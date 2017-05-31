Please select your home edition
No stopping Craig on day 2 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds... except for weed

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 7:30 am 24-31 May 2017

Barbados is full of surprises. While overall leader Nick Craig, from Great Britain, has surprised everyone with his consistent form in extremely challenging conditions, on the second day of the OK Dinghy World Championships, the Caribbean had another surprise in store, a carpet of weed for the sailors. After two more races, Luke O'Connell remains in second and Jim Hunt remains in third.

2017 OK Dinghy Worlds day 2 - photo © Robert Deaves
A long day on the water and two very tough races for everyone means the championship is still on track, but not only did the sailors have the wind shifts and current to deal with today, but also the rafts of sargassum, or Sargasso weed, that entered the race area during the morning from the open ocean. Sailors spent the day checking foils for weed and sometimes boats would stop dead in the water if the sailor steered into one of the large drifting masses. Of course, the largest raft of week almost encircled the windward mark causing a lot of consternation among the sailors.

But on the plus side, there was 15-20 knots of hot wind, 30 degrees air temperature, sunshine, flying fish, turtles, and the beer was cold after racing.

After commenting to those around him that he was 'dog tucker' half way up the first beat, Roger Blasse, from Australia, rounded the top mark of Race 3 in the lead from fellow Australians Peter Robinson and Mark Jackson. O'Connell took the lead on the second beat, but Craig put the throttle down on the final upwind to take his third race win in a row. The left side of the course was heavily favoured as the fleet got out of the main current and were lifted on port tack up to the top mark under Needham's Point.

Mark Jackson checking for weed on day 2 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds - photo © Robert Deaves
Race 4 started under black flag and reset line after a number of false starts with an extreme pin end bias. The defending world champion, Hunt, led at the top mark from O'Connell and Craig, after most of the fleet smacked the left corner again. O'Connell was in the lead by the second upwind mark, but Jørgen Svendsen from Denmark, finally recovering from his jet lag after arriving at the last minute, took the lead on the downwind and led to the left side of the final beat to take the winner's gun by seconds from Craig and Mark Perrow of New Zealand, after a few more gargantuan wind shifts up the final beat.

2017 OK Dinghy Worlds day 2 - photo © Robert Deaves
Svendsen explained his day, "The last race went perfect. I was a bit unlucky in the first race as I lost my mainsheet, so that was quite expensive. In the last race I really got the perfect shift twice on the left side and I was faster than the others downwind, though they were faster than me upwind, but I was more lucky on the left on the last upwind so I made up some good distance against Nick, just keep on holding him back the best I could."

Two more races are scheduled on Monday from 12.30. The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship consists of 10 races and concludes on Wednesday 31 May.

Follow the action on:

The event website is 2017.okworlds.org

Results after Day 2: (four races)

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3R4Pts
1GBR 2195NICK CRAIG11125
2NZL 546LUKE O'CONNELL322411
3GBR 11JIM HUNT234514
4NZL 517PAUL RHODES595625
5NZL 551MARK PERROW2047334
6AUS 749ROGER BLASSE10153735
7NZL 545STEVE McDOWELL41681745
8GBR 2191CHRIS TURNER6825847
9DEN 3JORGEN SVENDSEN191414148
10NZL 566GREG WILCOX910201049
11AUS 768MARK JACKSON27761151
12DEN 1402BO TEGLERS NIELSEN1617101356
13NZL 498JONO CLOUGH1720121463
14POL 14PAWEL PAWLACZYK245171864
15POL 1TOMASZ GAJ86282365
16GER 803MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN711153568
17AUS 754BRENT WILLIAMS1118212171
18GER 778SOENKE BEHRENS1513341577
19DEN 1397HENRIK KOFOED ‑ LARSEN283411982
20GBR 10ROBERT DEAVES1229192282
21NZL 523JOE POREBSKI1424242082
22NZL 567CHRIS FENWICK1831132486
23GER 5RALF TIETJE2121331287
24DEN 22ASK ASKHOLM2523231990
25GBR 13ALEX SCOLES26192932106
26NZL 536ERIC RONE13223638109
27GER 775JOERG RADEMACHER22254028115
28AUS 750PETER ROBINSON4337927116
29AUS 719GLENN WILLIAMS37262245130
30DEN 1335MOGENS JOHANSEN40391836133
31NZL 531ADRIAN COULTHARD29303242133
32GER 772OLIVER GRONHOLZret122616134
33DEN 1442PETER HEIDE‑JORGENSEN36422729134
34NZL 575MICHAEL HOLDEN WILDE33284430135
35GER 7ANDREAS PICH35413533144
36NZL 571ROB HENGST34363047147
37NZL 565SIMON PROBERT39483134152
38GBR 2163GAVIN WALDRON52441643155
39NZL 563DAVID HOOGENBOOM50325025157
40GBR 2176KEITH BYERS30275653166
41GER 75DIRK DAME45383944166
42GER 11RAINER POSPIECH23404757167
43POL 19GRZEGORG SALAMON3233dnf31176
44NZL 568DEAN NEIL COLEMAN57534326179
45GER 731THOMAS GLAS44493750180
46DEN 1481NILS TROLAND41456039185
47GER 757FALK HAGEMANN51554240188
48GER 6FABIAN GRONHOLZ60354851194
49GER 22DIRK GERICKE48594549201
50SWE 2791LENNART HANSSON384341ret202
51NZL 574PHILIP RZEPECKY46505155202
52NZL 564SEFTON POWRIE59525741209
53AUS 725DAVID KETTERIDGE58643852212
54AUS 688DAVID HASELDINE55585448215
55DEN 1399CHRISTOPHER JOE SCHUBERTdsq464646218
56GER 767JULIANE HOFMANN54475958218
57DEN 1407MALTE PEDERSEN42515869220
58AUS 736GRANT WAKEFIELD61575256226
59GER 8RONALD FOEST47ret6337231
60NZL 569PHIL COVENY3163dnf61235
61FRA 1833FABIEN CAPEILLERES565649dnf241
62SWE 55ULF SAHLE63626259246
63POL 40ROBERT SWIECKI69605365247
64AUS 767GLENN YATES4961dnf64254
65AUS 706ERIK THOMPSON65685567255
66AUS 766ROBERT BUCHANAN66696162258
67AUS 738KEVIN KNOTT68676560260
68GER 678HEINZ RIDDER64706463261
69GER 12STEFAN RASSAU53dnfdnf54269
70GER 777NADINE TIETJE6254dnfdns276
71GER 697JOERG POSNY7066dnf66282
72DEN 1458SOREN SIGURDSSON7265dnf68285
73AUS 716DAVID SWALES6772dnf71290
74GBR 2116TIM O'LEARY7574dnf70299
75NZL 550TONY BIERRE7171dnfdns302
76GER 539ULRICH BORCHERS7676dnf72304
77GBR 2058MARY REDDYHOFF7473dnfdns307
78GER 788JESSICA FINKE7375dnfdns308
79GBR 2159RUSSELL WARDdnsdnsdnsdns320
