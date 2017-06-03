Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Surefooted
Product Feature
Asymmetric Sailing by Andy Rice
Asymmetric Sailing by Andy Rice
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

ACO 8th MUSTO Skiff Worlds at Club Nàutic S'Arenal - Day 1

by Rick Perkins on 29 May 26 May - 3 June 2017

'It is not normally like this here'... a phrase frequently uttered at a World Championship and so it has proven on day one here at Club Nàutic S'Arenal.

The fleet assembled for a skipper's briefing where the international jury chairman Andres Manuel Perez Alvarez (ESP) assisted the fleet through a helpful briefing and subsequent questions; then the postponement flag was hoisted as the race team waited for the wind to settle.

After a short delay the fleet launched into the bay, sailing downwind to the starting area in an offshore breeze that was lovely and warm but unstable in both direction and strength. Moving around a mean the race team were able to quickly set a course in the middle of the bay with the wind speed averaging around the 10 knot region with gusts up to 17 knots and phases when the breeze dropped to as little as 8 knots. With a light weight boat like the MUSTO Skiff this means there are significant gains and loses available to the sailors... this was going to be a tough day to put in 3 low scores.

At the first attempt an over eager fleet jumped the gun causing a general recall; the race team immediately switched to the black flag to get the race started and was underway at 14:52. The starboard end was most popular but after a few minutes the fleet were well spread but at the windward mark the boats coming in for the right were in the lead with Ian Trotter (GBR) leading from Jamie Hilton (GBR) and Roger Oswald (SUI).

ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 1 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship
ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 1 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship

On the first run the leaders gybed frequently seeking to stay in the pressure and there were a number of place changes. The second lap played out much like the first with there being no argument that this race course was presenting plenty of opportunities to overtake boats.

At the finish it was Jamie Hilton (GBR) who had pulled through to take the win from Frithjof Schwerdt (GER) and Dave Poston (GBR).

Race 2 was quickly away at 16:19 and again the fleet were evenly spread down the line with no one side of the course obviously favoured. At the windward mark former World Champion, Bruce Keen (GBR), lead from Jamie Hilton (GBR) and Richie Robertson (AUS).

Frithjof Schwerdt (GER) found top gear on the second lap and pulled through the fleet impressively to just win from Bruce Keen (GBR) and Richie Robertson (AUS).

ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 1 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship
ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 1 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship

The wind had softened for the 3rd race which started at 17:43; this was going to be a reasonable athletic day for the sailors. The fleet got away evenly in about 8 knots of breeze but looking up the course it was clear that there were still some significant gusts rolling down the course.

At the finish it was Hilton who took the win, his second of the day, from Ben Schooling (GBR) with Justo Martinez (ESP) third.

ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 1 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship
ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 1 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship

A long day for the fleet but 3 good races have been held on the first day of a 14 race programme in conditions that were challenging for all competitors.

At the top of the leader board Jamie Hilton (GBR) has put together 3 impressive results scoring 1, 1, and 5.

Some of the pre-regatta favourites have put in some good scores but have also clocked up a result they will hope to no doubt drop come the discard later in the series.

There are 5 different nations in the top 10 representing the true international flavour of the fleet.

Tonight is the official opening ceremony and welcome buffet hosted by the club. Free MUSTO T shirts will also be presented to all competitors.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

ACO 8th MUSTO Skiff Pre-Worlds
In the glorious Mallorcan sunshine Today was the day of the pre-worlds practice races. At 11:30 Ferran Muniesa from Club Nàutic S'Arenal welcomed the fleet at the competitor briefing held at the beach bar in the glorious Mallorcan sunshine... Posted on 27 May ACO 8th MUSTO Skiff Worlds
Measurement and Registration before pre-worlds The pre-worlds regatta is tomorrow but at the Club Nàutic S'Arenal the competitors are gathering in preparation for the regatta. The regatta has a total of 64 entries from 13 different nationalities which are spread over 5 different continents. Posted on 26 May Musto Skiffs at Datchet Water
Sun and breeze for the fleet A well known inland sailing locatio,n home to many Musto Skiff sailors, over 20 Skiff sailors arrived to sun and breeze - perfect sailing conditions! Posted on 17 May Victorian Musto Skiff Championship
Brisk conditions at Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron 16 Victorians travelled to the venue for the next Australian Worlds to Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron for an unseasonable break to our extended summer. Rather than sunshine competitors were greeted by a 20-25 knot south westerly. Posted on 8 May Musto Skiffs at Stokes Bay
A record entry of 35 boats A record open entry of 35 Musto Skiffs took to the water for round two of the UK Series at Stokes Bay Sailing club, the home of the Musto Skiff class. Posted on 13 Apr Musto Skiffs at Rutland
Fantastic start to the season for 24 helms Twenty-four Mustos gathered at Rutland for a fantastic start to the season - two days of sun, wind, and some very close racing! Posted on 28 Mar See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar George Hand joins Team Allen
24 year old skiff racer set for J70 class 24 year old skiff racer George Hand will be joining Team Allen and using the British Manufacturer's hardware as well as competing under the team banner in the J70 class. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Musto Skiffs at the Hume Weir Regatta
Setting off with mixed feelings With mixed feelings, the Victorian Musto Skiff fleet set off for the windless Hume Weir, some 350km north of Melbourne's CBD for their first regatta of the season. Posted on 2 Nov 2016 Ovington Inlands at Grafham preview
Pre-enter now, and check the Autumn clearance sale too The Ovington Inland Championships are returning to Grafham Water SC after the 2015 Championship was cancelled due to gales. The 505 class are attending for the first time and are joining the established classes at this annual regatta. Posted on 21 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Grafham Water SC Musto Skiff Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy