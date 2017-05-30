Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Shadow Neoprene Top
Shadow Neoprene Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

UK International Moth National Championship at Paignton - Day 2

by Mark Jardine today at 7:38 pm 27-30 May 2017

Day two at the International Moth UK Nationals proved to be frustrating as the forecast lack of wind came to pass. After a postponement a patchy 7-8 knot wind filled in from the East, just enough to get the fleet foiling and squeeze in a single race.

Race Officer Keith Harris talked us through the frustrations of days like today, "We wait to see what the wind is doing - we have to give it time as always. What we're trying to find here is a steady breeze for a good half an hour at a reasonable speed and then maybe we can start racing. If it keeps moving then we have to wait and see what happens."

With the Moth fleet a minimum of 7 knots of breeze is needed as Keith explained, "Anything less than that and it's going to be very difficult for the fleet to foil. We're looking for half the fleet to be foiling and then it's a reasonable race for them, anything less than that and we shouldn't be racing."

Start on day 2 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK
Start on day 2 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK

After watching the wind move from East to South West and then back to East again, the postponement flag was dropped and racing started at 2:20pm on the second attempt. Choosing the right places to tack and gybe proved critical in the race as event leader David Hivey explained, "For me - especially being 90 kilos - staying on the foils was the most important part, trying to make sure you tack in the gusts and picking the side of the racecourse you go early so you have more pressure as you're coming towards the top. I tried to do that on the second beat and made a right mess of it, losing what would have been a race win by trying to tack to stay in more pressure when it looked like Paton was losing more pressure at the top. I ended up ditching my tack and losing the lead, but the idea was still there."

Leeward Gate on day 2 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK
Leeward Gate on day 2 of the UK International Moth Nationals at Paignton - photo © Mark Jardine / IMCA UK

The race was shortened to two laps as the easterly faded, with Yealm Yacht Club's Dan Ellis taking the win, after Ben Paton crossed the line first but was called OCS. David Hivey finished second with Dan Ward third.

Post-race the Moth fleet, who have many connections with America's Cup teams, were fully engrossed in the superb racing taking place in Bermuda. With many of the sailors getting updates from the teams, it was fascinating to get the inside track as to what is really going on. What is quite clear after the opening races is that this America's Cup is wide open, and the foiling Moths have been the instigator of the modern version of this event.

Results after Day 2: (five races)

PosMoth ModelSail NoHelmSailing ClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1stExocet4434David HiveyDatchet122‑327
2ndRocket SSD4480Dylan FletcherWPNSA6111‑149
3rdExcoet4433Dan WardStokes Bay33‑54313
4thRocket4409Ross HarveyHISC463‑7518
5thExocet4509Jason BelbenStokes Bay Sailing Club2778‑924
6thExocet4501Dan EllisYealm Yacht Club‑171266125
7thExocet4508Dan VincentStokes Bay Sailing Club13445‑1526
8thExocet4442Kyle StonehamTBYC95122‑2728
9thExocet4180Carlo De Paoli AmbrosiC.v.Torbole781010‑1135
10thExocet4323Benoit MarieSno nantes891111‑1339
11thExocet4386Tom OfferRock12119‑32840
12thExocet4278Alex KoukourakisEastbourne Soverign SC1115813‑2247
13thExocet4499Dominic HuttonStokes Bay SC15‑171516652
14thMach 23959Paul GliddonNetley Sailing Club1616‑17121256
15thMach 24336Jonathan HeathcoteStokes Bay Sailing Club101036(DNC)460
16thRocket4347Eddie BridleBrightlingsea(DNC)192115762
17thMach 24311Alex AdamsCastle Cove‑201416141862
18thRocket4075Doug PybusQMSC14‑2420191669
19thExocet434Leigh AlbrechtQueen Mary2420‑3292578
20thExocet4350David SmithwhiteHISC19211920‑2679
21stExocet4096Tim PenfoldHISC‑232222182082
22ndExocet4309Jim McMillanStokes Bay(DNC)1313DNC1085
23rdExocet4492Nic StreatfeildRutland211823(DNC)2385
24thRocket4121James PhareQMSC(DNC)2318172987
25thMach 24248Neil BakerQMSC(DNC)3914221792
26thRocket4208Tom LambertWilsonan Sailing Club182826(DNC)28100
27thRocket V34346Nick MillerMarconi Sailing Club252724(DNC)31107
28thLunarSea4343James SainsburyGrafham sc(DNC)25252336109
29thExocet4277Jeremy HartleyStokes Bay2240(DNS)2524111
30thRocket4122Andrew friendNorfolk Punt Club28303024‑32112
31stChopper4100Chris WhiteRestronguet SC26312927‑44113
32ndRocket4072Madey Ciret Le CosquerASN Quibenon‑3634272134116
33rdMach 23975Jacob ClasenRegatta Vereinigung Elbe35292826‑37118
34thMach 24033Adam GoldingHisc29353130‑42125
35thExocet4385Steve McLeanHISC27383433(DNC)132
36thBladerider X83169Brad GibsonBirkenhead RS&PC33363331‑43133
37thMach 24136Ed RedfearnBrightlingsea SC(DNS)33352941138
38thMach 23870Eddie GatehouseHISC30373834(DNC)139
39thExocet4036Chris ClarkeThorpe bay(DNC)2637DNC30142
40thMach 23877Josie GliddonNetley Sailing club32(DNC)DNC2835144
41stMach 23281Mark DickerRORC3132(DNC)DNC38150
42ndExocet5Ben PatonLymington5(DNC)DNCDNCOCS152
43rdRocket V34438Matthew LeaRutland Water Sailing Club34(DNC)DNCDNC33165
44thRacoon4483Ben SaxtonRoyal Thames YC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC19166
45thRocket4345Richard MasonWPNSA(DNC)DNCDNCDNC21168
46thRocket4484David JessopGrafham Water(DNC)DNCDNCDNC39186
47thMach 24049Morgane SuquantASN Quibenon(DNC)DNCDNCDNC40187
48thVoodoo4445Phil OligarioAtomik HQ(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC196
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

UK International Moth Nationals day 1
Fletcher rocket in Paignton A big day in Paignton as the 50 helms taking part in the 2017 UK International Moth National Championship took to the water for an intense four race day. Posted on 27 May Travellers invade the English Riviera
Camping on the green at Paignton Travellers have arrived in the English Riviera and are camping on the green at Paignton. The area has already been cordoned off by the authorities as holidaymakers, visiting the coast to play crazy golf and build sand castles, look on. Posted on 26 May Julien Villon crowned 2017 King of the Bay
Foiling Bay concludes in Quiberon The god of wind was in a tricky mood for the last day of racing, but International Moth sailor Julien Villon did not get held up and went on to be crowned as the first King of The Bay 2017. Posted on 22 May Foiling Bay Day 2
Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed on Day 3 of the Foiling Bay competition. Julien Bontemps (Windsurf), Kieran Leborgne (Kitesurf), Julien Villon (International Moth) and Cup Legend Crew (Flying Phantom) stay in the lead. Posted on 20 May Foiling Bay Day 1
Perfect conditions in Quiberon, France Conditions were perfect on the first official day of racing with 15 races for all entries. With 14 boats having entered, the Flying Phantom races have been really intensive right up until the last leg. Posted on 19 May First Shots of THINNAIR
And latest Solo and 29er news Thinnair hull #1 was first shown at the RYA Dinghy Show in early March. Since then we have been destruction testing the hull and compiling the list of modifications for the boat we will take to the Moth Worlds later this year. Posted on 12 May Moth Inlands at Grafham Water
A hopeful fleet of adreno geeks A hopeful fleet of adreno geeks assembled at Grafham despite the light wind forecast from as far as Cornwall and Abersoch in the West, a few from the South Coast and a relatively easy one to get to for those in the South East. Posted on 1 May Lennon Racewear Massive Easter Sale
Kick start your summer sailing season! Get your summer season kick started with a whopping offer from Lennon! Posted on 21 Apr Is the F In Fun going to be lacking in the future?
David Henshall discusses what's gone wrong Thanks to the amazing golden efforts in the 470 of Hannah Mills crewed by Saskia Clark and Giles Scott in the Finn, the UK, via the RYA, could once again claim to be the 'most successful nation' at the Rio Olympics. Posted on 10 Apr International Moths at Datchet Water
Big breeze for the 21 foilers Twenty-one boats arrived to glorious sunshine at Datchet, but will a daunting north easterly breeze. The fleet were rigged in the shelter of the foreshore, and somewhat dubious about conditions out on the lake. Posted on 1 Apr

Upcoming Events

Bala SC International Moth Open Meeting for International Moth
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy