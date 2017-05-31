No stopping Craig on day 2 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds... except for weed
by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 7:30 am
24-31 May 2017
Barbados is full of surprises. While overall leader Nick Craig, from Great Britain, has surprised everyone with his consistent form in extremely challenging conditions, on the second day of the OK Dinghy World Championships, the Caribbean had another surprise in store, a carpet of weed for the sailors. After two more races, Luke O'Connell remains in second and Jim Hunt remains in third.
A long day on the water and two very tough races for everyone means the championship is still on track, but not only did the sailors have the wind shifts and current to deal with today, but also the rafts of sargassum, or Sargasso weed, that entered the race area during the morning from the open ocean. Sailors spent the day checking foils for weed and sometimes boats would stop dead in the water if the sailor steered into one of the large drifting masses. Of course, the largest raft of week almost encircled the windward mark causing a lot of consternation among the sailors.
But on the plus side, there was 15-20 knots of hot wind, 30 degrees air temperature, sunshine, flying fish, turtles, and the beer was cold after racing.
After commenting to those around him that he was 'dog tucker' half way up the first beat, Roger Blasse, from Australia, rounded the top mark of Race 3 in the lead from fellow Australians Peter Robinson and Mark Jackson. O'Connell took the lead on the second beat, but Craig put the throttle down on the final upwind to take his third race win in a row. The left side of the course was heavily favoured as the fleet got out of the main current and were lifted on port tack up to the top mark under Needham's Point.
Race 4 started under black flag and reset line after a number of false starts with an extreme pin end bias. The defending world champion, Hunt, led at the top mark from O'Connell and Craig, after most of the fleet smacked the left corner again. O'Connell was in the lead by the second upwind mark, but Jørgen Svendsen from Denmark, finally recovering from his jet lag after arriving at the last minute, took the lead on the downwind and led to the left side of the final beat to take the winner's gun by seconds from Craig and Mark Perrow of New Zealand, after a few more gargantuan wind shifts up the final beat.
Svendsen explained his day, "The last race went perfect. I was a bit unlucky in the first race as I lost my mainsheet, so that was quite expensive. In the last race I really got the perfect shift twice on the left side and I was faster than the others downwind, though they were faster than me upwind, but I was more lucky on the left on the last upwind so I made up some good distance against Nick, just keep on holding him back the best I could."
Two more races are scheduled on Monday from 12.30. The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship consists of 10 races and concludes on Wednesday 31 May.
The event website is 2017.okworlds.org
Results after Day 2: (four races)
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1
|GBR 2195
|NICK CRAIG
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|2
|NZL 546
|LUKE O'CONNELL
|3
|2
|2
|4
|11
|3
|GBR 11
|JIM HUNT
|2
|3
|4
|5
|14
|4
|NZL 517
|PAUL RHODES
|5
|9
|5
|6
|25
|5
|NZL 551
|MARK PERROW
|20
|4
|7
|3
|34
|6
|AUS 749
|ROGER BLASSE
|10
|15
|3
|7
|35
|7
|NZL 545
|STEVE McDOWELL
|4
|16
|8
|17
|45
|8
|GBR 2191
