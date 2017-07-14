Early Bird Entry Update for the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship

Grand Master Derek Jackman in full flight during the Solo Southern Area Championship at Felpham © Bill Brooks

by Will Loy today at 8:42 am

With just over one month until the early bird entry fee is increased to £175, there are currently 40 pre-entries for the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship.

If you enter by 31 May you will be entitled to 2 free draw tickets per night, with a chance to win some of the 3K worth of prizes on offer from Rooster Sailing, Allen Brothers, Lennon Racewear, P&B, Milanes Foils and Hayling Island Sailing Club.

Most of the usual suspects are still to enter so we anticipate at least 80 National Solos on the start line at Royal Torbay.

With entry at just £145 before July 1 and only £50 for Juniors (under 21), full time students and over-sea competitors, let's make this a great event.