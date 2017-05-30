UK International Moth National Championship at Paignton - Day 3

Please select your home edition
Fletcher's perfect day in Paignton

Early morning mist in the English Riviera allowed the Moth fleet to have a leisurely morning of boat bimbling and chatting in Paignton, before the sun broke through and the sea breeze filled in, allowing four great races to be held, bringing the event back on schedule.

Dylan Fletcher made the most of the conditions and completed a perfect day on the water with four races wins. His boat speed was impressive throughout and the troubles he'd had with his large foils on Sunday were a thing of the past.

"I had a few issues with my big foil yesterday and managed to fix them overnight. I put the foil on today and was a bit unsure as to what to expect, but it performed well. The first race was marginal and yesterday I really struggled in those conditions, so today to win it and have some good speed was a big confidence booster. Throughout the day I did what I needed to do, lowered the risk, and the boat speed sorted me out." said Dylan.

Dylan Fletcher on day 3 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Ripley
Dylan Fletcher on day 3 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Ripley

At times Dylan didn't have the best of starts and had to pick his way through the fleet, as he explained: "There were some times I got the wrong side of the shifts, but a lot of the time I was picking the course well and hitting my laylines, sailing nicely and that made the difference - especially in the earlier races when it was closer on speed."

Start on day 3 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Ripley
Start on day 3 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Ripley

The start lines today provided some spectacular action, with many choosing to cross on port tack, leading to a game of chicken off the line. Angus Peel caught the second race from his drone, which showed just how close some of the crosses were...

We spoke to Josie Gliddon about encouraging more girls into the Moth fleet

Mark: How did you first get into the Moth fleet?

Josie: Around 10 years ago I wanted a Moth and we then saved some money up, and last year my husband and I ditched the B14 and started Mothing!

Mark: How were your first experiences in the boat?

Josie: I was really surprised - the first day I went out I did a foiling gybe. I think it's a bit of a myth that it's really tricky to get up foiling and I was really pleased that I could sail it straight away.

Mark: You came from the B14 which itself is a fun boat. How would you rate the Moth in comparison?

Josie: You just have such a big smile on your face. The last race today I was thinking 'This is the best thing, it's just awesome'.

Josie Gliddon on day 3 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Ripley
Josie Gliddon on day 3 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Ripley

Mark: How do you find people in the fleet? Do you get advice from the other sailors, is there support or is it everybody for themselves?

Josie: It's definitely not everybody for themselves. Everybody's really helpful, designing and helping to move the class on. Certainly as a female you get a lot of support.

Mark: If somebody was coming into the class, what first steps would you advise them to take?

Josie: I think probably the best thing would be to talk to other Mothies. They're all over the country, go down to your local club where you know that they're sailing and go talk to them. We all really want everybody to come and join the class as we all think it's really great. They'll give you the tips as to what type of boat you can get, bearing in mind what your budget is as there is a huge difference in price. If you want to go sailing at your local club you can get quite an affordable Moth, it's not necessarily going to win you races at the Nationals, but it doesn't really matter whether you're at the front of the fleet or the back of the fleet because you just have such a big grin on your face.

Mark: Can you tell me about the smaller sail you are working on, which might help some of the sailors who are a bit lighter?

Josie: The big rig at the moment is currently 8.2 metres squared, and that's quite full on for me as I'm only 52 kilos and 5' 2" - I'm certainly at the smaller end of the spectrum! We're design a sail with North and CST, with a 30cm shorter mast and 7.2 metres squared. I'm really looking forward to getting that in the next couple of weeks and trying it out. I think it might be a winner and I think some of the boys might want it when it gets windy as well!

Josie Gliddon on day 3 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Ripley
Josie Gliddon on day 3 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Ripley

Mark: There must be so many preconceptions out there that 52 kilos is far too light to sail a foiling Moth, but you sail it fine.

Josie: You have to be good at your boat handling, but I get round the course. The last race today was pretty breezy but I got round without capsizing and it's ok. The good thing about Moth sailing is that we do Grand Prix finishes, so if you get lapped you don't have to go round again - you just go through the gate and you still get a finish, which I think is a really good incentive. I think if more girls came into the fleet then you'd be racing around with lots of other people of a similar standard and you'd keep on improving and improving.

Mark: So your advice is to get in, talk to the fleet, and get foiling in a Moth?

Josie: Take the plunge and actually get out there and do it. There are a lot of people who really want to join the fleet and I don't think there's any excuse as to why you can't.

Josie Gliddon on day 2 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK
Josie Gliddon on day 2 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK

Rio 2016 Olympian Ben Saxton has also joined the International Moth fleet. We spoke to him prior to racing today about his experiences in the Moth so far, why he's decided to sail the boat and about how fun is the most important thing for him in sailing.

