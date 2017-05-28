Solo Open at Chichester Yacht Club

Finally some wind at the Chichester Solo Open © Meryl Deane Finally some wind at the Chichester Solo Open © Meryl Deane

by Meryl Deane today at 10:55 am

What a varied weekend for weather! The bank holiday Sunday brought a light wind and variable forecast, with sun, rain & storms forecast. 21 boats joined the Solo Open at Chichester Yacht Club.

Race Officer Andrew Martin was challenged with setting a course with constantly changing winds in strength & direction. Fortunately the storms kept away even if the rain did not. Race 1 started with a very light breeze filling in as the rain came across. Andrew Boyce (Papercourt SC) got a commanding lead in Race 1 chased by Fraser Hayden (also Papercourt) and Rob Janering (DQSC). An period with almost no wind allowed the back markers chance to catch up, then three clear leaders, got away from the pack with Fraser, Patrick Fell (also Papercourt) and Andrew rounding the penultimate mark together. Fraser got ahead of Andrew at last mark, to win Race 1 with Andrew 2nd and Patrick 3rd.

Although a squall brought a brief windy patch at the end of Race 1, the course was reset but the wind dropped again at the start of Race 2. In Race 2 Mark Fuller (Papercourt) got a good start but Andrew Boyce overtook him. The wind then dropped to frustratingly little with almost no wind round some of the marks, needing skill & patience to keep going. 1st was Andrew Boyce, 2nd Fraser Hayden, 3rd Nigel Thomas (Hill Head SC).

For Race 3 the course was moved again, A number retired home, but a light breeze finally crept in for the last race, giving those who stayed on the water, a competitive race. 1st Fraser Hayden, 2nd Patrick Fell, 3rd Nigel Thomas.

The overall win (and first Master) was taken by Fraser Hayden, Andrew Boyce was second (and first grand master), and Patrick Fell was 3rd (all from Papercourt). The First CYC boat was Roger Millett & first Septimus Derek Jackman (CYC). The sailors all retired to the Sloop for well-deserved tea & cake!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 5080 Fraser Hayden Papercourt SC 1 ‑2 1 2 2nd 5666 Andrew Boyce Papercourt SC 2 1 ‑6 3 3rd 5678 Patrick Fell Papercourt SC 3 ‑4 2 5 4th 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC ‑15 3 3 6 5th 5168 Jonathan Otter Papercourt SC 4 ‑10 7 11 6th 3385 Rob Janering DQSC 7 5 (DNC) 12 7th 4942 Roger Millett CYC 8 ‑14 5 13 8th 5059 Mark Harper DQSC 5 9 (DNC) 14 9th 5237 Derek Jackman CYC ‑14 11 4 15 10th 4551 Bill Hutchings Tonbridge SC ‑16 7 8 15 11th 5415 Dave Hope CYC ‑17 6 11 17 12th 4936 Gordon Barclay DQSC 6 12 (DNC) 18 13th 4173 Simon Verrall DQSC 11 ‑13 9 20 14th 4454 Stas Lanickle Papercourt SC 13 ‑16 10 23 15th 5262 John Purdy DQSC 10 15 (DNC) 25 16th 5432 Mike Shaw DQSC 12 17 (DNC) 29 17th 4679 Mark Fuller Papercourt SC (DNF) 8 DNC 30 18th 4815 Laurence Murray CYC 9 (DNC) DNC 31 19th 4204 Roy Newport Papercourt SC 18 18 (DNC) 36 20th 505 Anthony Randall‑May CYC 19 (DNF) DNC 41 21st 4026 Humphrey Bowden CYC (DNF) OCS DNC 44