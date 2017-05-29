43rd Silvers Marine Scottish Series - Day 3

by Catriona Craig today at 8:31 pm

Despite being unable to race on Saturday due to lack of wind, crews made the most of the opportunity to enjoy the shore side activities around the village of Tarbert and the day was topped off with live music and a fantastic display of fireworks.

Sunday saw a day of champagne sailing with a NNW wind 9 to 10 knots and mostly dry and sunny. Most classes managed to get in three races which was basically the programme of races from the Saturday. The races officers did a fantastic job in managing the day's racing schedule in what seems to be a seamless transition from race to race, which is becoming a hallmark of the regatta

IRC Class One – Jamie McGarry and Colin Moore's Swan 45 "Eala of Rhu' proved difficult to catch as it revelled in almost perfect conditions along with faultless crew work and tactics. With two firsts and a fourth it gives 'Eala of Rhu' a five-point lead over Jay Colville's 'Forty Licks' a very well sailed First 40 from East Down Yacht Club, which is still in contention for silverware. Two points behind is Rod Stuart and Bill Ram's "Aurora" sitting on 13 points just one point ahead of Jonathan Anderson and Murray Findlay's "Inis Mor" on 14 points. This is a very tightly sailed class and it will all come down to the results of Monday's races.

RC35 Class – The question in this class is can Kevin and Debbie Aitken's "Animal" get its paws on the silverware with an overall class win, currently lying in first place with 15 points. This has been a very competitive class from day one and going into the final days sailing there are 7 boats that could claim the title. One of those is Pat Kelly's "Storm" a well sailed J109 with consistent results throughout the series. Also in contention is "Banshee" owned and sailed by Charlie Frize, who is no stranger to class wins at Scottish Series and who could easily end up at the top of the class. The winner in this class is likely to be decided on the very last tack tomorrow.

IRC Class 3 – This class looks to be a real battle between local boat "Trastada" owned by Roddy Angus and Dan Challis, and Irish boat "Lambay Rules' a J97 owned by Stephen Quinn of Howth Yacht Club. On 11 and 12 points, respectively only one point separates these two remarkably well sailed boats who have enjoyed some great racing, tomorrow is a new day and both boats have all to sail for. In third place with 21 points is "Samurai J" owned by Alan Macleod and A Knowles sailing their first season in this J92. With three points separating the next three boats this class is still very open and will likely be decided on the final race tomorrow.

CYCA 4 – Scottish Series veteran Howard Morrison's "Enigma" looked magnificent coming down the last reach and it is easy to see why he is leading his class. Sitting on 10.5 points at the end of today's racing he will have to maintain a mistake free day tomorrow to keep his lead. "Stargazer" sitting on 14 points is an equally well sailed yacht and will have a hunger to win tomorrow. There is still a margin for error and "Celtic Spirit" currently lying third on 18 points could still squeeze in.

CYCA 5 – Alistair Gay's Nicholson 35 "Orwell Lass" was impeccably sailed today getting a perfect score to finish leading the class on 5 points. The crew managed keep the boat moving through the shifty and light winds of the morning's race with ease and revelled in the steady breeze of the afternoon to finish the day with three firsts. The battle will be for second place between "Marisca" on 12 points and "Ravel's Bolero" on 17 points.

CYCA7 – In the restricted sail class "Argento" looks like she might be the eventual class winner sitting on 6 points five ahead of "Jocher" in second and "Lyrebird' in third both sitting on 11 points. With more wind forecast for tomorrow it could all come down to boat handling to decide first, second and third.

Sigma 33 Class - The Sigma class, one of the Crewsaver Fleets, enjoyed anther day of close racing with much place changing it was boat handling that delivered the results today. No more so than in James Miller's "Mayrise" from Helensburgh Sailing Club finishing the day on 11 points. In second and third places, respectively are Allan Lennox's "Miss Behavin" on 16 points and A Harper and E, K Robertson's "Leaky Roof 2" on 19 points.

Sonata Class – Steven Lyon from Cove Sailing Club, sailing "Kalm", kept his head and delivered a second a first and a second to finish the day on 9 points. Dealing a harsh blow to "Old School" who previously lead the class and finished the day in second place on 13 points. Ross MacNish's "Old School" from Royal Gourock Yacht Club will be fighting hard tomorrow along with Brian Wiseman's "Virtuoso". The 9-boat class has enjoyed some great close racing and we look forward to more of the same tomorrow. With only 10 points separating the first five boats it is not over yet.

Hunter 707 Class – is enjoying some of the closest one design racing the class has seen. Darra O'Malley last year's winner sailing "Seaword" is without doubt the most consistent one design winner of the series, today posting a one, three and a one showing that strong tactics backed up with a disciplined crew will pay off in the toughest one design fleets. "Seaword" is currently sitting on 7 points three ahead of rivals "CRHU" sailed by Olympian Luke Patience. New boy to the class Luke, looked today to be having a stronger day on the water finishing the second race with a first and a very impressive lead. Carl Allen's "More T Vicar" from Port Edgar Yacht Club will be looking to continue to move up the rankings currently sitting third on 16 points.

The racing over the weekend has been great and with only one more day of racing it will be a big day for many as they fight for class places.

Full results are available from www.clyde.org/scottish-series/racing/results

Silvers Marine Scottish Series could not operate without the generous support of the following sponsors: Silvers Marine, Bruichladdich, Tunnocks, Crewsaver, Hempel, Knox Anchors, The Botanist, Event Scotland, Marlow Ropes, SailingScotland, NorthSails, RC35, IRC.