|CHRIS TURNER
|6
|8
|25
|8
|47
|9
|DEN 3
|JORGEN SVENDSEN
|19
|14
|14
|1
|48
|10
|NZL 566
|GREG WILCOX
|9
|10
|20
|10
|49
|11
|AUS 768
|MARK JACKSON
|27
|7
|6
|11
|51
|12
|DEN 1402
|BO TEGLERS NIELSEN
|16
|17
|10
|13
|56
|13
|NZL 498
|JONO CLOUGH
|17
|20
|12
|14
|63
|14
|POL 14
|PAWEL PAWLACZYK
|24
|5
|17
|18
|64
|15
|POL 1
|TOMASZ GAJ
|8
|6
|28
|23
|65
|16
|GER 803
|MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN
|7
|11
|15
|35
|68
|17
|AUS 754
|BRENT WILLIAMS
|11
|18
|21
|21
|71
|18
|GER 778
|SOENKE BEHRENS
|15
|13
|34
|15
|77
|19
|DEN 1397
|HENRIK KOFOED ‑ LARSEN
|28
|34
|11
|9
|82
|20
|GBR 10
|ROBERT DEAVES
|12
|29
|19
|22
|82
|21
|NZL 523
|JOE POREBSKI
|14
|24
|24
|20
|82
|22
|NZL 567
|CHRIS FENWICK
|18
|31
|13
|24
|86
|23
|GER 5
|RALF TIETJE
|21
|21
|33
|12
|87
|24
|DEN 22
|ASK ASKHOLM
|25
|23
|23
|19
|90
|25
|GBR 13
|ALEX SCOLES
|26
|19
|29
|32
|106
|26
|NZL 536
|ERIC RONE
|13
|22
|36
|38
|109
|27
|GER 775
|JOERG RADEMACHER
|22
|25
|40
|28
|115
|28
|AUS 750
|PETER ROBINSON
|43
|37
|9
|27
|116
|29
|AUS 719
|GLENN WILLIAMS
|37
|26
|22
|45
|130
|30
|DEN 1335
|MOGENS JOHANSEN
|40
|39
|18
|36
|133
|31
|NZL 531
|ADRIAN COULTHARD
|29
|30
|32
|42
|133
|32
|GER 772
|OLIVER GRONHOLZ
|ret
|12
|26
|16
|134
|33
|DEN 1442
|PETER HEIDE‑JORGENSEN
|36
|42
|27
|29
|134
|34
|NZL 575
|MICHAEL HOLDEN WILDE
|33
|28
|44
|30
|135
|35
|GER 7
|ANDREAS PICH
|35
|41
|35
|33
|144
|36
|NZL 571
|ROB HENGST
|34
|36
|30
|47
|147
|37
|NZL 565
|SIMON PROBERT
|39
|48
|31
|34
|152
|38
|GBR 2163
|GAVIN WALDRON
|52
|44
|16
|43
|155
|39
|NZL 563
|DAVID HOOGENBOOM
|50
|32
|50
|25
|157
|40
|GBR 2176
|KEITH BYERS
|30
|27
|56
|53
|166
|41
|GER 75
|DIRK DAME
|45
|38
|39
|44
|166
|42
|GER 11
|RAINER POSPIECH
|23
|40
|47
|57
|167
|43
|POL 19
|GRZEGORG SALAMON
|32
|33
|dnf
|31
|176
|44
|NZL 568
|DEAN NEIL COLEMAN
|57
|53
|43
|26
|179
|45
|GER 731
|THOMAS GLAS
|44
|49
|37
|50
|180
|46
|DEN 1481
|NILS TROLAND
|41
|45
|60
|39
|185
|47
|GER 757
|FALK HAGEMANN
|51
|55
|42
|40
|188
|48
|GER 6
|FABIAN GRONHOLZ
|60
|35
|48
|51
|194
|49
|GER 22
|DIRK GERICKE
|48
|59
|45
|49
|201
|50
|SWE 2791
|LENNART HANSSON
|38
|43
|41
|ret
|202
|51
|NZL 574
|PHILIP RZEPECKY
|46
|50
|51
|55
|202
|52
|NZL 564
|SEFTON POWRIE
|59
|52
|57
|41
|209
|53
|AUS 725
|DAVID KETTERIDGE
|58
|64
|38
|52
|212
|54
|AUS 688
|DAVID HASELDINE
|55
|58
|54
|48
|215
|55
|DEN 1399
|CHRISTOPHER JOE SCHUBERT
|dsq
|46
|46
|46
|218
|56
|GER 767
|JULIANE HOFMANN
|54
|47
|59
|58
|218
|57
|DEN 1407
|MALTE PEDERSEN
|42
|51
|58
|69
|220
|58
|AUS 736
|GRANT WAKEFIELD
|61
|57
|52
|56
|226
|59
|GER 8
|RONALD FOEST
|47
|ret
|63
|37
|231
|60
|NZL 569
|PHIL COVENY
|31
|63
|dnf
|61
|235
|61
|FRA 1833
|FABIEN CAPEILLERES
|56
|56
|49
|dnf
|241
|62
|SWE 55
|ULF SAHLE
|63
|62
|62
|59
|246
|63
|POL 40
|ROBERT SWIECKI
|69
|60
|53
|65
|247
|64
|AUS 767
|GLENN YATES
|49
|61
|dnf
|64
|254
|65
|AUS 706
|ERIK THOMPSON
|65
|68
|55
|67
|255
|66
|AUS 766
|ROBERT BUCHANAN
|66
|69
|61
|62
|258
|67
|AUS 738
|KEVIN KNOTT
|68
|67
|65
|60
|260
|68
|GER 678
|HEINZ RIDDER
|64
|70
|64
|63
|261
|69
|GER 12
|STEFAN RASSAU
|53
|dnf
|dnf
|54
|269
|70
|GER 777
|NADINE TIETJE
|62
|54
|dnf
|dns
|276
|71
|GER 697
|JOERG POSNY
|70
|66
|dnf
|66
|282
|72
|DEN 1458
|SOREN SIGURDSSON
|72
|65
|dnf
|68
|285
|73
|AUS 716
|DAVID SWALES
|67
|72
|dnf
|71
|290
|74
|GBR 2116
|TIM O'LEARY
|75
|74
|dnf
|70
|299
|75
|NZL 550
|TONY BIERRE
|71
|71
|dnf
|dns
|302
|76
|GER 539
|ULRICH BORCHERS
|76
|76
|dnf
|72
|304
|77
|GBR 2058
|MARY REDDYHOFF
|74
|73
|dnf
|dns
|307
|78
|GER 788
|JESSICA FINKE
|73
|75
|dnf
|dns
|308
|79
|GBR 2159
|RUSSELL WARD
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|320
