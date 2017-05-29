43rd Silvers Marine Scottish Series - Overall

by Catriona Craig on 29 May

Congratulations to Jamie McGarry and Colin Moore and the crew of 'Eala of Rhu' who not only won class one, but also the coveted Scottish Series Trophy and the Scottish IRC Championship.

Having been a very close contender in past years and missing out on count back, it is fitting that this year in a hotly contested class after finishing on equal points with the well sailed Irish boat 'Forty Licks', McGarry counted four firsts to three for 'Forty Licks' winning 'Eala of Rhu' the class.

On winning the Scottish Series Trophy, Jamie McGarry said "After coming so close in previous years, I am delighted with the performance of the boat and the supreme effort put in by the crew to win the trophy."

Jamie McGarry has also been the headline sponsor of Silvers Marine Scottish Series for the last three years and commented on "how much he had enjoyed the Series and being part of its continued growth", he also made special mention of "the warm welcome and hard work put in by the Tarbert Enterprise Company to make the shore side part of the event such a huge success greatly contributing to the overall success of the whole event".

Scottish Series Event Chairman, David Denholm commented "The Clyde Cruising Club is delighted that the Silvers Marine Scottish Series enjoyed some champagne sailing in stunning Loch Fyne off Tarbert. Jamie McGarry and Colin Moore's 'Eala of Rhu' were without doubt worthy winners of Silvers Marine Scottish Series 2017 and the Scottish National IRC Championship".

Other prize winners were:

Harris Cartwright of 'Golden Fox' who takes home the Crawford McInnes Trophy for Best Under 25 Helm, sponsored by Hempel Paints.

Hempel Paints Youth Prizes were shared between the crews of 'Golden Fox' and 'Warrior'

Rose Bowl awarded to the yacht which in the opinion of the Race Committee has given the best performance in the IRC handicap classes in the Series – 'Lambay Rules', Stephen Quinn

The Tarbert Shield awarded to the yacht which, in the opinion of the Race Committee has given the best performance in the CYCA handicap classes in the Series – 'Enigma', Howard Morrison

The Anchor Hotel Trophy awarded to the yacht which, in the opinion of the Race Committee has given the best performance of all competitors in the One Design classes in the Series: 'Mayrise', James Miller

The Lemarac Tankard awarded to the yacht which, in the opinion of the Race Committee has given the best performance of all competitors in the Restricted Sail classes in the Series – 'Argento', Ken Andrew

The Sinbad Trophy awarded to the best family yacht, regardless of class or results, as judged by representatives of the organising committee – 'Lyrebird', Clive Reeves

The Causeway Cup awarded to the entry from Ireland which in the opinion of the Race Committee gives the best performance of the IRC classes in the Series (other than the winner of the Sail Scotland Trophy and the Silvers Marine Scottish Series Trophy, if appropriate) – Lambay Rules, Stephen Quinn

The Silvers Marine Scottish Series Trophy awarded to the yacht which, in the opinion of the Race Committee has given the best performance of all competitors in the Series – 'Eala of Rhu', Jamie McGarry and Colin Moore

IRC Class 1 - As predicted the result of this class was very tight with Jamie McGarry and Colin Moore's 'Eala of Rhu' succeeding in winning not only the class but also the Series. Jay Colville's 'Forty Licks' sailed an excellent final day only to be beaten by 'Eala of Rhu' on count back. Finishing in third place having sailed a consistently good series in their new boat 'Inis Mor' were Jonathan Anderson and Murray Finlay.

IRC Class 2 – Consistency paid off in this class for Pat Kelly's 'Storm' which took a second and a first today to finish with 15 points, two ahead of Rob McConnell's 'Fools Gold' which sailed two excellent races today winning first and a second to move ahead of 'Animal'.

IRC Class 3 - Stephen Quinn and the crew of 'Lambay Rules' kept up the pressure on Roddy Angus and Dan Challis's 'Trastada' today posting a first and a second to end up one point ahead of the local boat and win the class reversing the positions from last year. 'Samauri J' owned by Alan Macleod and A Knowles also had an excellent day posting a third and a first to ensure their spot in third place.

CYCA 4 - Howard Morrison's 'Enigma' sailed two great races to post two firsts and confirm their spot at the top of this class seven points ahead of nearest rival 'Stargazer'. 'Valhalla of Ashton' came in a well-deserved third.

CYCA Class 5 - With only a slight hiccup (second place in this morning's race) Alistair Gay's 'Orwell Lass' sailed a near perfect series to maintain her spot at top of this class. Alistair Pugh's 'Marisca' took first in this morning's race followed by a second to beat Kenny MacDonald's 'Ravel's Bolero' into third.

CYCA Class 7 Restricted Sail Class - Well done to Ken Andrew's 'Argento' on finishing the series on 9 points to win the class ahead of Clive Reeves' 'Lyrebird' on 13points and Owen McManus' 'Jochr' on 15.

Sigma 33 - There were no surprises today in the Sigma 33 class with James Miller and Mayrise holding onto the top spot, ahead of Allan Lennox's 'Miss Behavin' and Harper and Robertson's 'Leaky Roof 2'.

National Sonata One Design Class - This has been an exciting class to watch over the weekend with placings changing each day. The two firsts posted by Brian Wiseman's 'Virtuoso' today were not enough to knock Steven Lyon's 'Kalm' from top spot but they did move them ahead of Ross MacNish and 'Old School' who ended the series in third place.

Hunter 707 Class - Winner Dara O'Malley and 'Seaword' barely put a foot wrong this weekend and, with two wins today end the series six points clear of Olympian Luke Patience sailing Neill Ross's 'CRHU' who were, in turn, seven points clear of Carl Allen's 'More T Vicar'.

For full results go to www.clyde.org/scottish-series/racing/results