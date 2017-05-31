No stopping Craig on day 2 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds... except for weed

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 7:30 am

Barbados is full of surprises. While overall leader Nick Craig, from Great Britain, has surprised everyone with his consistent form in extremely challenging conditions, on the second day of the OK Dinghy World Championships, the Caribbean had another surprise in store, a carpet of weed for the sailors. After two more races, Luke O'Connell remains in second and Jim Hunt remains in third.

A long day on the water and two very tough races for everyone means the championship is still on track, but not only did the sailors have the wind shifts and current to deal with today, but also the rafts of sargassum, or Sargasso weed, that entered the race area during the morning from the open ocean. Sailors spent the day checking foils for weed and sometimes boats would stop dead in the water if the sailor steered into one of the large drifting masses. Of course, the largest raft of week almost encircled the windward mark causing a lot of consternation among the sailors.

But on the plus side, there was 15-20 knots of hot wind, 30 degrees air temperature, sunshine, flying fish, turtles, and the beer was cold after racing.

After commenting to those around him that he was 'dog tucker' half way up the first beat, Roger Blasse, from Australia, rounded the top mark of Race 3 in the lead from fellow Australians Peter Robinson and Mark Jackson. O'Connell took the lead on the second beat, but Craig put the throttle down on the final upwind to take his third race win in a row. The left side of the course was heavily favoured as the fleet got out of the main current and were lifted on port tack up to the top mark under Needham's Point.

Race 4 started under black flag and reset line after a number of false starts with an extreme pin end bias. The defending world champion, Hunt, led at the top mark from O'Connell and Craig, after most of the fleet smacked the left corner again. O'Connell was in the lead by the second upwind mark, but Jørgen Svendsen from Denmark, finally recovering from his jet lag after arriving at the last minute, took the lead on the downwind and led to the left side of the final beat to take the winner's gun by seconds from Craig and Mark Perrow of New Zealand, after a few more gargantuan wind shifts up the final beat.

Svendsen explained his day, "The last race went perfect. I was a bit unlucky in the first race as I lost my mainsheet, so that was quite expensive. In the last race I really got the perfect shift twice on the left side and I was faster than the others downwind, though they were faster than me upwind, but I was more lucky on the left on the last upwind so I made up some good distance against Nick, just keep on holding him back the best I could."

Two more races are scheduled on Monday from 12.30. The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship consists of 10 races and concludes on Wednesday 31 May.

Follow the action on:

The event website is 2017.okworlds.org

Results after Day 2: (four races)

