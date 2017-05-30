UK International Moth National Championship at Paignton - Overall
27-30 May 2017
Dylan Fletcher did what he had to do on the final day to capture his first UK International Moth Nationals title. Three races were held, meaning the full twelve race series was completed by the host club in what has been a tricky few days wind-wise.
"It's good to win, I've been sailing the boat for a while now and don't often get to go to all the events so it's brilliant that it has fitted in and to come away with the win is awesome. The boat was going really fast, when it was all working nicely it was hard not to win with the boatspeed that I had. Unfortunately I had a few issues today and some bad luck not being able to get the weed off, but apart from that I'm really happy."
In the twelve race series he took eight bullets, whereas mid-event leader David Hivey was rueing a poor third day, "I had a bit of a nightmare on Monday, I just didn't sail very well in the first three while Dylan sailed like an absolute legend, and then I broke my boat in the last one. I had a good day today but didn't really help myself rounding the windward mark in 20th position in the first two races and having to fight back through, but it was nice to win the last one. All credit to Dylan, he sailed really well and deserved to win. I'll just have to figure out how not to come second!"
Foiling Moth sailing is a constant evolution, and David had made a couple of changes overnight to help with his boatspeed, "I was able to put on more kicker today after breaking it yesterday and that made a significant difference to my leech tension. Evidently I've been sailing around with too little kicker for the first three days which I don't think really helped. I was sailing pretty well today, I wasn't helping myself on the first laps, but it was good fun."
The International Moth World Championship on Lake Garda is a big one for the fleet, with over 200 boats now entered, and David is training hard for the event, "I'm out there for a month practicing before the event, so I think with that time I should hopefully get some things sorted. My tacks this week were horrific, I think I did two foiling tacks the entire week! I spent more time dropping my mainsheet and screaming at my boat so I definitely need to fix that!"
Dan Ward completed the podium with a consistent series, "It feels good, I was aiming for a top five and so to get third is a nice achievement before the Worlds. Since the Bermuda event in December I've been sailing every weekend with my training partner Jim McMillan down at Stokes Bay, driving from London for a 10am start. We're there all weekend and then back home."
Dan is also travelling down to Garda early for training, "I'm going down for The Foiling Week, then I'll come home and return for the Worlds itself. It's too difficult to say how I'll do at the event; there is just too much talent going around! It would be nice to get into the top 20 but you don't know until you get there as you can't see everyone's speed. The Aussies might be quick, the America's Cup boys might be quick; before you see it, you can't say how you might do."
Winner of the First Time Nationals trophy was multiple World Champion Radio Controlled Yacht sailor Brad Gibson who we interviewed about his experiences in the Moth so far:
Dylan unfortunately can't make the Moth Worlds due to his commitments in the 49er, "I'm pretty disappointed not to be going, but it clashes with the 49er Europeans and it's not something we can take the risk on. It's really unfortunate as the boat is going well and it would be wicked fun to go out to Garda and race all the other guys, the quickest guys in the world, and see how I get on. Sadly the 49er is more important so we'll be back into gear for that."
Dylan has teamed up with fellow Moth sailor Stu Bithell in the 49er this year and has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, "It's been a really positive start to our campaign, three regattas so far and three medals. Next stop is Santander World Cup Final next week where hopefully we can pick up another one, but our eyes are on the World Championship this year in Portugal and trying to win."
Paignton Sailing Club have pulled out all the stops to host the National Championship and make the fleet feel welcome; something which Dylan and the fleet really appreciated, "The club have been fantastic, really helpful, the galley have been amazing, the volunteers too, and they did a really good job with the class as we're quite a tricky fleet to host due to the launching and landing, but they did a superb job and we had some great racing out there."
On getting the full schedule of twelve races in Dylan said, "Hats off to them: really, really impressive and they made the best of the conditions, getting the races in when it counted."
Dan Ward echoes Dylan's thoughts on the venue, "It's been tricky with the wind direction, very shifty which has definitely felt like a bit of a battle through the whole event, but it's been good and they've organised some quick racing. To get all twelve races in was pretty impressive as it's not often that you can say that we got a full series. To watch the America's Cup afterwards in the club and to be able to sit around with everyone has been nice. It's like being with all your mates."
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Model
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Pts
|1st
|Rocket SSD
|4480
|Dylan Fletcher
|WPNSA
|6
|1
|1
|1
|‑13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|‑8
|1
|4
|18
|2nd
|Exocet
|4434
|David Hivey
|Datchet
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|‑8
|4
|2
|(DNC)
|4
|2
|1
|23
|3rd
|Excoet
|4433
|Dan Ward
|Stokes Bay
|3
|3
|5
|4
|3
|‑18
|8
|4
|2
|‑14
|6
|5
|43
|4th
|Exocet
|4501
|Dan Ellis
|Yealm Yacht Club
|‑17
|‑12
|6
|6
|1
|7
|3
|3
|7
|9
|4
|6
|52
|5th
|Rocket
|4409
|Ross Harvey
|HISC
|4
|6
|3
|7
|5
|‑16
|‑19
|10
|3
|3
|10
|7
|58
|6th
|Exocet
|4509
|Jason Belben
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|2
|7
|7
|8
|9
|9
|5
|5
|5
|‑10
|7
|‑11
|64
|7th
|Exocet
|4180
|Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi
|C.v.Torbole
|7
|8
|10
|10
|‑11
|2
|7
|‑11
|6
|5
|5
|8
|68
|8th
|Exocet
|4323
|Benoit Marie
|Sno nantes
|8
|9
|11
|11
|‑43
|4
|‑13
|8
|4
|11
|3
|3
|72
|9th
|Exocet
|4386
|Tom Offer
|Rock
|12
|11
|9
|‑32
|8
|5
|6
|‑13
|9
|6
|9
|10
|85
|10th
|Exocet
|4442
|Kyle Stoneham
|TBYC
|9
|5
|12
|2
|‑26
|14
|‑22
|6
|10
|7
|14
|16
|95
|11th
|Exocet
|4309
|Jim McMillan
|Stokes Bay
|(DNC)
|13
|13
|(DNC)
|10
|13
|2
|7
|26
|2
|8
|2
|96
|12th
|Mach 2
|3959
|Paul Gliddon
|Netley Sailing Club
|16
|16
|‑17
|12
|12
|‑17
|11
|16
|13
|15
|11
|9
|131
|13th
|Rocket
|4075
|Doug Pybus
|QMSC
|14
|24
|20
|19
|15
|12
|10
|15
|11
|1
|‑29
|(DNC)
|141
|14th
|Exocet
|4278
|Alex Koukourakis
|Eastbourne Soverign SC
|11
|15
|8
|13
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|14
|14
|22
|17
|14
|149
|15th
|Rocket
|4347
|Eddie Bridle
|Brightlingsea
|(DNC)
|19
|21
|15
|7
|(DNC)
|15
|18
|15
|12
|16
|15
|153
|16th
|Mach 2
|4311
|Alex Adams
|Castle Cove
|20
|14
|16
|14
|17
|19
|‑21
|19
|20
|17
|18
|‑21
|174
|17th
|Exocet
|4508
|Dan Vincent
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|3
|27
|9
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|179
|18th
|Exocet
|4350
|David Smithwhite
|HISC
|19
|21
|19
|20
|‑25
|‑26
|24
|17
|16
|16
|15
|12
|179
|19th
|Exocet
|4499
|Dominic Hutton
|Stokes Bay SC
|15
|17
|15
|16
|6
|6
|12
|34
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|13
|184
|20th
|Exocet
|4277
|Jeremy Hartley
|Stokes Bay
|22
|‑40
|(DNS)
|25
|23
|24
|23
|24
|18
|25
|20
|19
|223
|21st
|Exocet
|4492
|Nic Streatfeild
|Rutland
|21
|18
|23
|(DNC)
|22
|37
|(DNC)
|23
|23
|19
|22
|17
|225
|22nd
|Rocket V3
|4346
|Nick Miller
|Marconi Sailing Club
|25
|27
|24
|(DNC)
|30
|23
|25
|21
|12
|20
|25
|(DNC)
|232
|23rd
|Rocket V3
|4438
|Matthew Lea
|Rutland Water Sailing Club
|34
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|32
|21
|26
|22
|8
|13
|12
|18
|236
|24th
|Rocket
|4208
|Tom Lambert
|Wilsonan Sailing Club
|18
|28
|26
|(DNC)
|27
|34
|30
|‑39
|22
|18
|21
|22
|246
|25th
|Rocket
|4121
|James Phare
|QMSC
|(DNC)
|23
|18
|17
|28
|28
|17
|(DNC)
|DNC
|21
|23
|25
|250
|26th
|Exocet
|4096
|Tim Penfold
|HISC
|23
|22
|22
|18
|19
|25
|29
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|24
|20
|252
|27th
|Exocet
|434
|Leigh Albrecht
|Queen Mary
|24
|20
|32
|9
|24
|15
