Boats for sale

Solo 3541 in Excellent Condition
located in Stourbridge
Jack Holt Built GRP Solo 3538
located in Coventry

Early Bird Entry Update for the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship

by Will Loy today at 8:42 am 9-14 July 2017
Grand Master Derek Jackman in full flight during the Solo Southern Area Championship at Felpham © Bill Brooks

With just over one month until the early bird entry fee is increased to £175, there are currently 40 pre-entries for the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship.

If you enter by 31 May you will be entitled to 2 free draw tickets per night, with a chance to win some of the 3K worth of prizes on offer from Rooster Sailing, Allen Brothers, Lennon Racewear, P&B, Milanes Foils and Hayling Island Sailing Club.

Most of the usual suspects are still to enter so we anticipate at least 80 National Solos on the start line at Royal Torbay.

With entry at just £145 before July 1 and only £50 for Juniors (under 21), full time students and over-sea competitors, let's make this a great event.

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Northampton SC Solo Midlands Area Meeting for Solo
Northampton SC- 10 Jun Portchester SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Portchester SC- 11 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