Pos Sail No Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1 GBR 2195 NICK CRAIG 1 1 1 2 5 2 NZL 546 LUKE O'CONNELL 3 2 2 4 11 3 GBR 11 JIM HUNT 2 3 4 5 14 4 NZL 517 PAUL RHODES 5 9 5 6 25 5 NZL 551 MARK PERROW 20 4 7 3 34 6 AUS 749 ROGER BLASSE 10 15 3 7 35 7 NZL 545 STEVE McDOWELL 4 16 8 17 45 8 GBR 2191 CHRIS TURNER 6 8 25 8 47 9 DEN 3 JORGEN SVENDSEN 19 14 14 1 48 10 NZL 566 GREG WILCOX 9 10 20 10 49 11 AUS 768 MARK JACKSON 27 7 6 11 51 12 DEN 1402 BO TEGLERS NIELSEN 16 17 10 13 56 13 NZL 498 JONO CLOUGH 17 20 12 14 63 14 POL 14 PAWEL PAWLACZYK 24 5 17 18 64 15 POL 1 TOMASZ GAJ 8 6 28 23 65 16 GER 803 MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN 7 11 15 35 68 17 AUS 754 BRENT WILLIAMS 11 18 21 21 71 18 GER 778 SOENKE BEHRENS 15 13 34 15 77 19 DEN 1397 HENRIK KOFOED ‑ LARSEN 28 34 11 9 82 20 GBR 10 ROBERT DEAVES 12 29 19 22 82 21 NZL 523 JOE POREBSKI 14 24 24 20 82 22 NZL 567 CHRIS FENWICK 18 31 13 24 86 23 GER 5 RALF TIETJE 21 21 33 12 87 24 DEN 22 ASK ASKHOLM 25 23 23 19 90 25 GBR 13 ALEX SCOLES 26 19 29 32 106 26 NZL 536 ERIC RONE 13 22 36 38 109 27 GER 775 JOERG RADEMACHER 22 25 40 28 115 28 AUS 750 PETER ROBINSON 43 37 9 27 116 29 AUS 719 GLENN WILLIAMS 37 26 22 45 130 30 DEN 1335 MOGENS JOHANSEN 40 39 18 36 133 31 NZL 531 ADRIAN COULTHARD 29 30 32 42 133 32 GER 772 OLIVER GRONHOLZ ret 12 26 16 134 33 DEN 1442 PETER HEIDE‑JORGENSEN 36 42 27 29 134 34 NZL 575 MICHAEL HOLDEN WILDE 33 28 44 30 135 35 GER 7 ANDREAS PICH 35 41 35 33 144 36 NZL 571 ROB HENGST 34 36 30 47 147 37 NZL 565 SIMON PROBERT 39 48 31 34 152 38 GBR 2163 GAVIN WALDRON 52 44 16 43 155 39 NZL 563 DAVID HOOGENBOOM 50 32 50 25 157 40 GBR 2176 KEITH BYERS 30 27 56 53 166 41 GER 75 DIRK DAME 45 38 39 44 166 42 GER 11 RAINER POSPIECH 23 40 47 57 167 43 POL 19 GRZEGORG SALAMON 32 33 dnf 31 176 44 NZL 568 DEAN NEIL COLEMAN 57 53 43 26 179 45 GER 731 THOMAS GLAS 44 49 37 50 180 46 DEN 1481 NILS TROLAND 41 45 60 39 185 47 GER 757 FALK HAGEMANN 51 55 42 40 188 48 GER 6 FABIAN GRONHOLZ 60 35 48 51 194 49 GER 22 DIRK GERICKE 48 59 45 49 201 50 SWE 2791 LENNART HANSSON 38 43 41 ret 202 51 NZL 574 PHILIP RZEPECKY 46 50 51 55 202 52 NZL 564 SEFTON POWRIE 59 52 57 41 209 53 AUS 725 DAVID KETTERIDGE 58 64 38 52 212 54 AUS 688 DAVID HASELDINE 55 58 54 48 215 55 DEN 1399 CHRISTOPHER JOE SCHUBERT dsq 46 46 46 218 56 GER 767 JULIANE HOFMANN 54 47 59 58 218 57 DEN 1407 MALTE PEDERSEN 42 51 58 69 220 58 AUS 736 GRANT WAKEFIELD 61 57 52 56 226 59 GER 8 RONALD FOEST 47 ret 63 37 231 60 NZL 569 PHIL COVENY 31 63 dnf 61 235 61 FRA 1833 FABIEN CAPEILLERES 56 56 49 dnf 241 62 SWE 55 ULF SAHLE 63 62 62 59 246 63 POL 40 ROBERT SWIECKI 69 60 53 65 247 64 AUS 767 GLENN YATES 49 61 dnf 64 254 65 AUS 706 ERIK THOMPSON 65 68 55 67 255 66 AUS 766 ROBERT BUCHANAN 66 69 61 62 258 67 AUS 738 KEVIN KNOTT 68 67 65 60 260 68 GER 678 HEINZ RIDDER 64 70 64 63 261 69 GER 12 STEFAN RASSAU 53 dnf dnf 54 269 70 GER 777 NADINE TIETJE 62 54 dnf dns 276 71 GER 697 JOERG POSNY 70 66 dnf 66 282 72 DEN 1458 SOREN SIGURDSSON 72 65 dnf 68 285 73 AUS 716 DAVID SWALES 67 72 dnf 71 290 74 GBR 2116 TIM O'LEARY 75 74 dnf 70 299 75 NZL 550 TONY BIERRE 71 71 dnf dns 302 76 GER 539 ULRICH BORCHERS 76 76 dnf 72 304 77 GBR 2058 MARY REDDYHOFF 74 73 dnf dns 307 78 GER 788 JESSICA FINKE 73 75 dnf dns 308 79 GBR 2159 RUSSELL WARD dns dns dns dns 320