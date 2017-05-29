Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Harken Reflex Gloves
Harken Reflex Gloves
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

RS Aeros at the Alamitos Bay Yacht Club Memorial Day Regatta

by Marc Jacobi today at 2:13 pm 27-29 May 2017

Lots of sun and wind were on tap for the 2017 Alamitos Bay Yacht Club Memorial Day Regatta this weekend. 8 Aeros from California and as far as Utah and Connecticut sailed the outside course with the mulithulls, 29ers, Finns, and Lasers.

Wind ranged from about 12-20 knots, with quite a chop stirred up by the wind. That made runs challenging: one had to steer up and down around waves because the boat was sailing faster than them. Later, the race committee treated our fleet to triangle courses (after someone told them Aeros like to reach) and man, those reaches were EPIC!

I like to think we Aeros made a good impression on the other fleets. After racing on Sunday, a Nacra 15 sailor commented how they were sailing downwind under chute to the leeward mark near an Aero, and the Aero was keeping up with them!

Berkeley Green, the local dealer, sailed a 5 and was happy with his choice when the breeze piped up. It's so refreshing to see support of regattas by a local dealer!

Mike Wilder is a machinist who has given a lot of thought to the Aero and how to get it around. He can singlehandedly slide the boat from or into the back of his pickup truck on a system of his own design, and designed/built his own aluminum dolly too. Oh yeah, when he gets home to his garage the whole thing lifts up out of the truck—some very clever engineering going on! Mike's teen son Damien sailed the boat on Saturday and was a real trouper, bringing the boat up countless times after capsizing downwind.

Personable Brad Cameron has been dragging the Aero demo trailer behind his van all over California for the West Coast tour. Brad has a composite back, the vertebra propped up in places with titanium rods and a carbon fiber cage. How Bionic Brad was sailing only 3 months after surgery I have no idea, but sail he did and in big breeze too!

Caleb Everett is a big, strong guy who was trying out the Aero for the first time. An excellent sailor, he quickly got acclimated to the Aero 7 on Friday and was zooming around in the 9 on Saturday (unfortunately, prior commitments forced him to miss racing on Sunday). He'd make a great contribution to the class—hope he decides to join us!

Master sailor Jacques Blanc is a very early US Aero adopter, and being a Long Beach local gets to sail his boat in those glorious conditions whenever he wants! We did some minor adjustments to his vang after Saturday (it didn't have enough throw), and on Sunday he was looking fast.

Jim Muir came down from Santa Barbara with his lovely wife for a brisk weekend of sailing. Jim is not a big guy but he's fit, and steadily moved up the ranks as the weekend progressed.

It's tough to say who has traveled more for Aero regattas, Sim Thomas from Colorado or Doug DuBois from Utah. This weekend it was Doug who drove 15 hours from Park City for the regatta, and he was quite quick, even winning a few races.

I sailed a 9 rig and enjoyed the big breeze. In the windier races the 7s were darn close to my speed on reaches, and certainly had an easier time upwind. I gotta look into a 7 for those windy events...

For me, it was a lovely reunion with ABYC (one of my favourite clubs in Southern California) as well as sailing friends I hadn't seen in 20 years. To be sailing my Aero with new friends made the weekend that much better!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubPts
1st78Marc JacobiCedar Point YC7
2nd1242Doug DuBoisUtah12
3rd1124Jim MuirSanta Barbara SC19
4th1245Jacques BlancLong Beach YC32
5th45Caleb EverettBahia Corinthian YC34
6th1878Brad CameronSinglehanded SS48
7th1246Mike WilderSan Pedro CA52
8th1382Berkeley GreenBahia Corinthian YC54

Next up in the USA for the RS Aeros are regattas on both coasts on both the next two weekends. On the west coast is Go for Gold at Scotts Flat Lake California on June 3/4 followed by Vancouver Lake Oregon on June 10/11. On the east coast is Massapoag, Boston Massachusetts June 3 followed by Wickford Rhode Island on June 10/11.

Full details of USA RS Aero events and charter boats can be found on the North American events page here; www.rsaerosailing.org/index.asp?p=events&rg=North%20America

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Race to Scotland Challenge
Time is running out! Since leaving the Isle of Man, our intrepid sailor, Ken Fowler (51) finally crossed into Scottish waters last week in his tiny RS Aero as he continues his 'Race to Scotland' challenge in aid of Cancer Research and the Oakhaven Hospice. Posted today at 10:44 am RS Aero UK Eastern Areas at Downs
Breezy Saturday and Seaside Ales As we woke from our slumber we had sunshine, blue skies, the view of the shingle beach rolling into the sea and the French on the horizon! Welcome to Downs Sailing Club, famous for the landing of Julius Caesar and a pier the same length as the Titanic. Posted on 29 May Haltern am See RS Aero Challenge
Thirteen helms race near Dortmund The second German RS Aero Regatta of 2017 was held in Haltern am See near Dortmund on 13/14 May. Thirteen RS Aeros entered with the organising club Segelclub Prinzensteg. Posted on 19 May Ken Fowler's Race to Scotland update
Giant surf, terrifying overfalls and manic capsizes Crazy? Brave? Adventurous? Courageous? Mad? – pick your own adjective to describe Ken Fowler's daredevil dash up the West Coast of the UK. Only 8 days into the challenge and our intrepid sailor already has back catalogue of tales to last him a lifetime. Posted on 16 May RS Aeros at the Paignton POSH
Challenging racing in the PY fleet Paignton's Open for Single Handers (POSH) had twenty four mixed class boats competing in the PY fleet with seven RS Aeros made up of five RS Aero 9s and two RS Aero 7s. Posted on 15 May RS Aeros at Reading
Greetings from Portugal! Olá o meu nome é Fernando Gamboa, sou de Lisboa em Portugal... oh wait I need to write this in English not Portuguese and it needs to be funny! Oh dear, a recipe for disaster! Posted on 12 May RS Aeros at the Einhand Regatta
Racing on Dummer See, Germany Last weekend saw the first RS Aero regatta of the season in Germany. Hosted by the SCD at Lake Dümmer twelve RS Aero 7s were entered for a weekend of racing on Lower-Saxony's second largest lake. Posted on 11 May RS Aeros at Yorkshire Dales
Training day and Sunday open meeting On Saturday 6th Matt Thursfield kindly ran the training day and provided some great tips. After some classroom sessions and looking at some good options for boat setup a few of us took to the water. Posted on 10 May RS Aero Texas State Championship
Surprisingly big waves on Lake Conroe Conroe Yacht Club on Lake Conroe TX hosted the first ever Texas State Championship April 22-23, 2017. Racing took place in the open part of the lake on Saturday, with 12-20 knot winds and surprisingly big waves. Posted on 6 May RS Aero Open at Broadwater
Sharing a tranquil lake with some Miracles Eighteen sailors from across the UK took part in Broadwater Sailing Club's second annual RS Aero open meeting sponsored by SpeedSix, sharing a tranquil lake with around a dozen Miracles. Posted on 26 Apr

Upcoming Events

Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Burghfield SC RS Aero UK Youth Nationals for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 12 Aug to 13 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy