Notts County Spring Regatta goes wild in the country!

Will Thomas and Molly Hinsliff Smith leading out of the start at the Notts County Spring Regatta © David Eberlin Will Thomas and Molly Hinsliff Smith leading out of the start at the Notts County Spring Regatta © David Eberlin

by David Eberlin today at 7:49 pm

The Notts County Sailing Club Spring Regatta was a huge success with well over a hundred taking part including a record 33 juniors of all ages. There were over seventy dinghies and windsurfers competing. Thanks to our sponsors Allen Brothers, Noble Marine Insurance, Morton Boats, Gill and HB Clark for the numerous prizes. The theme was Notts County goes wild in the country and several environmental events took place over the weekend along with racing for all types of dinghies.

One of the key fleets was the Juniors, with a record thirty-three taking part in racing during the event, the youngest being 6. Many also took part in the in the Art competition, the Build a Boat from recycled materials and many other activities.

The weekend started on Friday evening, when it was sunny calm and balmy. A few visitors from Swarkestone, Emberton Park SC went out on the water to practice. We had a bring your own BBQ with music from the Ragged Rascals and guests, which went on well into the night. The bar was well used with the normal fare topped up by Botanic Gin and St Austell Trelawny beer.

Saturday was sunny all day, starting with light variable winds in morning but come the afternoon the wind hit with lots eager to demonstrate how well polished were the bottoms of their boats. Some tired looking people at the end, but plenty of smiles. Gusts of up to 25 knots were recorded as the safety crew were kept very busy with the sudden change. Thanks to them and all the additional club members who rolled up their sleeves, put on their buoyancy aids and just pitched in to help.

The morning racing for the Commodore's Cup was fast and furious with, demonstration of how to team race took place. Unfortunately, the Optimist race was deemed too windy to be held despite the eagerness of the youngsters

The evening saw an excellent Pauline roast and dessert all topped off by a fascinating talk on Bats by Natasja from Nottinghamshire Bat Group. Such an enthusiastic speaker and all of us descended into aahs when she brought out a rescue bat for us to see at close quarters. Armed with echo detectors quite afew went for a dusk walk around the club and found bats feeding and swooping, near the River Trent.

Sunday saw some up bright and early for the dawn chorus (well two hours after) at 7am. binoculars at the ready for a bird walk with our very own ex-Commodore Steve Payne on which he delighted us with his knowledge of birdsong and we spotted numerous birds including a Garden Warbler, the terns, Blackcaps, Heron amongst many others.

Team Racing started over breakfast in the sunshine followed by the Commodore's Cup resumed with the wind decreasing during the day. Those taking part in the Regatta cup had a more pleasant sail but by the category racing the wind was well and truly dropping.

At the end of the day the Oppie race took place with many of the youngsters racing for the first time (some had only just learnt to sail). After two races this was won by Katherine Gunn with Isobel Ritchie second & Milli Mack third.

Sunday night saw a BBQ by Midshires Farms as the sun set over the yard arm (and more gin was consumed). HB Clark sponsored a tug of war won by "The Tents" beating the "Motorhomes". The youngsters had a detective puzzle to solve from the RYA Bluegreen Marine CSI game, having to solve four environmental boating incidents by undertaking water quality testing, fingerprint analysis and unscrambling puzzles. This was very popular with the juniors, one of whom enjoyed it so much he did it twice.

There was fancy dress and Mask painting, along with Build A boat and Painting competition, on a wildlife theme. There was the return of the Silent Disco (from Silent Discomania) with DJ T.I.MOTHY (or Prof Tim as he is better known!).

Monday was a dull overcast day with rain at times and a light breeze, giving some close racing. Team racing kicked off the morning and a close final was by Anthony Quinn and Kathryn Hinsliff-Smith and Alex & Raife Piggott. Thank you to the University of Nottingham Sailing Club for the loan of their Fireflies. The final Commodore's Cup & Category Race finalised the results for prize giving supported by Allen Brothers, Noble Marine Insurance, Morton Boats, Gill and HB Clark for the numerous prizes.

Congratulations to all our sailors. Particularly of note are:

Katherine Gunn, winner of the inaugural Regatta Oppie race

Category Racing the following won their respective groups: Ross Ryan and Oliver Ryan-Moore (Asymmetric) Richard and Sarah Mason (Symmetric), Rob and Karen Bell from Emberton Park SC (Double-handed, non-spinnaker) Tim Hands from Swarkestone (Single-handed) William Thomas (Junior under 13) Molly Hinsliff-Smith (Junior under 19) Ollie Bednall (Sailboard) Adam Foster winner in the Under 19 Regatta Cup class

Raife Piggott helming his dad Alex in an RS200 winner of the Novice Regatta Trophy

William Thomas in a Topper who as well as winning the Category class he was entered in also retained the Junior Regatta Cup and was an impressive winner of the Junior Commodore's Cup, and 3rd overall in the main competition.

The main event of the regatta – the Commodore's Cup was won by Tim Hands, a visitor from Swarkestone sailing in a Supernova.