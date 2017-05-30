UK International Moth National Championship at Paignton - Day 3

by Mark Jardine on 29 May

Fletcher's perfect day in Paignton

Early morning mist in the English Riviera allowed the Moth fleet to have a leisurely morning of boat bimbling and chatting in Paignton, before the sun broke through and the sea breeze filled in, allowing four great races to be held, bringing the event back on schedule.

Dylan Fletcher made the most of the conditions and completed a perfect day on the water with four races wins. His boat speed was impressive throughout and the troubles he'd had with his large foils on Sunday were a thing of the past.

"I had a few issues with my big foil yesterday and managed to fix them overnight. I put the foil on today and was a bit unsure as to what to expect, but it performed well. The first race was marginal and yesterday I really struggled in those conditions, so today to win it and have some good speed was a big confidence booster. Throughout the day I did what I needed to do, lowered the risk, and the boat speed sorted me out." said Dylan.

At times Dylan didn't have the best of starts and had to pick his way through the fleet, as he explained: "There were some times I got the wrong side of the shifts, but a lot of the time I was picking the course well and hitting my laylines, sailing nicely and that made the difference - especially in the earlier races when it was closer on speed."

The start lines today provided some spectacular action, with many choosing to cross on port tack, leading to a game of chicken off the line. Angus Peel caught the second race from his drone, which showed just how close some of the crosses were...

We spoke to Josie Gliddon about encouraging more girls into the Moth fleet

Mark: How did you first get into the Moth fleet?

Josie: Around 10 years ago I wanted a Moth and we then saved some money up, and last year my husband and I ditched the B14 and started Mothing!

Mark: How were your first experiences in the boat?

Josie: I was really surprised - the first day I went out I did a foiling gybe. I think it's a bit of a myth that it's really tricky to get up foiling and I was really pleased that I could sail it straight away.

Mark: You came from the B14 which itself is a fun boat. How would you rate the Moth in comparison?

Josie: You just have such a big smile on your face. The last race today I was thinking 'This is the best thing, it's just awesome'.

Mark: How do you find people in the fleet? Do you get advice from the other sailors, is there support or is it everybody for themselves?

Josie: It's definitely not everybody for themselves. Everybody's really helpful, designing and helping to move the class on. Certainly as a female you get a lot of support.

Mark: If somebody was coming into the class, what first steps would you advise them to take?

Josie: I think probably the best thing would be to talk to other Mothies. They're all over the country, go down to your local club where you know that they're sailing and go talk to them. We all really want everybody to come and join the class as we all think it's really great. They'll give you the tips as to what type of boat you can get, bearing in mind what your budget is as there is a huge difference in price. If you want to go sailing at your local club you can get quite an affordable Moth, it's not necessarily going to win you races at the Nationals, but it doesn't really matter whether you're at the front of the fleet or the back of the fleet because you just have such a big grin on your face.

Mark: Can you tell me about the smaller sail you are working on, which might help some of the sailors who are a bit lighter?

Josie: The big rig at the moment is currently 8.2 metres squared, and that's quite full on for me as I'm only 52 kilos and 5' 2" - I'm certainly at the smaller end of the spectrum! We're design a sail with North and CST, with a 30cm shorter mast and 7.2 metres squared. I'm really looking forward to getting that in the next couple of weeks and trying it out. I think it might be a winner and I think some of the boys might want it when it gets windy as well!

Mark: There must be so many preconceptions out there that 52 kilos is far too light to sail a foiling Moth, but you sail it fine.

Josie: You have to be good at your boat handling, but I get round the course. The last race today was pretty breezy but I got round without capsizing and it's ok. The good thing about Moth sailing is that we do Grand Prix finishes, so if you get lapped you don't have to go round again - you just go through the gate and you still get a finish, which I think is a really good incentive. I think if more girls came into the fleet then you'd be racing around with lots of other people of a similar standard and you'd keep on improving and improving.

Mark: So your advice is to get in, talk to the fleet, and get foiling in a Moth?

Josie: Take the plunge and actually get out there and do it. There are a lot of people who really want to join the fleet and I don't think there's any excuse as to why you can't.

Rio 2016 Olympian Ben Saxton has also joined the International Moth fleet. We spoke to him prior to racing today about his experiences in the Moth so far, why he's decided to sail the boat and about how fun is the most important thing for him in sailing.

Of particular note at this event is how welcoming the team at Paignton Sailing Club have been to the Moth fleet. Pasta after racing, delicious dinners served, volunteers helping in the dinghy park and socialising together with the sailors in the bar. Nick Ripley and his team run a fantastic club!

Results after Day 3: (nine races)

Pos Model Sail No Helm Sailing Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1st Rocket SSD 4480 Dylan Fletcher WPNSA ‑6 1 1 1 ‑13 1 1 1 1 7 2nd Exocet 4434 David Hivey Datchet 1 2 2 3 2 ‑8 4 2 (DNC) 16 3rd Excoet 4433 Dan Ward Stokes Bay 3 3 5 4 3 ‑18 ‑8 4 2 24 4th Exocet 4501 Dan Ellis Yealm Yacht Club ‑17 ‑12 6 6 1 7 3 3 7 33 5th Rocket 4409 Ross Harvey HISC 4 6 3 7 5 ‑16 ‑19 10 3 38 6th Exocet 4509 Jason Belben Stokes Bay Sailing Club 2 7 7 8 ‑9 ‑9 5 5 5 39 7th Exocet 4180 Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi C.v.Torbole 7 8 10 10 ‑11 2 7 ‑11 6 50 8th Exocet 4508 Dan Vincent Stokes Bay Sailing Club 13 4 4 5 14 3 ‑27 9 (DNC) 52 9th Exocet 4323 Benoit Marie Sno nantes 8 9 11 11 ‑43 4 ‑13 8 4 55 10th Exocet 4442 Kyle Stoneham TBYC 9 5 12 2 ‑26 14 ‑22 6 10 58 11th Exocet 4386 Tom Offer Rock 12 11 9 ‑32 8 5 6 ‑13 9 60 12th Exocet 4309 Jim McMillan Stokes Bay (DNC) 13 13 (DNC) 10 13 2 7 26 84 13th Exocet 4499 Dominic Hutton Stokes Bay SC 15 17 15 16 6 6 12 ‑34 (DNC) 87 14th Exocet 4278 Alex Koukourakis Eastbourne Soverign SC 11 15 8 13 21 (DNC) (DNC) 14 14 96 15th Rocket 4075 Doug Pybus QMSC 14 ‑24 ‑20 19 15 12 10 15 11 96 16th Mach 2 3959 Paul Gliddon Netley Sailing Club 16 16 ‑17 12 12 ‑17 11 16 13 96 17th Rocket 4347 Eddie Bridle Brightlingsea (DNC) 19 21 15 7 (DNC) 15 18 15 110 18th Mach 2 4311 Alex Adams Castle Cove ‑20 14 16 14 17 19 ‑21 19 20 119 19th Mach 2 4336 Jonathan Heathcote Stokes Bay Sailing Club 10 10 36 (DNC) 4 10 14 41 (DNC) 125 20th Exocet 4350 David Smithwhite HISC 19 21 19 20 ‑25 ‑26 24 17 16 136 21st Mach 2 4248 Neil Baker QMSC (DNC) ‑39 14 22 16 20 16 20 31 139 22nd Exocet 434 Leigh Albrecht Queen Mary 24 20 ‑32 9 24 15 20 30 ‑32 142 23rd Rocket V3 4346 Nick Miller Marconi Sailing Club 25 27 24 (DNC) ‑30 23 25 21 12 157 24th Exocet 4096 Tim Penfold HISC 23 22 22 18 19 25 29 (DNC) (DNC) 158 25th Exocet 4277 Jeremy Hartley Stokes Bay 22 ‑40 (DNS) 25 23 24 23 24 18 159 26th Exocet 4492 Nic Streatfeild Rutland 21 18 23 (DNC) 22 37 (DNC) 23 23 167 27th Mach 2 3975 Jacob Clasen Regatta Vereinigung Elbe ‑35 29 28 26 ‑36 29 18 25 24 179 28th Rocket 4121 James Phare QMSC (DNC) 23 18 17 28 28 17 (DNC) DNC 181 29th Rocket 4208 Tom Lambert Wilsonan Sailing Club 18 28 26 (DNC) 27 34 30 ‑39 22 185 30th LunarSea 4343 James Sainsbury Grafham sc (DNC) 25 25 23 35 (DNC) 35 26 17 186 31st Racoon 4483 Ben Saxton Royal Thames YC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 18 22 9 12 27 188 32nd Rocket 4072 Madey Ciret Le Cosquer ASN Quibenon ‑36 32 27 21 33 30 ‑34 27 19 189 33rd Rocket V3 4438 Matthew Lea Rutland Water Sailing Club 34 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 32 21 26 22 8 193 34th Chopper 4100 Chris White Restronguet SC 26 31 29 27 ‑44 35 ‑39 31 21 200 35th Rocket 4122 Andrew friend Norfolk Punt Club 28 30 30 24 ‑31 31 28 29 (DNC) 200 36th Mach 2 3877 Josie Gliddon Netley Sailing club 32 (DNC) (DNC) 28 34 33 31 37 28 223 37th Mach 2 4033 Adam Golding Hisc 29 35 31 30 ‑41 36 ‑40 36 29 226 38th Exocet 4385 Steve McLean HISC 27 38 34 33 (DNC) 38 ‑41 33 25 228 39th Mach 2 4136 Ed Redfearn Brightlingsea SC (DNS) 34 35 29 40 27 38 35 (DNC) 238 40th Bladerider X8 3169 Brad Gibson Birkenhead RS&PC 33 36 33 31 ‑42 41 ‑43 38 30 242 41st Mach 2 3281 Mark Dicker RORC 31 33 (DNC) (DNC) 37 32 32 32 DNC 247 42nd Exocet 5 Ben Paton Lymington 5 (DNC) (DNC) DNC OCS 11 37 DNC DNC 253 43rd Mach 2 3870 Eddie Gatehouse HISC 30 37 38 34 (DNC) 40 42 40 (DNC) 261 44th Exocet 4036 Chris Clarke Thorpe bay (DNC) 26 37 (DNC) 29 DNC DNC DNC DNC 292 45th Voodoo 4489 Matthew Ponsford HISC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 44 36 28 DNC 308 46th Rocket 4484 David Jessop Grafham Water (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 38 42 33 DNC DNC 313 47th Rocket 4345 Richard Mason WPNSA (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 20 DNC DNC DNC DNC 320 48th Mach 2 4049 Morgane Suquant ASN Quibenon (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 39 39 OCS DNC DNC 328 49th Voodoo 430 Phil Oligario Atomik HQ (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 43 DNC DNC DNC 343