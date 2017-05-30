UK International Moth National Championship at Paignton - Overall

by Mark Jardine today at 3:38 pm

Dylan Fletcher did what he had to do on the final day to capture his first UK International Moth Nationals title. Three races were held, meaning the full twelve race series was completed by the host club in what has been a tricky few days wind-wise.

"It's good to win, I've been sailing the boat for a while now and don't often get to go to all the events so it's brilliant that it has fitted in and to come away with the win is awesome. The boat was going really fast, when it was all working nicely it was hard not to win with the boatspeed that I had. Unfortunately I had a few issues today and some bad luck not being able to get the weed off, but apart from that I'm really happy."

In the twelve race series he took eight bullets, whereas mid-event leader David Hivey was rueing a poor third day, "I had a bit of a nightmare on Monday, I just didn't sail very well in the first three while Dylan sailed like an absolute legend, and then I broke my boat in the last one. I had a good day today but didn't really help myself rounding the windward mark in 20th position in the first two races and having to fight back through, but it was nice to win the last one. All credit to Dylan, he sailed really well and deserved to win. I'll just have to figure out how not to come second!"

Foiling Moth sailing is a constant evolution, and David had made a couple of changes overnight to help with his boatspeed, "I was able to put on more kicker today after breaking it yesterday and that made a significant difference to my leech tension. Evidently I've been sailing around with too little kicker for the first three days which I don't think really helped. I was sailing pretty well today, I wasn't helping myself on the first laps, but it was good fun."

The International Moth World Championship on Lake Garda is a big one for the fleet, with over 200 boats now entered, and David is training hard for the event, "I'm out there for a month practicing before the event, so I think with that time I should hopefully get some things sorted. My tacks this week were horrific, I think I did two foiling tacks the entire week! I spent more time dropping my mainsheet and screaming at my boat so I definitely need to fix that!"

Dan Ward completed the podium with a consistent series, "It feels good, I was aiming for a top five and so to get third is a nice achievement before the Worlds. Since the Bermuda event in December I've been sailing every weekend with my training partner Jim McMillan down at Stokes Bay, driving from London for a 10am start. We're there all weekend and then back home."

Dan is also travelling down to Garda early for training, "I'm going down for The Foiling Week, then I'll come home and return for the Worlds itself. It's too difficult to say how I'll do at the event; there is just too much talent going around! It would be nice to get into the top 20 but you don't know until you get there as you can't see everyone's speed. The Aussies might be quick, the America's Cup boys might be quick; before you see it, you can't say how you might do."

Winner of the First Time Nationals trophy was multiple World Champion Radio Controlled Yacht sailor Brad Gibson who we interviewed about his experiences in the Moth so far:

Dylan unfortunately can't make the Moth Worlds due to his commitments in the 49er, "I'm pretty disappointed not to be going, but it clashes with the 49er Europeans and it's not something we can take the risk on. It's really unfortunate as the boat is going well and it would be wicked fun to go out to Garda and race all the other guys, the quickest guys in the world, and see how I get on. Sadly the 49er is more important so we'll be back into gear for that."

Dylan has teamed up with fellow Moth sailor Stu Bithell in the 49er this year and has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, "It's been a really positive start to our campaign, three regattas so far and three medals. Next stop is Santander World Cup Final next week where hopefully we can pick up another one, but our eyes are on the World Championship this year in Portugal and trying to win."

Paignton Sailing Club have pulled out all the stops to host the National Championship and make the fleet feel welcome; something which Dylan and the fleet really appreciated, "The club have been fantastic, really helpful, the galley have been amazing, the volunteers too, and they did a really good job with the class as we're quite a tricky fleet to host due to the launching and landing, but they did a superb job and we had some great racing out there."

On getting the full schedule of twelve races in Dylan said, "Hats off to them: really, really impressive and they made the best of the conditions, getting the races in when it counted."

Dan Ward echoes Dylan's thoughts on the venue, "It's been tricky with the wind direction, very shifty which has definitely felt like a bit of a battle through the whole event, but it's been good and they've organised some quick racing. To get all twelve races in was pretty impressive as it's not often that you can say that we got a full series. To watch the America's Cup afterwards in the club and to be able to sit around with everyone has been nice. It's like being with all your mates."

Overall Results:

If you finished in the top ten at the International Moth nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

Pos Model Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Pts 1st Rocket SSD 4480 Dylan Fletcher WPNSA 6 1 1 1 ‑13 1 1 1 1 ‑8 1 4 18 2nd Exocet 4434 David Hivey Datchet 1 2 2 3 2 ‑8 4 2 (DNC) 4 2 1 23 3rd Excoet 4433 Dan Ward Stokes Bay 3 3 5 4 3 ‑18 8 4 2 ‑14 6 5 43 4th Exocet 4501 Dan Ellis Yealm Yacht Club ‑17 ‑12 6 6 1 7 3 3 7 9 4 6 52 5th Rocket 4409 Ross Harvey HISC 4 6 3 7 5 ‑16 ‑19 10 3 3 10 7 58 6th Exocet 4509 Jason Belben Stokes Bay Sailing Club 2 7 7 8 9 9 5 5 5 ‑10 7 ‑11 64 7th Exocet 4180 Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi C.v.Torbole 7 8 10 10 ‑11 2 7 ‑11 6 5 5 8 68 8th Exocet 4323 Benoit Marie Sno nantes 8 9 11 11 ‑43 4 ‑13 8 4 11 3 3 72 9th Exocet 4386 Tom Offer Rock 12 11 9 ‑32 8 5 6 ‑13 9 6 9 10 85 10th Exocet 4442 Kyle Stoneham TBYC 9 5 12 2 ‑26 14 ‑22 6 10 7 14 16 95 11th Exocet 4309 Jim McMillan Stokes Bay (DNC) 13 13 (DNC) 10 13 2 7 26 2 8 2 96 12th Mach 2 3959 Paul Gliddon Netley Sailing Club 16 16 ‑17 12 12 ‑17 11 16 13 15 11 9 131 13th Rocket 4075 Doug Pybus QMSC 14 24 20 19 15 12 10 15 11 1 ‑29 (DNC) 141 14th Exocet 4278 Alex Koukourakis Eastbourne Soverign SC 11 15 8 13 21 (DNC) (DNC) 14 14 22 17 14 149 15th Rocket 4347 Eddie Bridle Brightlingsea (DNC) 19 21 15 7 (DNC) 15 18 15 12 16 15 153 16th Mach 2 4311 Alex Adams Castle Cove 20 14 16 14 17 19 ‑21 19 20 17 18 ‑21 174 17th Exocet 4508 Dan Vincent Stokes Bay Sailing Club 13 4 4 5 14 3 27 9 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 179 18th Exocet 4350 David Smithwhite HISC 19 21 19 20 ‑25 ‑26 24 17 16 16 15 12 179 19th Exocet 4499 Dominic Hutton Stokes Bay SC 15 17 15 16 6 6 12 34 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 13 184 20th Exocet 4277 Jeremy Hartley Stokes Bay 22 ‑40 (DNS) 25 23 24 23 24 18 25 20 19 223 21st Exocet 4492 Nic Streatfeild Rutland 21 18 23 (DNC) 22 37 (DNC) 23 23 19 22 17 225 22nd Rocket V3 4346 Nick Miller Marconi Sailing Club 25 27 24 (DNC) 30 23 25 21 12 20 25 (DNC) 232 23rd Rocket V3 4438 Matthew Lea Rutland Water Sailing Club 34 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 32 21 26 22 8 13 12 18 236 24th Rocket 4208 Tom Lambert Wilsonan Sailing Club 18 28 26 (DNC) 27 34 30 ‑39 22 18 21 22 246 25th Rocket 4121 James Phare QMSC (DNC) 23 18 17 28 28 17 (DNC) DNC 21 23 25 250 26th Exocet 4096 Tim Penfold HISC 23 22 22 18 19 25 29 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 24 20 252 27th Exocet 434 Leigh Albrecht Queen Mary 24 20 32 9 24 15 20 30 32 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 256 28th Mach 2 3975 Jacob Clasen Regatta Vereinigung Elbe 35 29 28 26 ‑36 29 18 25 24 (DNC) 19 26 259 29th Rocket 4072 Madey Ciret Le Cosquer ASN Quibenon ‑36 32 27 21 33 30 ‑34 27 19 23 26 24 262 30th LunarSea 4343 James Sainsbury Grafham sc (DNC) 25 25 23 35 (DNC) 35 26 17 26 28 33 273 31st Mach 2 4336 Jonathan Heathcote Stokes Bay Sailing Club 10 10 36 (DNC) 4 10 14 41 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 275 32nd Mach 2 4248 Neil Baker QMSC (DNC) 39 14 22 16 20 16 20 31 (DNC) DNC DNC 278 33rd Mach 2 3877 Josie Gliddon Netley Sailing club 32 (DNC) (DNC) 28 34 33 31 37 28 24 27 27 301 34th Chopper 4100 Chris White Restronguet SC 26 31 29 27 44 35 39 31 21 33 (DNC) (DNC) 316 35th Mach 2 4136 Ed Redfearn Brightlingsea SC (DNS) 34 35 29 40 27 38 35 (DNC) 27 30 23 318 36th Mach 2 4033 Adam Golding Hisc 29 35 31 30 ‑41 36 ‑40 36 29 29 32 31 318 37th Exocet 4385 Steve McLean HISC 27 38 34 33 (DNC) 38 ‑41 33 25 31 34 30 323 38th Rocket 4122 Andrew friend Norfolk Punt Club 28 30 30 24 31 31 28 29 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 331 39th Bladerider X8 3169 Brad Gibson Birkenhead RS&PC 33 36 33 31 ‑42 41 ‑43 38 30 32 35 28 337 40th Racoon 4483 Ben Saxton Royal Thames YC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 18 22 9 12 27 DNC DNC DNC 338 41st Mach 2 3870 Eddie Gatehouse HISC 30 37 38 34 (DNC) 40 42 40 (DNC) 30 33 29 353 42nd Mach 2 3281 Mark Dicker RORC 31 33 (DNC) (DNC) 37 32 32 32 DNC DNC DNC DNC 397 43rd Exocet 5 Ben Paton Lymington 5 (DNC) (DNC) DNC OCS 11 37 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 403 44th Rocket 4439 Richard Mason WPNSA (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 20 DNC DNC DNC DNC 28 13 DNC 411 45th Mach 2 4049 Morgane Suquant ASN Quibenon (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 39 39 OCS DNC DNC 34 36 32 430 46th Voodoo 4489 Matthew Ponsford HISC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 44 36 28 DNC DNC 31 DNC 439 47th Exocet 4036 Chris Clarke Thorpe bay (DNC) 26 37 (DNC) 29 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 442 48th Rocket 4484 David Jessop Grafham Water (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 38 42 33 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 463 49th Voodoo 430 Phil Oligario Atomik HQ (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 43 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 493