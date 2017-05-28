Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Product Feature
Raymarine T070 Race Master
Raymarine T070 Race Master
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

J24 Jive Rogers 4261
located in Fowey
J24 Rogers 1987 dry sailed
located in Fowey
J24 'Guffin'
located in Guernsey
J24 Westerly Built 1978
located in Poole

J/24 North American Championship at Houston Yacht Club - Overall

by Christopher Howell today at 12:10 am 26-28 May 2017
J/24 North American Championship © Christopher Howell

For the third consecutive year, Will Welles holds the title of J/24 North American Champion. With crew Jeff Linton, Chris Morgan, Monica Morgan and Erik Rexford, team Bogus bested 28 other J/24s at the Championship hosted by Houston Yacht Club in Texas.

Mike Ingham's Nautalytics entered Sunday with a shot at the victory, however they lodged a 12, 3 on the day, compared to Welles' 7, 2, leaving Ingham and crew in the silver position with 31 points. Welles finished with 22 points. Despite a bullet in the tenth and final contest, Travis Odenbach's Honeybadger settled for third, just one point behind Ingham.

Over the three-day regatta, all races were completed on schedule each day in solid breeze. Welles relished the conditions, especially on Saturday when they had four firsts, saying," We really had the boat dialed in to the conditions, getting off the line with good speed at the upper end of the genoa in short chop." Welles summarized that going into Sunday with a three-point advantage on Ingham, he wanted Bogus to focus on its own destiny. "If an opportunity presented itself to win, we would go for it, but we just made sure to hang around the competition while we did our own thing."

Sunday's race winners were James Freedman's Miss Conduct (in winds at 6-8 knots), and Odenbach (as the breeze increased to 10-14).

Overall Results: (top five)

1. Will Welles, Bogus, [30/OCS], 4, 2, 3, 1, 1, 1, 1, 7, 2 = 22pts
2. Mike Ingham, Nautalytics, [30/OCS], 2, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 6, 12, 3 = 31pts
3. Travis Odenbach, Honeybadger, 4, 3, 3, 2, [11/20%], 3, 4, 3, 9, 1 = 32pts
4. Nobuyuki Imai, Siesta, 8, 1, 5, 4, [11], 6, 3, 2, 6, 4 = 39pts
5. Carter White, Sea Bags Sailing Team, 5/10%, 5, 9, 5, 6, 4, [10], 4, 10, 5 = 53pts

Complete results may be found here, and photos are available on the J/24 Class Facebook page.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

J/24 North American Championship day 2
Will Welles perfect Will Welles' Bogus went four for four on Saturday at the J/24 North American Championship hosted by Houston Yacht Club. The Newport, RI-based skipper made a strong case in defending his title by winning all four races in winds at 12-18 knots. Posted on 28 May J/24 North American Championship day 1
Travis Odenbach takes the lead Twenty-nine J/24s took to the waters of Galveston Bay on Friday, where 12-18 knots of breeze allowed four races at the J/24 North American Championship at Houston Yacht Club. Posted on 27 May J/24 US Nationals at Seattle overall
Keith Whittemore claims the title Of the nine races completed at the J/24 US National Championship, Keith Whittemore's Tundra Rose won five of them. Posted on 22 May J/24 US Nationals at Seattle day 2
Keith Whittemore grips slim advantage Keith Whittemore's Tundra Rose may not have started day two of the J/24 US National Championship on a high note, but he sure ended on one...or two. Posted on 21 May J/24 US Nationals at Seattle day 1
Worth the wait for Whittemore's Tundra Rose It was worth the wait on Friday for Keith Whittemore's Tundra Rose at the J/24 US National Championship, hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle. After a long day of anticipating breeze, 32 teams finally got to compete around 4:00 p.m. Posted on 20 May J/24 Spring Cup
Peaks and troughs at the Royal Dart YC The 2017 J/24 Spring Cup at Royal Dart Yacht Club was truly a game of two halves... Posted on 7 May Parkstone to host 2020 J/24 Worlds
Plans already being put into place for September event Parkstone Yacht Club and the UK J/24 Class Association are proud to announce the award of hosting the J/24 World Championships in September 2020. Posted on 1 May Wonderful opportunity to young sailors
Offered by the U.S. J/24 Class The U.S. J/24 Class is pleased to announce the launch of the Kelly Holmes-Moon J/24 Boat Grant Program. This program is targeted toward sailors in their twenties who would like the chance to put a crew together and campaign a J/24 of their own. Posted on 18 Mar J/24 Midwinter Championship overall
Mike Ingham's Tarheel team take the title Just a few days after being named US Sailing's 2016 National Coach of the Year, Mike Ingham earned his first J/24 Midwinter Championship, helming Tarheel. Posted on 12 Feb J/24 Midwinter Championship day 2
Mike Ingham and Travis Odenbach tied on points Another four races were completed Saturday at the J/24 Midwinter Championship at Eau Gallie Yacht Club in Indian Harbour Beach. With eight races now in the books, Mike Ingham's Tarheel and Travis Odenbach's Honeybadger are tied on points. Posted on 12 Feb

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Upper Thames SC Monohull dinghies Bourne End Week for Monohull dinghies
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 31 May Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket River Championships for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 30 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Regatta sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May Bala SC Solution Inland Championships for Solution
Bala SC- 28 May to 29 May Rutland SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Rutland SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Parkstone YC Flying Fifteen Poole Open for Flying Fifteen
Parkstone YC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy