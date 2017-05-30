Sailing, socialising and sunshine at SMELT 2017

by Nadina Lincoln today at 8:15 am

142 sailors plus friends and family have descended on Carnac for 4 days of sailing, socialising and sunshine. The Scorpion, Merlin, Enterprise, Larks and Twelves (SMELT) event started with the aim of 2 handicap races. After a short delay, sat in the sun waiting for the wind, a solid, if shifty, force 2 arrived.

With 60+ boats on the start line the general recall was almost inevitable but the black flag kept everyone in order second time round. With clear air at a premium the faster boats made the most of their advantage. Frances Gifford and Tim Fells led the Merlins to take both line and overall honours. In fact the first 6 boats were all Merlins followed by 3 Scorpions and a National 12 to round out the top 10.

CoastWatersports generously provided vouchers for all those in the top 10 who also received a bottle of the local wine for their efforts. However, these 10 are now out the running for future sponsors prizes so expect today's prizes to go to some new faces.

Finally thanks to Phil Kilburn of Noble Marine for arranging lots of insurance documents at late notice on his day off!

Full results can be found here and more photos here.

www.smelt.info