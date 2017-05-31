Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Craig extends again at OK Dinghy Worlds in Barbados

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 7:06 am 24-31 May 2017

Barbados delivered yet another challenging day of racing on the third day of the OK Dinghy World Championship in Carlisle Bay. Nick Craig, of Great Britain has built an eight lead after another solid day, while Jim Hunt moves up to second and New Zealand's Paul Rhodes climbs to third. Race wins went to Hunt and Craig.

Out on the race course the strong winds were favouring the left hand corner again, with the fleet heading into the beach to get the pressure into the top mark. The reaches were spectacular, and over all too quickly, with some huge rolling waves adding to the challenge to stay upright and in one piece until the gybe mark.

Leading round the top mark in Race 5 was Poland's Tomasz Gaj, from Craig and Australia's Roger Blasse. Defending world champion, Hunt, took the lead on the reaches and maintained it to the finish to win his first race of the week. Starting under the black flag one of the casualties was second overall Luke O'Connell from New Zealand.

Little changed for the start of Race 6 with 25 knots of wind making for some exciting racing. Poland's Pawel Pawlaczyk led at the top in Race 6, from Mark Perrow of New Zealand and Craig. Rhodes had moved up to second at the bottom mark but then Craig moved ahead and extended on the second upwind to begin to build a huge lead and win his fourth race from Australia's Brent Williams and Rhodes.

Overall, Craig now takes an eight-point lead over Hunt, with Rhodes another 10 points behind, with just four races to sail.

Jim Hunt on day 3 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds - photo © Alastair Deaves
Jim Hunt on day 3 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds - photo © Alastair Deaves

Craig commented, "Great day's sailing. It was the windiest day so far and I was feeling a bit light today. Probably gusting 25-28 knots, with fantastic reaches. Upwind I was struggling a bit to hold on at times. So I am just going to keep eating until tomorrow."

Keeping up his consistency, Blasse is now up to fifth. "Pretty trying conditions, though there wasn't as much weed around today so that was a good thing and the breeze was back in the east and that was a bit more manageable. It was good racing, but we've got a bit of work to do down in Oz; we are a bit off the pace, but it's all good racing and competitive stuff."

"So, another great day in Barbados," commented Rhodes after a great day for him. "The last race it was so close, just awesome racing. Really hard, shifty, current, all sorts of things to deal with, and some good close racing. I'm loving it."

Racing on day 3 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds - photo © Alastair Deaves
Racing on day 3 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds - photo © Alastair Deaves

Before the Pirates Cove Beach Party, the class held its Annual General Meeting with very little on the Agenda. Having just introduced new Class Rules, effective from June 1, there were no rule changes proposed, though there were a few personnel and event decisions to make. Mark Jackson, of Australia, was elected as President following the four-year term of Bo Teglers from Denmark, while Jonas Börjesson of Sweden was elected, following the retirement of long-term committee member Darek Kras of Poland.

Fleet development, improved finances and strengthened event management were a few of the areas that the meeting heard about. The gathering also approved the committee nomination for the 2018 European Championships to be held in Bandol, France in late September/early October.

Barbados is certainly living up to its reputation for great hospitality, but there are only two more days for the sailors to enjoy the Caribbean lifestyle. Two more races are scheduled on Tuesday from 12.30. The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship consists of 10 races and concludes on Wednesday 31 May.

Follow the action on:

The event website is 2017.okworlds.org

Results after Day 3: (six races)

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1GBR 2195NICK CRAIG1112‑316
2GBR 11JIM HUNT234‑51414
3NZL 517PAUL RHODES5‑9566325
4NZL 546LUKE O'CONNELL3224(bfd)1728
5AUS 749ROGER BLASSE10‑15375934
6NZL 551MARK PERROW204732(dsq)36
7NZL 545STEVE McDOWELL4168‑174638
8GBR 2191CHRIS TURNER68‑2588838
9AUS 768MARK JACKSON‑27761191144
10NZL 566GREG WILCOX910‑2010111050
11DEN 3JORGEN SVENDSEN1914141‑23553
12POL 14PAWEL PAWLACZYK‑2451718101363
13POL 1TOMASZ GAJ86‑282272366
14AUS 754BRENT WILLIAMS11182120‑33272
15DEN 1402BO TEGLERS NIELSEN16171013‑261672
16NZL 498JONO CLOUGH17‑201214121974
17GER 803MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN7111533(dnf)1278
18DEN 1397HENRIK KOFOED ‑ LARSEN28‑34119151578
19GER 772OLIVER GRONHOLZ(ret)12261622783
20NZL 567CHRIS FENWICK18‑311323142290
21GER 778SOENKE BEHRENS1513341519‑4096
22GER 5RALF TIETJE2121‑33121731102
23GBR 10ROBERT DEAVES1229192121‑37102
24AUS 750PETER ROBINSON‑43379262020112
25NZL 523JOE POREBSKI142424(dsq)2727116
26DEN 22ASK ASKHOLM25232319‑3026116
27NZL 575MICHAEL HOLDEN WILDE3328‑44291618124
28NZL 536ERIC RONE1322‑36362529125
29GBR 13ALEX SCOLES26192930(bfd)24128
30NZL 531ADRIAN COULTHARD293032‑401325129
31AUS 719GLENN WILLIAMS372622‑434014139
32GER 775JOERG RADEMACHER2225‑40273532141
33GBR 2163GAVIN WALDRON‑524416411838157
34DEN 1335MOGENS JOHANSEN4039183434(dnf)165
35GER 7ANDREAS PICH35‑4135313135167
36NZL 565SIMON PROBERT39‑4831323928169
37NZL 571ROB HENGST343630‑452844172
38DEN 1442PETER HEIDE‑JORGENSEN36422728‑4343176
39NZL 563DAVID HOOGENBOOM‑503250243639181
40GER 11RAINER POSPIECH234047‑553845193
41DEN 1481NILS TROLAND4145‑59374230195
42SWE 2791LENNART HANSSON384341(ret)2946197
43GER 75DIRK DAME45383942‑5133197
44GBR 2176KEITH BYERS3027‑55513753198
45POL 19GRZEGORG SALAMON3233(dnf)ret4421211
46NZL 568DEAN NEIL COLEMAN‑575343254941211
47GER 6FABIAN GRONHOLZ‑603548494636214
48DEN 1399CHRISTOPHER JOE SCHUBERT(dsq)4646444534215
49DEN 1407MALTE PEDERSEN425157‑672447221
50GER 757FALK HAGEMANN51‑5542385451236
51GER 22DIRK GERICKE48‑5945475050240
52GER 8RONALD FOEST47(ret)62355642246
53AUS 736GRANT WAKEFIELD6157515432(dnf)255
54GER 731THOMAS GLAS44493748(dnf)dns259
55GER 767JULIANE HOFMANN5447‑58565349259
56NZL 569PHIL COVENY3163(dnf)595257262
57AUS 688DAVID HASELDINE55‑5853465855267
58AUS 767GLENN YATES4961(dnf)624754273
59GER 12STEFAN RASSAU53(dnf)dnf524152281
60NZL 564SEFTON POWRIE59525639(dnf)dns287
61AUS 725DAVID KETTERIDGE58643850(dns)dns291
62GER 678HEINZ RIDDER64‑7063615748293
63POL 40ROBERT SWIECKI69605263(dnf)58302
64NZL 574PHILIP RZEPECKY4650(dsq)53dnfdns311
65DEN 1458SOREN SIGURDSSON7265(dnf)665556314
66FRA 1833FABIEN CAPEILLERES565649(dnf)dnsdns323
67SWE 55ULF SAHLE63626157(dns)dns324
68GER 777NADINE TIETJE6254(dnf)dns48dnf326
69AUS 706ERIK THOMPSON65685465(dnf)dnf333
70AUS 766ROBERT BUCHANAN66696060(dns)dns336
71AUS 738KEVIN KNOTT68676458(dns)dns338
72GBR 2116TIM O'LEARY7574(dnf)6859dns357
73GER 697JOERG POSNY7066(dnf)64retdns362
74AUS 716DAVID SWALES6772(dnf)69retdns370
75GER 539ULRICH BORCHERS7676(dnf)70dnsdns384
76NZL 550TONY BIERRE7171(dnf)dnsdnsdns385
77GBR 2058MARY REDDYHOFF7473(dnf)dnsdnsdns390
78GER 788JESSICA FINKE7375(dnf)dnsdnsdns391
79GBR 2159RUSSELL WARD(dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns405
7911111Charlie Gloomeau(dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns405
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

No stopping Craig... except for weed
On day 2 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds Barbados is full of surprises. While overall leader Nick Craig, from Great Britain, has surprised everyone with his consistent form in extremely challenging conditions, the Caribbean had another surprise in store, a carpet of weed for the sailors. Posted on 29 May Nick Craig masters Barbados conditions
Perfect score after OK Dinghy Worlds opener Four time OK Dinghy world champion Nick Craig of Great Britain got off to the perfect start at the 2017 World Championship in Barbados with two races wins on a challenging day in Carlisle Bay. Posted on 28 May Wall to wall smiles in Barbados
As 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds opens The OK Dinghy fleet has landed in paradise. Most sailors in Barbados for the 2017 World Championship have been looking forward to this event for three years and so far it is delivering in spades, with fantastic sailing and fabulous hospitality. Posted on 27 May Whoa! We're going to Barbados...
Where everything is gonna be OK We're just days away from the start of the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship in Barbados, and 80 sailors from eight countries are travelling to this sunny Caribbean isle, though perhaps not with Coconut Airways. Posted on 21 May Rain & Sun's undercover material
We talk to Philip Bull about Duralite We recently spoke to Philip Bull of Rain & Sun who make dinghy and small keelboat covers in trailing, flat, overboom and undercover configurations. Most recently they have brought out a new range of undercovers using a material called Duralite. Posted on 12 May OK Spring Cup at Medemblik
43 boats and late-night tomfoolery 43 boats entered the OK Spring Cup this year, a sizeable number considering the amount of European boats in containers on their way to Barbados for the upcoming World Championship. Posted on 9 May The Mediterranean OK Dinghy revival
Mediterranean Championship held in Bandol In 2013 a very old OK Dinghy was rescued from the bottom of a garden in the South of France and after lots of cleaning, repairing and painting, was restored to racing condition. Posted on 8 May New OK Dinghy Class Rules published
Following two years exhaustive work Following two years exhaustive work the OK Dinghy class is pleased to announce a new version of its Class Rules has finally been published, converting the original, and somewhat dated, wordings into an ERS compliant SCR format. Posted on 7 May Hjertmans OK Sprint at Gottskär
Sprint to the sauna Billed as a fun, entertaining, arena sailing event for OK Dinghies, the Hjertmans OK Sprint 2017 at Gottskär on April 22 was all that and a lot more. Posted on 25 Apr OK Dinghy World Ranking List
No change at top For the first time in the history of the OK Dinghy World Ranking List, not only are the top 3 three unchanged, but the entire top 20 of the March 2017 release are unchanged from the previous release. Posted on 23 Mar

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC OK Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy