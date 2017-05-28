Please select your home edition
Solo Open at Chichester Yacht Club

by Meryl Deane today at 10:55 am 28 May 2017
Finally some wind at the Chichester Solo Open © Meryl Deane

What a varied weekend for weather! The bank holiday Sunday brought a light wind and variable forecast, with sun, rain & storms forecast. 21 boats joined the Solo Open at Chichester Yacht Club.

Race Officer Andrew Martin was challenged with setting a course with constantly changing winds in strength & direction. Fortunately the storms kept away even if the rain did not. Race 1 started with a very light breeze filling in as the rain came across. Andrew Boyce (Papercourt SC) got a commanding lead in Race 1 chased by Fraser Hayden (also Papercourt) and Rob Janering (DQSC). An period with almost no wind allowed the back markers chance to catch up, then three clear leaders, got away from the pack with Fraser, Patrick Fell (also Papercourt) and Andrew rounding the penultimate mark together. Fraser got ahead of Andrew at last mark, to win Race 1 with Andrew 2nd and Patrick 3rd.

Although a squall brought a brief windy patch at the end of Race 1, the course was reset but the wind dropped again at the start of Race 2. In Race 2 Mark Fuller (Papercourt) got a good start but Andrew Boyce overtook him. The wind then dropped to frustratingly little with almost no wind round some of the marks, needing skill & patience to keep going. 1st was Andrew Boyce, 2nd Fraser Hayden, 3rd Nigel Thomas (Hill Head SC).

For Race 3 the course was moved again, A number retired home, but a light breeze finally crept in for the last race, giving those who stayed on the water, a competitive race. 1st Fraser Hayden, 2nd Patrick Fell, 3rd Nigel Thomas.

Winner 5080 chases eventual 3rd place 5678 at the Chichester Solo Open - photo © Meryl Deane
Winner 5080 chases eventual 3rd place 5678 at the Chichester Solo Open - photo © Meryl Deane

The overall win (and first Master) was taken by Fraser Hayden, Andrew Boyce was second (and first grand master), and Patrick Fell was 3rd (all from Papercourt). The First CYC boat was Roger Millett & first Septimus Derek Jackman (CYC). The sailors all retired to the Sloop for well-deserved tea & cake!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st5080Fraser HaydenPapercourt SC1‑212
2nd5666Andrew BoycePapercourt SC21‑63
3rd5678Patrick FellPapercourt SC3‑425
4th5670Nigel ThomasHill Head SC‑15336
5th5168Jonathan OtterPapercourt SC4‑10711
6th3385Rob JaneringDQSC75(DNC)12
7th4942Roger MillettCYC8‑14513
8th5059Mark HarperDQSC59(DNC)14
9th5237Derek JackmanCYC‑1411415
10th4551Bill HutchingsTonbridge SC‑167815
11th5415Dave HopeCYC‑1761117
12th4936Gordon BarclayDQSC612(DNC)18
13th4173Simon VerrallDQSC11‑13920
14th4454Stas LanicklePapercourt SC13‑161023
15th5262John PurdyDQSC1015(DNC)25
16th5432Mike ShawDQSC1217(DNC)29
17th4679Mark FullerPapercourt SC(DNF)8DNC30
18th4815Laurence MurrayCYC9(DNC)DNC31
19th4204Roy NewportPapercourt SC1818(DNC)36
20th505Anthony Randall‑MayCYC19(DNF)DNC41
21st4026Humphrey BowdenCYC(DNF)OCSDNC44
