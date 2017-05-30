Please select your home edition
UK International Moth National Championship at Paignton - Overall

by Mark Jardine today at 3:38 pm 27-30 May 2017

Dylan Fletcher did what he had to do on the final day to capture his first UK International Moth Nationals title. Three races were held, meaning the full twelve race series was completed by the host club in what has been a tricky few days wind-wise.

"It's good to win, I've been sailing the boat for a while now and don't often get to go to all the events so it's brilliant that it has fitted in and to come away with the win is awesome. The boat was going really fast, when it was all working nicely it was hard not to win with the boatspeed that I had. Unfortunately I had a few issues today and some bad luck not being able to get the weed off, but apart from that I'm really happy."

In the twelve race series he took eight bullets, whereas mid-event leader David Hivey was rueing a poor third day, "I had a bit of a nightmare on Monday, I just didn't sail very well in the first three while Dylan sailed like an absolute legend, and then I broke my boat in the last one. I had a good day today but didn't really help myself rounding the windward mark in 20th position in the first two races and having to fight back through, but it was nice to win the last one. All credit to Dylan, he sailed really well and deserved to win. I'll just have to figure out how not to come second!"

David Hivey on day 4 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK
David Hivey on day 4 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK

Foiling Moth sailing is a constant evolution, and David had made a couple of changes overnight to help with his boatspeed, "I was able to put on more kicker today after breaking it yesterday and that made a significant difference to my leech tension. Evidently I've been sailing around with too little kicker for the first three days which I don't think really helped. I was sailing pretty well today, I wasn't helping myself on the first laps, but it was good fun."

Race start on day 4 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK
Race start on day 4 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK

The International Moth World Championship on Lake Garda is a big one for the fleet, with over 200 boats now entered, and David is training hard for the event, "I'm out there for a month practicing before the event, so I think with that time I should hopefully get some things sorted. My tacks this week were horrific, I think I did two foiling tacks the entire week! I spent more time dropping my mainsheet and screaming at my boat so I definitely need to fix that!"

Dan Ward completed the podium with a consistent series, "It feels good, I was aiming for a top five and so to get third is a nice achievement before the Worlds. Since the Bermuda event in December I've been sailing every weekend with my training partner Jim McMillan down at Stokes Bay, driving from London for a 10am start. We're there all weekend and then back home."

Dan Ward on day 3 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK
Dan Ward on day 3 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK

Dan is also travelling down to Garda early for training, "I'm going down for The Foiling Week, then I'll come home and return for the Worlds itself. It's too difficult to say how I'll do at the event; there is just too much talent going around! It would be nice to get into the top 20 but you don't know until you get there as you can't see everyone's speed. The Aussies might be quick, the America's Cup boys might be quick; before you see it, you can't say how you might do."

Winner of the First Time Nationals trophy was multiple World Champion Radio Controlled Yacht sailor Brad Gibson who we interviewed about his experiences in the Moth so far:

Dylan unfortunately can't make the Moth Worlds due to his commitments in the 49er, "I'm pretty disappointed not to be going, but it clashes with the 49er Europeans and it's not something we can take the risk on. It's really unfortunate as the boat is going well and it would be wicked fun to go out to Garda and race all the other guys, the quickest guys in the world, and see how I get on. Sadly the 49er is more important so we'll be back into gear for that."

Dylan Fletcher wins the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK
Dylan Fletcher wins the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK

Dylan has teamed up with fellow Moth sailor Stu Bithell in the 49er this year and has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, "It's been a really positive start to our campaign, three regattas so far and three medals. Next stop is Santander World Cup Final next week where hopefully we can pick up another one, but our eyes are on the World Championship this year in Portugal and trying to win."

Paignton Sailing Club have pulled out all the stops to host the National Championship and make the fleet feel welcome; something which Dylan and the fleet really appreciated, "The club have been fantastic, really helpful, the galley have been amazing, the volunteers too, and they did a really good job with the class as we're quite a tricky fleet to host due to the launching and landing, but they did a superb job and we had some great racing out there."

Race start on day 4 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK
Race start on day 4 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK

On getting the full schedule of twelve races in Dylan said, "Hats off to them: really, really impressive and they made the best of the conditions, getting the races in when it counted."

Dan Ward echoes Dylan's thoughts on the venue, "It's been tricky with the wind direction, very shifty which has definitely felt like a bit of a battle through the whole event, but it's been good and they've organised some quick racing. To get all twelve races in was pretty impressive as it's not often that you can say that we got a full series. To watch the America's Cup afterwards in the club and to be able to sit around with everyone has been nice. It's like being with all your mates."

