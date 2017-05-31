Craig extends again at OK Dinghy Worlds in Barbados

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 7:06 am

Barbados delivered yet another challenging day of racing on the third day of the OK Dinghy World Championship in Carlisle Bay. Nick Craig, of Great Britain has built an eight lead after another solid day, while Jim Hunt moves up to second and New Zealand's Paul Rhodes climbs to third. Race wins went to Hunt and Craig.

Out on the race course the strong winds were favouring the left hand corner again, with the fleet heading into the beach to get the pressure into the top mark. The reaches were spectacular, and over all too quickly, with some huge rolling waves adding to the challenge to stay upright and in one piece until the gybe mark.

Leading round the top mark in Race 5 was Poland's Tomasz Gaj, from Craig and Australia's Roger Blasse. Defending world champion, Hunt, took the lead on the reaches and maintained it to the finish to win his first race of the week. Starting under the black flag one of the casualties was second overall Luke O'Connell from New Zealand.

Little changed for the start of Race 6 with 25 knots of wind making for some exciting racing. Poland's Pawel Pawlaczyk led at the top in Race 6, from Mark Perrow of New Zealand and Craig. Rhodes had moved up to second at the bottom mark but then Craig moved ahead and extended on the second upwind to begin to build a huge lead and win his fourth race from Australia's Brent Williams and Rhodes.

Overall, Craig now takes an eight-point lead over Hunt, with Rhodes another 10 points behind, with just four races to sail.

Craig commented, "Great day's sailing. It was the windiest day so far and I was feeling a bit light today. Probably gusting 25-28 knots, with fantastic reaches. Upwind I was struggling a bit to hold on at times. So I am just going to keep eating until tomorrow."

Keeping up his consistency, Blasse is now up to fifth. "Pretty trying conditions, though there wasn't as much weed around today so that was a good thing and the breeze was back in the east and that was a bit more manageable. It was good racing, but we've got a bit of work to do down in Oz; we are a bit off the pace, but it's all good racing and competitive stuff."

"So, another great day in Barbados," commented Rhodes after a great day for him. "The last race it was so close, just awesome racing. Really hard, shifty, current, all sorts of things to deal with, and some good close racing. I'm loving it."

Before the Pirates Cove Beach Party, the class held its Annual General Meeting with very little on the Agenda. Having just introduced new Class Rules, effective from June 1, there were no rule changes proposed, though there were a few personnel and event decisions to make. Mark Jackson, of Australia, was elected as President following the four-year term of Bo Teglers from Denmark, while Jonas Börjesson of Sweden was elected, following the retirement of long-term committee member Darek Kras of Poland.

Fleet development, improved finances and strengthened event management were a few of the areas that the meeting heard about. The gathering also approved the committee nomination for the 2018 European Championships to be held in Bandol, France in late September/early October.

Barbados is certainly living up to its reputation for great hospitality, but there are only two more days for the sailors to enjoy the Caribbean lifestyle. Two more races are scheduled on Tuesday from 12.30. The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship consists of 10 races and concludes on Wednesday 31 May.

The event website is 2017.okworlds.org

Results after Day 3: (six races)

Pos Sail No Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1 GBR 2195 NICK CRAIG 1 1 1 2 ‑3 1 6 2 GBR 11 JIM HUNT 2 3 4 ‑5 1 4 14 3 NZL 517 PAUL RHODES 5 ‑9 5 6 6 3 25 4 NZL 546 LUKE O'CONNELL 3 2 2 4 (bfd) 17 28 5 AUS 749 ROGER BLASSE 10 ‑15 3 7 5 9 34 6 NZL 551 MARK PERROW 20 4 7 3 2 (dsq) 36 7 NZL 545 STEVE McDOWELL 4 16 8 ‑17 4 6 38 8 GBR 2191 CHRIS TURNER 6 8 ‑25 8 8 8 38 9 AUS 768 MARK JACKSON ‑27 7 6 11 9 11 44 10 NZL 566 GREG WILCOX 9 10 ‑20 10 11 10 50 11 DEN 3 JORGEN SVENDSEN 19 14 14 1 ‑23 5 53 12 POL 14 PAWEL PAWLACZYK ‑24 5 17 18 10 13 63 13 POL 1 TOMASZ GAJ 8 6 ‑28 22 7 23 66 14 AUS 754 BRENT WILLIAMS 11 18 21 20 ‑33 2 72 15 DEN 1402 BO TEGLERS NIELSEN 16 17 10 13 ‑26 16 72 16 NZL 498 JONO CLOUGH 17 ‑20 12 14 12 19 74 17 GER 803 MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN 7 11 15 33 (dnf) 12 78 18 DEN 1397 HENRIK KOFOED ‑ LARSEN 28 ‑34 11 9 15 15 78 19 GER 772 OLIVER GRONHOLZ (ret) 12 26 16 22 7 83 20 NZL 567 CHRIS FENWICK 18 ‑31 13 23 14 22 90 21 GER 778 SOENKE BEHRENS 15 13 34 15 19 ‑40 96 22 GER 5 RALF TIETJE 21 21 ‑33 12 17 31 102 23 GBR 10 ROBERT DEAVES 12 29 19 21 21 ‑37 102 24 AUS 750 PETER ROBINSON ‑43 37 9 26 20 20 112 25 NZL 523 JOE POREBSKI 14 24 24 (dsq) 27 27 116 26 DEN 22 ASK ASKHOLM 25 23 23 19 ‑30 26 116 27 NZL 575 MICHAEL HOLDEN WILDE 33 28 ‑44 29 16 18 124 28 NZL 536 ERIC RONE 13 22 ‑36 36 25 29 125 29 GBR 13 ALEX SCOLES 26 19 29 30 (bfd) 24 128 30 NZL 531 ADRIAN COULTHARD 29 30 32 ‑40 13 25 129 31 AUS 719 GLENN WILLIAMS 37 26 22 ‑43 40 14 139 32 GER 775 JOERG RADEMACHER 22 25 ‑40 27 35 32 141 33 GBR 2163 GAVIN WALDRON ‑52 44 16 41 18 38 157 34 DEN 1335 MOGENS JOHANSEN 40 39 18 34 34 (dnf) 165 35 GER 7 ANDREAS PICH 35 ‑41 35 31 31 35 167 36 NZL 565 SIMON PROBERT 39 ‑48 31 32 39 28 169 37 NZL 571 ROB HENGST 34 36 30 ‑45 28 44 172 38 DEN 1442 PETER HEIDE‑JORGENSEN 36 42 27 28 ‑43 43 176 39 NZL 563 DAVID HOOGENBOOM ‑50 32 50 24 36 39 181 40 GER 11 RAINER POSPIECH 23 40 47 ‑55 38 45 193 41 DEN 1481 NILS TROLAND 41 45 ‑59 37 42 30 195 42 SWE 2791 LENNART HANSSON 38 43 41 (ret) 29 46 197 43 GER 75 DIRK DAME 45 38 39 42 ‑51 33 197 44 GBR 2176 KEITH BYERS 30 27 ‑55 51 37 53 198 45 POL 19 GRZEGORG SALAMON 32 33 (dnf) ret 44 21 211 46 NZL 568 DEAN NEIL COLEMAN ‑57 53 43 25 49 41 211 47 GER 6 FABIAN GRONHOLZ ‑60 35 48 49 46 36 214 48 DEN 1399 CHRISTOPHER JOE SCHUBERT (dsq) 46 46 44 45 34 215 49 DEN 1407 MALTE PEDERSEN 42 51 57 ‑67 24 47 221 50 GER 757 FALK HAGEMANN 51 ‑55 42 38 54 51 236 51 GER 22 DIRK GERICKE 48 ‑59 45 47 50 50 240 52 GER 8 RONALD FOEST 47 (ret) 62 35 56 42 246 53 AUS 736 GRANT WAKEFIELD 61 57 51 54 32 (dnf) 255 54 GER 731 THOMAS GLAS 44 49 37 48 (dnf) dns 259 55 GER 767 JULIANE HOFMANN 54 47 ‑58 56 53 49 259 56 NZL 569 PHIL COVENY 31 63 (dnf) 59 52 57 262 57 AUS 688 DAVID HASELDINE 55 ‑58 53 46 58 55 267 58 AUS 767 GLENN YATES 49 61 (dnf) 62 47 54 273 59 GER 12 STEFAN RASSAU 53 (dnf) dnf 52 41 52 281 60 NZL 564 SEFTON POWRIE 59 52 56 39 (dnf) dns 287 61 AUS 725 DAVID KETTERIDGE 58 64 38 50 (dns) dns 291 62 GER 678 HEINZ RIDDER 64 ‑70 63 61 57 48 293 63 POL 40 ROBERT SWIECKI 69 60 52 63 (dnf) 58 302 64 NZL 574 PHILIP RZEPECKY 46 50 (dsq) 53 dnf dns 311 65 DEN 1458 SOREN SIGURDSSON 72 65 (dnf) 66 55 56 314 66 FRA 1833 FABIEN CAPEILLERES 56 56 49 (dnf) dns dns 323 67 SWE 55 ULF SAHLE 63 62 61 57 (dns) dns 324 68 GER 777 NADINE TIETJE 62 54 (dnf) dns 48 dnf 326 69 AUS 706 ERIK THOMPSON 65 68 54 65 (dnf) dnf 333 70 AUS 766 ROBERT BUCHANAN 66 69 60 60 (dns) dns 336 71 AUS 738 KEVIN KNOTT 68 67 64 58 (dns) dns 338 72 GBR 2116 TIM O'LEARY 75 74 (dnf) 68 59 dns 357 73 GER 697 JOERG POSNY 70 66 (dnf) 64 ret dns 362 74 AUS 716 DAVID SWALES 67 72 (dnf) 69 ret dns 370 75 GER 539 ULRICH BORCHERS 76 76 (dnf) 70 dns dns 384 76 NZL 550 TONY BIERRE 71 71 (dnf) dns dns dns 385 77 GBR 2058 MARY REDDYHOFF 74 73 (dnf) dns dns dns 390 78 GER 788 JESSICA FINKE 73 75 (dnf) dns dns dns 391 79 GBR 2159 RUSSELL WARD (dns) dns dns dns dns dns 405 79 11111 Charlie Gloomeau (dns) dns dns dns dns dns 405