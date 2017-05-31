Craig extends again at OK Dinghy Worlds in Barbados
by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 7:06 am
24-31 May 2017
Barbados delivered yet another challenging day of racing on the third day of the OK Dinghy World Championship in Carlisle Bay. Nick Craig, of Great Britain has built an eight lead after another solid day, while Jim Hunt moves up to second and New Zealand's Paul Rhodes climbs to third. Race wins went to Hunt and Craig.
Out on the race course the strong winds were favouring the left hand corner again, with the fleet heading into the beach to get the pressure into the top mark. The reaches were spectacular, and over all too quickly, with some huge rolling waves adding to the challenge to stay upright and in one piece until the gybe mark.
Leading round the top mark in Race 5 was Poland's Tomasz Gaj, from Craig and Australia's Roger Blasse. Defending world champion, Hunt, took the lead on the reaches and maintained it to the finish to win his first race of the week. Starting under the black flag one of the casualties was second overall Luke O'Connell from New Zealand.
Little changed for the start of Race 6 with 25 knots of wind making for some exciting racing. Poland's Pawel Pawlaczyk led at the top in Race 6, from Mark Perrow of New Zealand and Craig. Rhodes had moved up to second at the bottom mark but then Craig moved ahead and extended on the second upwind to begin to build a huge lead and win his fourth race from Australia's Brent Williams and Rhodes.
Overall, Craig now takes an eight-point lead over Hunt, with Rhodes another 10 points behind, with just four races to sail.
Craig commented, "Great day's sailing. It was the windiest day so far and I was feeling a bit light today. Probably gusting 25-28 knots, with fantastic reaches. Upwind I was struggling a bit to hold on at times. So I am just going to keep eating until tomorrow."
Keeping up his consistency, Blasse is now up to fifth. "Pretty trying conditions, though there wasn't as much weed around today so that was a good thing and the breeze was back in the east and that was a bit more manageable. It was good racing, but we've got a bit of work to do down in Oz; we are a bit off the pace, but it's all good racing and competitive stuff."
"So, another great day in Barbados," commented Rhodes after a great day for him. "The last race it was so close, just awesome racing. Really hard, shifty, current, all sorts of things to deal with, and some good close racing. I'm loving it."
Before the Pirates Cove Beach Party, the class held its Annual General Meeting with very little on the Agenda. Having just introduced new Class Rules, effective from June 1, there were no rule changes proposed, though there were a few personnel and event decisions to make. Mark Jackson, of Australia, was elected as President following the four-year term of Bo Teglers from Denmark, while Jonas Börjesson of Sweden was elected, following the retirement of long-term committee member Darek Kras of Poland.
Fleet development, improved finances and strengthened event management were a few of the areas that the meeting heard about. The gathering also approved the committee nomination for the 2018 European Championships to be held in Bandol, France in late September/early October.
Barbados is certainly living up to its reputation for great hospitality, but there are only two more days for the sailors to enjoy the Caribbean lifestyle. Two more races are scheduled on Tuesday from 12.30. The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship consists of 10 races and concludes on Wednesday 31 May.
Results after Day 3: (six races)
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1
|GBR 2195
|NICK CRAIG
|1
|1
|1
|2
|‑3
|1
|6
|2
|GBR 11
|JIM HUNT
|2
|3
|4
|‑5
|1
|4
|14
|3
|NZL 517
|PAUL RHODES
|5
|‑9
|5
|6
|6
|3
|25
|4
|NZL 546
|LUKE O'CONNELL
|3
|2
|2
|4
|(bfd)
|17
|28
|5
|AUS 749
|ROGER BLASSE
|10
|‑15
|3
|7
|5
|9
|34
|6
|NZL 551
|MARK PERROW
|20
|4
|7
|3
|2
|(dsq)
|36
|7
|NZL 545
|STEVE McDOWELL
|4
|16
|8
|‑17
|4
|6
|38
|8
|GBR 2191
|CHRIS TURNER
|6
|8
|‑25
|8
|8
|8
|38
|9
|AUS 768
|MARK JACKSON
|‑27
|7
|6
|11
|9
|11
|44
|10
|NZL 566
|GREG WILCOX
|9
|10
|‑20
|10
|11
|10
|50
|11
|DEN 3
|JORGEN SVENDSEN
|19
|14
|14
|1
|‑23
|5
|53
|12
|POL 14
|PAWEL PAWLACZYK
|‑24
|5
|17
|18
|10
|13
|63
|13
|POL 1
|TOMASZ GAJ
|8
|6
|‑28
|22
|7
|23
|66
|14
|AUS 754
|BRENT WILLIAMS
|11
|18
|21
|20
|‑33
|2
|72
|15
|DEN 1402
|BO TEGLERS NIELSEN
|16
|17
|10
|13
|‑26
|16
|72
|16
|NZL 498
|JONO CLOUGH
|17
|‑20
|12
|14
|12
|19
|74
|17
|GER 803
|MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN
|7
|11
|15
|33
|(dnf)
|12
|78
|18
|DEN 1397
|HENRIK KOFOED ‑ LARSEN
|28
|‑34
|11
|9
|15
|15
|78
|19
|GER 772
|OLIVER GRONHOLZ
|(ret)
|12
|26
|16
|22
|7
|83
|20
|NZL 567
|CHRIS FENWICK
|18
|‑31
|13
|23
|14
|22
|90
|21
|GER 778
|SOENKE BEHRENS
|15
|13
|34
|15
|19
|‑40
|96
|22
|GER 5
|RALF TIETJE
|21
|21
|‑33
|12
|17
|31
|102
|23
|GBR 10
|ROBERT DEAVES
|12
|29
|19
|21
|21
|‑37
|102
|24
|AUS 750
|PETER ROBINSON
|‑43
|37
|9
|26
|20
|20
|112
|25
|NZL 523
|JOE POREBSKI
|14
|24
|24
|(dsq)
|27
|27
|116
|26
|DEN 22
|ASK ASKHOLM
|25
|23
|23
|19
|‑30
|26
|116
|27
|NZL 575
|MICHAEL HOLDEN WILDE
|33
|28
|‑44
|29
|16
|18
|124
|28
|NZL 536
|ERIC RONE
|13
|22
|‑36
|36
|25
|29
|125
|29
|GBR 13
|ALEX SCOLES
|26
|19
|29
|30
|(bfd)
|24
|128
|30
|NZL 531
|ADRIAN COULTHARD
|29
|30
|32
|‑40
|13
|25
|129
|31
|AUS 719
|GLENN WILLIAMS
|37
|26
|22
|‑43
|40
|14
|139
|32
|GER 775
|JOERG RADEMACHER
|22
|25
|‑40
|27
|35
|32
|141
|33
|GBR 2163
|GAVIN WALDRON
|‑52
|44
|16
|41
|18
|38
|157
|34
|DEN 1335
|MOGENS JOHANSEN
|40
|39
|18
|34
|34
|(dnf)
|165
|35
|GER 7
|ANDREAS PICH
|35
|‑41
|35
|31
|31
|35
|167
|36
|NZL 565
|SIMON PROBERT
|39
|‑48
|31
|32
|39
|28
|169
|37
|NZL 571
|ROB HENGST
|34
|36
|30
|‑45
|28
|44
|172
|38
|DEN 1442
|PETER HEIDE‑JORGENSEN
|36
|42
|27
|28
|‑43
|43
|176
|39
|NZL 563
|DAVID HOOGENBOOM
|‑50
|32
|50
|24
|36
|39
|181
|40
|GER 11
|RAINER POSPIECH
|23
|40
|47
|‑55
|38
|45
|193
|41
|DEN 1481
|NILS TROLAND
|41
|45
|‑59
|37
|42
|30
|195
|42
|SWE 2791
|LENNART HANSSON
|38
|43
|41
|(ret)
|29
|46
|197
|43
|GER 75
|DIRK DAME
|45
|38
|39
|42
|‑51
|33
|197
|44
|GBR 2176
|KEITH BYERS
|30
|27
|‑55
|51
|37
|53
|198
|45
|POL 19
|GRZEGORG SALAMON
|32
|33
|(dnf)
|ret
|44
|21
|211
|46
|NZL 568
|DEAN NEIL COLEMAN
|‑57
|53
|43
|25
|49
|41
|211
|47
|GER 6
|FABIAN GRONHOLZ
|‑60
|35
|48
|49
|46
|36
|214
|48
|DEN 1399
|CHRISTOPHER JOE SCHUBERT
|(dsq)
|46
|46
|44
|45
|34
|215
|49
|DEN 1407
|MALTE PEDERSEN
|42
|51
|57
|‑67
|24
|47
|221
|50
|GER 757
|FALK HAGEMANN
|51
|‑55
|42
|38
|54
|51
|236
|51
|GER 22
|DIRK GERICKE
|48
|‑59
|45
|47
|50
|50
|240
|52
|GER 8
|RONALD FOEST
|47
|(ret)
|62
|35
|56
|42
|246
|53
|AUS 736
|GRANT WAKEFIELD
|61
|57
|51
|54
|32
|(dnf)
|255
|54
|GER 731
|THOMAS GLAS
|44
|49
|37
|48
|(dnf)
|dns
|259
|55
|GER 767
|JULIANE HOFMANN
|54
|47
|‑58
|56
|53
|49
|259
|56
|NZL 569
|PHIL COVENY
|31
|63
|(dnf)
|59
|52
|57
|262
|57
|AUS 688
|DAVID HASELDINE
|55
|‑58
|53
|46
|58
|55
|267
|58
|AUS 767
|GLENN YATES
|49
|61
|(dnf)
|62
|47
|54
|273
|59
|GER 12
|STEFAN RASSAU
|53
|(dnf)
|dnf
|52
|41
|52
|281
|60
|NZL 564
|SEFTON POWRIE
|59
|52
|56
|39
|(dnf)
|dns
|287
|61
|AUS 725
|DAVID KETTERIDGE
|58
|64
|38
|50
|(dns)
|dns
|291
|62
|GER 678
|HEINZ RIDDER
|64
|‑70
|63
|61
|57
|48
|293
|63
|POL 40
|ROBERT SWIECKI
|69
|60
|52
|63
|(dnf)
|58
|302
|64
|NZL 574
|PHILIP RZEPECKY
|46
|50
|(dsq)
|53
|dnf
|dns
|311
|65
|DEN 1458
|SOREN SIGURDSSON
|72
|65
|(dnf)
|66
|55
|56
|314
|66
|FRA 1833
|FABIEN CAPEILLERES
|56
|56
|49
|(dnf)
|dns
|dns
|323
|67
|SWE 55
|ULF SAHLE
|63
|62
|61
|57
|(dns)
|dns
|324
|68
|GER 777
|NADINE TIETJE
|62
|54
|(dnf)
|dns
|48
|dnf
|326
|69
|AUS 706
|ERIK THOMPSON
|65
|68
|54
|65
|(dnf)
|dnf
|333
|70
|AUS 766
|ROBERT BUCHANAN
|66
|69
|60
|60
|(dns)
|dns
|336
|71
|AUS 738
|KEVIN KNOTT
|68
|67
|64
|58
|(dns)
|dns
|338
|72
|GBR 2116
|TIM O'LEARY
|75
|74
|(dnf)
|68
|59
|dns
|357
|73
|GER 697
|JOERG POSNY
|70
|66
|(dnf)
|64
|ret
|dns
|362
|74
|AUS 716
|DAVID SWALES
|67
|72
|(dnf)
|69
|ret
|dns
|370
|75
|GER 539
|ULRICH BORCHERS
|76
|76
|(dnf)
|70
|dns
|dns
|384
|76
|NZL 550
|TONY BIERRE
|71
|71
|(dnf)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|385
|77
|GBR 2058
|MARY REDDYHOFF
|74
|73
|(dnf)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|390
|78
|GER 788
|JESSICA FINKE
|73
|75
|(dnf)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|391
|79
|GBR 2159
|RUSSELL WARD
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|405
|79
|11111
|Charlie Gloomeau
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|405