Of particular note at this event is how welcoming the team at Paignton Sailing Club have been to the Moth fleet. Pasta after racing, delicious dinners served, volunteers helping in the dinghy park and socialising together with the sailors in the bar. Nick Ripley and his team run a fantastic club!

Results after Day 3: (nine races)

PosModelSail NoHelmSailing ClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1stRocket SSD4480Dylan FletcherWPNSA‑6111‑1311117
2ndExocet4434David HiveyDatchet12232‑842(DNC)16
3rdExcoet4433Dan WardStokes Bay33543‑18‑84224
4thExocet4501Dan EllisYealm Yacht Club‑17‑12661733733
5thRocket4409Ross HarveyHISC46375‑16‑1910338
6thExocet4509Jason BelbenStokes Bay Sailing Club2778‑9‑955539
7thExocet4180Carlo De Paoli AmbrosiC.v.Torbole781010‑1127‑11650
8thExocet4508Dan VincentStokes Bay Sailing Club13445143‑279(DNC)52
9thExocet4323Benoit MarieSno nantes891111‑434‑138455
10thExocet4442Kyle StonehamTBYC95122‑2614‑2261058
11thExocet4386Tom OfferRock12119‑32856‑13960
12thExocet4309Jim McMillanStokes Bay(DNC)1313(DNC)1013272684
13thExocet4499Dominic HuttonStokes Bay SC151715166612‑34(DNC)87
14thExocet4278Alex KoukourakisEastbourne Soverign SC111581321(DNC)(DNC)141496
15thRocket4075Doug PybusQMSC14‑24‑2019151210151196
16thMach 23959Paul GliddonNetley Sailing Club1616‑171212‑1711161396
17thRocket4347Eddie BridleBrightlingsea(DNC)1921157(DNC)151815110
18thMach 24311Alex AdamsCastle Cove‑201416141719‑211920119
19thMach 24336Jonathan HeathcoteStokes Bay Sailing Club101036(DNC)4101441(DNC)125
20thExocet4350David SmithwhiteHISC19211920‑25‑26241716136
21stMach 24248Neil BakerQMSC(DNC)‑3914221620162031139
22ndExocet434Leigh AlbrechtQueen Mary2420‑32924152030‑32142
23rdRocket V34346Nick MillerMarconi Sailing Club252724(DNC)‑3023252112157
24thExocet4096Tim PenfoldHISC23222218192529(DNC)(DNC)158
25thExocet4277Jeremy HartleyStokes Bay22‑40(DNS)252324232418159
26thExocet4492Nic StreatfeildRutland211823(DNC)2237(DNC)2323167
27thMach 23975Jacob ClasenRegatta Vereinigung Elbe‑35292826‑3629182524179
28thRocket4121James PhareQMSC(DNC)231817282817(DNC)DNC181
29thRocket4208Tom LambertWilsonan Sailing Club182826(DNC)273430‑3922185
30thLunarSea4343James SainsburyGrafham sc(DNC)25252335(DNC)352617186
31stRacoon4483Ben SaxtonRoyal Thames YC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC182291227188
32ndRocket4072Madey Ciret Le CosquerASN Quibenon‑363227213330‑342719189
33rdRocket V34438Matthew LeaRutland Water Sailing Club34(DNC)(DNC)DNC322126228193
34thChopper4100Chris WhiteRestronguet SC26312927‑4435‑393121200
35thRocket4122Andrew friendNorfolk Punt Club28303024‑31312829(DNC)200
36thMach 23877Josie GliddonNetley Sailing club32(DNC)(DNC)283433313728223
37thMach 24033Adam GoldingHisc29353130‑4136‑403629226
38thExocet4385Steve McLeanHISC27383433(DNC)38‑413325228
39thMach 24136Ed RedfearnBrightlingsea SC(DNS)34352940273835(DNC)238
40thBladerider X83169Brad GibsonBirkenhead RS&PC33363331‑4241‑433830242
41stMach 23281Mark DickerRORC3133(DNC)(DNC)37323232DNC247
42ndExocet5Ben PatonLymington5(DNC)(DNC)DNCOCS1137DNCDNC253
43rdMach 23870Eddie GatehouseHISC30373834(DNC)404240(DNC)261
44thExocet4036Chris ClarkeThorpe bay(DNC)2637(DNC)29DNCDNCDNCDNC292
45thVoodoo4489Matthew PonsfordHISC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC443628DNC308
46thRocket4484David JessopGrafham Water(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC384233DNCDNC313
47thRocket4345Richard MasonWPNSA(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC20DNCDNCDNCDNC320
48thMach 24049Morgane SuquantASN Quibenon(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC3939OCSDNCDNC328
49thVoodoo430Phil OligarioAtomik HQ(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC43DNCDNCDNC343
