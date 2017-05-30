UK International Moth National Championship at Paignton - Day 2

Day two at the International Moth UK Nationals proved to be frustrating as the forecast lack of wind came to pass. After a postponement a patchy 7-8 knot wind filled in from the East, just enough to get the fleet foiling and squeeze in a single race.

Race Officer Keith Harris talked us through the frustrations of days like today, "We wait to see what the wind is doing - we have to give it time as always. What we're trying to find here is a steady breeze for a good half an hour at a reasonable speed and then maybe we can start racing. If it keeps moving then we have to wait and see what happens."

With the Moth fleet a minimum of 7 knots of breeze is needed as Keith explained, "Anything less than that and it's going to be very difficult for the fleet to foil. We're looking for half the fleet to be foiling and then it's a reasonable race for them, anything less than that and we shouldn't be racing."

After watching the wind move from East to South West and then back to East again, the postponement flag was dropped and racing started at 2:20pm on the second attempt. Choosing the right places to tack and gybe proved critical in the race as event leader David Hivey explained, "For me - especially being 90 kilos - staying on the foils was the most important part, trying to make sure you tack in the gusts and picking the side of the racecourse you go early so you have more pressure as you're coming towards the top. I tried to do that on the second beat and made a right mess of it, losing what would have been a race win by trying to tack to stay in more pressure when it looked like Paton was losing more pressure at the top. I ended up ditching my tack and losing the lead, but the idea was still there."

The race was shortened to two laps as the easterly faded, with Yealm Yacht Club's Dan Ellis taking the win, after Ben Paton crossed the line first but was called OCS. David Hivey finished second with Dan Ward third.

Post-race the Moth fleet, who have many connections with America's Cup teams, were fully engrossed in the superb racing taking place in Bermuda. With many of the sailors getting updates from the teams, it was fascinating to get the inside track as to what is really going on. What is quite clear after the opening races is that this America's Cup is wide open, and the foiling Moths have been the instigator of the modern version of this event.

Results after Day 2: (five races)

Pos Moth Model Sail No Helm Sailing Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st Exocet 4434 David Hivey Datchet 1 2 2 ‑3 2 7 2nd Rocket SSD 4480 Dylan Fletcher WPNSA 6 1 1 1 ‑14 9 3rd Excoet 4433 Dan Ward Stokes Bay 3 3 ‑5 4 3 13 4th Rocket 4409 Ross Harvey HISC 4 6 3 ‑7 5 18 5th Exocet 4509 Jason Belben Stokes Bay Sailing Club 2 7 7 8 ‑9 24 6th Exocet 4501 Dan Ellis Yealm Yacht Club ‑17 12 6 6 1 25 7th Exocet 4508 Dan Vincent Stokes Bay Sailing Club 13 4 4 5 ‑15 26 8th Exocet 4442 Kyle Stoneham TBYC 9 5 12 2 ‑27 28 9th Exocet 4180 Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi C.v.Torbole 7 8 10 10 ‑11 35 10th Exocet 4323 Benoit Marie Sno nantes 8 9 11 11 ‑13 39 11th Exocet 4386 Tom Offer Rock 12 11 9 ‑32 8 40 12th Exocet 4278 Alex Koukourakis Eastbourne Soverign SC 11 15 8 13 ‑22 47 13th Exocet 4499 Dominic Hutton Stokes Bay SC 15 ‑17 15 16 6 52 14th Mach 2 3959 Paul Gliddon Netley Sailing Club 16 16 ‑17 12 12 56 15th Mach 2 4336 Jonathan Heathcote Stokes Bay Sailing Club 10 10 36 (DNC) 4 60 16th Rocket 4347 Eddie Bridle Brightlingsea (DNC) 19 21 15 7 62 17th Mach 2 4311 Alex Adams Castle Cove ‑20 14 16 14 18 62 18th Rocket 4075 Doug Pybus QMSC 14 ‑24 20 19 16 69 19th Exocet 434 Leigh Albrecht Queen Mary 24 20 ‑32 9 25 78 20th Exocet 4350 David Smithwhite HISC 19 21 19 20 ‑26 79 21st Exocet 4096 Tim Penfold HISC ‑23 22 22 18 20 82 22nd Exocet 4309 Jim McMillan Stokes Bay (DNC) 13 13 DNC 10 85 23rd Exocet 4492 Nic Streatfeild Rutland 21 18 23 (DNC) 23 85 24th Rocket 4121 James Phare QMSC (DNC) 23 18 17 29 87 25th Mach 2 4248 Neil Baker QMSC (DNC) 39 14 22 17 92 26th Rocket 4208 Tom Lambert Wilsonan Sailing Club 18 28 26 (DNC) 28 100 27th Rocket V3 4346 Nick Miller Marconi Sailing Club 25 27 24 (DNC) 31 107 28th LunarSea 4343 James Sainsbury Grafham sc (DNC) 25 25 23 36 109 29th Exocet 4277 Jeremy Hartley Stokes Bay 22 40 (DNS) 25 24 111 30th Rocket 4122 Andrew friend Norfolk Punt Club 28 30 30 24 ‑32 112 31st Chopper 4100 Chris White Restronguet SC 26 31 29 27 ‑44 113 32nd Rocket 4072 Madey Ciret Le Cosquer ASN Quibenon ‑36 34 27 21 34 116 33rd Mach 2 3975 Jacob Clasen Regatta Vereinigung Elbe 35 29 28 26 ‑37 118 34th Mach 2 4033 Adam Golding Hisc 29 35 31 30 ‑42 125 35th Exocet 4385 Steve McLean HISC 27 38 34 33 (DNC) 132 36th Bladerider X8 3169 Brad Gibson Birkenhead RS&PC 33 36 33 31 ‑43 133 37th Mach 2 4136 Ed Redfearn Brightlingsea SC (DNS) 33 35 29 41 138 38th Mach 2 3870 Eddie Gatehouse HISC 30 37 38 34 (DNC) 139 39th Exocet 4036 Chris Clarke Thorpe bay (DNC) 26 37 DNC 30 142 40th Mach 2 3877 Josie Gliddon Netley Sailing club 32 (DNC) DNC 28 35 144 41st Mach 2 3281 Mark Dicker RORC 31 32 (DNC) DNC 38 150 42nd Exocet 5 Ben Paton Lymington 5 (DNC) DNC DNC OCS 152 43rd Rocket V3 4438 Matthew Lea Rutland Water Sailing Club 34 (DNC) DNC DNC 33 165 44th Racoon 4483 Ben Saxton Royal Thames YC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 19 166 45th Rocket 4345 Richard Mason WPNSA (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 21 168 46th Rocket 4484 David Jessop Grafham Water (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 39 186 47th Mach 2 4049 Morgane Suquant ASN Quibenon (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 40 187 48th Voodoo 4445 Phil Oligario Atomik HQ (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 196