Sea Interclub Series at Highcliffe Sailing Club

by Sarah Desjonqueres & Chris Arnell today at 7:08 am

Fluky conditions test sea sailors

Despite a rather limp forecast, Christchurch SC, Mudeford SC and Highcliffe SC all met up in Christchurch Bay for races 5 &6 of their Sea Interclub Series. Like a pre race warm up, just getting down the Run and out to sea with light SE winds fighting a strong flood tide saw everyone arrive at the start line battle ready and raring to go. With the wind turning out to be better than expected, although still light, it made for some challenging upwind conditions against the chop but after getting away to a clean start it was Christchurch's Atkins (Finn) who lead the charge to the windward mark, with fellow sailor Arnell (OK) and Acton (Laser) tucked in tightly behind.

Racing a square course, Mudeford's Reid (Radial) kept in close contact with the 3 leading boats with Highcliffe's Wells (Radial) and Bell (Europe) maintaining touching distance throughout. It was Atkins however who never relinquished his lead from start to finish taking the line honours after 3 laps followed in by Arnell who finished just 24 seconds ahead of Acton. Despite the close racing however, on correction Atkins had not done quite enough handing the win to team mate Arnell, with Reid's persistence gaining him a 2nd place with Acton keeping his hard earned 3rd place.

With a heavy pin end bias attracting all the sailors to one end of the line, the start of the second race saw some start line argy bargy as several boats tried to squeeze in and claim their spot at the mark. For a moment it looked like Reid was set to 'win the pin' but Acton's attempts to dive into the gap ended in both boats being pushed head to wind. It was Reid who recovered first, tacking on to port and getting away from the line leaving Acton to pay his dues and complete his 360. Choosing to avoid the fun and games by starting at the Committee Boat end were Bell and Arnell who got both a clean start and clean wind and sped off to the windward mark.

The fickle light winds however were clearly getting bored and by the second round simply decided to go and play elsewhere. The Race Team crossed fingers and toes and let the fleet continue onto the last round but eventually hoisted the shortened course flag on the beat as the wind simply forgot to blow in small pockets of the bay. Acton, found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, losing out to Bell and Reid as they recovered well capitalising on the slight wind shift in order to gain some places. It was Atkins lead, established from the start that served him well in the end, crossing the line with the dying puffs of wind as the rest of the fleet struggled to cross the line. In the end after correction race 6 of the series went to Atkins, with Bell in 2nd and Arnell clinging on to 3rd place.

Overall Results:

Pos Class Sail No Helm Club PY R3 R4 R4 R5 Pts 1st LASER RADIAL 184297 Tim Reid MSC 1139 1 1 2 4 8 2nd OK 21 Chris Arnell CSC 1104 2 2 1 3 8 3rd EUROPE 351 Pete Bell HSC 1145 3 4 5 2 14 4th RS AERO 7 & 9 1490 Graham Platt HSC 1071 10 DNS 11 6 24 5th LASER 133424 Mike Greenland CSC 1097 12 DNS DNC DNC 26 6th LASER RADIAL 205316 Chris Perry HSC 1139 DNF DNS DNC DNC 28 7th LASER RADIAL 208469 Hamish Scott Dalgleish HSC 1139 8 3 7 11 29 8th LASER RADIAL 723 Lorrian Wells HSC 1139 9 7 6 7 29 9th Finn 581 Aley Atkins CSC DNC DNC 4 1 35 10th LASER RADIAL 178768 Keith Mitchell CSC 1139 11 8 9 10 38 11th Laser Std 208853 Jack Acton CSC DNC DNC 3 5 38 12th LASER 91113 David Burrows HSC 1097 5.5 6 DNC DNC 43.5 13th LASER RADIAL 160012 John Philps HSC 1139 7 5 DNC DNC 44 14th Splash 1118 S Herring CSC DNC DNC 8 8 46 15th RS VISION 1050 Russell New CSC 1128 5.5 9 DNC DNC 46.5 16th OK 67 Andy Rushworth CSC 1104 4 DNS DNC DNC 50 17th Splash 741 Ella Miller CSC DNC DNC 12 9 51 18th Laser Rad 162788 Peter Howard CSC DNC DNC 10 12 52 19th RS Vision 1050 Russell New CSC DNC DNC 13 14 57 20th Laser Rad 179672 Richard Hunt CSC DNC DNC 14 13 57 21st Phantom 1017 Mark Smith HSC DNC DNC 15 15 60