|20
|30
|32
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|256
|28th
|Mach 2
|3975
|Jacob Clasen
|Regatta Vereinigung Elbe
|35
|29
|28
|26
|‑36
|29
|18
|25
|24
|(DNC)
|19
|26
|259
|29th
|Rocket
|4072
|Madey Ciret Le Cosquer
|ASN Quibenon
|‑36
|32
|27
|21
|33
|30
|‑34
|27
|19
|23
|26
|24
|262
|30th
|LunarSea
|4343
|James Sainsbury
|Grafham sc
|(DNC)
|25
|25
|23
|35
|(DNC)
|35
|26
|17
|26
|28
|33
|273
|31st
|Mach 2
|4336
|Jonathan Heathcote
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|10
|10
|36
|(DNC)
|4
|10
|14
|41
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|275
|32nd
|Mach 2
|4248
|Neil Baker
|QMSC
|(DNC)
|39
|14
|22
|16
|20
|16
|20
|31
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|278
|33rd
|Mach 2
|3877
|Josie Gliddon
|Netley Sailing club
|32
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|28
|34
|33
|31
|37
|28
|24
|27
|27
|301
|34th
|Chopper
|4100
|Chris White
|Restronguet SC
|26
|31
|29
|27
|44
|35
|39
|31
|21
|33
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|316
|35th
|Mach 2
|4136
|Ed Redfearn
|Brightlingsea SC
|(DNS)
|34
|35
|29
|40
|27
|38
|35
|(DNC)
|27
|30
|23
|318
|36th
|Mach 2
|4033
|Adam Golding
|Hisc
|29
|35
|31
|30
|‑41
|36
|‑40
|36
|29
|29
|32
|31
|318
|37th
|Exocet
|4385
|Steve McLean
|HISC
|27
|38
|34
|33
|(DNC)
|38
|‑41
|33
|25
|31
|34
|30
|323
|38th
|Rocket
|4122
|Andrew friend
|Norfolk Punt Club
|28
|30
|30
|24
|31
|31
|28
|29
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|331
|39th
|Bladerider X8
|3169
|Brad Gibson
|Birkenhead RS&PC
|33
|36
|33
|31
|‑42
|41
|‑43
|38
|30
|32
|35
|28
|337
|40th
|Racoon
|4483
|Ben Saxton
|Royal Thames YC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|18
|22
|9
|12
|27
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|338
|41st
|Mach 2
|3870
|Eddie Gatehouse
|HISC
|30
|37
|38
|34
|(DNC)
|40
|42
|40
|(DNC)
|30
|33
|29
|353
|42nd
|Mach 2
|3281
|Mark Dicker
|RORC
|31
|33
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|37
|32
|32
|32
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|397
|43rd
|Exocet
|5
|Ben Paton
|Lymington
|5
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|OCS
|11
|37
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|403
|44th
|Rocket
|4439
|Richard Mason
|WPNSA
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|20
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|28
|13
|DNC
|411
|45th
|Mach 2
|4049
|Morgane Suquant
|ASN Quibenon
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|39
|39
|OCS
|DNC
|DNC
|34
|36
|32
|430
|46th
|Voodoo
|4489
|Matthew Ponsford
|HISC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|44
|36
|28
|DNC
|DNC
|31
|DNC
|439
|47th
|Exocet
|4036
|Chris Clarke
|Thorpe bay
|(DNC)
|26
|37
|(DNC)
|29
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|442
|48th
|Rocket
|4484
|David Jessop
|Grafham Water
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|38
|42
|33
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|463
|49th
|Voodoo
|430
|Phil Oligario
|Atomik HQ
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|43
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|493