Overall Results:
PosModelSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12Pts
1stRocket SSD4480Dylan FletcherWPNSA6111‑131111‑81418
2ndExocet4434David HiveyDatchet12232‑842(DNC)42123
3rdExcoet4433Dan WardStokes Bay33543‑18842‑146543
4thExocet4501Dan EllisYealm Yacht Club‑17‑12661733794652
5thRocket4409Ross HarveyHISC46375‑16‑19103310758
6thExocet4509Jason BelbenStokes Bay Sailing Club277899555‑107‑1164
7thExocet4180Carlo De Paoli AmbrosiC.v.Torbole781010‑1127‑11655868
8thExocet4323Benoit MarieSno nantes891111‑434‑1384113372
9thExocet4386Tom OfferRock12119‑32856‑139691085
10thExocet4442Kyle StonehamTBYC95122‑2614‑226107141695
11thExocet4309Jim McMillanStokes Bay(DNC)1313(DNC)1013272628296
12thMach 23959Paul GliddonNetley Sailing Club1616‑171212‑1711161315119131
13thRocket4075Doug PybusQMSC1424201915121015111‑29(DNC)141
14thExocet4278Alex KoukourakisEastbourne Soverign SC111581321(DNC)(DNC)1414221714149
15thRocket4347Eddie BridleBrightlingsea(DNC)1921157(DNC)151815121615153
16thMach 24311Alex AdamsCastle Cove201416141719‑2119201718‑21174
17thExocet4508Dan VincentStokes Bay Sailing Club13445143279(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC179
18thExocet4350David SmithwhiteHISC19211920‑25‑26241716161512179
19thExocet4499Dominic HuttonStokes Bay SC15171516661234(DNC)(DNC)DNC13184
20thExocet4277Jeremy HartleyStokes Bay22‑40(DNS)252324232418252019223
21stExocet4492Nic StreatfeildRutland211823(DNC)2237(DNC)2323192217225
22ndRocket V34346Nick MillerMarconi Sailing Club252724(DNC)30232521122025(DNC)232
23rdRocket V34438Matthew LeaRutland Water Sailing Club34(DNC)(DNC)DNC322126228131218236
24thRocket4208Tom LambertWilsonan Sailing Club182826(DNC)273430‑3922182122246
25thRocket4121James PhareQMSC(DNC)231817282817(DNC)DNC212325250
26thExocet4096Tim PenfoldHISC23222218192529(DNC)(DNC)DNC2420252
27thExocet434Leigh AlbrechtQueen Mary24203292415203032(DNC)(DNC)DNC256
28thMach 23975Jacob ClasenRegatta Vereinigung Elbe35292826‑3629182524(DNC)1926259
29thRocket4072Madey Ciret Le CosquerASN Quibenon‑363227213330‑342719232624262
30thLunarSea4343James SainsburyGrafham sc(DNC)25252335(DNC)352617262833273
31stMach 24336Jonathan HeathcoteStokes Bay Sailing Club101036(DNC)4101441(DNC)DNCDNCDNC275
32ndMach 24248Neil BakerQMSC(DNC)3914221620162031(DNC)DNCDNC278
33rdMach 23877Josie GliddonNetley Sailing club32(DNC)(DNC)283433313728242727301
34thChopper4100Chris WhiteRestronguet SC26312927443539312133(DNC)(DNC)316
35thMach 24136Ed RedfearnBrightlingsea SC(DNS)34352940273835(DNC)273023318
36thMach 24033Adam GoldingHisc29353130‑4136‑403629293231318
37thExocet4385Steve McLeanHISC27383433(DNC)38‑413325313430323
38thRocket4122Andrew friendNorfolk Punt Club2830302431312829(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC331
39thBladerider X83169Brad GibsonBirkenhead RS&PC33363331‑4241‑433830323528337
40thRacoon4483Ben SaxtonRoyal Thames YC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC182291227DNCDNCDNC338
41stMach 23870Eddie GatehouseHISC30373834(DNC)404240(DNC)303329353
42ndMach 23281Mark DickerRORC3133(DNC)(DNC)37323232DNCDNCDNCDNC397
43rdExocet5Ben PatonLymington5(DNC)(DNC)DNCOCS1137DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC403
44thRocket4439Richard MasonWPNSA(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC20DNCDNCDNCDNC2813DNC411
45thMach 24049Morgane SuquantASN Quibenon(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC3939OCSDNCDNC343632430
46thVoodoo4489Matthew PonsfordHISC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC443628DNCDNC31DNC439
47thExocet4036Chris ClarkeThorpe bay(DNC)2637(DNC)29DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC442
48thRocket4484David JessopGrafham Water(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC384233DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC463
49thVoodoo430Phil OligarioAtomik HQ(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC43DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC493

Dylan Fletcher wins the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK
Dylan Fletcher wins the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
