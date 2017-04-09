European Match Race Tour 2017 Event 5 in Poland

Szczecin Match Cup © 2017 EMRT/PMT Szczecin Match Cup © 2017 EMRT/PMT

by Helmut Czasny-Bonomo on 29 May

Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja sealed his second victory at an European Match Race Tour event with a clean sheet over World #7 Oli-Pekka Lumijärvi. Rafal Sawik finished on home waters on the podium while compatriot Szymon Szymik finished in fourth place at the Grade 2 event held at Poland's Baltic town of Szczecin.

Outstanding racing conditions welcomed the nine teams for the fifth event of the European Match Race Tour 2017. Organized by the Polish Match Tour, World Sailing added even more expertise by joining the traditional event with an International Umpire's Seminar.

Zbroja, who already won the Vienna City Match Race in April, showed consistency and perfect team work on the way to his second victory this year. With a clear 3-0 over Finland's Lumijärvi, Zbroja lifts himself into top contender position for the yellow jersey at Copenhagen, where he will meet the leader of the 2017 Tour, the Frenchman Simon Bertheau.

Bertheau is still on top of the leader board with a maximum score of 150 points ahead of Slovenia's Dejan Presen (110 points) and Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja (100 points). The European Match Race tour will now reach its northern summit at Copenhagen in June before heading to Germany's Ploen in August. The top eight skippers will qualify for the Grand Final which will take place in Ravenna from 8 – 10 September 2017.

Standings after Event 5: (top 15)

Pos Skipper Nat Event 1 Event 2 Event 3 Event 4 Event 5 Pts 1 Simon Bertheau FRA . 50 50 50 150 2 Dejan Presen SLO 40 35 35 110 3 Patryk Zbroja POL 50 50 100 4 Christian Binder AUT 30 30 40 100 5 Vladimir Lipavsky RUS 35 40 75 6 Helmut Czasny AUT 25 30 55 7 Teo Piasevoli CRO 20 20 40 8 Francois Brenac FRA . 40 40 10 Rocco Attilli ITA 35 35 11 Piotr Harasimowics POL 15 15 5 35 13 Adam Smith AUS 30 30 15 Dore De Morsier SUI 25 25