Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - 2017 Apr - 728x90
Product Feature
The Sailor's Book of the Weather by Simon Keeling
The Sailor's Book of the Weather by Simon Keeling

Sailing, socialising and sunshine at SMELT 2017

by Nadina Lincoln today at 8:15 am 27-30 May 2017

142 sailors plus friends and family have descended on Carnac for 4 days of sailing, socialising and sunshine. The Scorpion, Merlin, Enterprise, Larks and Twelves (SMELT) event started with the aim of 2 handicap races. After a short delay, sat in the sun waiting for the wind, a solid, if shifty, force 2 arrived.

With 60+ boats on the start line the general recall was almost inevitable but the black flag kept everyone in order second time round. With clear air at a premium the faster boats made the most of their advantage. Frances Gifford and Tim Fells led the Merlins to take both line and overall honours. In fact the first 6 boats were all Merlins followed by 3 Scorpions and a National 12 to round out the top 10.

CoastWatersports generously provided vouchers for all those in the top 10 who also received a bottle of the local wine for their efforts. However, these 10 are now out the running for future sponsors prizes so expect today's prizes to go to some new faces.

Finally thanks to Phil Kilburn of Noble Marine for arranging lots of insurance documents at late notice on his day off!

Full results can be found here and more photos here.

www.smelt.info

SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac
SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Merlin Rockets at Starcross
Silver Tiller Series continues 20-21 May saw 21 Merlin Rockets racing at Starcross for the Exe Sails Silver Tiller. Once greeted by club members, sailors had a briefing with PRO Russell Gibbs who informed everyone of the windward-leeward course for the 3 races of the day. Posted today at 9:44 am National 12s at Yorkshire Ouse preivew
River conditions help equalise the boats We very much hope that you will be able to join us at the 2017 GUL sponsored Naburn Paddle open meeting some classic summer river sailing on Sunday 4th June at Yorkshire Ouse Sailing Club. Posted on 27 May Lasers & Enterprises at Penarth
Fleet share the weekend and duties Penarth Yacht Club's two main fleets decided to share a weekend for their Open Meetings this year. Posted on 24 May The Sorcerer's Apprentice
The innovative lines of Jon Turner Those of you who are regular readers and followers on the YachtsandYachting.com.com website, will know that in my articles there is a recurring theme on the topic of innovation. Posted on 24 May Enterprises at Tamworth
Midland Area Double Chine series round 3 This event the third in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Tamworth Sailing Club on Saturday 20th May 2017. Posted on 24 May Enterprises at Barnt Green
Midland Area Double Chine series round 2 This event, the second in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Barnt Green Sailing Club on Sunday 14th May 2017. A small fleet included visitors from Hunts SC and Midland SC. Posted on 23 May Castle Cove calling
For the GUL Scorpion Nationals 2017 The water is finally getting warmer, the Open circuit is in full swing and the first big event of this year – Carnac – is nearly on. Posted on 20 May Scorpions at Hollingworth Lake
Under skies that couldn't make up their mind Under skies that couldn't make up their mind the Scorpion open meeting took place alongside the GP14s at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club last Sunday. Variable wind and variable weather were not matched by the consistency of eventual winners. Posted on 19 May Larks at Barnt Green
Visitors from Stewartby and South Staffs Visitors from Stewartby and South Staffs joined Barnt Green Larks for the annual open on Sunday. A brisk breeze and bright sunshine made for perfect conditions. Posted on 17 May GP14s & Scorpions at Hollingworth Lake
A change of scene for the Scorpions Hollingworth Lake SC held its annual Northern Bell series GP14 Open on Sunday and invited Scorpion sailors to join the racing with a separate start. Posted on 16 May

Upcoming Events

Yacht Club de Carnac RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
Yacht Club de Carnac- 24 Jul to 28 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy