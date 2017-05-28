Solo Open at Chichester Yacht Club
by Meryl Deane today at 10:55 am
28 May 2017
Finally some wind at the Chichester Solo Open © Meryl Deane
What a varied weekend for weather! The bank holiday Sunday brought a light wind and variable forecast, with sun, rain & storms forecast. 21 boats joined the Solo Open at Chichester Yacht Club.
Race Officer Andrew Martin was challenged with setting a course with constantly changing winds in strength & direction. Fortunately the storms kept away even if the rain did not. Race 1 started with a very light breeze filling in as the rain came across. Andrew Boyce (Papercourt SC) got a commanding lead in Race 1 chased by Fraser Hayden (also Papercourt) and Rob Janering (DQSC). An period with almost no wind allowed the back markers chance to catch up, then three clear leaders, got away from the pack with Fraser, Patrick Fell (also Papercourt) and Andrew rounding the penultimate mark together. Fraser got ahead of Andrew at last mark, to win Race 1 with Andrew 2nd and Patrick 3rd.
Although a squall brought a brief windy patch at the end of Race 1, the course was reset but the wind dropped again at the start of Race 2. In Race 2 Mark Fuller (Papercourt) got a good start but Andrew Boyce overtook him. The wind then dropped to frustratingly little with almost no wind round some of the marks, needing skill & patience to keep going. 1st was Andrew Boyce, 2nd Fraser Hayden, 3rd Nigel Thomas (Hill Head SC).
For Race 3 the course was moved again, A number retired home, but a light breeze finally crept in for the last race, giving those who stayed on the water, a competitive race. 1st Fraser Hayden, 2nd Patrick Fell, 3rd Nigel Thomas.
The overall win (and first Master) was taken by Fraser Hayden, Andrew Boyce was second (and first grand master), and Patrick Fell was 3rd (all from Papercourt). The First CYC boat was Roger Millett & first Septimus Derek Jackman (CYC). The sailors all retired to the Sloop for well-deserved tea & cake!
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|5080
|Fraser Hayden
|Papercourt SC
|1
|‑2
|1
|2
|2nd
|5666
|Andrew Boyce
|Papercourt SC
|2
|1
|‑6
|3
|3rd
|5678
|Patrick Fell
|Papercourt SC
|3
|‑4
|2
|5
|4th
|5670
|Nigel Thomas
|Hill Head SC
|‑15
|3
|3
|6
|5th
|5168
|Jonathan Otter
|Papercourt SC
|4
|‑10
|7
|11
|6th
|3385
|Rob Janering
|DQSC
|7
|5
|(DNC)
|12
|7th
|4942
|Roger Millett
|CYC
|8
|‑14
|5
|13
|8th
|5059
|Mark Harper
|DQSC
|5
|9
|(DNC)
|14
|9th
|5237
|Derek Jackman
|CYC
|‑14
|11
|4
|15
|10th
|4551
|Bill Hutchings
|Tonbridge SC
|‑16
|7
|8
|15
|11th
|5415
|Dave Hope
|CYC
|‑17
|6
|11
|17
|12th
|4936
|Gordon Barclay
|DQSC
|6
|12
|(DNC)
|18
|13th
|4173
|Simon Verrall
|DQSC
|11
|‑13
|9
|20
|14th
|4454
|Stas Lanickle
|Papercourt SC
|13
|‑16
|10
|23
|15th
|5262
|John Purdy
|DQSC
|10
|15
|(DNC)
|25
|16th
|5432
|Mike Shaw
|DQSC
|12
|17
|(DNC)
|29
|17th
|4679
|Mark Fuller
|Papercourt SC
|(DNF)
|8
|DNC
|30
|18th
|4815
|Laurence Murray
|CYC
|9
|(DNC)
|DNC
|31
|19th
|4204
|Roy Newport
|Papercourt SC
|18
|18
|(DNC)
|36
|20th
|505
|Anthony Randall‑May
|CYC
|19
|(DNF)
|DNC
|41
|21st
|4026
|Humphrey Bowden
|CYC
|(DNF)
|OCS
|DNC
|44
