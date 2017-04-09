Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Mirror Cover
Rain and Sun Mirror Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

European Match Race Tour 2017 Event 5 in Poland

by Helmut Czasny-Bonomo on 29 May 7-9 April 2017
Szczecin Match Cup © 2017 EMRT/PMT

Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja sealed his second victory at an European Match Race Tour event with a clean sheet over World #7 Oli-Pekka Lumijärvi. Rafal Sawik finished on home waters on the podium while compatriot Szymon Szymik finished in fourth place at the Grade 2 event held at Poland's Baltic town of Szczecin.

Outstanding racing conditions welcomed the nine teams for the fifth event of the European Match Race Tour 2017. Organized by the Polish Match Tour, World Sailing added even more expertise by joining the traditional event with an International Umpire's Seminar.

Szczecin Match Cup - photo © 2017 EMRT/PMT
Szczecin Match Cup - photo © 2017 EMRT/PMT

Zbroja, who already won the Vienna City Match Race in April, showed consistency and perfect team work on the way to his second victory this year. With a clear 3-0 over Finland's Lumijärvi, Zbroja lifts himself into top contender position for the yellow jersey at Copenhagen, where he will meet the leader of the 2017 Tour, the Frenchman Simon Bertheau.

Bertheau is still on top of the leader board with a maximum score of 150 points ahead of Slovenia's Dejan Presen (110 points) and Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja (100 points). The European Match Race tour will now reach its northern summit at Copenhagen in June before heading to Germany's Ploen in August. The top eight skippers will qualify for the Grand Final which will take place in Ravenna from 8 – 10 September 2017.

Standings after Event 5: (top 15)

PosSkipperNatEvent 1Event 2Event 3Event 4Event 5Pts
1Simon Bertheau FRA .5050 50 150
2Dejan Presen SLO403535  110
3Patryk ZbrojaPOL  50 50100
4Christian Binder AUT303040  100
5Vladimir LipavskyRUS3540   75
6Helmut CzasnyAUT  2530 55
7Teo Piasevoli  CRO2020   40
8Francois BrenacFRA .   40 40
10Rocco AttilliITA   35 35
11Piotr HarasimowicsPOL15  15535
13Adam SmithAUS  30  30
15Dore De MorsierSUI 25   25
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Croatia Match Cup overall
Delapierre takes it to the wire The French team surprised early in the qualifying round by topping the leaderboard on day one. With incredible boat handling throughout the regatta this team have taken the M32 in their stride with impressive form. Posted on 29 May Croatia Match Cup day 2
Jonas Warrer and Olivia Mackay move up the leaderboard Results flipped today as we moved to the second qualifying session. Jonas Warrer and Olivia Mackay were the big winners, sliding their way up the leaderboard to be within semifinal contention. Posted on 27 May Croatia Match Cup day 1
Rookies strike again Day one at the Croatia Match Cup has proved yet again that sailors on the World Match Racing Tour write their own fate. Quentin Delapierre with his Team Lorina-Golfe Du, newcomers to the Tour, top the Round Robin series so far. Posted on 27 May Home team win Gothenburg Match Cup
Måns Holmberg leads CFA Sports to victory This local Gothenburg team has consistently improved over three days to pull themselves to the top of the final standings at Gothenburg Match Cup and secure their second Championship level event qualification spot this season. Posted on 14 May International line-up heads to final day
Knockout rounds at Gothenburg Match Cup Australia's Mirsky Racing Team leads the international charge into the knockout rounds after a 7-1 score today. Posted on 13 May St. Petersburg to host WMRT
Northern Europe Stopover in August The WMRT will visit the Russian city of St Petersburg for Match Cup Russia as its Northern Europe stopover. With a tight race area and stunning city centre backdrop the event is set to be a sailing marvel for the people of St. Petersburg. Posted on 13 May Gothenburg Match Cup day 1
Artemis Youth Racing slide to early lead At only their second World Match Racing Tour event, Artemis Youth Racing skippered by Rasmus Rosengren sneak out ahead on top of the leaderboard at the end of day one. In hot pursuit of the Swedes is the neighbouring rival ART Sailing from Denmark. Posted on 13 May BodyHoliday Saint Lucia 'Spring Sail'
Masterclass with Olympic Gold Medallist Saskia Clark This year BodyHoliday offered the very first 'Spring Sail' in March alongside Olympic Gold Medallist and World Sailor of the Year (2016) – Saskia Clark. Posted on 20 Apr Coconut Grove Cup overall
Evan Walker steals the trophy at the final turn In a day filled with leaderboard upsets, the event winner was decided rounding the final mark in the final race of the regatta. Australia's Evan Walker and his Team KA Match struck lucky on the last beat to win the final cross and pop a wheelie. Posted on 17 Apr Coconut Grove Cup day 1
Anthony Kotoun only skipper to hold clean sheet I guess you can teach an old dog new tricks as Kotoun proved, swooping today's qualifying rounds unbeaten. This week marks the US Virgin Islander's return to the World Match Racing Tour after a successful career during the monohull era. Posted on 15 Apr

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Upper Thames SC Monohull dinghies Bourne End Week for Monohull dinghies
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 31 May Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket River Championships for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 30 May Hunts SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Hunts SC- 3 Jun Brightlingsea SC GP14 and Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for GP14 and Merlin Rocket
Brightlingsea SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Rutland SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Rutland SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Parkstone YC Flying Fifteen Poole Open for Flying Fifteen
Parkstone YC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Broxbourne SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Broxbourne SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy