two yachts saw Artemis get a slight jump off the line, and with space up to windward the Swedes rolled over the red and black boat.

Racing neck and neck, Emirates Team New Zealand showed a click more speed on the first downwind run to the bottom mark charging at Artemis Racing. But in an attempted luff when overlapped the Kiwis took a spectacular nosedive which halted their charge and left them trailing by over 20 seconds at the bottom mark. The Kiwis now with plenty of work to do to reel the Swedes in.

"We fought back into it on that first run," said Helmsman Peter Burling. "It was a close call with that luff, but we just had to keep going and battle back." Emirates Team New Zealand were clocked at over 30 knots upwind at times, but Artemis managed to tack on top of the kiwis on the right hand layline into the gate to hold the advantage. However, Burling and his crew were steadily eating into the deficit, rounding just three seconds behind at Mark 3.

Artemis made gains on the downwind,sailing deeper and rounding ahead again. But with Emirates Team New Zealand were now breathing down their necks looking to hunt them down on the final upwind.

The key moment of the race came with the final cross at the top of the course. Emirates Team New Zealand picked the perfect layline to Mark 5 and headed in with starboard right of way. Artemis, on port, attempted a cross that was marginal at best with Burling having to take sharp avoiding action.

The kiwis duly protested and Artemis were penalised. It was academic anyway as the Swedes couldn't lay the top mark and had to make an extra tack. Meanwhile the Kiwis still managed to lay the mark and rocketed off to the finish line leaving the Swedes floundering.

"We were showing good upwind speed and we knew we were going to have a chance to have a piece of them if we could do a good tack. They kept on going to try to get the cross because they knew they needed to make that gate." said foil trimmer Blair Tuke.

"From 100 or metres or so out it was pretty obvious they weren't going to make it and we wanted to make that one stick so we took it close in the cross. That made it hard to control the boat, but we still managed to make it around the mark in one."

The winning margin for Emirates Team New Zealand was 1'31", notching up their 5th win of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.

Tomorrow Emirates Team New Zealand face Land Rover BAR.

"Band-aid" solution helps ORACLE TEAM USA take the win to open RR2

ORACLE TEAM USA beat Groupama Team France for the second time in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, to retain its position at the top of the leaderboard.

But the team needed some quick thinking on board to effect a temporary repair to finish the race.

Skipper Jimmy Spithill was on the hunt from early in the pre-start period and after the French boat turned back to the starting line early, Spithill pounced, setting the hook and luffing Groupama into the wind, before pouring on the speed for a clean win across the starting line.

The 7-second lead across the starting line extended to 31-seconds at the bottom gate, and from there Spithill and crew extended until the final lap of the course, when the crew noticed an issue with the wing sail.

"We'll have to nurse it in from here," was the call from tactician Tom Slingsby, and that's just what the team did, easing into a 1:56 win.

"We had an issue, a bit of a failure in the wing," skipper Spithill said after the finish. "But that can happen. Kyle (Langford - wing trimmer) did a good job... put a bit of a band-aid on it and we were able to get through the race. But from that point on we were kind of in delivery mode."

Conditions were good for racing again on Tuesday, with winds in the 9 to 11 knot range. The forecast is for lighter conditions on Wednesday, possibly below the lower limit for racing.

The win means ORACLE TEAM USA is sitting on a 5-1 record, at the top of the leaderboard.